Sanchez scores victory in Emmen

Boom, Evans complete podium

Addy Engels (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Women's podium (l-r): Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping), Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) and Arenda Grimberg (Merida Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pro men's podium (l-r): Lars Boom (Rabobank), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Elite men's podium (l-r): Jarno Gmelich Meijling, Paul De Rooij and Maint Berkenbosch

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) has a drink.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Servais Knaven (Team Milram)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs Van Amerongen (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) wins the women's event.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) in action in Emmen.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Cadel Evans in the flesh and depicted on canvas.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Leon van Bon (Marco Polo Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Albert Timmer (Skil - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Arenda Grimberg (Merida Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ivan Basso, Cadel Evans and Samuel Sanchez await the start.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
2010 Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Australia's Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Professional men
1Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
5Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
7Marc de Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
13Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
14Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
15Leon van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
17Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
18Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
19Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
20Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano

Elite men
1Paul De Rooij
2Jarno Gmelich Meijling
3Maint Berkenbosch

Women
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
3Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Merida Cycling Team

