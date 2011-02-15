Image 1 of 30 They're off, and BMC riders Marcis Burghardt and Manuel Quinziato are at the front. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 30 The peloton is cheered on by Omani spectators. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Don't leave cyclists in hot cars! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Theo Bos (Rabobank) is the first leader of the 2011 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 The Tour of Oman peloton in action on stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) passes under the start arch (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 30 Theo Bos (Rabobank) beats Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) by a few inches (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 30 Taylor Phinney admitted he was a little nervous about making his full professional debut with BMC (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 30 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 30 Fabian Cancellara autographs a book (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 30 Garmin-Cervelo talks tactics as they await their bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 30 Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 30 Matthieu Ladagnous and Arnold Jeannesson (both FDJ) ride to the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 30 Matt Hayman (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 30 The Skil-Shimano riders are sticking together (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 30 World Champion Thor Hushovd in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 30 The bikes finally arrive at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 30 The Skil-Shimano riders pose for a picture with Kenny Van Hummel in the white Asia Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 30 Thor Hushovd looks back to see who still hasn't got a bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 30 Theo Bos raises an arm in victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 30 Theo Bos (Rabobank) edges out Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) for victory on stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Theo Bos takes the win in Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 30 Theo Bos wins the opening stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 30 The future is orange: Bos beat Cavendish to the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 30 Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 Theo Bos opens his account with Rabobank (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium and in the lead (Image credit: AFP)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) took advantage of an excellent lead out and a perfectly timed sprint to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Roger Kluge (Skil-Shimano) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).

The Dutchman is the first to admit that he is still learning how to compete against the best road sprinters in the sport after switching from the track but this victory, his first of 2011, confirms he is getting better and better at combining the chaos of the final kilometres of a road sprint wit his natural speed he developed on the track.

The finish line at the end of the 158km stage was on an exposed, nondescript stretch of road near Al Seeb and a strong tailwind meant the sprint was fast and furious. A rogue spectator in the road also caused problems meaning some riders were forced to move all over the road, while others used the tailwind to move up on their rivals from behind.

Bos found the best way through the confusion and then had the speed to hold off Cavendish as the British sprinter tried to come off his wheel. It was close at the line but as both riders threw their bikes at the line but Bos got it by a few inches.

"It's a huge satisfaction to win. It's a very nice step up in my career. Now I hope I can stay at this level and continue to compete against the best sprinters in the world," Bos said before climbing onto the podium.

"I felt comfortable in the sprint. The team was very good and on the front with about five kilometres to go because we all knew that the roundabout (at just over a one kilometre to go) would be very important and that you had to be in front."

"I accelerated out of the roundabout but then both me and my lead-out man Graeme Brown became a little boxed in. A lot of riders passed us, and we suddenly were near the back of the sprinters group. Fortunately we didn't panic and with 500 metres to go I tried to move up and pass riders."

"I got to the front with about 150 metres to go and I was surprised that I could stay out front. I saw one rider coming up and realised it was Cavendish. But I'm really happy I was able to hold on to the finish line and win."

Bos pulls on the red jersey

Thanks to winning the opening stage in Oman, Bos pulled on the race leader's red jersey.

Time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds means he leads Cavendish by four seconds in the overall classification. Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen) is third overall after picking up bonus seconds while in the breakaway of the day and Kluge is fourth, also at four seconds.

Some of the big names expected to fill the top 10 where surprisingly much lower down the results. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 17th and told Cyclingnews that he was forced to dive around spectator standing the road. He was not happy about it.

Taylor Phinney finished 19th on his full professional debut with BMC, while Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was 20th and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) further back in 26th place.

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was just happy to get his first race of the season done without any mishaps. He finished 60th and did not contest the sprint.

Long first day

The stage finished as dusk was falling across the barren Oman countryside after the racing began an hour later than scheduled.

Riders traveled to the start by car but for some reason their bikes were not in Al Sawadi when they got there. The 128 bikes were supposed to set off in four trucks at least half an hour before the riders but the riders were left standing around. When the bikes eventually arrived it was a mad scramble to get the race underway as the race organisers tried to limit the embarrassment of the delay.

When the stage finally got underway, the race soon came alive with 14 riders getting in an early move. When these were pulled back, three riders got away, forming the break of the day. The trio were Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Britain's Mark McNally (An Post Sean Kelly).

They opened a 4:55 gap after 50km of racing and they contested both intermediate sprints but the peloton kept them under control and then reeled them in with ten kilometres to go.

Leopard Trek and other teams tried to control the sprint and everyone know position after the final roundabout would be vital with a strong tail wind blowing the riders down the finishing straight.

Rabobank and Bos got it just right, had the best run at the line and so Bos got the stage victory and the first race lead. He also proved that he can take on and beat the best sprinters in the world.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:38:29 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 25 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 27 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 30 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 40 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 41 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 46 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 49 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 52 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 53 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 55 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 56 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 57 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 59 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 61 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 64 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 69 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 77 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 79 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 81 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 82 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 83 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 86 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 87 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 88 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 89 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 91 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 93 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 95 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 96 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 98 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 103 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 104 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 105 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 110 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 112 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 119 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 120 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 121 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 122 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 123 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 124 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 126 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 127 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41

Sprint 1 - As Suwayq # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Al Hazm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 3 - Al Seeb (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 10 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:38:29 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 14 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 29 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 10:55:27 2 Katusha Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 HTC - Highroad 5 FDJ 6 Quick Step Cycling Team 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 8 Skil-Shimano 9 An Post-Sean Kelly 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Lampre - ISD 12 Team Leopard-Trek 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 Geox - TMC 15 Pro Team Astana 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:38:19 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:07 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 11 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 15 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 28 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 30 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 33 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 34 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 44 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 49 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 50 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 52 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 55 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 56 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 58 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 59 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 62 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 63 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 64 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 66 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 67 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 68 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 80 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 81 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 84 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 85 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 88 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 90 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 91 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 93 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 94 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 95 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 97 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 99 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 100 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 103 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 104 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 105 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 110 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 112 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 119 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 120 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 121 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 122 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 123 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 124 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:30 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:58 126 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 127 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 11 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3:38:23 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:03 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 15 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 17 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:26