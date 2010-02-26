Trending

Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) has no escape and collides with Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri), Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) is the new leader of the points classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is metres away from victory in stage four.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) leads the sprints classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) receives his leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Miche) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The jersey holders gather on the podium after stage four.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey after the penultimate stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Second place finisher Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox) finished third on stage four.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) continued sprinting after leading out Petacchi and won stage four.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas - Doimo) gets some help from team staff.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) is off to the hospital to assess his injuries.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) regroups after his crash.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini), having just finished his lead-out, looks over to see teammate Alessandro Petacchi on the ground.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton awaits the start of stage four in Carbonia.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Petacchi had found himself wrapped up with a Liquigas rival after the crash on stage four

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) share a word following their crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium for stage four (l-r): Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri), 2nd; Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini), 1st; Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox), 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) following his crash in the stage four finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) assesses the damage following his crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is up on his feet and will be taken to the hospital for an exam.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri) is dazed following his crash in the stage four field sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Teammates check on Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Four riders went down in the stage four field sprint: Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre), Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas), Oscar Gatto (ISD) and Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini), the final lead-out rider for Alessandro Petacchi, avoided the crash that took out his team leader and sprinted to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alan Marangoni (Colnago - CSF Inox) and teammate Alberto Contoli on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurent Lefevre (BBox Bouygues Telecom) attacks on a climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Failli (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A battered Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri) crosses the finish line after crashing in the field sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Crash victims Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) and Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri) have a chat.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) is assisted by team staff following his crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A crash took out four riders with 150 metres to go.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) was the first to crash, brought down by a specator's arm out over the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) goes airborne after colliding with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuele Mori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the peloton with 10 kilometres remaining in stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Giro di Sardegna jersey holders following stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia) was one of the riders who went down in the field sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A bloodied Oscar Gatto (ISD - Neri) crashed in the sprint finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won stage four after team leader Alessandro Petacchi crashed out with 150 metres to go.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A stunned Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas - Doimo) after crashing in the sprint finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas - Doimo) receive medical attention after crashing in the field sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Liquigas - Doimo team of race leader Roman Kreuziger sets tempo, led by Alessandro Vanotti.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton tackles some hilly terrain en route to Iglesias.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Evgeny Petrov (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Patrick Faiers (Footon-Servetto) in action during stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton rolls along early in stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders swerve to avoid a crash 150 metres from the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Lampre-Farnese Vini team celebrated their sixth win of the 2010 season at the Giro di Sardegna on Friday but a spectacular crash in the finish straight took out team leader Alessandro Petacchi and several other sprinters.

Petacchi's lead-out man Danilo Hondo avoided the crash and went on to win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) kept the overall race lead with just one day of racing remaining in the five-stage event.

America's Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) is still second, just four second down on Kreuziger after finishing second to the talented Czech rider on stage two. France's Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is third overall at six seconds. They will fight for final victory during Saturday's hilly final stage from Sant' Antico to Cagliari.

Petacchi hits spectator

The crash happened just 100 metres from the line as the sprinters were tucked tight close to the barriers trying to shelter from a headwind. Petacchi was on Hondo's wheel ready to launch his sprint but hit a spectator who was leaning out to watch the race.

He crashed heavily and took down Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo), Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) and Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia). Fortunately none of them were seriously injured but Petacchi was left stunned, resting his head on Sabatini's shoulder as both of them lay on the road.

"The team had done a great job setting up the sprint and Hondo had just lead me out," Petacchi explained. "I moved over to the barriers and was riding with my head down when I hit a spectator that was leaning over the barriers. I couldn't avoid him. I landed on my right hip and left elbow and also my back. It doesn't seem anything serious but it was a scary crash."

Petacchi got up and finished the stage. He was taken to hospital for a check-up but managed to avoid serious injury. He promised he would be at the start on Saturday's final stage.

"Fortunately the flying crash didn't leave me with any serious injuries, just a lot of cuts and bruises that are normal when you hit the ground at high speed like that. Unless things get worse over night, I'll be at the start tomorrow (Saturday) to try and win the last stage."

Yet again the stage was fast all day with a six riders going on the attack after just two kilometres. The six became only four on the main climb of the stage and then the bunch swept them up 30km from the finish.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini and Liquigas-Doimo teams controlled the bunch for Petacchi and Sabatini and lead out the sprint but nobody expected the crash would leave them on the road as Hondo powered clear to win. Fortunately nobody was seriously injured and all the riders who crashed managed to finish the stage.

Full Results
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:25:01
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
6Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
8Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
11Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
13Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
19Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
20Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
22Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
25Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
26Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
29Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
38Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
40Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
41Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
42Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
44Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:11
45Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:34
46Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:39
47Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:41
49Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:47
50Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
52Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:01:12
53Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:15
54Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:20
55Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:31
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:19
58Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:08
61Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:07:57
62Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
65Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
66Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
67Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
68Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
69Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:42
71Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:43
72José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
73Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
75Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
76Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
77David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
78Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
79Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
80Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
82Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:31
83Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
84Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:15:29
85Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:15:31
86Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:35
88Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:41
89Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
90Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
91Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:16:51
92Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:41
93Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
94Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
95Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
96Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
97Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
98Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
99Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
100Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
101Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
103Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
104Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
105Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
106Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
107Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
108Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:38
109Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:16:41
110Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
111Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:50
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
114Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
115Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
116Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:16:54
117Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
118Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:18:14
119Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNSAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha

Points
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri8
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
4Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
6Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
7Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
8Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 1 - Siliqua - Via Grazia Deledda
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 2 - Villacidro - Via Nazionale
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Sprint 3 - Fluminimaggiore - Via Vittoria Emanuele
1Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia

Mountain 1 - Arbus (Cat. 2)
1Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Mountain 2 - Arcu Genna e Bogai (Cat. 1)
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
2Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams
1Team Katusha13:15:03
2Footon-Servetto
3Team Radioshack
4Androni Giocattoli
5De Rosa - Stac Plastic
6Colnago - CSF Inox
7Liquigas-Doimo
8BBox Bouygues Telecom
9Acqua & Sapone
10Miche0:00:11
11ISD - Neri0:00:39
12Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:41
13Ceramica Flaminia0:01:13
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:24:38
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:29:23
16Germany0:35:21

General classification after stage 4
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18:43:15
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:04
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:06
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:10
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:13
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:17
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:23
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:26
13Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:33
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:34
15Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:36
18Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
19Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
21Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
23Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:53
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:16
27Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:51
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:59
30Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:08
31Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:30
32Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:50
33Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:03:03
34Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:03:16
35Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:33
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:03:50
37Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:16
38Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:05:29
39Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack0:05:44
40Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:57
41Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:06:06
42Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:54
43Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:13
44Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:10:02
45Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:38
46Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:23
47José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:51
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:21
49Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:15:19
50Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:15:24
52Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:32
53Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:09
54Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:37
55Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:59
56Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:17:44
57Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:18:32
58David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:19:02
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:03
60Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:21:14
61Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:21:25
62Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:22:03
63Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:22:35
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:47
65Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:23:51
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
67Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:24:21
68Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:19
69Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:25:32
70Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:36
71Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:57
72Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:08
73Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:58
74Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:29:59
75Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team0:31:01
76Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:39
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:48
78Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:32:07
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:32:45
81Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:32:49
82Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:33:54
83Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:34:57
85Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:35:00
86Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:35:05
87Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:35:06
88Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad0:35:17
89Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:36
90Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:35:42
91Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:50
92Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:37:50
93Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:38:43
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:26
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:37
96Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:39:53
97Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany0:40:47
98Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:40:51
99Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:04
100Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:41:08
101Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:09
102Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:59
103Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
104Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
105Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:44:05
106Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany0:44:06
107Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
108Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:44:08
109Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:44:09
110Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:44:28
111Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:44:51
112Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:45:11
113Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:45:57
114Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad0:46:06
115Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:47:19
116Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:48:01
117Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:49:31
118Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:49:33
119Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:49:51

Points classification
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri14pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack8
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri8
11Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia8
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche6
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
15Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
16Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
18Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack3
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
21Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia2
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
24Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1
25Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprints classification
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic38pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia11
3Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia10
4David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
5Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
7Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
8Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia5
9Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad5
10Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha4
11Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri4
12Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone2
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1
15Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
16Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
17Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Mountains classification
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche18pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo8
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
6Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia5
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5
8Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom5
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
10Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
11Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
12Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad3
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri2
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic2
16Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone1

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack56:10:39
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:07
3BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
4Liquigas-Doimo0:00:57
5Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
6Team Katusha0:02:09
7Footon-Servetto0:03:21
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:23
9ISD - Neri0:06:04
10Miche0:06:16
11Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
12Ceramica Flaminia0:07:30
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:00
14Amore & Vita - Conad1:01:06
15Meridiana Kamen Team1:16:18
16Germany1:41:06

 

