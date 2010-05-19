Trending

Trentin takes his best of 2010

Plenty of attacks but none stick

Image 1 of 2

Matteo Trentin takes the sprint win in Lonigo.

Matteo Trentin takes the sprint win in Lonigo.
(Image credit: Team MARCHIOL-Pasta Montegrappa-Orogildo)
Image 2 of 2

The Coppa Città di Lonigo podium (l-r): Filippo Fortin, Matteo Trentin and Nicola Boem.

The Coppa Città di Lonigo podium (l-r): Filippo Fortin, Matteo Trentin and Nicola Boem.
(Image credit: Team MARCHIOL-Pasta Montegrappa-Orogildo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Team Marchiol-Pasta Montegrappa-Orogildo)3:26:44
2Filippo Fortin (Trevigiani Bottoli)
3Nicola Boem (Ort Reale Mutua)
4Alberto Cecchin (Zalf Desirèe Fior)
5Thomas Tiozzo (Fwr Bata)
6Enrico Cecchin (Ort Reale Mutua)
7Enrico Battaglin (Zalf Desirèe Fior)
8Josè Gabriel Bone Leon (Mantovani Cicli Fontana)
9Andrea Vaccher (Ort Reale Mutua)
10Andrei Nechita (Ort Reale Mutua)

Latest on Cyclingnews