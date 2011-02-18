Image 1 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) soloed to victory on the mountain finish at Jabal al Akhdhar. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 2 of 39 Will Boasson Hagen swap green for red after the time trial? (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) remembers his father with an emotional victory salute. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 39 Gesink is on his way to victory. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 39 The small group of chasers behind Gesink. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 39 The twisting road up to the finish. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 39 The Lampre-ISD kit stands out even in the bright Oman sunshine. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 39 Russell Downing (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 39 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 39 Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) gets some help after finishing third. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 39 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gave it his all on the final section of the climb. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 39 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) gets a push after crossing the line. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) after winning the stage in remembrance of his late father. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 39 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) made some new friends at the finish. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 39 One day maybe these guys will ride the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 39 Gesink gets a guard of honour at the podium area. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) salutes the crowd. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 39 Gesink also pulled on the red race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen has the green points jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 39 Thor Hushovd's special white Cervelo S3. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage four. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 39 Stage four winner Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 23 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) donned the red leader's jersey after his stage four victory. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 24 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is interviewed following stage four. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 25 of 39 The stage four jersey holders (l-r): Marko Kump, most combative; Robert Gesink, overall lead; Edvald Boasson Hagen, points leader. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 26 of 39 New Tour of Oman leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 27 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dedicated the win to his father. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 28 of 39 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) alone on the finishing ascent. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 29 of 39 The Lampre-ISD riders put on plenty of sun screen. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 39 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) enjoys a pre-race banana. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 39 There are a few bike riders in Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 39 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) before the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 39 Some of the Team Sky riders had a 27 cog for the steep climb to the finish. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 39 Wouter Weylandt's Trek team bike. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 39 Mark Cavendish meets some fans prior to stage four. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 36 of 39 Katusha sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 37 of 39 Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) leads the break. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 38 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) finished second to Gesink, 47 seconds back. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 39 of 39 Formula One champion Alain Prost and cycling legend Eddy Merckx at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) crossed the finish line of the mountain stage of the Tour of Oman pointing to the sky as he celebrated victory and emotionally remembered his father who died last October.

Gesink finished 47 seconds ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and so also took the race leader's red jersey. The 24-year-old Dutchman now leads the Norwegian by 44 seconds before Saturday's decisive 18.5km hilly time trial.

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) was an unexpected third at 51 seconds and Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was a surprise fourth at 53 seconds. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fifth in the same time as the Italian champion.

Gesink needed several minutes to recover from his huge effort. He admitted it had been an emotional but very proud day for him.

"I did it for my dad," he said.

"He had a bike accident the day after last year's Giro dell'Emilia and then two weeks after he died. I had a difficult winter with my family and it was difficult to pick up cycling again but I did.

"Last month I did everything on my training schedule and a little extra because I wanted to show the world, my family and my dad first of all, that I wanted to continue racing for him. It's nice to do it when you're out here. It's really difficult but it's a really good feeling when it works out."

Gesink covered the final steep section of the climb alone, with thoughts about his father coming into his mind.

"I was afraid to think about him too much because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to continue and finish the way I did. After the finish I remembered him," he said proudly.

A hard day in the saddle

Gesink was part of the front group that formed even before the 5.8km climb of Green Mountain began. The stage had been fast from the start as the peloton refused to let any breakaways get away. A seven-rider move got away for a while but they were caught by the front group as the final climb neared.

Team Sky split the peloton with a perfectly executed move on the flat loop around Nizwa. They had all their riders in the move and then drove to the foot of the climb, meaning some overall contenders were out of the reckoning even before the climb began.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) tried an early attack but was quickly caught on the first steep section of the climb as a select group formed and went clear, leaving race leader Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) behind.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) helped Boasson Hagen close a gap on the easier mid-section but nobody had the legs to respond to Gesink when he made his final attack with two kilometres to go as the climb reared up again and went up the side of the mountain.

The finish line was midway between two hairpins and Gesink appeared around the last turn alone. He movingly pointed both hands to the sky and then one hand before being hugged and held up by the Rabobank soigneurs.

Boasson Hagen made a late surge to reduce the gap to Gesink and zigzagged his way to the finish line, such was the pain of his effort and the steep gradient.

The rest of the 126 riders left in the race came in spread out over 17 minutes. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) was at 2:04 after blowing in the final section of the climb, Vinokourov was at 2:17, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was at 3:28 and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was at 7:33.

Time trial decider

Overall victory will be decided in Saturday's 18.5km out and back time trial that starts and finishes at the Barr Al Jissah Resort that is the official race hotel.

In 2010 Boasson Hagen beat Fabian Cancellara by 17 seconds but Cancellara had a big enough lead to secure overall victory.

Last year's time trial consisted of the hilly roads from the hotel and then a flat fast ride to the centre of Muscat. This year the time trial covers the same climbs and fast descents in the first nine kilometres but then turns around and does it all again in the final nine kilometres. It will be a real test of time trialing and climbing ability.

Gesink appeared satisfied with his stage win and that could give Boasson Hagen, Devenyns, Vande Velde and perhaps even Visconti a chance of overall victory. Devenyns is third overall at 57 seconds, Vande Velde is fourth at 1:03 and Visconti is fifth at the same time.

"I'll do my best but it's a difficult time trial," Gesink said.

"This stage win was my big goal. I wanted to show everyone that I'm thinking about my dad. I wasn't going to try for the overall if there'd been cross winds in the earlier stages because it's early in the season and my general classification races are later on. I was lucky in the last three days that no big groups escaped and so now I'm in the lead. I'm going to celebrate this win with my team and my roommate Theo Bos and we'll see what happens in the time trial."

Full Results 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:03:58 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:47 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:51 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:53 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:05 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:12 10 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:29 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:34 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:04 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:11 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:17 15 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 16 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:28 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:38 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:55 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:24 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 24 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:55 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:09 26 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:21 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:06:07 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:08 30 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:10 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 33 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:06:28 35 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:06:58 38 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 40 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:31 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:07:33 42 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 43 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:21 45 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:46 46 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:15 47 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:48 48 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 49 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:50 50 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 51 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:10:01 53 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:15 54 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:10:32 55 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:34 57 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:41 58 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:52 59 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:10:53 60 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:04 61 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:32 62 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:38 64 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 65 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:40 66 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 67 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 70 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:45 71 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:11:46 72 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 74 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:48 75 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:11:53 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 77 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:00 79 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 80 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:12:02 81 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 85 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:05 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 89 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:12 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:27 91 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:12:51 93 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:12:53 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:54 96 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:19 97 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 98 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:31 99 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:34 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:13:39 102 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 103 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:13:53 104 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:55 106 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:58 109 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 110 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:38 111 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:40 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:52 113 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:14:56 114 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:15:23 115 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:15:33 116 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:45 117 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:55 118 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:00 119 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:16:24 120 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:26 121 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:31 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:17:06 124 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:22 125 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:35

Sprint 1 - Al Hobe 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Izki 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Finish - Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain) 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 10 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Most combative rider 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 6 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3

Young rider 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:03:58 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:47 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:11 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:28 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:21 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:08 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:06:10 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:21 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:15 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:34 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:41 14 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:46 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:11:53 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 17 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:02 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:05 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:12 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:12:51 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:54 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:31 24 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:13:39 26 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:53 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:55 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 29 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:15:33 31 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:55 32 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:00 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:26 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:17:06 35 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:35

Teams 1 Team Leopard-Trek 12:16:37 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:54 3 BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 4 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:05:00 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:42 6 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:27 7 Pro Team Astana 0:08:00 8 HTC - Highroad 0:10:05 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:13 10 Lampre - ISD 0:10:54 11 FDJ 0:11:41 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:19:31 13 Skil-Shimano 0:21:35 14 Katusha Team 0:23:14 15 Geox - TMC 0:24:45 16 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:28:48

General classification after stage 4 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:15:18 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:03 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 10 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:33 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:44 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:14 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:21 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:27 15 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:34 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:38 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:48 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:59 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:05 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:04:27 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:34 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:19 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:25 26 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:45 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:06:03 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:16 29 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:20 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:37 31 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:53 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:07:08 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:07:28 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:07:43 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:31 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:56 38 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:24 39 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:57 40 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:58 41 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 42 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:10:00 43 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 44 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:02 45 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:14 46 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:42 47 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:11:48 48 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:11:50 49 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 50 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:11:51 51 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:11:56 52 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:58 53 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:12:03 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:10 56 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:12:12 58 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:12:21 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:22 61 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:13:01 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 63 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:06 64 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:08 65 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:14:18 66 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:42 67 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:48 68 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:27 69 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:15:30 70 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:15:31 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:50 72 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:16:34 73 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:16:48 74 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:51 75 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:17:09 76 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:39 77 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:12 78 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:30 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:48 80 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:20:09 81 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:21:13 82 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 83 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:22 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:27 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:10 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:21 87 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:26 89 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:22:27 90 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:22:34 91 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:22:36 92 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:22:43 93 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:46 94 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 95 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:53 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:23:08 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:23:28 99 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:35 100 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:55 101 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:10 102 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:12 103 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:24:14 105 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:22 107 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:28 108 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:24:34 109 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:36 111 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:39 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:40 113 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:19 114 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:25:37 115 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:25:40 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:56 117 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:26:26 118 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:41 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:07 120 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:12 121 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:27:42 122 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:43 123 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 124 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:13 125 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:15 126 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:11

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 35 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 14 7 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 14 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 18 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 19 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 24 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3 26 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 28 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 29 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 30 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 34 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 35 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 37 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 38 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1 39 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 10 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 11 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 12 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Young rider classification 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:15:18 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:21 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:34 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:59 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:25 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:06:03 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:16 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:31 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:12:03 12 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:12 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:22 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:01 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:42 16 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:27 17 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:15:31 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:22 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:27 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:10 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:22:34 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:46 23 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:35 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:55 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:10 26 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:12 27 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:24:34 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:36 30 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:25:40 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:41 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:27:42 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:27:43 34 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:13 35 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:11