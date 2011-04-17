Trending

Tondo wins Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Swift scores for Sky on final stage

Ben Swift (Sky) outsprinted points leader Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) to win the final stage.

(Image credit: exaequo.es)
Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) won the points classification.

(Image credit: exaequo.es)
Ben Swift (Sky) wins the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.

(Image credit: AFP)
2010 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) signs autographs prior to the final stage.

(Image credit: AFP)
2011 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon champion Xavier Tondo (Movistar)

(Image credit: AFP)
Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium to receive the final leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Team Movistar)
Xavier Tondo (Movistar) claims the general classification.

(Image credit: Team Movistar)
Ben Swift (Sky) celebrates his victory in Medina del Campo.

(Image credit: AFP)

Ben Swift (Sky) earned his third win of the season with a sprint victory in the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. Unlike stages one and two when Sky controlled the closing kilometres only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) parlay their lead-out train into victory for himself, today Sky fired on all cylinders in the last two kilometres, with Swift coming off the wheel of teammate Russell Downing to take a commanding stage win.

Ventoso crossed the line in second place while compatriot Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three.

Overnight leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) finished comfortably in the field to claim the general classification title. The top of the leader board remained unchanged as the 32-year-old Spaniard maintained his nine-second advantage over runner-up Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and 19-second lead over third-placed Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

"We knew that it wasn't going to be easy, and even though there wasn't much wind, it was a fast stage, the breakaway did not get formed until the 80th kilometer and we were a bit nervous at some point," said Tondo. "The group even got split into two, and when you see a victory is so close to you, it's easy to get worried, but the team again was sensational and we had no problems to keep the jersey.

"It's not an important thing, but Movistar Team's first victory was mine in Argentina, and also the first overall victory now. It's really emotive for me, because this kind of thing takes you into history.

Tondo was elated to take his first stage race victory in four years after coming close on other occasions.

"To tell the truth, I had a strong desire to win a stage race again," said Tondo. "Since I won the 2007 Volta a Portugal, I took no other victories and went too close so many times: 2nd in Asturias in 2008; 2nd in Andalusia and Burgos and 3rd in Madrid, in 2009; 2nd in Catalunya last season...I was really willing to do well in any of the three big races in the beginning of the year (Paris-Nice, Catalunya and País Vasco), and for some reason I couldn't cope with it.

"I lost my top-ten place in Paris-Nice in the final day and went into 5th and 6th in the other two, but I was having a bitter taste and wanted to do something else. At the end, the victory came from where I didn't expect it to happen, because theoretically I was to be on holiday at this point, but I'll be racing Flèche and Liège after this one."

The break of the day went clear after approximately 80km of racing and was comprised of Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alex Dowsett (Sky), Matthias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Victor Hugo Pena Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Barbot-Efapel).

The nine escapees held a three-minute lead with 30km to go, but the efforts of Movistar, Rabobank and Burgos 2016-Castilla y León ultimately neutralised the break, albeit with only two kilometres remaining, setting up the bunch gallop to the finish line.

Full Results
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:30:00
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
8Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
10Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
11Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
12Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
13Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
14Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
17Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
22Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
23Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
34Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
39Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
40Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
41Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
42Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
44Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
47Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
48José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
49Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
52Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
54Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
55Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
58David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
59Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
63Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:12
64Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:15
66Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
68Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
69Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
71Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
72Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
73Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
75Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
77David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
78Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
82Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
83Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
85Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
87Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
88Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
90Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
92Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
93Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
95Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
96Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
97Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
98Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
99Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
100Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
102Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:33
103Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:41
104Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:07
105Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:25
106Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:29
107Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:34
DNFAitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC

Points
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC10
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural9
8Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural8
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental7
10Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León6
11Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
12Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León4
13Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León3
14Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Teams
1Caja Rural10:30:00
2Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
3Movistar Team
4Barbot - Efapel
5Sky Procycling
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Colnago - CSF Inox
8Saur-Sojasun
9Orbea Continental
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
12EPM - UNE
13Andalucia-Caja Granada
14Saxo Bank-Sungard0:00:15
15Geox - TMC

Final general classification
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team17:01:40
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:17
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:40
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:47
6Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
7Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:54
8Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:00:58
9Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
11Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
12Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:21
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:32
15Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:42
16Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
17Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
18John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:45
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:46
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:00
21Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:27
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
23Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:47
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:52
25Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:21
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:42
27Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:13
28Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:18
29Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:43
30Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:04:54
31Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:05:03
32Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:14
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:15
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:25
35Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:05:41
36Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:07:02
37Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:57
38Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:08:46
39Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:09:44
40Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:04
41Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:19
42Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:33
43Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:10:35
44Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:59
45Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:00
46Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:09
47Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:13
48Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:15
49Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:12:20
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:12:28
51David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
52Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:12:29
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:44
54Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:12:46
55Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:13:09
56Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:13:11
57José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:45
58Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:47
59Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:13:51
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:53
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:59
62Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:11
63Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:07
64Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:45
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:16:56
66Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:06
67Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:17:18
68Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:17:33
69Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:17:56
70Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:17:58
71Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:34
72Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:49
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:19:51
74Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team0:20:11
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:45
76Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:28
77Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:31
78Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:24:42
79Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
80Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:24:47
81Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:58
82Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:25:05
83Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:08
84Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:25:12
85Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
86Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:20
87Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental0:25:27
88Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:25:46
89Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:12
90Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental0:26:17
91Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:26:19
92Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:26:33
93Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:35
94Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:26:50
95Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:58
96Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:27:34
97Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:11
98Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:43
99David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:29:06
100Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:29:21
101Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:29:25
102Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:27
103Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:01
104Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:27
105Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:31:08
106Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:32:11
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:43

Points classification
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox38
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team34
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard28
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team28
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling28
8Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
11Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural21
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
13Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel20
14Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard20
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC20
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard16
17Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
18Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental13
19Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team13
20Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE12
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling12
22Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
23Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental12
24Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel11
25Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling10

Mountains classification
1Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel19pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia8
6Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia6
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
8Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE4
9Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE4
10Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental3
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team2

Combination classification
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team18
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
5Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox33
6Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling44
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia60
8Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE62
9Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia67
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team76
11Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE113

Local rider classification
1Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
2Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
3Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
4Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Spanish rider classification
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
6Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
10Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team51:07:14
2Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:54
3EPM - UNE0:01:28
4Movistar Team0:03:42
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:13
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:38
7Orbea Continental0:07:56
8Sky Procycling0:11:15
9Barbot - Efapel0:12:02
10Saur - Sojasun0:12:23
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:20
12Caja Rural0:23:40
13Geox-TMC0:24:51
14Andalucia Caja Granada0:25:18
15Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:35:02

