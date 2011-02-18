Trending

Gesink remembers his father with mountain victory

Rabobank climber takes overall lead before time trial

Image 1 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) soloed to victory on the mountain finish at Jabal al Akhdhar.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) soloed to victory on the mountain finish at Jabal al Akhdhar.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 2 of 39

Will Boasson Hagen swap green for red after the time trial?

Will Boasson Hagen swap green for red after the time trial?
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) remembers his father with an emotional victory salute.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) remembers his father with an emotional victory salute.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 39

Gesink is on his way to victory.

Gesink is on his way to victory.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 39

The small group of chasers behind Gesink.

The small group of chasers behind Gesink.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 39

The twisting road up to the finish.

The twisting road up to the finish.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 39

The Lampre-ISD kit stands out even in the bright Oman sunshine.

The Lampre-ISD kit stands out even in the bright Oman sunshine.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 39

Russell Downing (Team Sky)

Russell Downing (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 39

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 39

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) gets some help after finishing third.

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) gets some help after finishing third.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 39

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gave it his all on the final section of the climb.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gave it his all on the final section of the climb.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 39

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) gets a push after crossing the line.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) gets a push after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) after winning the stage in remembrance of his late father.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) after winning the stage in remembrance of his late father.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 39

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) made some new friends at the finish.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) made some new friends at the finish.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 39

One day maybe these guys will ride the Tour of Oman.

One day maybe these guys will ride the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 39

Gesink gets a guard of honour at the podium area.

Gesink gets a guard of honour at the podium area.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) salutes the crowd.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 39

Gesink also pulled on the red race leader's jersey.

Gesink also pulled on the red race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 39

Edvald Boasson Hagen has the green points jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen has the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 39

Thor Hushovd's special white Cervelo S3.

Thor Hushovd's special white Cervelo S3.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage four.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage four.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 39

Stage four winner Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium.

Stage four winner Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 23 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) donned the red leader's jersey after his stage four victory.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) donned the red leader's jersey after his stage four victory.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 24 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is interviewed following stage four.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is interviewed following stage four.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 25 of 39

The stage four jersey holders (l-r): Marko Kump, most combative; Robert Gesink, overall lead; Edvald Boasson Hagen, points leader.

The stage four jersey holders (l-r): Marko Kump, most combative; Robert Gesink, overall lead; Edvald Boasson Hagen, points leader.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 26 of 39

New Tour of Oman leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

New Tour of Oman leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 27 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dedicated the win to his father.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dedicated the win to his father.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 28 of 39

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) alone on the finishing ascent.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) alone on the finishing ascent.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 29 of 39

The Lampre-ISD riders put on plenty of sun screen.

The Lampre-ISD riders put on plenty of sun screen.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 39

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) enjoys a pre-race banana.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) enjoys a pre-race banana.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 39

There are a few bike riders in Oman.

There are a few bike riders in Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 39

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) before the start.

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 39

Some of the Team Sky riders had a 27 cog for the steep climb to the finish.

Some of the Team Sky riders had a 27 cog for the steep climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 39

Wouter Weylandt's Trek team bike.

Wouter Weylandt's Trek team bike.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 39

Mark Cavendish meets some fans prior to stage four.

Mark Cavendish meets some fans prior to stage four.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 36 of 39

Katusha sets tempo in the peloton.

Katusha sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 37 of 39

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) leads the break.

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) leads the break.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 38 of 39

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) finished second to Gesink, 47 seconds back.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) finished second to Gesink, 47 seconds back.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 39 of 39

Formula One champion Alain Prost and cycling legend Eddy Merckx at the Tour of Oman.

Formula One champion Alain Prost and cycling legend Eddy Merckx at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) crossed the finish line of the mountain stage of the Tour of Oman pointing to the sky as he celebrated victory and emotionally remembered his father who died last October.

Gesink finished 47 seconds ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and so also took the race leader's red jersey. The 24-year-old Dutchman now leads the Norwegian by 44 seconds before Saturday's decisive 18.5km hilly time trial.

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) was an unexpected third at 51 seconds and Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise fourth at 53 seconds. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fifth in the same time as the Italian champion.

Gesink needed several minutes to recover from his huge effort. He admitted it had been an emotional but very proud day for him.

"I did it for my dad," he said.

"He had a bike accident the day after last year's Giro dell'Emilia and then two weeks after he died. I had a difficult winter with my family and it was difficult to pick up cycling again but I did.

"Last month I did everything on my training schedule and a little extra because I wanted to show the world, my family and my dad first of all, that I wanted to continue racing for him. It's nice to do it when you're out here. It's really difficult but it's a really good feeling when it works out."

Gesink covered the final steep section of the climb alone, with thoughts about his father coming into his mind.

"I was afraid to think about him too much because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to continue and finish the way I did. After the finish I remembered him," he said proudly.

A hard day in the saddle

Gesink was part of the front group that formed even before the 5.8km climb of Green Mountain began. The stage had been fast from the start as the peloton refused to let any breakaways get away. A seven-rider move got away for a while but they were caught by the front group as the final climb neared.

Team Sky split the peloton with a perfectly executed move on the flat loop around Nizwa. They had all their riders in the move and then drove to the foot of the climb, meaning some overall contenders were out of the reckoning even before the climb began.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) tried an early attack but was quickly caught on the first steep section of the climb as a select group formed and went clear, leaving race leader Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) behind.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) helped Boasson Hagen close a gap on the easier mid-section but nobody had the legs to respond to Gesink when he made his final attack with two kilometres to go as the climb reared up again and went up the side of the mountain.

The finish line was midway between two hairpins and Gesink appeared around the last turn alone. He movingly pointed both hands to the sky and then one hand before being hugged and held up by the Rabobank soigneurs.

Boasson Hagen made a late surge to reduce the gap to Gesink and zigzagged his way to the finish line, such was the pain of his effort and the steep gradient.

The rest of the 126 riders left in the race came in spread out over 17 minutes. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) was at 2:04 after blowing in the final section of the climb, Vinokourov was at 2:17, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was at 3:28 and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was at 7:33.

Time trial decider

Overall victory will be decided in Saturday's 18.5km out and back time trial that starts and finishes at the Barr Al Jissah Resort that is the official race hotel.

In 2010 Boasson Hagen beat Fabian Cancellara by 17 seconds but Cancellara had a big enough lead to secure overall victory.

Last year's time trial consisted of the hilly roads from the hotel and then a flat fast ride to the centre of Muscat. This year the time trial covers the same climbs and fast descents in the first nine kilometres but then turns around and does it all again in the final nine kilometres. It will be a real test of time trialing and climbing ability.

Gesink appeared satisfied with his stage win and that could give Boasson Hagen, Devenyns, Vande Velde and perhaps even Visconti a chance of overall victory. Devenyns is third overall at 57 seconds, Vande Velde is fourth at 1:03 and Visconti is fifth at the same time.

"I'll do my best but it's a difficult time trial," Gesink said.

"This stage win was my big goal. I wanted to show everyone that I'm thinking about my dad. I wasn't going to try for the overall if there'd been cross winds in the earlier stages because it's early in the season and my general classification races are later on. I was lucky in the last three days that no big groups escaped and so now I'm in the lead. I'm going to celebrate this win with my team and my roommate Theo Bos and we'll see what happens in the time trial."

Full Results
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:03:58
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:47
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:51
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:53
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:05
8Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:12
10Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:29
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:34
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:04
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:11
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:17
15Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:08
16Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:28
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:38
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:55
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:24
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
24Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:55
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:09
26Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:21
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:06:07
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:08
30Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:10
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
33David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:06:28
35Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:06:58
38Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
40Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:31
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:07:33
42Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
43Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:21
45Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:46
46Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:15
47Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:48
48Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
49Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:50
50Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
51Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:10:01
53Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:15
54Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:10:32
55Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:34
57Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:41
58Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:52
59Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:10:53
60Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:04
61Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:32
62Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:38
64Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
65Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:40
66Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
67Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
70Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:45
71Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:11:46
72Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
74Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:48
75Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:11:53
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
77Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:00
79David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
80Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:12:02
81Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
85Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:05
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
89Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:12
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:27
91Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:12:51
93Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:12:53
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:54
96Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:19
97Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
98Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:31
99Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:34
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:13:39
102John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:47
103Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:13:53
104Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:55
106Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:58
109Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
110Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:38
111Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:40
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:52
113Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:14:56
114Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:15:23
115Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:15:33
116Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:45
117Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:55
118Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:00
119Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:16:24
120Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:26
121Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:31
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:17:06
124Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:22
125Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:35

Sprint 1 - Al Hobe
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Izki
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC3pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Finish - Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain)
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
8Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
10Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Most combative rider
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC6pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3

Young rider
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:03:58
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:47
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:11
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:28
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:21
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:08
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:06:10
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:21
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:15
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:34
13Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:41
14Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:46
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:11:53
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
17Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:02
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:05
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:12
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:12:51
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:54
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:31
24Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:13:39
26Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:53
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:55
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
29Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:15:33
31Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:55
32Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:00
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:26
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:17:06
35Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:35

Teams
1Team Leopard-Trek12:16:37
2Sky Procycling0:00:54
3BMC Racing Team0:03:54
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:05:00
5Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:42
6Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:27
7Pro Team Astana0:08:00
8HTC - Highroad0:10:05
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:13
10Lampre - ISD0:10:54
11FDJ0:11:41
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:19:31
13Skil-Shimano0:21:35
14Katusha Team0:23:14
15Geox - TMC0:24:45
16An Post-Sean Kelly0:28:48

General classification after stage 4
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:15:18
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:44
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:57
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:03
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:15
8Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:22
10Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:33
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:44
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:14
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:21
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:27
15Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:34
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:38
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:48
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:59
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:05
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:04:27
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:34
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:19
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:25
26Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:45
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:06:03
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:16
29David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:20
30Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:37
31Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:53
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:07:08
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:07:28
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:07:43
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:31
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:56
38Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:24
39Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:57
40Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:58
41Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
42Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:10:00
43Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:02
45Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:14
46Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:42
47Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:11:48
48Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:11:50
49Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
50Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:11:51
51Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:11:56
52Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:58
53Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:12:03
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:10
56David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:12:12
58Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:12:21
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:22
61Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:13:01
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
63Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:06
64Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:08
65Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:14:18
66Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:42
67Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:48
68Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:27
69Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:15:30
70Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:15:31
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:50
72Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:16:34
73Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:16:48
74Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:51
75Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:17:09
76Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:39
77Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:12
78Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:30
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:48
80Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:20:09
81Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:21:13
82Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:22
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:27
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:10
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:21
87Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:26
89Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:22:27
90Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:22:34
91Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:22:36
92Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:22:43
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:46
94Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
95Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:53
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:23:08
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:23:28
99Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:35
100Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:55
101Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:10
102Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:12
103Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:24:14
105Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:22
107John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:28
108Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:24:34
109Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:36
111Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:39
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:40
113Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:19
114Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:25:37
115Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:25:40
116Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:56
117Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:26:26
118Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:41
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:07
120Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:12
121Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:27:42
122Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:43
123Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
124Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:13
125Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:15
126Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:11

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling35pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad24
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad14
7Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team10
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
14Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
19Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
24Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
25Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3
26Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
27Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
28Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
29Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
30Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
34Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
35Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
37Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
38Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1
39Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider classification
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
10Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
11Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
12Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Young rider classification
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:15:18
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:44
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:21
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:34
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:59
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:25
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:06:03
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:16
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:31
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:12:03
12Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:12
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:22
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:01
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:42
16Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:27
17Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:15:31
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:22
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:27
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:10
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:22:34
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:46
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:35
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:55
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:10
26Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:12
27Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:24:34
29Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:36
30Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:25:40
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:41
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:27:42
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:27:43
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:13
35Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:11

Teams classification
1Team Leopard-Trek48:51:04
2Sky Procycling0:00:54
3BMC Racing Team0:03:54
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:05:03
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:27
6Pro Team Astana0:08:03
7HTC - Highroad0:10:05
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:13
9Lampre - ISD0:10:54
10FDJ0:11:44
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:17:16
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:19:34
13Katusha Team0:23:14
14Geox - TMC0:24:48
15Skil-Shimano0:32:09
16An Post-Sean Kelly0:39:22

