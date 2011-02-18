Gesink remembers his father with mountain victory
Rabobank climber takes overall lead before time trial
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) crossed the finish line of the mountain stage of the Tour of Oman pointing to the sky as he celebrated victory and emotionally remembered his father who died last October.
Gesink finished 47 seconds ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and so also took the race leader's red jersey. The 24-year-old Dutchman now leads the Norwegian by 44 seconds before Saturday's decisive 18.5km hilly time trial.
Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) was an unexpected third at 51 seconds and Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise fourth at 53 seconds. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fifth in the same time as the Italian champion.
Gesink needed several minutes to recover from his huge effort. He admitted it had been an emotional but very proud day for him.
"I did it for my dad," he said.
"He had a bike accident the day after last year's Giro dell'Emilia and then two weeks after he died. I had a difficult winter with my family and it was difficult to pick up cycling again but I did.
"Last month I did everything on my training schedule and a little extra because I wanted to show the world, my family and my dad first of all, that I wanted to continue racing for him. It's nice to do it when you're out here. It's really difficult but it's a really good feeling when it works out."
Gesink covered the final steep section of the climb alone, with thoughts about his father coming into his mind.
"I was afraid to think about him too much because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to continue and finish the way I did. After the finish I remembered him," he said proudly.
A hard day in the saddle
Gesink was part of the front group that formed even before the 5.8km climb of Green Mountain began. The stage had been fast from the start as the peloton refused to let any breakaways get away. A seven-rider move got away for a while but they were caught by the front group as the final climb neared.
Team Sky split the peloton with a perfectly executed move on the flat loop around Nizwa. They had all their riders in the move and then drove to the foot of the climb, meaning some overall contenders were out of the reckoning even before the climb began.
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) tried an early attack but was quickly caught on the first steep section of the climb as a select group formed and went clear, leaving race leader Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) behind.
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) helped Boasson Hagen close a gap on the easier mid-section but nobody had the legs to respond to Gesink when he made his final attack with two kilometres to go as the climb reared up again and went up the side of the mountain.
The finish line was midway between two hairpins and Gesink appeared around the last turn alone. He movingly pointed both hands to the sky and then one hand before being hugged and held up by the Rabobank soigneurs.
Boasson Hagen made a late surge to reduce the gap to Gesink and zigzagged his way to the finish line, such was the pain of his effort and the steep gradient.
The rest of the 126 riders left in the race came in spread out over 17 minutes. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) was at 2:04 after blowing in the final section of the climb, Vinokourov was at 2:17, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was at 3:28 and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was at 7:33.
Time trial decider
Overall victory will be decided in Saturday's 18.5km out and back time trial that starts and finishes at the Barr Al Jissah Resort that is the official race hotel.
In 2010 Boasson Hagen beat Fabian Cancellara by 17 seconds but Cancellara had a big enough lead to secure overall victory.
Last year's time trial consisted of the hilly roads from the hotel and then a flat fast ride to the centre of Muscat. This year the time trial covers the same climbs and fast descents in the first nine kilometres but then turns around and does it all again in the final nine kilometres. It will be a real test of time trialing and climbing ability.
Gesink appeared satisfied with his stage win and that could give Boasson Hagen, Devenyns, Vande Velde and perhaps even Visconti a chance of overall victory. Devenyns is third overall at 57 seconds, Vande Velde is fourth at 1:03 and Visconti is fifth at the same time.
"I'll do my best but it's a difficult time trial," Gesink said.
"This stage win was my big goal. I wanted to show everyone that I'm thinking about my dad. I wasn't going to try for the overall if there'd been cross winds in the earlier stages because it's early in the season and my general classification races are later on. I was lucky in the last three days that no big groups escaped and so now I'm in the lead. I'm going to celebrate this win with my team and my roommate Theo Bos and we'll see what happens in the time trial."
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:03:58
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:53
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:05
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|10
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:29
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:34
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:04
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:11
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:17
|15
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:08
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:28
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:38
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:55
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|22
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|24
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:55
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:09
|26
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:21
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:07
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:08
|30
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|33
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:28
|35
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:58
|38
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:01
|40
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:31
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:33
|42
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:21
|45
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|46
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:15
|47
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:48
|48
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|49
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:50
|50
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|51
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:01
|53
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:15
|54
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:32
|55
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|57
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:41
|58
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:52
|59
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:53
|60
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:04
|61
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|62
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:38
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|65
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:40
|66
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|67
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|70
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|71
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:11:46
|72
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|74
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:48
|75
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:53
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:00
|79
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|80
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:12:02
|81
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|82
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|85
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:05
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:12
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:27
|91
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:51
|93
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:53
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:54
|96
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:19
|97
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|98
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:31
|99
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:39
|102
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|103
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:13:53
|104
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:55
|106
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|107
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:58
|109
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|110
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:38
|111
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:40
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:52
|113
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:56
|114
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:15:23
|115
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:15:33
|116
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:45
|117
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:55
|118
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:00
|119
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:16:24
|120
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:26
|121
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:06
|124
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|125
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:35
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|6
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:03:58
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:11
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:28
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:21
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:08
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:10
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:21
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:15
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:41
|14
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:46
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:53
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:02
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:12
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:51
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:54
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:31
|24
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:39
|26
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:53
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:55
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|29
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:15:33
|31
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:55
|32
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:00
|33
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:26
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:06
|35
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:35
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|12:16:37
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:00
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|6
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:27
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:00
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:10:05
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:54
|11
|FDJ
|0:11:41
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:19:31
|13
|Skil-Shimano
|0:21:35
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:23:14
|15
|Geox - TMC
|0:24:45
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:28:48
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:15:18
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:03
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|10
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:33
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:44
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:21
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:27
|15
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:34
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:48
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:59
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:05
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:27
|22
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:19
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:25
|26
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:45
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:03
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:16
|29
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:20
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|31
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:53
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:08
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:07:28
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:43
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:31
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|38
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:24
|39
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:57
|40
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:58
|41
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|42
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:10:00
|43
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|44
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:02
|45
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:14
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:42
|47
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:11:48
|48
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:11:50
|49
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:51
|51
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:11:56
|52
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:58
|53
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:03
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:10
|56
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:12:12
|58
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:21
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:22
|61
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:01
|62
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:06
|64
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:08
|65
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:14:18
|66
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:42
|67
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:48
|68
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:27
|69
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:15:30
|70
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:15:31
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:50
|72
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:16:34
|73
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:48
|74
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|75
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:09
|76
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:39
|77
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:12
|78
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:30
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:48
|80
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:09
|81
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:13
|82
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:22
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:27
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|86
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:21
|87
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:26
|89
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:22:27
|90
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:34
|91
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:36
|92
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:22:43
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:46
|94
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:23:08
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:28
|99
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:35
|100
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:55
|101
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:10
|102
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:12
|103
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:24:14
|105
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:22
|107
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:28
|108
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:24:34
|109
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|110
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:36
|111
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:39
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:40
|113
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:19
|114
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:37
|115
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:25:40
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|117
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:26
|118
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:41
|119
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:07
|120
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:12
|121
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:42
|122
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:43
|123
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|125
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|126
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:11
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|24
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|14
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|14
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|19
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|23
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|24
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|29
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|34
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|35
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|37
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|38
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|39
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|10
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|11
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|12
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:15:18
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:21
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:34
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:59
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:25
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:03
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:16
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:31
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:03
|12
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:12
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:22
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:01
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:42
|16
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:27
|17
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:15:31
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:22
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:27
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:34
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:46
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:35
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:55
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:10
|26
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:12
|27
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:24:34
|29
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:36
|30
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:25:40
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:41
|32
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:42
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:43
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|35
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:11
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|48:51:04
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:03
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:27
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:03
|7
|HTC - Highroad
|0:10:05
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:54
|10
|FDJ
|0:11:44
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:19:34
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:23:14
|14
|Geox - TMC
|0:24:48
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:32:09
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:39:22
