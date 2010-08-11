Sanchez scores victory in Emmen
Boom, Evans complete podium
|1
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Marc de Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|15
|Leon van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|17
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|19
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|20
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Paul De Rooij
|2
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling
|3
|Maint Berkenbosch
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|3
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Merida Cycling Team
