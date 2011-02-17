Image 1 of 40 Theo Bos (Rabobank) outsprinted Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) to win stage three. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 40 Omani spectators await the peloton to pass by. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Theo Bos (Rabobank) took his second stage win at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) remains in the red leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 5 of 40 Stage three winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) on the podium. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 6 of 40 Theo Bos (Rabobank) bested Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) for the field sprint victory. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 7 of 40 Theo Bos (Rabobank) wins his second stage in three days in Oman. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 8 of 40 Stage three winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) is congratulated for his victory. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 9 of 40 The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage three. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 10 of 40 The Tour of Oman peloton in the midst of arid Omani terrain. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 11 of 40 Plenty of blue skies and sunshine for the Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 12 of 40 The Tour of Oman peloton passes through a pocket of spectators. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 13 of 40 The day's break gets some encouragement. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 14 of 40 The peloton in action during stage three, the longest day in the saddle of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 15 of 40 The peloton under clear blue skies in Oman. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 16 of 40 The peloton crests a roller during the third stage of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 17 of 40 The peloton rolls along the seaside during stage 3. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 18 of 40 Stunning scenery in Oman for stage three. (Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality) Image 19 of 40 The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 Stuart O'Grady heads to the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 40 Christian Vande Velde and Cameron Meyer put on sunblock watched by some local children (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 40 It seems the locals support the Lampre-ISD team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 40 Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step) sign on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 40 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 40 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs on before stage three (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 40 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) signs on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 40 They're off but the crowd does not look too interested (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 40 Theo Bos celebrates his second stage win with his Rabobank teammates (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 40 Leonardo Giordani is watched by some bemused local people in Sur (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 40 Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti enjoys a snack before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 40 Mark Cavendish posed for a photograph after discovering these guys and some friends had ridden all the way from Britain. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 40 Thor Hushovd during the two-hour, high-speed boat transfer before stage three (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 40 The riders disembark before the 209km stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 40 The Team Sky Pinarello bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 40 Local children kept guard of the bikes as the riders got changed in a small bar (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 40 The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team has brightly coloured Cipollini bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 40 Vino served the pre-race coffee (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 40 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 39 of 40 Theo Bos claimed he is still has a lot to learn about sprinting (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 40 of 40 Theo Bos (Rabobank) celebrates his second stage victory of the 2011 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: AFP)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) took his second sprint victory and another huge step forward as a road sprinter at the end of the longest stage of the Tour of Oman in Sur on Thursday.

The former track sprint world champion has formed a successful sprinting combo with Australian teammate Graeme Brown. Bos has the pure finishing speed to win from the front while Brown has the experience to know how to do the dirty work and get Bos through the chaos of the final kilometre.

A strong swirling head and side wind made the sprint in the sparse outskirts of Sur more dangerous than usual but Bos went early on the long, straight finish to beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad).

It was yet another podium placing for Bennati, his sixth in Qatar and Oman, but the Italian still seeks his first victory of the season. Goss kept the red race leader's jersey for another day and leads Bennati by two seconds and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) by 10 seconds after three days of racing.

After celebrating with his arms in the air as he blasted through the finish area, Bos was last back to the Rabobank team car but was congratulated by everyone in the team. He was ecstatic to have won again.

"It was really nice," Bos said with a beaming smile. "I hit the front too early but I just thought I'd go and see what happened. I made it to the finish.

"I stayed calm during the finale and I told the guys that if we got boxed in, we get got boxed in. It was difficult to get to the front and it didn't work that well but then Brownie (Graeme Brown) went with 500 metres to go and I went with three hundred metres."

Bos admitted he needs a clear run to win a sprint so he can open up his natural high-end speed. Despite winning both the sprints he has contested here in Oman, he claimed he still has a lot to learn.

"He (Brown) is a strong sprinter and great in the finale. My problem is that I'm not such a good cyclist but I have a really good sprint," he said.

"I have to improve the cycling point, the climbing and the bunch sprints. But fortunately for me, the team is good at setting up the sprinting part."

While Rabobank celebrated, the other teams were not happy after a long day in the saddle and a 200km drive back to their hotel. Several riders were angry with the way Brown had dragged Bos to the front. But with no television or overhead replays for the judges to consider, the other teams had no evidence of dangerous riding and had to admit it was all part of sprinting.

"The sprint was pretty crazy. Brownie took a few guys out I think and that kind of messed things up a bit," Matt Goss said.

"We were going to go for the stage win with either me or Cavendish. We were both feeling good and he was on my wheel with 800 [metres] to go, but there was a lot of chaos with the wind and I saw Mark wasn't there with 600 to go. I was in the perfect position and so I went myself. Unfortunately most of us got ridden off the road in the last hundred metres or so and Bos and Bennati got a gap on us. But that's racing."

A long day in the sun

The stage was marked by a long breakaway by five riders who got away early as the race traveled south from Sur along the Oman coast.

Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kevin Claeys (An Post-Sean Kelly), Mark Kumpo (Geox-TMC) and Vitaliy Kondrut (Lampre-ISD) quickly opened a five minute lead and the peloton let them stay clear for most of the day, only sweeping them up in the final 10km.

Strong winds slowed the race along the coast, with riders covering the long empty roads at an average of 35km/h. The speed only increased after the feed zone (at 103km) and when the race headed inland and the wind became more of a help than a hindrance.

HTC-Highroad had to do much of the work with Goss as race leader and that must have affected their chances in the sprint. However, Bos's second win in three days confirmed that Rabobank has created a great sprint duo by combining Graeme Brown's sprinting experience with Theo Bos's finishing speed.

When HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervelo and Quick Step field their strongest lead-out trains we should be set for some spectacular sprinting and great rivalries.

Time for the mountain finish

So far the Tour of Oman has seen the sprinters fight for stage victories but the battle for overall victory will come alive on Friday's finish to Jabal al Akhdhar or Green Mountain.

The twisting climb to the line is 5.8km long at an average of 10.3 percent, somewhere between an uphill finish and a true mountain finish. The climb starts steadily but then includes a mid-section at 13.5 percent before a kilometre at 6 percent and then the final two kilometres at 13.5 percent.

It is a real ramp finish which should see climbers like Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) emerge to win the stage and take the overall race lead.

For the other riders it will all be about limiting their losses. If strong time trialists like Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), Christian Vande Velde and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo), and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) can stay within 30 seconds of the climbers, they could secure overall success in Saturday's 18.5km rolling time trial.

The 157.5km stage starts at the Sultan Qaboos University on the coast and heads inland and into the mountains.

Full Results 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5:14:41 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 18 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 25 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 29 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 33 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 41 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 46 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 47 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 49 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 50 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 51 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 54 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 56 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 62 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 63 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 64 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 65 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 66 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 67 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 68 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 69 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 72 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 74 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 77 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 78 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 84 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 85 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 87 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 90 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 92 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 93 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 97 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 98 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 101 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 103 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 107 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:48 111 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:55 112 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 115 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 117 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 120 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 122 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:14 123 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:38 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:55 125 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 126 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD DNS Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Ras Riways 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 3 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Jalaan Bani Bu Ali 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Points - Sur 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Most combative rider 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 6 pts 2 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 3 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Young rider 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5:14:41 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 21 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:40 29 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:55 30 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:06 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:14 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:38

Teams 1 HTC - Highroad 15:44:03 2 Pro Team Astana 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Team Leopard-Trek 6 Team Garmin - Cervelo 7 Sky Procycling 8 Katusha Team 9 Quick Step Cycling Team 10 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Geox - TMC 12 Lampre - ISD 13 Skil-Shimano 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 An Post-Sean Kelly 16 FDJ

General classification after stage 3 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12:11:13 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:02 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 4 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:11 5 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 13 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:17 16 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 17 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 27 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 28 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 30 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 33 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 36 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 42 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 44 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 46 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 48 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 49 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 51 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 53 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 55 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 56 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 59 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 60 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 61 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:34 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:48 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:54 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:57 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:23 71 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:55 72 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:02:23 73 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:28 74 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:42 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:10:44 76 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:48 77 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 81 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 86 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 89 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 91 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 93 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 96 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 98 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 99 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 101 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 106 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 108 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:00 109 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:08 110 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 111 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:28 112 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:43 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:52 115 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:54 116 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 118 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:59 121 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:27 122 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:29 123 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:12:42 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 125 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:12:43 126 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad

Points classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 23 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 14 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 9 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 6 13 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 21 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 22 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 23 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 25 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 27 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 28 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 29 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1 31 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 6 3 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 6 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 8 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 9 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 10 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 11 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Young rider classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12:11:13 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:11 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:54 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:55 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:10:44 19 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:48 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:08 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:19 30 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:43 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:52 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:54 34 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:59