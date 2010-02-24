Kreuziger in control at Sardegna
Czech wins stage, assumes race lead
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) won the second stage of the Giro di Sardegna on Wednesday, outsprinting an elite selection of riders at the finish atop the first category Monte Ortobene. The 23-year-old Czech overpowered Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) and Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) after 12km of climbing to the line in Nuoro.
The victory, Liquigas - Doimo's seventh of the season, also put Kreuziger into the leader's jersey where he holds a four-second advantage over Horner and a six-second lead on Voeckler.
"I am very pleased to have broken the ice [with a victory] in my debut", said Kreuziger. "I was feeling good this morning and the uphill finish appealed to me. The early break could have ruined our plans, but when it was absorbed 15 kilometres from the finish we prepared for the final climb.
"I needed to climb steadily and smoothly and [teammates Vincenzo] Nibali and [Robert] Kiserlovski were wonderful."
Kreuziger is optimistic about his chances of defending his narrow lead over the next three stages. "The climbing in the next stage plays to my favour, even if we must pay attention to the time bonuses since the [time] gaps are not large.
"My condition is improving. The work on Tenerife with directeur sportif Paolo Slongo, to whom I dedicate this victory on his birthday, is showing encouraging results."
Despite narrowly missing out on the victory, American Chris Horner is also encouraged with his form. "I feel good, very good," said Horner. "Today Kreuziger was stronger. The climb was long but not so steep, not steep enough for a real climber like me. We had the wind in the back. It was more a finish for riders with the real power in the legs."
Earlier in the stage, the break of the day formed after 34 kilometers of the racing as ten riders went clear including Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo), Lorenzo Bernucci (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha), Markel Irizar Aranburu (Team Radioshack), Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri), Alan Marangoni and Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox), Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Alessandro Maserati (Ceramica Flaminia) and Konstantin Volik (Amore & Vita - Conad )
The escapees reached a maximum advantage of 3:05 over the peloton after 73 kilometres of racing, but they were absorbed by the peloton 15 kilometres from the finish.
As the final, 12km climb began Liquigas-Doimo and Lampre-Farnese Vini upped the pace at the head of the peloton ultimately resulting in a selection of 12 riders going clear four kilometres from the finish. Kreuziger soon finished off the work done by his Liquigas teammates, powering to a stage win as well as the leader's jersey at the finish in Nuoro.
Lampre's Francesco Gavazzi, the overnight race leader, could not match the Czech's pace and finished 26 seconds behind and fell to 11th overall on general classification.
On Thursday the peloton faces the longest stage of the Giro di Sardegna, a 206km trek between Nuoro and Oristano. The riders will tackle one second category climb 47 kilometres into the stage as well as contest three intermediate sprints.
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:33:37
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:03
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:07
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:15
|11
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:23
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:24
|14
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:26
|17
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|18
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|22
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|23
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:41
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:59
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:01
|28
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:08
|29
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:41
|30
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|31
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|33
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|34
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|35
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|38
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:20
|39
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|41
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|43
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:25
|47
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:25
|48
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:26
|49
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:29
|50
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:51
|51
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:54
|52
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:04:16
|53
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:04:48
|54
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|55
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:05:17
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|58
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|59
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|60
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:30
|62
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:31
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:04
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:44
|65
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|66
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|70
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|71
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|72
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:07:59
|75
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:03
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|77
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|78
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|79
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|81
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:09:07
|84
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:52
|85
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:11
|86
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|89
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|92
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|95
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|96
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|97
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|98
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|100
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|101
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|102
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|103
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|104
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|105
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|106
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:11:18
|109
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|110
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|111
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|112
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|113
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|0:12:37
|114
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:12:58
|115
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|117
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:11
|118
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|119
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:13
|120
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:15:14
|121
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
|123
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:16:30
|124
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:16:32
|DNF
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|3
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|2
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|2
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|Team Radioshack
|13:41:15
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:07
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:15
|4
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:46
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|8
|ISD - Neri
|0:03:20
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:21
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:30
|11
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:42
|12
|Miche
|0:06:05
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:50
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:12:52
|16
|Germany
|0:24:10
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8:50:17
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:06
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:10
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:13
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:17
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:29
|13
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:33
|14
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:34
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|16
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:36
|17
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:09
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:16
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:18
|28
|Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:51
|29
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|30
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|31
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|32
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|33
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|35
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:30
|36
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:35
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:03:16
|39
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:33
|40
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:37
|41
|Dimitriy Muravyev (Rus) Team Radioshack
|42
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|43
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:04:58
|44
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:10
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:27
|46
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:40
|48
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:06:06
|49
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:16
|50
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:54
|51
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:08:40
|52
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:13
|53
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:29
|54
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:05
|55
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:42
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:52
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:12:05
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:33
|59
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:01
|60
|Nicola d'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:14:06
|61
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:15:19
|62
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:24
|64
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:16:53
|65
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:17:15
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:17:27
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:48
|68
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:15
|69
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:18:16
|70
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|71
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|72
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:19:58
|73
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:03
|74
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:20:40
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:43
|76
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:20:49
|77
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:22:02
|78
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|81
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:22:06
|82
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:22:51
|83
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:23:51
|84
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|85
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:24:06
|89
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:24:07
|90
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:10
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|92
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|93
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|98
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:24:17
|99
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:24:24
|100
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:57
|101
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:27:18
|102
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|105
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|110
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Germany
|0:27:25
|112
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|113
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|114
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:10
|115
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|116
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:13
|117
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|0:28:44
|118
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:29:05
|119
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|120
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:20
|121
|Marcello Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:31:21
|122
|Marcello Barth (Ger) Germany
|123
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:32:37
|124
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:32:39
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|6
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|3
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|14
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|3
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|5
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|4
|7
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|9
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|10
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|8
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|5
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|8
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|9
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|2
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|12
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|26:31:45
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:07
|3
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:57
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:21
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:42
|9
|ISD - Neri
|0:05:25
|10
|Miche
|0:06:05
|11
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:17
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:00
|14
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:36:28
|15
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:46:55
|16
|Germany
|1:05:45
