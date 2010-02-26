Hondo wins chaotic sprint in Iglesias
Success and suffering for Lampre as Petacchi crashes in finale
The Lampre-Farnese Vini team celebrated their sixth win of the 2010 season at the Giro di Sardegna on Friday but a spectacular crash in the finish straight took out team leader Alessandro Petacchi and several other sprinters.
Petacchi's lead-out man Danilo Hondo avoided the crash and went on to win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall race lead with just one day of racing remaining in the five-stage event.
America's Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) is still second, just four second down on Kreuziger after finishing second to the talented Czech rider on stage two. France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third overall at six seconds. They will fight for final victory during Saturday's hilly final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari.
Petacchi hits spectator
The crash happened just 100 metres from the line as the sprinters were tucked tight close to the barriers trying to shelter from a headwind. Petacchi was on Hondo's wheel ready to launch his sprint but hit a spectator who was leaning out to watch the race.
He crashed heavily and took down Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo), Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) and Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia). Fortunately none of them were seriously injured but Petacchi was left stunned, resting his head on Sabatini's shoulder as both of them lay on the road.
"The team had done a great job setting up the sprint and Hondo had just lead me out," Petacchi explained. "I moved over to the barriers and was riding with my head down when I hit a spectator that was leaning over the barriers. I couldn't avoid him. I landed on my right hip and left elbow and also my back. It doesn't seem anything serious but it was a scary crash."
Petacchi got up and finished the stage. He was taken to hospital for a check-up but managed to avoid serious injury. He promised he would be at the start on Saturday's final stage.
"Fortunately the flying crash didn't leave me with any serious injuries, just a lot of cuts and bruises that are normal when you hit the ground at high speed like that. Unless things get worse over night, I'll be at the start tomorrow (Saturday) to try and win the last stage."
Yet again the stage was fast all day with a six riders going on the attack after just two kilometres. The six became only four on the main climb of the stage and then the bunch swept them up 30km from the finish.
The Lampre-Farnese Vini and Liquigas-Doimo teams controlled the bunch for Petacchi and Sabatini and lead out the sprint but nobody expected the crash would leave them on the road as Hondo powered clear to win. Fortunately nobody was seriously injured and all the riders who crashed managed to finish the stage.
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:25:01
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|6
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|11
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|13
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|22
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|25
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|26
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|29
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|38
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|40
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|42
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|44
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:00:11
|45
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:34
|46
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:39
|47
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:41
|49
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:47
|50
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:01:12
|53
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:15
|54
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:20
|55
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:31
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:19
|58
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:08
|61
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:57
|62
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|65
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|66
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|68
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|69
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|70
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:42
|71
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:43
|72
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|75
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|76
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|77
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|79
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|80
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|82
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:31
|83
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|84
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:29
|85
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:31
|86
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:35
|88
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:41
|89
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|90
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|91
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:16:51
|92
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:41
|93
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|95
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|96
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|97
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|98
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|99
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|100
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|101
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|103
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|105
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|106
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|107
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:38
|109
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:16:41
|110
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|111
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:50
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|115
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|116
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:16:54
|117
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|118
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:18:14
|119
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|4
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|6
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|7
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|8
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|2
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:15:03
|2
|Footon-Servetto
|3
|Team Radioshack
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Miche
|0:00:11
|11
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:39
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:41
|13
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:13
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:24:38
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:29:23
|16
|Germany
|0:35:21
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18:43:15
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:06
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:10
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:13
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:17
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:23
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|13
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:33
|14
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:34
|15
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:36
|18
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|21
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:53
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:09
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:16
|27
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:51
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:59
|30
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:08
|31
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:30
|32
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:50
|33
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:03:03
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:03:16
|35
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:33
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:50
|37
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:16
|38
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:05:29
|39
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:05:44
|40
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:57
|41
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:06:06
|42
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:54
|43
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:13
|44
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:02
|45
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:38
|46
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:23
|47
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:51
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:21
|49
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:15:19
|50
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:15:24
|52
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:32
|53
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:09
|54
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:37
|55
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:59
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:17:44
|57
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:18:32
|58
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:02
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:03
|60
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:21:14
|61
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:21:25
|62
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:22:03
|63
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:35
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:47
|65
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:23:51
|66
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|67
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:24:21
|68
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:19
|69
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:25:32
|70
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:36
|71
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:57
|72
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:08
|73
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:58
|74
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:59
|75
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:31:01
|76
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:39
|77
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:48
|78
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:32:07
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:32:45
|81
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:32:49
|82
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:33:54
|83
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|0:34:57
|85
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:35:00
|86
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:35:05
|87
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:35:06
|88
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:35:17
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:36
|90
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:35:42
|91
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:50
|92
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:37:50
|93
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:38:43
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:26
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:37
|96
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:39:53
|97
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:40:47
|98
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:40:51
|99
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:04
|100
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|0:41:08
|101
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:09
|102
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:59
|103
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|104
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|105
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:44:05
|106
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|0:44:06
|107
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|108
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:44:08
|109
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:44:09
|110
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:44:28
|111
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:44:51
|112
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:45:11
|113
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:45:57
|114
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:46:06
|115
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:47:19
|116
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:48:01
|117
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:49:31
|118
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:49:33
|119
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:49:51
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|8
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|11
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|15
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|16
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|18
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|3
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|21
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|24
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|25
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|38
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|3
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|4
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|5
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|7
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|8
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|9
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|10
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|4
|12
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|16
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|18
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|6
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|8
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|10
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|11
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|12
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|2
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|16
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|56:10:39
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:07
|3
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:57
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:21
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:23
|9
|ISD - Neri
|0:06:04
|10
|Miche
|0:06:16
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|12
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:30
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:00
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:01:06
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|1:16:18
|16
|Germany
|1:41:06
