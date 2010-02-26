Image 1 of 50 Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) has no escape and collides with Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri), Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) is the new leader of the points classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is metres away from victory in stage four. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the sprints classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) receives his leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 50 The jersey holders gather on the podium after stage four. The Lampre-Farnese Vini team celebrated their sixth win of the 2010 season at the Giro di Sardegna on Friday but a spectacular crash in the finish straight took out team leader Alessandro Petacchi and several other sprinters.

Petacchi's lead-out man Danilo Hondo avoided the crash and went on to win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall race lead with just one day of racing remaining in the five-stage event.

America's Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) is still second, just four second down on Kreuziger after finishing second to the talented Czech rider on stage two. France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third overall at six seconds. They will fight for final victory during Saturday's hilly final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari.

Petacchi hits spectator

The crash happened just 100 metres from the line as the sprinters were tucked tight close to the barriers trying to shelter from a headwind. Petacchi was on Hondo's wheel ready to launch his sprint but hit a spectator who was leaning out to watch the race.

He crashed heavily and took down Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo), Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) and Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia). Fortunately none of them were seriously injured but Petacchi was left stunned, resting his head on Sabatini's shoulder as both of them lay on the road.

"The team had done a great job setting up the sprint and Hondo had just lead me out," Petacchi explained. "I moved over to the barriers and was riding with my head down when I hit a spectator that was leaning over the barriers. I couldn't avoid him. I landed on my right hip and left elbow and also my back. It doesn't seem anything serious but it was a scary crash."

Petacchi got up and finished the stage. He was taken to hospital for a check-up but managed to avoid serious injury. He promised he would be at the start on Saturday's final stage.

"Fortunately the flying crash didn't leave me with any serious injuries, just a lot of cuts and bruises that are normal when you hit the ground at high speed like that. Unless things get worse over night, I'll be at the start tomorrow (Saturday) to try and win the last stage."

Yet again the stage was fast all day with a six riders going on the attack after just two kilometres. The six became only four on the main climb of the stage and then the bunch swept them up 30km from the finish.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini and Liquigas-Doimo teams controlled the bunch for Petacchi and Sabatini and lead out the sprint but nobody expected the crash would leave them on the road as Hondo powered clear to win. Fortunately nobody was seriously injured and all the riders who crashed managed to finish the stage.

Full Results 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:25:01 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 6 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 11 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 13 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 19 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 20 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 22 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 25 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 26 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 29 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 30 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 38 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 40 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 42 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 44 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:00:11 45 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:34 46 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:39 47 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:41 49 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:47 50 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 52 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:01:12 53 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:15 54 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:20 55 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:31 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:03:19 58 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 59 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:08 61 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:57 62 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 65 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 66 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 67 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 68 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 69 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:42 71 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:43 72 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 73 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 75 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 76 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 77 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 78 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 79 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 80 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 82 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:31 83 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:29 85 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:31 86 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:35 88 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:41 89 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 90 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 91 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:16:51 92 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:41 93 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 94 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 95 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 96 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 97 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 98 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 99 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 100 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 101 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 103 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 104 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 105 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 106 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 107 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 108 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:38 109 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:16:41 110 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 111 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:50 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 114 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 115 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 116 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:16:54 117 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 118 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:18:14 119 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNS Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha

Points 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 4 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 6 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 7 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 8 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 1 - Siliqua - Via Grazia Deledda 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 2 - Villacidro - Via Nazionale 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Sprint 3 - Fluminimaggiore - Via Vittoria Emanuele 1 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia

Mountain 1 - Arbus (Cat. 2) 1 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Mountain 2 - Arcu Genna e Bogai (Cat. 1) 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 2 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams 1 Team Katusha 13:15:03 2 Footon-Servetto 3 Team Radioshack 4 Androni Giocattoli 5 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Liquigas-Doimo 8 BBox Bouygues Telecom 9 Acqua & Sapone 10 Miche 0:00:11 11 ISD - Neri 0:00:39 12 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:41 13 Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:13 14 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:24:38 15 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:29:23 16 Germany 0:35:21

General classification after stage 4 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18:43:15 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:04 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:06 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:10 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:13 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:17 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:23 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:26 13 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:33 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:34 15 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 16 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:36 18 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 19 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 21 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 23 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:53 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:16 27 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:51 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:59 30 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:08 31 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:30 32 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:50 33 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:03:03 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:03:16 35 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:33 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:50 37 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:16 38 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:05:29 39 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:05:44 40 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:57 41 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:06:06 42 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:54 43 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:13 44 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:02 45 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:38 46 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:23 47 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:51 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:21 49 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:15:19 50 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:15:24 52 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:32 53 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:09 54 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:37 55 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:59 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:17:44 57 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:18:32 58 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:19:02 59 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:03 60 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:21:14 61 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:21:25 62 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:22:03 63 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:22:35 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:47 65 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:23:51 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 67 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:24:21 68 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:19 69 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:25:32 70 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:36 71 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:57 72 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:08 73 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:58 74 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:59 75 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:31:01 76 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:39 77 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:48 78 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:32:07 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:32:45 81 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:32:49 82 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:33:54 83 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:34:57 85 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:35:00 86 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:35:05 87 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:35:06 88 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:35:17 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:36 90 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:35:42 91 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:50 92 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:37:50 93 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:38:43 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:26 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:37 96 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:39:53 97 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 0:40:47 98 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:40:51 99 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:04 100 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:41:08 101 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:09 102 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:59 103 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 104 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 105 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:44:05 106 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 0:44:06 107 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 108 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:44:08 109 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:44:09 110 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:44:28 111 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:51 112 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:45:11 113 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:45:57 114 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:46:06 115 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:47:19 116 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:48:01 117 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:49:31 118 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:49:33 119 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:49:51

Points classification 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 8 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 11 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 8 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 15 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 16 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 18 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 3 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 21 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 24 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1 25 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprints classification 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 38 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 3 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 10 4 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 5 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 7 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 8 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 5 9 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 10 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 4 12 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 2 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1 15 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 16 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1

Mountains classification 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 18 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 6 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 5 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 8 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 10 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 11 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 12 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 2 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 2 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 16 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 1