Tuft tops time trial

Mancebo hangs onto GC lead

Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) was the odds-on favourite to win the Tour de Beauce stage four time trial and he did not disappoint. The six-time Canadian National Time Trial Champion rode the 20kms parcours in a time of 25:26, besting Michael Freiberg (V Australia) in second and Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

"We have been hunting for a win and have been so close," Tuft said. "We are very excited about it. But, for us the race is just starting. We have several riders in the top of the overall classification and that is exactly what we wanted going into the last two stages."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) finished the time trial in fifth place with a time of 25:55. He maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage five circuit race held in Quebec City. "I didn't feel good today," Mancebo said. "The course and the time trial was very hard."

Just over 100 riders individually took the starting ramp for the fourth stage of the Tour de Beauce. The 20km time trial started and finished in the small town of Saint-Rene and ran 10km out and back along a flat to undulating course.

"This was a new course for me and it was a lot harder than I thought it would be," Tuft said. "Riding it in training, I didn't think it was going to be that difficult but when you hit the turn around and start heading back I realized it was a lot of work to climb back up, both ways I had to go full gas."

Australia's Freiberg, 20, was pleased with his second place performance on the day. He is the current UCI World Omnium Track Champion and recently joined the V Australia for this season on the road. He started his time trial mid-event and held the fastest time of the day until Tuft surpassed him.

"I was a strong time trialist as a junior but it drifted away as I've been focused on the track for the last couple of years," Freiberg said. "It's been a hard transition across to the road. Today was nerve racking and I had to go for a ride after my time trial because I couldn't stand it. I was pretty happy."

Zwizanski, who won the event's overall title in 2009, was also pleased with his performance after taking six to eight weeks off due to a broken hand sustained at the Vuelta Asturias in April. He was forced to sit out both the Amgen Tour of California and the USA Pro Cycling Championships.

"This was my first time trial back and I'm happy with it," Zwizanski said. "There have been pretty bumpy roads here and I feel like I'm back in the early race season again. I haven't raced in six weeks and I did the best I could on the indoor trainer but it's hard to mimic real racing. I've been trying to help the team and get some race legs back."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:26
2Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:00:06
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
4Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:00:19
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:29
6Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita0:00:31
7Brett Tivers (NZl)0:00:36
8Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:00:50
9Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:52
10Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:53
11Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:00:54
13Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:00:57
14Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada0:00:59
15Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
16Rob Britton (Can) Canada
17James Sparling (Can)0:01:01
18Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:07
19Arnaud Papillon (Can)0:01:12
20Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:01:13
22Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:14
23Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
24Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:01:18
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
26Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:01:27
27Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
28Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:01:30
29Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:01:34
30Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:01:36
31Richard Handley (GBr)
32Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:38
33Owen Harrison (Can)0:01:39
34Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
35Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)0:01:44
36Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia0:01:47
37Jamie Riggs (Can)
38Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:01:49
39Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:01:51
40Antoine Duchesne (Can)0:01:52
41David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:54
42Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:55
43Sam Witmitz (Aus)0:02:00
44Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)0:02:01
45Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:05
46Garrett Mcleod (Can)0:02:06
47Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:11
48Zachary Garland (Can)
49Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
50James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:02:12
51Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:02:16
52Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
53Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System0:02:20
54Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
55William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
56Sebastian Salas (Can)0:02:21
57Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:22
59Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:24
60Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:02:27
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:29
62Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)0:02:31
63Mathieu Roy (Can)
64Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:34
65Adam Thuss (Can) Canada0:02:39
66Philip Mooney (USA)0:02:42
67Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:02:48
68Cody Campbell (Can) Canada0:02:53
69William Blackburn (Can)
70Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:54
71Benjamin Martel (Can)0:02:55
72Liam Holohan (GBr)0:02:58
73Nick Friesen (Can)0:02:59
74Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:03:04
75Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:03:10
76Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:11
77Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Pierrick Naud (Can)
79Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:12
80Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:15
81Dustin Macburnie (Can)0:03:17
82Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:03:25
83Antoine Matteau (Can)
84Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:03:26
85Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)0:03:30
86Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
87Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:03:35
88Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:03:38
89James Stemper (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:03:40
90Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:03:42
91Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:03:43
92Yosvany Falcon (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:04:02
93Cody Canning (Can) Canada0:04:12
94Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:04:13
95Michael Tikue (Eri)0:04:14
96Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita0:04:15
97Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System0:04:16
98Rigo Räim (Est)0:04:21
99Lachlan Holmes (Aus)0:04:38
100François Chabot (Can)0:04:59
101Yutaka Omura (Jpn)0:05:15
102Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:05:25
103Chris Mcgarity (Can)0:05:41

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team12:28:28
2Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita0:00:24
3Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:11
4Alex Howes UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team0:01:12
5Phillip Gaimon UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:01:13
6Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:16
7Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:01:21
8Brett Tivers (NZl)
9Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:45
10Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty UnitedStates Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:57
11Robbie Squire UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team0:02:35
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:03:00
13Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:03:37
14Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:06:42
15Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:06:50
16Morgan Schmitt UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:06
17Robert Sweeting UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:09:53
18Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:09:57
19Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:11:51
20Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:15:18
21Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:17:07
22Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:20:36
23Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:09
24Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:27
25Jacob Rytlewski UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:24:33
26Sebastian Salas (Can)0:24:44
27Arnaud Papillon (Can)0:25:48
28Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)0:25:58
29Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada0:26:19
30Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)0:27:40
31Liam Holohan (GBr)0:27:45
32Garrett Mcleod (Can)0:28:00
33Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia0:28:15
34William Dugan UnitedStates Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:28:21
35Nick Friesen (Can)0:28:39
36Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:28:46
37Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:28:50
38Owen Harrison (Can)0:28:51
39Antoine Duchesne (Can)0:28:57
40Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:29:26
41Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:29:36
42Antoine Matteau (Can)0:30:32
43Shawn Milne UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:30:38
44Mathieu Roy (Can)0:31:01
45Benjamin Martel (Can)0:31:06
46Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:31:09
47Dustin Macburnie (Can)0:31:11
48Rob Britton (Can) Canada0:31:23
49Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:40
50Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)0:31:42
51Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita0:31:43
52Taylor Sheldon UnitedStates V Australia0:32:13
53Christopher Jones UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:14
54Jamie Riggs (Can)0:32:15
55Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:32:24
56Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:32:35
57James Sparling (Can)0:33:19
58Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:33:20
59Cody Campbell (Can) Canada0:33:22
60Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)0:33:29
61Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:33:51
62Kin San Wu HongKong,China Champion System0:33:55
63David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:33:56
64Zachary Garland (Can)0:33:57
65Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)0:33:59
66Richard Handley (GBr)0:34:03
67Maxwell Stuart Durtschi UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team0:34:24
68Robert Bush UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team
69Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:34:58
70Adam Thuss (Can) Canada0:35:10
71James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:35:57
72Scott Zwizanski UnitedStates UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:01
73Daniel Summerhill UnitedStates Chipotle Development Team0:37:00
74Roman Kilun UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:37:04
75Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:43
76Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:37:47
77Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:38:18
78Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:38:35
79William Blackburn (Can)0:39:28
80Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:39:44
81Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:39:45
82Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System0:39:47
83Cody Canning (Can) Canada0:39:56
84Michael Tikue (Eri)0:40:27
85Ian Burnett UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:40:34
86Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:41:51
87Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:42:07
88Lachlan Holmes (Aus)0:43:21
89James Stemper UnitedStates Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:45:30
90Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:46:05
91Pierrick Naud (Can)0:46:24
92Chris Mcgarity (Can)0:47:07
93Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:35
94Yosvany Falcon UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:48:05
95Cole House UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:48:43
96Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)0:50:39
97Frank Travieso UnitedStates Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:51:35
98Philip Mooney UnitedStates0:53:08
99Rigo Räim (Est)0:55:05
100Yutaka Omura (Jpn)0:55:53
101Sam Witmitz (Aus)0:58:05
102François Chabot (Can)0:58:56
103Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System1:00:38

