Image 1 of 8 Ben Swift (Sky) outsprinted points leader Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) to win the final stage. (Image credit: exaequo.es) Image 2 of 8 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) won the points classification. (Image credit: exaequo.es) Image 3 of 8 Ben Swift (Sky) wins the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 8 2010 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) signs autographs prior to the final stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 8 2011 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon champion Xavier Tondo (Movistar) (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 8 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on the podium to receive the final leader's jersey. (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 7 of 8 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) claims the general classification. (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 8 of 8 Ben Swift (Sky) celebrates his victory in Medina del Campo. (Image credit: AFP)

Ben Swift (Sky) earned his third win of the season with a sprint victory in the final stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. Unlike stages one and two when Sky controlled the closing kilometres only to have Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) parlay their lead-out train into victory for himself, today Sky fired on all cylinders in the last two kilometres, with Swift coming off the wheel of teammate Russell Downing to take a commanding stage win.

Ventoso crossed the line in second place while compatriot Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three.

Overnight leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) finished comfortably in the field to claim the general classification title. The top of the leader board remained unchanged as the 32-year-old Spaniard maintained his nine-second advantage over runner-up Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and 19-second lead over third-placed Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

"We knew that it wasn't going to be easy, and even though there wasn't much wind, it was a fast stage, the breakaway did not get formed until the 80th kilometer and we were a bit nervous at some point," said Tondo. "The group even got split into two, and when you see a victory is so close to you, it's easy to get worried, but the team again was sensational and we had no problems to keep the jersey.

"It's not an important thing, but Movistar Team's first victory was mine in Argentina, and also the first overall victory now. It's really emotive for me, because this kind of thing takes you into history.

Tondo was elated to take his first stage race victory in four years after coming close on other occasions.

"To tell the truth, I had a strong desire to win a stage race again," said Tondo. "Since I won the 2007 Volta a Portugal, I took no other victories and went too close so many times: 2nd in Asturias in 2008; 2nd in Andalusia and Burgos and 3rd in Madrid, in 2009; 2nd in Catalunya last season...I was really willing to do well in any of the three big races in the beginning of the year (Paris-Nice, Catalunya and País Vasco), and for some reason I couldn't cope with it.

"I lost my top-ten place in Paris-Nice in the final day and went into 5th and 6th in the other two, but I was having a bitter taste and wanted to do something else. At the end, the victory came from where I didn't expect it to happen, because theoretically I was to be on holiday at this point, but I'll be racing Flèche and Liège after this one."

The break of the day went clear after approximately 80km of racing and was comprised of Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alex Dowsett (Sky), Matthias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Victor Hugo Pena Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Barbot-Efapel).

The nine escapees held a three-minute lead with 30km to go, but the efforts of Movistar, Rabobank and Burgos 2016-Castilla y León ultimately neutralised the break, albeit with only two kilometres remaining, setting up the bunch gallop to the finish line.

Full Results 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:30:00 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 11 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 13 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 14 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 18 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 22 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 24 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 31 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 34 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 39 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 40 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 41 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 42 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 44 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 47 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 48 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 49 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 50 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 52 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 54 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 58 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 59 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 63 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:12 64 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:15 66 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 68 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 69 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 70 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 71 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 72 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 73 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 75 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 77 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 78 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 82 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 83 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 85 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 87 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 88 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 92 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 96 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 97 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 98 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 99 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 102 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:33 103 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:41 104 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:07 105 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:25 106 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:29 107 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:34 DNF Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC

Points 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 10 7 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 9 8 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 8 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 7 10 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 6 11 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 12 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 4 13 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 14 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Teams 1 Caja Rural 10:30:00 2 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 Movistar Team 4 Barbot - Efapel 5 Sky Procycling 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Saur-Sojasun 9 Orbea Continental 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 EPM - UNE 13 Andalucia-Caja Granada 14 Saxo Bank-Sungard 0:00:15 15 Geox - TMC

Final general classification 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 17:01:40 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:17 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:40 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:47 6 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 8 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:00:58 9 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 11 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 12 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:21 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 15 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:42 16 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 17 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 18 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:45 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:46 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:00 21 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:27 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 23 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:47 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:52 25 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:21 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:42 27 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:13 28 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:18 29 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:43 30 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:04:54 31 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:05:03 32 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:14 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:15 34 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:25 35 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 0:05:41 36 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:07:02 37 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:57 38 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:08:46 39 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:09:44 40 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:04 41 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:19 42 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:33 43 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:10:35 44 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:59 45 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:00 46 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:09 47 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:13 48 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:15 49 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:12:20 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:12:28 51 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 52 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:12:29 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:44 54 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:12:46 55 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:13:09 56 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:13:11 57 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:45 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:47 59 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:13:51 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:53 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:59 62 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:11 63 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:07 64 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:45 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:16:56 66 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:06 67 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:17:18 68 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:17:33 69 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:17:56 70 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:17:58 71 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:34 72 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:49 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:19:51 74 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:11 75 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:45 76 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:28 77 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:31 78 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:24:42 79 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 80 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:24:47 81 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:58 82 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:25:05 83 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 84 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:25:12 85 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:20 87 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:25:27 88 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:25:46 89 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:12 90 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:26:17 91 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:26:19 92 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:26:33 93 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:35 94 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:26:50 95 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:58 96 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:27:34 97 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:11 98 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:43 99 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:29:06 100 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:29:21 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:29:25 102 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:27 103 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:01 104 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:27 105 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:31:08 106 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:32:11 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:43

Points classification 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 38 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 28 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 8 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 11 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 21 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 13 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 20 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 20 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 17 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 18 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 13 19 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 20 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 12 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 22 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 23 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 12 24 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 11 25 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 10

Mountains classification 1 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 19 pts 2 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 8 6 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 4 9 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 4 10 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Combination classification 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 18 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 5 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 6 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 60 8 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 62 9 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 67 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 76 11 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 113

Local rider classification 1 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 4 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Spanish rider classification 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 6 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada