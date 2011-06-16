Mancebo conquers Mont Megantic
Spaniard moves into overall lead
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) came one step closer to his goal of winning the overall title at the UCI Tour de Beauce when he sprinted to the "queen" stage three win atop Mont Megantic. The Spaniard out-paced climbing rival Bernard Colex (Amore&Vita) and Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) climbed into third place.
"RealCyclist.com is really pleased with this win," said team director Gord Fraser. "We wanted to win this stage. We thought about letting a breakaway go, but we decided that we wanted to win the stage. We wanted to win the stage, get the jersey, that was our plan and we will see what happens next."
Mancebo gained enough time on the finishing ascent to move into the overall race lead heading into the stage four 20km time trial. Fraser acknowledged the final two circuit races held in Quebec City and Saint-Georges and he is confident that Mancebo will be able to maintain the race lead.
"Nothing is secure, yet," Fraser said. "The Kiwis are showing that they are really strong and Svein Tuft will be strong in the time trial. The guys rode hard today and we rode like we had the jersey. They have two more days to work. We’ve been doing very well this year in hard circumstances and this is just another challenge."
The showdown on Mont Megantic
The decisive breakaway of the day made it to the final climb intact, however, a series of attacks caused the group to dismantle at the base of the five kilometre slope to the top of Mont Megantic.
Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures) made a strong move and gained five seconds over his breakaway companions. He was quickly followed by Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10), who was a late addition to the breakaway and posed the biggest threat to the overall contenders back in the field at only 32 seconds back in he general classification.
"I was trying to gain extra time up the climb," Tuft said. "If you don't take a dig, a guy like Mancebo is just going to walk away with the race and we are not here for that, we are here to give it everything we have. We wanted Pat to stay with Mancebo on the climb."
A group of roughly ten riders emerged from the peloton that included all the key climbers, Mancebo, Colex and Salas along with race leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing), Pat McCarty (SpiderTech p/b C10), Ben King (Team Type 1), Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Charly Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare), Alex Howes and Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) and Daniel Fleeman (Raleigh).
"I was really nervous going into the climb because I know that Francisco is a strong climber," Colex said. "I was able to stay on his wheel. I’m really happy with the race today."
The chasers caught and passed the breakaway riders in pursuit of a stage win on the prestigious ascent and valuable time toward the overall classification. Mancebo launched an attack with one kilometre to go and was followed by Colex. The pair sprinted to the finish line where Mancebo took the stage win.
A series of breakaways keep the pace high over Beauce rollers
The peloton lined up to contest the Tour de Beauce ‘queen’ stage three, a 153km road race that started in Saint-Georges and finished at the top of a lengthy ascent on Mont Megantic. Race organizers offered a new course this year with the addition of several new and steeper ascents en route to final climb.
A large breakaway emerged in the opening kilometres that included GC threats Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), both were involved in the stage one decisive breakaway. The group split and reshuffled to include representation from many of the participating teams.
Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) jumped ahead of his breakaway companions into a solo move, gaining one minute. However, he sat up several kilometres later and waited for the peloton.
A new breakaway formed that included Jim Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10), Fabio Calabria and Alex Schmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Nicholas Hamilton (Canada), Darren Rolfe and Johnnie Walker (V Australia), Yutaka Ohmura (Fuji), Sergey Grechyn (Amore&Vita), Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures), Kin San Wu (Champion System), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), who was the highest placed rider 3:58 behind overall race leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing).
Schmidt passed Lake Drolet and arrived to the top of the first KOM, several seconds ahead of his breakaway companions. However, the peloton was not far behind at roughly 50 seconds at the top of the climb. PureBlack racing and RealCyclist.com were unwilling to allow too much time between their overall contenders and the breakaway riders.
As the breakaway approached the ascent, Andrew Randell and strong climber David Boiley (SpiderTech p/b C10) bridged across. Next in line was Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10), who successfully made it across before the final climb.
"Tactically it was a really good day for us, and that is what we planed to do," Tuft said. "A lot of times it is hard to execute on a tough stage but everyone is riding really well. It was a difficult stage and we wanted to have strength and numbers up the road."
PureBlack Racing and RealCyclist.com was responsible for keeping the breakaway at a manageable distance of one minute. "PureBlack did work and there was a fair amount of cooperation, although I think we did more than our share," Fraser said. "That was to be expected. Lyttle did great on the climb today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|4:04:48
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:01
|3
|Sebastian Salas (Can)
|0:00:19
|4
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:27
|5
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:29
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:00:43
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:00:48
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Brett Tivers (NZl)
|0:01:15
|13
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:01:16
|14
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:01:20
|15
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)
|0:01:23
|16
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:24
|17
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:27
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|19
|Arnaud Papillon (Can)
|0:02:32
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|21
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:43
|22
|Liam Holohan (GBr)
|23
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)
|0:03:08
|24
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
|0:03:16
|25
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:31
|26
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:03:36
|27
|Nick Friesen (Can)
|28
|Vladislav Borisov (RUS Amore & Vita
|0:03:49
|29
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|0:03:50
|30
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:57
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|32
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:04:24
|33
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:04:56
|34
|Antoine Duchesne (Can)
|0:05:01
|35
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|36
|Antoine Matteau (Can)
|0:05:03
|37
|Owen Harrison (Can)
|0:05:08
|38
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:05:24
|39
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|40
|Alexey Shmidt (RUS Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:44
|41
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:05:48
|42
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:05:49
|43
|Dustin Macburnie (Can)
|0:05:50
|44
|Benjamin Martel (Can)
|0:06:07
|45
|Mathieu Roy (Can)
|0:06:26
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:07
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:07:43
|49
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:07:54
|50
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|0:07:55
|51
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:08:16
|52
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|0:08:20
|53
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|54
|Jamie Riggs (Can)
|0:08:24
|55
|Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)
|0:08:25
|56
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|57
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:36
|58
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:08:55
|59
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|60
|Zachary Garland (Can)
|0:09:27
|61
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|62
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:09:56
|63
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:58
|64
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:10:12
|65
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:10:13
|66
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:10:14
|67
|James Sparling (Can)
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr)
|0:10:24
|69
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:10:29
|70
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:10:33
|71
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|72
|James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:11:41
|73
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:27
|74
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:12:44
|75
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:12:55
|76
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:57
|77
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:12:59
|78
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:13:26
|79
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|0:13:27
|80
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|81
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|82
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|0:13:40
|83
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:47
|84
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|85
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:54
|86
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:14:02
|87
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|88
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:10
|89
|William Blackburn (Can)
|0:14:11
|90
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:14:15
|91
|Philip Mooney (USA)
|0:19:09
|92
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn)
|0:19:21
|93
|Chris Mcgarity (Can)
|0:19:22
|94
|Rigo Räim (Est)
|0:19:27
|95
|Sam Witmitz (Aus)
|0:19:35
|96
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus)
|0:19:55
|97
|Pierrick Naud (Can)
|0:20:34
|98
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:21:48
|99
|Yosvany Falcon (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|100
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:22:26
|101
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:22:30
|102
|François Chabot (Can)
|0:22:40
|103
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:25:31
|DNF
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|12:02:33
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:22
|3
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:31
|4
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:00:32
|5
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:33
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:01:09
|8
|Brett Tivers (NZl)
|0:01:14
|9
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:22
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:01:23
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:25
|12
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:45
|13
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:02:32
|14
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:05:41
|15
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:06:21
|16
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|17
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:07:22
|18
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:09:32
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:10:53
|20
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|21
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:14:11
|22
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:31
|23
|Sebastian Salas (Can)
|0:22:52
|24
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:17
|25
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:23:49
|26
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra)
|0:23:56
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:03
|28
|Arnaud Papillon (Can)
|0:25:05
|29
|Liam Holohan (GBr)
|0:25:16
|30
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
|0:25:49
|31
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:26:04
|32
|Nick Friesen (Can)
|0:26:09
|33
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:26:22
|34
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|0:26:23
|35
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:26:30
|36
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can)
|0:26:42
|37
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:26:57
|38
|Antoine Duchesne (Can)
|0:27:34
|39
|Antoine Matteau (Can)
|0:27:36
|40
|Owen Harrison (Can)
|0:27:41
|41
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:27:56
|42
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|0:27:57
|43
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:28:17
|44
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:28:21
|45
|Dustin Macburnie (Can)
|0:28:23
|46
|Benjamin Martel (Can)
|0:28:40
|47
|Mathieu Roy (Can)
|0:28:59
|48
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:40
|49
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:30:10
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:21
|51
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:30:27
|52
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|0:30:28
|53
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:30:49
|54
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:30:53
|55
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|56
|Jamie Riggs (Can)
|0:30:57
|57
|Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus)
|0:30:58
|58
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|59
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:31:09
|60
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:31:28
|61
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|62
|Zachary Garland (Can)
|0:32:15
|63
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:32:29
|64
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:31
|65
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:32:33
|66
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:32:42
|67
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:32:47
|68
|James Sparling (Can)
|69
|Richard Handley (GBr)
|0:32:56
|70
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:33:00
|71
|James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:34:14
|72
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:00
|73
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:35:17
|74
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:35:24
|75
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:35:59
|76
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|0:36:00
|77
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|78
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|0:36:13
|79
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:20
|80
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:36:37
|81
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:36:42
|82
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:36:48
|83
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:36:55
|84
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:03
|85
|William Blackburn (Can)
|0:37:04
|86
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:38:58
|87
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus)
|0:39:12
|88
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|89
|Chris Mcgarity (Can)
|0:41:55
|90
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder
|0:42:19
|91
|Pierrick Naud (Can)
|0:43:42
|92
|Yosvany Falcon (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:44:32
|93
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|0:44:45
|94
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:44:59
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:46:49
|96
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:48:54
|97
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa)
|0:49:07
|98
|Philip Mooney (USA)
|0:50:55
|99
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn)
|0:51:07
|100
|Rigo Räim (Est)
|0:51:13
|101
|François Chabot (Can)
|0:54:26
|102
|Sam Witmitz (Aus)
|0:56:34
|103
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:58:47
