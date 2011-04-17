Tondo wins Vuelta a Castilla y Leon
Swift scores for Sky on final stage
Ben Swift (Sky) earned his third win of the season with a sprint victory in the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. Unlike stages one and two when Sky controlled the closing kilometres only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) parlay their lead-out train into victory for himself, today Sky fired on all cylinders in the last two kilometres, with Swift coming off the wheel of teammate Russell Downing to take a commanding stage win.
Ventoso crossed the line in second place while compatriot Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three.
Overnight leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) finished comfortably in the field to claim the general classification title. The top of the leader board remained unchanged as the 32-year-old Spaniard maintained his nine-second advantage over runner-up Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and 19-second lead over third-placed Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
"We knew that it wasn't going to be easy, and even though there wasn't much wind, it was a fast stage, the breakaway did not get formed until the 80th kilometer and we were a bit nervous at some point," said Tondo. "The group even got split into two, and when you see a victory is so close to you, it's easy to get worried, but the team again was sensational and we had no problems to keep the jersey.
"It's not an important thing, but Movistar Team's first victory was mine in Argentina, and also the first overall victory now. It's really emotive for me, because this kind of thing takes you into history.
Tondo was elated to take his first stage race victory in four years after coming close on other occasions.
"To tell the truth, I had a strong desire to win a stage race again," said Tondo. "Since I won the 2007 Volta a Portugal, I took no other victories and went too close so many times: 2nd in Asturias in 2008; 2nd in Andalusia and Burgos and 3rd in Madrid, in 2009; 2nd in Catalunya last season...I was really willing to do well in any of the three big races in the beginning of the year (Paris-Nice, Catalunya and País Vasco), and for some reason I couldn't cope with it.
"I lost my top-ten place in Paris-Nice in the final day and went into 5th and 6th in the other two, but I was having a bitter taste and wanted to do something else. At the end, the victory came from where I didn't expect it to happen, because theoretically I was to be on holiday at this point, but I'll be racing Flèche and Liège after this one."
The break of the day went clear after approximately 80km of racing and was comprised of Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alex Dowsett (Sky), Matthias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Victor Hugo Pena Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Barbot-Efapel).
The nine escapees held a three-minute lead with 30km to go, but the efforts of Movistar, Rabobank and Burgos 2016-Castilla y León ultimately neutralised the break, albeit with only two kilometres remaining, setting up the bunch gallop to the finish line.
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:30:00
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|11
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|12
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|13
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|14
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|22
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|34
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|39
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|40
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|41
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|42
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|44
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|47
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|48
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|49
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|50
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|52
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|54
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|58
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|59
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|63
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:00:12
|64
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:15
|66
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|68
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|69
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|70
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|71
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|72
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|73
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|77
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|78
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|82
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|85
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|87
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|88
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|92
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|96
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|97
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|98
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|99
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|102
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:33
|103
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:00:41
|104
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:07
|105
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:25
|106
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|107
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:34
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|7
|10
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|6
|11
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|12
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4
|13
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|14
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Caja Rural
|10:30:00
|2
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Barbot - Efapel
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Orbea Continental
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|EPM - UNE
|13
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|14
|Saxo Bank-Sungard
|0:00:15
|15
|Geox - TMC
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:01:40
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:17
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:40
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:47
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|8
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:00:58
|9
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|11
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|12
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:21
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|15
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:42
|16
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|18
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:45
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:46
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:00
|21
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:27
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|23
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:47
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:52
|25
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:21
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|27
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:13
|28
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:18
|29
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:43
|30
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:04:54
|31
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:05:03
|32
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:14
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:15
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:25
|35
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:05:41
|36
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:07:02
|37
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:57
|38
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:08:46
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:09:44
|40
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:04
|41
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:19
|42
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:33
|43
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:10:35
|44
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:59
|45
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:00
|46
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:09
|47
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:13
|48
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:15
|49
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:12:28
|51
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:12:29
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:44
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:12:46
|55
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:13:09
|56
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:13:11
|57
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:45
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:47
|59
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:13:51
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:53
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:59
|62
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:11
|63
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:07
|64
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:45
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:16:56
|66
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:06
|67
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:17:18
|68
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:17:33
|69
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:17:56
|70
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:17:58
|71
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:34
|72
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:49
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:19:51
|74
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:20:11
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:45
|76
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:28
|77
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:31
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:24:42
|79
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|80
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:24:47
|81
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:58
|82
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:25:05
|83
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:08
|84
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:25:12
|85
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:20
|87
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:25:27
|88
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:25:46
|89
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:12
|90
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:26:17
|91
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:26:19
|92
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:26:33
|93
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:35
|94
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:26:50
|95
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:58
|96
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:27:34
|97
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:11
|98
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:43
|99
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:29:06
|100
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:29:21
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:29:25
|102
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:27
|103
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:01
|104
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:27
|105
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:31:08
|106
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:32:11
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:43
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|8
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|11
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|13
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|20
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|20
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|17
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|18
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|13
|19
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|20
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|22
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|23
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|12
|24
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|11
|25
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|1
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|19
|pts
|2
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|8
|6
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|8
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|4
|9
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|4
|10
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|5
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|6
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|60
|8
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|62
|9
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|67
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|11
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|113
|1
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|4
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|4
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|51:07:14
|2
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:54
|3
|EPM - UNE
|0:01:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:13
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:38
|7
|Orbea Continental
|0:07:56
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:15
|9
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:12:02
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:23
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:20
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:23:40
|13
|Geox-TMC
|0:24:51
|14
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:25:18
|15
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:35:02
