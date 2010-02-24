Trending

Kreuziger in control at Sardegna

Czech wins stage, assumes race lead

Image 1 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage two ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom).

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage two ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Simone Campagnaro (Miche) on the podium.

Simone Campagnaro (Miche) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Roman Kreuziger powers to the stage win with Chris Horner hot on his heels.

Roman Kreuziger powers to the stage win with Chris Horner hot on his heels.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

The day's breakaway led by Marcello Pavarin (Colnago CSF Inox)

The day's breakaway led by Marcello Pavarin (Colnago CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Erik Mohs (Germany)

Erik Mohs (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Robert Kiserlovski keeps the pace high for his Liquigas teammates.

Robert Kiserlovski keeps the pace high for his Liquigas teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti (ISD)

Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti (ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Salvatore Commesso (Meridiana) after the finish.

Salvatore Commesso (Meridiana) after the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Michele Merlo (Footon-Servetto) gets ready for a wet day on Sardegna

Michele Merlo (Footon-Servetto) gets ready for a wet day on Sardegna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) leads Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) and Przemyslaw Niemec (Miche)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) leads Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) and Przemyslaw Niemec (Miche)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 36

Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line.

Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his stage win.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 36

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the front

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 36

Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) takes a pull.

Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) takes a pull.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 36

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) riding in a group.

Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) riding in a group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) takes a turn at the front.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) takes a turn at the front.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

Chris Horner (RadioShack), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom)

Chris Horner (RadioShack), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) rounds a bend.

Thomas Voeckler (BBOX Boygues Telecom) rounds a bend.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)

Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali sets the pace for Liquigas-Doimo.

Vincenzo Nibali sets the pace for Liquigas-Doimo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) sprints to the finish with Chris Horner (RadioShack) on his wheel.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) sprints to the finish with Chris Horner (RadioShack) on his wheel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) leads the winning break.

Ivan Rovny (Team Radioshack) leads the winning break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) with 400m to go in stage two.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) with 400m to go in stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

The day's stage winner, Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), leads Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom).

The day's stage winner, Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), leads Chris Horner (Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the head of affairs with 500m remaining in stage two.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at the head of affairs with 500m remaining in stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

The stage two podium (l-r): Chris Horner (Team Radioshack), 2nd; Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), 1st; Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom), 3rd.

The stage two podium (l-r): Chris Horner (Team Radioshack), 2nd; Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), 1st; Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom), 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

The Giro di Sardegna peloton in action during Wednesday's second stage.

The Giro di Sardegna peloton in action during Wednesday's second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) leads with 200m to go on the uphill finish.

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) leads with 200m to go on the uphill finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium.

Stage winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his stage win in Nuoro.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his stage win in Nuoro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), right, is seconds away from claiming the Giro di Sardegna's second stage.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), right, is seconds away from claiming the Giro di Sardegna's second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Roman Kreuziger, left, is congratulated by his Liquigas - Doimo teammate Vincenzo Nibali.

Roman Kreuziger, left, is congratulated by his Liquigas - Doimo teammate Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) powers to the finish inside of 75m to go.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) powers to the finish inside of 75m to go.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

The rain capes got a workout in the peloton today

The rain capes got a workout in the peloton today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) won the second stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Wednesday, outsprinting an elite selection of riders at the finish atop the first category Monte Ortobene. The 23-year-old Czech overpowered Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) after 12km of climbing to the line in Nuoro.

The victory, Liquigas - Doimo's seventh of the season, also put Kreuziger into the leader's jersey where he holds a four-second advantage over Horner and a six-second lead on Voeckler.

"I am very pleased to have broken the ice [with a victory] in my debut", said Kreuziger. "I was feeling good this morning and the uphill finish appealed to me. The early break could have ruined our plans, but when it was absorbed 15 kilometres from the finish we prepared for the final climb.

"I needed to climb steadily and smoothly and [teammates Vincenzo] Nibali and [Robert] Kiserlovski were wonderful."

Kreuziger is optimistic about his chances of defending his narrow lead over the next three stages. "The climbing in the next stage plays to my favour, even if we must pay attention to the time bonuses since the [time] gaps are not large.

"My condition is improving. The work on Tenerife with directeur sportif Paolo Slongo, to whom I dedicate this victory on his birthday, is showing encouraging results."

Despite narrowly missing out on the victory, American Chris Horner is also encouraged with his form. "I feel good, very good," said Horner. "Today Kreuziger was stronger. The climb was long but not so steep, not steep enough for a real climber like me. We had the wind in the back. It was more a finish for riders with the real power in the legs."

Earlier in the stage, the break of the day formed after 34 kilometers of the racing as ten riders went clear including Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha), Markel Irizar Aranburu (Team Radioshack), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Alan Marangoni and Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox), Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Alessandro Maserati (Ceramica Flaminia) and Konstantin Volik (Amore & Vita - Conad )

The escapees reached a maximum advantage of 3:05 over the peloton after 73 kilometres of racing, but they were absorbed by the peloton 15 kilometres from the finish.

As the final, 12km climb began Liquigas-Doimo and Lampre-Farnese Vini upped the pace at the head of the peloton ultimately resulting in a selection of 12 riders going clear four kilometres from the finish. Kreuziger soon finished off the work done by his Liquigas teammates, powering to a stage win as well as the leader's jersey at the finish in Nuoro.

Lampre's Francesco Gavazzi, the overnight race leader, could not match the Czech's pace and finished 26 seconds behind and fell to 11th overall on general classification.

On Thursday the peloton faces the longest stage of the Giro di Sardegna, a 206km trek between Nuoro and Oristano. The riders will tackle one second category climb 47 kilometres into the stage as well as contest three intermediate sprints.

Full Results
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo4:33:37
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:03
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:07
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
11Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:23
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:24
14Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:26
17Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
18Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
22Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
23Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
25Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:59
27Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:01:01
28Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:08
29Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:41
30Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
31Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
33Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
34Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
35Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
36José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
38Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:20
39Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
41Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
43Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
44Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:25
47Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:25
48Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:26
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:29
50Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:51
51Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:54
52Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:16
53Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:04:48
54Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
55Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad0:05:17
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
57Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
58Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
59David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
60Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
61Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:30
62Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:31
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:04
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:44
65Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
66Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
69Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
70Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
71Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
72Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany0:07:59
75Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:03
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
77Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
78Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
79Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
80Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
81Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:07
84Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:52
85Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:11
86Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
89Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
92Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
96Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
97Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
98Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
100Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
101Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
102Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
103Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
104Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
105Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
106Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
108Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:11:18
109Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
110Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
111Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
112Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
113Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany0:12:37
114Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad0:12:58
115Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
117Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:15:11
118Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
119Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:13
120Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany0:15:14
121Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
122Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
123Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:16:30
124Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:16:32
DNFFabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack3
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche2
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Sprint 1 - Ottana - Via Pietro Ghitti
1Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
2Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic

Sprint 2 - Ovodda - Via Vittorio Emanuele
1Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Sprint 3 - Mamoiada - Via Vittorio Emanuele
1Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri

Mountain 1 - Olzai - SP60 (Cat. 2)
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic

Mountain 2 - Nuoro - Monte Ortobene (Cat. 1)
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Teams
1Team Radioshack13:41:15
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:07
3Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
4BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:46
6Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
7Team Katusha0:02:09
8ISD - Neri0:03:20
9Footon-Servetto0:03:21
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:30
11Ceramica Flaminia0:04:42
12Miche0:06:05
13Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:50
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:12:52
16Germany0:24:10

General classification after stage 2
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo8:50:17
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:04
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:06
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:10
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:13
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:17
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:26
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:29
13Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:33
14Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:34
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
16Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:36
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
18Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
21Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
24Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:16
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:18
28Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:51
29Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
30Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
31Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
32Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
33José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:28
35Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:30
36Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:35
38Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:03:16
39Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:33
40Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:37
41Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
42Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
43Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:04:58
44Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:10
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:27
46David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
47Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:40
48Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:06:06
49Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:16
50Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:54
51Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:08:40
52Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:13
53Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:09:29
54Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:05
55Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:42
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:52
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:12:05
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:33
59Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:01
60Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:14:06
61Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:15:19
62Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
63Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:16:24
64Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:16:53
65Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:17:15
66Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:17:27
67Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:48
68Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:18:15
69Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad0:18:16
70Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
71Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
72Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team0:19:58
73Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:03
74Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:20:40
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:43
76Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:20:49
77Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:22:02
78Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
80Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
81Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:22:06
82Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:22:51
83Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:23:51
84Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
85Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany0:24:06
89Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:24:07
90Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:10
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
92Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
93Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
94Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
98Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:24:17
99Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:24:24
100Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:57
101Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:27:18
102Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
105Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
110Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
111Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany0:27:25
112Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
113Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
114Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:28:10
115Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
116Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:28:13
117Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany0:28:44
118Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad0:29:05
119Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
120Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:20
121Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany0:31:21
122Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
123Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:32:37
124Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:32:39

Points classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri8
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche6
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack3
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia2
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
14Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1

Sprints classification
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia11
3Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia10
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
5Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad5
6Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri4
7Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone2
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
9Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
10Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1

Mountains classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo8pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche8
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack5
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto5
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
8Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
9Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad3
10Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri2
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic2
12Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone1

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack26:31:45
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:07
3BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
4Liquigas-Doimo0:00:57
5Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
6Team Katusha0:02:09
7Footon-Servetto0:03:21
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:42
9ISD - Neri0:05:25
10Miche0:06:05
11Ceramica Flaminia0:06:17
12Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:00
14Amore & Vita - Conad0:36:28
15Meridiana Kamen Team0:46:55
16Germany1:05:45

Latest on Cyclingnews