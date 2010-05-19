Trentin takes his best of 2010
Plenty of attacks but none stick
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Team Marchiol-Pasta Montegrappa-Orogildo)
|3:26:44
|2
|Filippo Fortin (Trevigiani Bottoli)
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ort Reale Mutua)
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Zalf Desirèe Fior)
|5
|Thomas Tiozzo (Fwr Bata)
|6
|Enrico Cecchin (Ort Reale Mutua)
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Zalf Desirèe Fior)
|8
|Josè Gabriel Bone Leon (Mantovani Cicli Fontana)
|9
|Andrea Vaccher (Ort Reale Mutua)
|10
|Andrei Nechita (Ort Reale Mutua)
