Tuft tops time trial
Mancebo hangs onto GC lead
Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) was the odds-on favourite to win the Tour de Beauce stage four time trial and he did not disappoint. The six-time Canadian National Time Trial Champion rode the 20kms parcours in a time of 25:26, besting Michael Freiberg (V Australia) in second and Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) in third.
"We have been hunting for a win and have been so close," Tuft said. "We are very excited about it. But, for us the race is just starting. We have several riders in the top of the overall classification and that is exactly what we wanted going into the last two stages."
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) finished the time trial in fifth place with a time of 25:55. He maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage five circuit race held in Quebec City. "I didn't feel good today," Mancebo said. "The course and the time trial was very hard."
Just over 100 riders individually took the starting ramp for the fourth stage of the Tour de Beauce. The 20km time trial started and finished in the small town of Saint-Rene and ran 10km out and back along a flat to undulating course.
"This was a new course for me and it was a lot harder than I thought it would be," Tuft said. "Riding it in training, I didn't think it was going to be that difficult but when you hit the turn around and start heading back I realized it was a lot of work to climb back up, both ways I had to go full gas."
Australia's Freiberg, 20, was pleased with his second place performance on the day. He is the current UCI World Omnium Track Champion and recently joined the V Australia for this season on the road. He started his time trial mid-event and held the fastest time of the day until Tuft surpassed him.
"I was a strong time trialist as a junior but it drifted away as I've been focused on the track for the last couple of years," Freiberg said. "It's been a hard transition across to the road. Today was nerve racking and I had to go for a ride after my time trial because I couldn't stand it. I was pretty happy."
Zwizanski, who won the event's overall title in 2009, was also pleased with his performance after taking six to eight weeks off due to a broken hand sustained at the Vuelta Asturias in April. He was forced to sit out both the Amgen Tour of California and the USA Pro Cycling Championships.
"This was my first time trial back and I'm happy with it," Zwizanski said. "There have been pretty bumpy roads here and I feel like I'm back in the early race season again. I haven't raced in six weeks and I did the best I could on the indoor trainer but it's hard to mimic real racing. I've been trying to help the team and get some race legs back."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:25:26
|2
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:06
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:00:19
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:31
|7
|Brett Tivers (NZl)
|0:00:36
|8
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:00:50
|9
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:52
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:00:54
|13
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:00:57
|14
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
|0:00:59
|15
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|17
|James Sparling (Can)
|0:01:01
|18
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:07
|19
|Arnaud Papillon (Can)
|0:01:12
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:01:13
|22
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:14
|23
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|24
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:01:18
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|26
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:01:27
|27
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|28
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:01:30
|29
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:01:34
|30
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:36
|31
|Richard Handley (GBr)
|32
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:38
|33
|Owen Harrison (Can)
|0:01:39
|34
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|35
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:01:44
|36
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:47
|37
|Jamie Riggs (Can)
|38
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:01:49
|39
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|40
|Antoine Duchesne (Can)
|0:01:52
|41
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:54
|42
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:55
|43
|Sam Witmitz (Aus)
|0:02:00
|44
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)
|0:02:01
|45
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:05
|46
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|0:02:06
|47
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:11
|48
|Zachary Garland (Can)
|49
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|50
|James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:02:12
|51
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:02:16
|52
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|53
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:02:20
|54
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|55
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|56
|Sebastian Salas (Can)
|0:02:21
|57
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|59
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:24
|60
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:02:27
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|62
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)
|0:02:31
|63
|Mathieu Roy (Can)
|64
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:34
|65
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:02:39
|66
|Philip Mooney (USA)
|0:02:42
|67
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:02:48
|68
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|0:02:53
|69
|William Blackburn (Can)
|70
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:54
|71
|Benjamin Martel (Can)
|0:02:55
|72
|Liam Holohan (GBr)
|0:02:58
|73
|Nick Friesen (Can)
|0:02:59
|74
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:03:04
|75
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|76
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:11
|77
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Pierrick Naud (Can)
|79
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|80
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:15
|81
|Dustin Macburnie (Can)
|0:03:17
|82
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:03:25
|83
|Antoine Matteau (Can)
|84
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|85
|Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)
|0:03:30
|86
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|87
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:03:35
|88
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|89
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:03:40
|90
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:03:42
|91
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:03:43
|92
|Yosvany Falcon (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|93
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|0:04:12
|94
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|95
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:04:14
|96
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|0:04:15
|97
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|0:04:16
|98
|Rigo Räim (Est)
|0:04:21
|99
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus)
|0:04:38
|100
|François Chabot (Can)
|0:04:59
|101
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn)
|0:05:15
|102
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:05:25
|103
|Chris Mcgarity (Can)
|0:05:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|12:28:28
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:24
|3
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:11
|4
|Alex Howes UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Phillip Gaimon UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:01:13
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:16
|7
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:01:21
|8
|Brett Tivers (NZl)
|9
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:45
|10
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty UnitedStates Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:57
|11
|Robbie Squire UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:03:00
|13
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:03:37
|14
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:06:42
|15
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:06:50
|16
|Morgan Schmitt UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|17
|Robert Sweeting UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:09:53
|18
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:09:57
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:11:51
|20
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:15:18
|21
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|22
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:20:36
|23
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:09
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:27
|25
|Jacob Rytlewski UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:24:33
|26
|Sebastian Salas (Can)
|0:24:44
|27
|Arnaud Papillon (Can)
|0:25:48
|28
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)
|0:25:58
|29
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
|0:26:19
|30
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|0:27:40
|31
|Liam Holohan (GBr)
|0:27:45
|32
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|0:28:00
|33
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:28:15
|34
|William Dugan UnitedStates Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:28:21
|35
|Nick Friesen (Can)
|0:28:39
|36
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:28:46
|37
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:28:50
|38
|Owen Harrison (Can)
|0:28:51
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can)
|0:28:57
|40
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:29:26
|41
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:29:36
|42
|Antoine Matteau (Can)
|0:30:32
|43
|Shawn Milne UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:30:38
|44
|Mathieu Roy (Can)
|0:31:01
|45
|Benjamin Martel (Can)
|0:31:06
|46
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:31:09
|47
|Dustin Macburnie (Can)
|0:31:11
|48
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|0:31:23
|49
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:40
|50
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:31:42
|51
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|0:31:43
|52
|Taylor Sheldon UnitedStates V Australia
|0:32:13
|53
|Christopher Jones UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:14
|54
|Jamie Riggs (Can)
|0:32:15
|55
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:32:24
|56
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:35
|57
|James Sparling (Can)
|0:33:19
|58
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:33:20
|59
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|0:33:22
|60
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|0:33:29
|61
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:33:51
|62
|Kin San Wu HongKong,China Champion System
|0:33:55
|63
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:56
|64
|Zachary Garland (Can)
|0:33:57
|65
|Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)
|0:33:59
|66
|Richard Handley (GBr)
|0:34:03
|67
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
|0:34:24
|68
|Robert Bush UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
|69
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:34:58
|70
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:35:10
|71
|James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:35:57
|72
|Scott Zwizanski UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:01
|73
|Daniel Summerhill UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
|0:37:00
|74
|Roman Kilun UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:37:04
|75
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:43
|76
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:37:47
|77
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:38:18
|78
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:38:35
|79
|William Blackburn (Can)
|0:39:28
|80
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:39:44
|81
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:45
|82
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|0:39:47
|83
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|0:39:56
|84
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:40:27
|85
|Ian Burnett UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:40:34
|86
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:41:51
|87
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:42:07
|88
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus)
|0:43:21
|89
|James Stemper UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:45:30
|90
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:46:05
|91
|Pierrick Naud (Can)
|0:46:24
|92
|Chris Mcgarity (Can)
|0:47:07
|93
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:35
|94
|Yosvany Falcon UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:48:05
|95
|Cole House UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|96
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)
|0:50:39
|97
|Frank Travieso UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:51:35
|98
|Philip Mooney UnitedStates
|0:53:08
|99
|Rigo Räim (Est)
|0:55:05
|100
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn)
|0:55:53
|101
|Sam Witmitz (Aus)
|0:58:05
|102
|François Chabot (Can)
|0:58:56
|103
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|1:00:38
