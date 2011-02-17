Trending

Bos blazes to second Oman stage win

Goss remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 40

Theo Bos (Rabobank) outsprinted Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) to win stage three.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 40

Omani spectators await the peloton to pass by.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Theo Bos (Rabobank) took his second stage win at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) remains in the red leader's jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 5 of 40

Stage three winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) on the podium.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 6 of 40

Theo Bos (Rabobank) bested Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) for the field sprint victory.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 7 of 40

Theo Bos (Rabobank) wins his second stage in three days in Oman.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 8 of 40

Stage three winner Theo Bos (Rabobank) is congratulated for his victory.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 9 of 40

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage three.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 10 of 40

The Tour of Oman peloton in the midst of arid Omani terrain.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 11 of 40

Plenty of blue skies and sunshine for the Tour of Oman peloton.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 12 of 40

The Tour of Oman peloton passes through a pocket of spectators.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 13 of 40

The day's break gets some encouragement.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 14 of 40

The peloton in action during stage three, the longest day in the saddle of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 15 of 40

The peloton under clear blue skies in Oman.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 16 of 40

The peloton crests a roller during the third stage of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 17 of 40

The peloton rolls along the seaside during stage 3.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 18 of 40

Stunning scenery in Oman for stage three.

(Image credit: Lloyd Images/ Muscat Municipality)
Image 19 of 40

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 40

Stuart O'Grady heads to the start

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 40

Christian Vande Velde and Cameron Meyer put on sunblock watched by some local children

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 40

It seems the locals support the Lampre-ISD team

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 40

Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step) sign on

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 40

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 40

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs on before stage three

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 40

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) signs on

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 40

They're off but the crowd does not look too interested

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 40

Theo Bos celebrates his second stage win with his Rabobank teammates

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 40

Leonardo Giordani is watched by some bemused local people in Sur

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 40

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti enjoys a snack before the start

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 40

Mark Cavendish posed for a photograph after discovering these guys and some friends had ridden all the way from Britain.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 40

Thor Hushovd during the two-hour, high-speed boat transfer before stage three

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 40

The riders disembark before the 209km stage

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 40

The Team Sky Pinarello bikes

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 40

Local children kept guard of the bikes as the riders got changed in a small bar

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 40

The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team has brightly coloured Cipollini bikes

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 37 of 40

Vino served the pre-race coffee

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 38 of 40

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 39 of 40

Theo Bos claimed he is still has a lot to learn about sprinting

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 40 of 40

Theo Bos (Rabobank) celebrates his second stage victory of the 2011 Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: AFP)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) took his second sprint victory and another huge step forward as a road sprinter at the end of the longest stage of the Tour of Oman in Sur on Thursday.

The former track sprint world champion has formed a successful sprinting combo with Australian teammate Graeme Brown. Bos has the pure finishing speed to win from the front while Brown has the experience to know how to do the dirty work and get Bos through the chaos of the final kilometre.

A strong swirling head and side wind made the sprint in the sparse outskirts of Sur more dangerous than usual but Bos went early on the long, straight finish to beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad).

It was yet another podium placing for Bennati, his sixth in Qatar and Oman, but the Italian still seeks his first victory of the season. Goss kept the red race leader's jersey for another day and leads Bennati by two seconds and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) by 10 seconds after three days of racing.

After celebrating with his arms in the air as he blasted through the finish area, Bos was last back to the Rabobank team car but was congratulated by everyone in the team. He was ecstatic to have won again.

"It was really nice," Bos said with a beaming smile. "I hit the front too early but I just thought I'd go and see what happened. I made it to the finish.

"I stayed calm during the finale and I told the guys that if we got boxed in, we get got boxed in. It was difficult to get to the front and it didn't work that well but then Brownie (Graeme Brown) went with 500 metres to go and I went with three hundred metres."

Bos admitted he needs a clear run to win a sprint so he can open up his natural high-end speed. Despite winning both the sprints he has contested here in Oman, he claimed he still has a lot to learn.

"He (Brown) is a strong sprinter and great in the finale. My problem is that I'm not such a good cyclist but I have a really good sprint," he said.

"I have to improve the cycling point, the climbing and the bunch sprints. But fortunately for me, the team is good at setting up the sprinting part."

While Rabobank celebrated, the other teams were not happy after a long day in the saddle and a 200km drive back to their hotel. Several riders were angry with the way Brown had dragged Bos to the front. But with no television or overhead replays for the judges to consider, the other teams had no evidence of dangerous riding and had to admit it was all part of sprinting.

"The sprint was pretty crazy. Brownie took a few guys out I think and that kind of messed things up a bit," Matt Goss said.

"We were going to go for the stage win with either me or Cavendish. We were both feeling good and he was on my wheel with 800 [metres] to go, but there was a lot of chaos with the wind and I saw Mark wasn't there with 600 to go. I was in the perfect position and so I went myself. Unfortunately most of us got ridden off the road in the last hundred metres or so and Bos and Bennati got a gap on us. But that's racing."

A long day in the sun

The stage was marked by a long breakaway by five riders who got away early as the race traveled south from Sur along the Oman coast.

Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kevin Claeys (An Post-Sean Kelly), Mark Kumpo (Geox-TMC) and Vitaliy Kondrut (Lampre-ISD) quickly opened a five minute lead and the peloton let them stay clear for most of the day, only sweeping them up in the final 10km.

Strong winds slowed the race along the coast, with riders covering the long empty roads at an average of 35km/h. The speed only increased after the feed zone (at 103km) and when the race headed inland and the wind became more of a help than a hindrance.

HTC-Highroad had to do much of the work with Goss as race leader and that must have affected their chances in the sprint. However, Bos's second win in three days confirmed that Rabobank has created a great sprint duo by combining Graeme Brown's sprinting experience with Theo Bos's finishing speed.

When HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervelo and Quick Step field their strongest lead-out trains we should be set for some spectacular sprinting and great rivalries.

Time for the mountain finish

So far the Tour of Oman has seen the sprinters fight for stage victories but the battle for overall victory will come alive on Friday's finish to Jabal al Akhdhar or Green Mountain.

The twisting climb to the line is 5.8km long at an average of 10.3 percent, somewhere between an uphill finish and a true mountain finish. The climb starts steadily but then includes a mid-section at 13.5 percent before a kilometre at 6 percent and then the final two kilometres at 13.5 percent.

It is a real ramp finish which should see climbers like Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) emerge to win the stage and take the overall race lead.

For the other riders it will all be about limiting their losses. If strong time trialists like Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), Christian Vande Velde and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo), and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) can stay within 30 seconds of the climbers, they could secure overall success in Saturday's 18.5km rolling time trial.

The 157.5km stage starts at the Sultan Qaboos University on the coast and heads inland and into the mountains.

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5:14:41
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
15Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
18Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
25John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
29Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
41David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
42Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
45Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
46Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
47Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
49Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
50Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
54Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
62Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
63Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
64Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
65Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
66Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
67Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
68Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
69Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
71Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
72Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
74Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
78Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
84Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
85Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
86Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
87Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
90Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
92Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
93Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
94Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
98Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
99Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
100Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
101Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
104Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:31
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
107Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:48
111Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:55
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
115Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
117Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
120Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
122Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:14
123Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:38
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:55
125Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
126Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNSJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Ras Riways
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC3pts
2Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
3Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Jalaan Bani Bu Ali
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC3pts
2Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Points - Sur
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek12
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling7
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Most combative rider
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC6pts
2Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Young rider
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5:14:41
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
21Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
22Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:31
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:40
29Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:55
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:06
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:14
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:38

Teams
1HTC - Highroad15:44:03
2Pro Team Astana
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4BMC Racing Team
5Team Leopard-Trek
6Team Garmin - Cervelo
7Sky Procycling
8Katusha Team
9Quick Step Cycling Team
10Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Geox - TMC
12Lampre - ISD
13Skil-Shimano
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15An Post-Sean Kelly
16FDJ

General classification after stage 3
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad12:11:13
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:02
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:10
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
5Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
13Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
24Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
27Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
28Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
30Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
33David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
36Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
44Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
45Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
46Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
48Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
49Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
51Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
53Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
55Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
60Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
61Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
63Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:34
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:48
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:54
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:57
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
69Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:23
71Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:55
72Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:02:23
73Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:28
74Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:10:42
75Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:10:44
76Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:48
77Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
81Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
83John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
85Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
86Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
89Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
91Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
93Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
96Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
98Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
99Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
101Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
106Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
108Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:00
109Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:08
110Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:19
111Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:28
112Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:43
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:52
115Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:54
116Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
118Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:59
121Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:27
122Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:29
123Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:12:42
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
125Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:12:43
126Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad

Points classification
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad24
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling23
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad14
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team10
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
12Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC6
13Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
19Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
21Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
22Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
25Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
27Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
28Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
29Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
30Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1
31Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider classification
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC6
3Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
8Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
9Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
10Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
11Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Young rider classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad12:11:13
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
4Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:54
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:55
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:10:44
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:48
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:08
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:19
30Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:43
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:52
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:54
34Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:59

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling36:34:27
2HTC - Highroad
3Lampre - ISD
4Katusha Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
7Team Leopard-Trek
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Pro Team Astana0:00:03
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
11FDJ
12Team Garmin - Cervelo
13Geox - TMC
14Quick Step Cycling Team0:10:34
15Skil-Shimano
16An Post-Sean Kelly

