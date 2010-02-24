Image 1 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage two ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Simone Campagnaro (Miche) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Roman Kreuziger powers to the stage win with Chris Horner hot on his heels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 The day's breakaway led by Marcello Pavarin (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Erik Mohs (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Robert Kiserlovski keeps the pace high for his Liquigas teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti (ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Salvatore Commesso (Meridiana) after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Michele Merlo (Footon-Servetto) gets ready for a wet day on Sardegna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Christopher Horner (RadioShack) leads Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) and Przemyslaw Niemec (Miche) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 36 Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the front (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 36 Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) takes a pull. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 36 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 36 Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) riding in a group. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) takes a turn at the front. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 Chris Horner (RadioShack), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) rounds a bend. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 36 Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali sets the pace for Liquigas-Doimo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) sprints to the finish with Chris Horner (RadioShack) on his wheel. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) leads the winning break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) with 400m to go in stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 The day's stage winner, Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), leads Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the head of affairs with 500m remaining in stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 The stage two podium (l-r): Chris Horner (Team Radioshack), 2nd; Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), 1st; Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom), 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 The Giro di Sardegna peloton in action during Wednesday's second stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) leads with 200m to go on the uphill finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his stage win in Nuoro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), right, is seconds away from claiming the Giro di Sardegna's second stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Roman Kreuziger, left, is congratulated by his Liquigas - Doimo teammate Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) powers to the finish inside of 75m to go. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 The rain capes got a workout in the peloton today (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) won the second stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Wednesday, outsprinting an elite selection of riders at the finish atop the first category Monte Ortobene. The 23-year-old Czech overpowered Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) after 12km of climbing to the line in Nuoro.

The victory, Liquigas - Doimo's seventh of the season, also put Kreuziger into the leader's jersey where he holds a four-second advantage over Horner and a six-second lead on Voeckler.

"I am very pleased to have broken the ice [with a victory] in my debut", said Kreuziger. "I was feeling good this morning and the uphill finish appealed to me. The early break could have ruined our plans, but when it was absorbed 15 kilometres from the finish we prepared for the final climb.

"I needed to climb steadily and smoothly and [teammates Vincenzo] Nibali and [Robert] Kiserlovski were wonderful."

Kreuziger is optimistic about his chances of defending his narrow lead over the next three stages. "The climbing in the next stage plays to my favour, even if we must pay attention to the time bonuses since the [time] gaps are not large.

"My condition is improving. The work on Tenerife with directeur sportif Paolo Slongo, to whom I dedicate this victory on his birthday, is showing encouraging results."

Despite narrowly missing out on the victory, American Chris Horner is also encouraged with his form. "I feel good, very good," said Horner. "Today Kreuziger was stronger. The climb was long but not so steep, not steep enough for a real climber like me. We had the wind in the back. It was more a finish for riders with the real power in the legs."

Earlier in the stage, the break of the day formed after 34 kilometers of the racing as ten riders went clear including Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha), Markel Irizar Aranburu (Team Radioshack), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Alan Marangoni and Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox), Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Alessandro Maserati (Ceramica Flaminia) and Konstantin Volik (Amore & Vita - Conad )

The escapees reached a maximum advantage of 3:05 over the peloton after 73 kilometres of racing, but they were absorbed by the peloton 15 kilometres from the finish.

As the final, 12km climb began Liquigas-Doimo and Lampre-Farnese Vini upped the pace at the head of the peloton ultimately resulting in a selection of 12 riders going clear four kilometres from the finish. Kreuziger soon finished off the work done by his Liquigas teammates, powering to a stage win as well as the leader's jersey at the finish in Nuoro.

Lampre's Francesco Gavazzi, the overnight race leader, could not match the Czech's pace and finished 26 seconds behind and fell to 11th overall on general classification.

On Thursday the peloton faces the longest stage of the Giro di Sardegna, a 206km trek between Nuoro and Oristano. The riders will tackle one second category climb 47 kilometres into the stage as well as contest three intermediate sprints.

Full Results 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 4:33:37 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:03 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:07 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:15 11 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:23 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:24 14 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:26 17 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 18 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 22 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 23 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 25 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:41 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:59 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:01:01 28 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:08 29 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:41 30 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 31 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 33 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 34 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 35 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 37 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 38 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:20 39 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 41 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 42 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 43 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 44 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:25 47 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:25 48 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:26 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:29 50 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:51 51 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:54 52 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:16 53 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:04:48 54 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 55 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:05:17 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 58 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 59 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 60 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 61 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:30 62 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:31 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:04 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:44 65 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 66 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 70 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 71 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 72 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 73 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 0:07:59 75 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:03 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 78 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 79 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 80 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 81 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 82 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:09:07 84 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:52 85 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:11 86 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 89 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 92 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 95 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 96 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 97 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 98 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 100 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 101 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 102 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 103 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 104 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 105 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 106 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:11:18 109 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 110 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 111 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 112 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 113 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 0:12:37 114 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:12:58 115 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 117 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:11 118 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 119 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:13 120 Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:15:14 121 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 122 Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany 123 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:16:30 124 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:16:32 DNF Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 3 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 2 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Sprint 1 - Ottana - Via Pietro Ghitti 1 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 2 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic

Sprint 2 - Ovodda - Via Vittorio Emanuele 1 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Sprint 3 - Mamoiada - Via Vittorio Emanuele 1 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri

Mountain 1 - Olzai - SP60 (Cat. 2) 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic

Mountain 2 - Nuoro - Monte Ortobene (Cat. 1) 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 13:41:15 2 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:07 3 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:15 4 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28 5 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:46 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:58 7 Team Katusha 0:02:09 8 ISD - Neri 0:03:20 9 Footon-Servetto 0:03:21 10 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:30 11 Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:42 12 Miche 0:06:05 13 Acqua & Sapone 0:07:10 14 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:10:50 15 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:12:52 16 Germany 0:24:10

General classification after stage 2 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8:50:17 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:04 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:06 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:10 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:13 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:17 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:26 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:29 13 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:33 14 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:34 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 16 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:36 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 18 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 21 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 24 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:16 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:18 28 Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:51 29 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 30 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 31 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 32 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 33 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:28 35 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:30 36 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:35 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:03:16 39 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:33 40 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:37 41 Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack 42 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 43 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:04:58 44 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:10 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:27 46 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 47 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:40 48 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:06:06 49 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:16 50 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:54 51 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:08:40 52 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:13 53 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:29 54 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:05 55 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:42 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:52 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:12:05 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:33 59 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:01 60 Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:14:06 61 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:15:19 62 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 63 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:24 64 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:16:53 65 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:17:15 66 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:17:27 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:48 68 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:15 69 Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:18:16 70 Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 71 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 72 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:19:58 73 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:03 74 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:20:40 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:43 76 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:20:49 77 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:22:02 78 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 80 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 81 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:22:06 82 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:22:51 83 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:23:51 84 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 85 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany 0:24:06 89 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:24:07 90 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:10 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 92 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 93 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 94 Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 98 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:24:17 99 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:24:24 100 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:57 101 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:27:18 102 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 105 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 106 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 110 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 111 Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany 0:27:25 112 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 113 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 114 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:10 115 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 116 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:28:13 117 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 0:28:44 118 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:29:05 119 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 120 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:20 121 Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:31:21 122 Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany 123 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:32:37 124 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:32:39

Points classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 6 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 3 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 2 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 14 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Sprints classification 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 11 3 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 10 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 5 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 4 7 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 2 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 9 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 10 Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1

Mountains classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 8 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 5 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 5 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 8 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 9 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 2 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 12 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 1