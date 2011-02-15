Trending

Bos sprints to win at Oman opening stage

Dutch rider is first race leader

Image 1 of 30

They're off, and BMC riders Marcis Burghardt and Manuel Quinziato are at the front.

They're off, and BMC riders Marcis Burghardt and Manuel Quinziato are at the front.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 30

The peloton is cheered on by Omani spectators.

The peloton is cheered on by Omani spectators.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Don't leave cyclists in hot cars!

Don't leave cyclists in hot cars!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Theo Bos (Rabobank) is the first leader of the 2011 Tour of Oman.

Theo Bos (Rabobank) is the first leader of the 2011 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

The Tour of Oman peloton in action on stage 1.

The Tour of Oman peloton in action on stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) passes under the start arch

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervelo) passes under the start arch
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 30

Theo Bos (Rabobank) beats Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) by a few inches

Theo Bos (Rabobank) beats Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) by a few inches
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 30

Taylor Phinney admitted he was a little nervous about making his full professional debut with BMC

Taylor Phinney admitted he was a little nervous about making his full professional debut with BMC
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 30

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 30

Fabian Cancellara autographs a book

Fabian Cancellara autographs a book
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 30

Garmin-Cervelo talks tactics as they await their bikes

Garmin-Cervelo talks tactics as they await their bikes
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 30

Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction

Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 30

Matthieu Ladagnous and Arnold Jeannesson (both FDJ) ride to the start

Matthieu Ladagnous and Arnold Jeannesson (both FDJ) ride to the start
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 30

Matt Hayman (Team Sky)

Matt Hayman (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 30

The Skil-Shimano riders are sticking together

The Skil-Shimano riders are sticking together
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 30

World Champion Thor Hushovd in his rainbow jersey

World Champion Thor Hushovd in his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 30

The bikes finally arrive at the start

The bikes finally arrive at the start
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 30

The Skil-Shimano riders pose for a picture with Kenny Van Hummel in the white Asia Tour leader's jersey

The Skil-Shimano riders pose for a picture with Kenny Van Hummel in the white Asia Tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 30

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 30

Thor Hushovd looks back to see who still hasn't got a bike

Thor Hushovd looks back to see who still hasn't got a bike
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 30

Theo Bos raises an arm in victory

Theo Bos raises an arm in victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 30

Theo Bos (Rabobank) edges out Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) for victory on stage 1.

Theo Bos (Rabobank) edges out Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) for victory on stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Theo Bos takes the win in Oman

Theo Bos takes the win in Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 30

Theo Bos wins the opening stage of the Tour of Oman

Theo Bos wins the opening stage of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 30

The future is orange: Bos beat Cavendish to the line

The future is orange: Bos beat Cavendish to the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 30

Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 30

Theo Bos opens his account with Rabobank

Theo Bos opens his account with Rabobank
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 30

Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium and in the lead

Theo Bos (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium and in the lead
(Image credit: AFP)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) took advantage of an excellent lead out and a perfectly timed sprint to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Roger Kluge (Skil-Shimano) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).

The Dutchman is the first to admit that he is still learning how to compete against the best road sprinters in the sport after switching from the track but this victory, his first of 2011, confirms he is getting better and better at combining the chaos of the final kilometres of a road sprint wit his natural speed he developed on the track.

The finish line at the end of the 158km stage was on an exposed, nondescript stretch of road near Al Seeb and a strong tailwind meant the sprint was fast and furious. A rogue spectator in the road also caused problems meaning some riders were forced to move all over the road, while others used the tailwind to move up on their rivals from behind.

Bos found the best way through the confusion and then had the speed to hold off Cavendish as the British sprinter tried to come off his wheel. It was close at the line but as both riders threw their bikes at the line but Bos got it by a few inches.

"It's a huge satisfaction to win. It's a very nice step up in my career. Now I hope I can stay at this level and continue to compete against the best sprinters in the world," Bos said before climbing onto the podium.

"I felt comfortable in the sprint. The team was very good and on the front with about five kilometres to go because we all knew that the roundabout (at just over a one kilometre to go) would be very important and that you had to be in front."

"I accelerated out of the roundabout but then both me and my lead-out man Graeme Brown became a little boxed in. A lot of riders passed us, and we suddenly were near the back of the sprinters group. Fortunately we didn't panic and with 500 metres to go I tried to move up and pass riders."

"I got to the front with about 150 metres to go and I was surprised that I could stay out front. I saw one rider coming up and realised it was Cavendish. But I'm really happy I was able to hold on to the finish line and win."

Bos pulls on the red jersey

Thanks to winning the opening stage in Oman, Bos pulled on the race leader's red jersey.

Time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds means he leads Cavendish by four seconds in the overall classification. Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen) is third overall after picking up bonus seconds while in the breakaway of the day and Kluge is fourth, also at four seconds.

Some of the big names expected to fill the top 10 where surprisingly much lower down the results. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 17th and told Cyclingnews that he was forced to dive around spectator standing the road. He was not happy about it.

Taylor Phinney finished 19th on his full professional debut with BMC, while Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was 20th and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) further back in 26th place.

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was just happy to get his first race of the season done without any mishaps. He finished 60th and did not contest the sprint.

Long first day

The stage finished as dusk was falling across the barren Oman countryside after the racing began an hour later than scheduled.

Riders traveled to the start by car but for some reason their bikes were not in Al Sawadi when they got there. The 128 bikes were supposed to set off in four trucks at least half an hour before the riders but the riders were left standing around. When the bikes eventually arrived it was a mad scramble to get the race underway as the race organisers tried to limit the embarrassment of the delay.

When the stage finally got underway, the race soon came alive with 14 riders getting in an early move. When these were pulled back, three riders got away, forming the break of the day. The trio were Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Britain's Mark McNally (An Post Sean Kelly).

They opened a 4:55 gap after 50km of racing and they contested both intermediate sprints but the peloton kept them under control and then reeled them in with ten kilometres to go.

Leopard Trek and other teams tried to control the sprint and everyone know position after the final roundabout would be vital with a strong tail wind blowing the riders down the finishing straight.

Rabobank and Bos got it just right, had the best run at the line and so Bos got the stage victory and the first race lead. He also proved that he can take on and beat the best sprinters in the world.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:38:29
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
12John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
19Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
25Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
27Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
35Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
40Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
41Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
49Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
51Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
53Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
55Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
56Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
57Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
59Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
61Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
64Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
70Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
77Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
79Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
81Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
82Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
83David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
86Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
87Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
88Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
89Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
91Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
93Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
96Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
98David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
103Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
104Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
105Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
109Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
110Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
115Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
119Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
120Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
121Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
122Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
123Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
124Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:19
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
126Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
127Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41

Sprint 1 - As Suwayq
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Al Hazm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 3 - Al Seeb (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad12
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling7
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team6
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:38:29
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
12Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
14Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
29Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling10:55:27
2Katusha Team
3BMC Racing Team
4HTC - Highroad
5FDJ
6Quick Step Cycling Team
7Team Garmin - Cervelo
8Skil-Shimano
9An Post-Sean Kelly
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Lampre - ISD
12Team Leopard-Trek
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Geox - TMC
15Pro Team Astana
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:38:19
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:07
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:10
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
11Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
15John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
19Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
22Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
28Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
30Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
33Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
34Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
43Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
44Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
49Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
50Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
52Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
55Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
56Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
58Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
59Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
60Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
62Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
64Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
66Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
67Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
68Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
84Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
85David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
88Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
90Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
93Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
94Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
95Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
97Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
99David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
100Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
103Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
104Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
105Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
109Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
110Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
115Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
119Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
120Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
121Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
122Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
123Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:29
124Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:30
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:58
126Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
127Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad12
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling7
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team6
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
9Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
11Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3:38:23
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:03
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:06
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
15Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
17Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling10:55:27
2Katusha Team
3BMC Racing Team
4HTC - Highroad
5FDJ
6Quick Step Cycling Team
7Team Garmin - Cervelo
8Skil-Shimano
9An Post-Sean Kelly
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Lampre - ISD
12Team Leopard-Trek
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Geox - TMC
15Pro Team Astana
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

