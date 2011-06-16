Image 1 of 21 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1 sanofi-aventis) took the first KoM (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Francisco Mancebo in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Realcyclist.com at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Scott Lyttle's final day in yellow (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 The peloton about a minute back (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 The break struggles up KoM 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 The early break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 The peloton strings out as it gets into the countryside (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Mancebo's team spent a lot of time at the front keeping the break in check (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Peloton on KoM 2 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Francisco Mancebo, KOM jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Podium: Salas, Mancebo, Colex (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 Ben King (Team Type 1 sanofi-aventis) took over as Best Young Rider (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Pat McCarty (Spidertech p/b C10) took 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Mancebo checks where his rivals are (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) attacked, but was caught in the final kilometre (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Christian Meier (United Healthcare) tries to follow Svein Tuft (Spidertech p/b C10) early on the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Bruno Langlois and Andrew Randell (Spidertech p/b C10) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Christian Meier (United Healthcare) was aggressive all race (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) came one step closer to his goal of winning the overall title at the UCI Tour de Beauce when he sprinted to the "queen" stage three win atop Mont Megantic. The Spaniard out-paced climbing rival Bernard Colex (Amore&Vita) and Sebastian Salas (H&R Block) climbed into third place.

"RealCyclist.com is really pleased with this win," said team director Gord Fraser. "We wanted to win this stage. We thought about letting a breakaway go, but we decided that we wanted to win the stage. We wanted to win the stage, get the jersey, that was our plan and we will see what happens next."

Mancebo gained enough time on the finishing ascent to move into the overall race lead heading into the stage four 20km time trial. Fraser acknowledged the final two circuit races held in Quebec City and Saint-Georges and he is confident that Mancebo will be able to maintain the race lead.

"Nothing is secure, yet," Fraser said. "The Kiwis are showing that they are really strong and Svein Tuft will be strong in the time trial. The guys rode hard today and we rode like we had the jersey. They have two more days to work. We’ve been doing very well this year in hard circumstances and this is just another challenge."

The showdown on Mont Megantic

The decisive breakaway of the day made it to the final climb intact, however, a series of attacks caused the group to dismantle at the base of the five kilometre slope to the top of Mont Megantic.

Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures) made a strong move and gained five seconds over his breakaway companions. He was quickly followed by Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10), who was a late addition to the breakaway and posed the biggest threat to the overall contenders back in the field at only 32 seconds back in he general classification.

"I was trying to gain extra time up the climb," Tuft said. "If you don't take a dig, a guy like Mancebo is just going to walk away with the race and we are not here for that, we are here to give it everything we have. We wanted Pat to stay with Mancebo on the climb."

A group of roughly ten riders emerged from the peloton that included all the key climbers, Mancebo, Colex and Salas along with race leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing), Pat McCarty (SpiderTech p/b C10), Ben King (Team Type 1), Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Charly Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare), Alex Howes and Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) and Daniel Fleeman (Raleigh).

"I was really nervous going into the climb because I know that Francisco is a strong climber," Colex said. "I was able to stay on his wheel. I’m really happy with the race today."

The chasers caught and passed the breakaway riders in pursuit of a stage win on the prestigious ascent and valuable time toward the overall classification. Mancebo launched an attack with one kilometre to go and was followed by Colex. The pair sprinted to the finish line where Mancebo took the stage win.

A series of breakaways keep the pace high over Beauce rollers

The peloton lined up to contest the Tour de Beauce ‘queen’ stage three, a 153km road race that started in Saint-Georges and finished at the top of a lengthy ascent on Mont Megantic. Race organizers offered a new course this year with the addition of several new and steeper ascents en route to final climb.

A large breakaway emerged in the opening kilometres that included GC threats Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), both were involved in the stage one decisive breakaway. The group split and reshuffled to include representation from many of the participating teams.

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) jumped ahead of his breakaway companions into a solo move, gaining one minute. However, he sat up several kilometres later and waited for the peloton.

A new breakaway formed that included Jim Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10), Fabio Calabria and Alex Schmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Nicholas Hamilton (Canada), Darren Rolfe and Johnnie Walker (V Australia), Yutaka Ohmura (Fuji), Sergey Grechyn (Amore&Vita), Arnaud Papillon (Garneau Club Chaussures), Kin San Wu (Champion System), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) and Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare), who was the highest placed rider 3:58 behind overall race leader Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing).

Schmidt passed Lake Drolet and arrived to the top of the first KOM, several seconds ahead of his breakaway companions. However, the peloton was not far behind at roughly 50 seconds at the top of the climb. PureBlack racing and RealCyclist.com were unwilling to allow too much time between their overall contenders and the breakaway riders.

As the breakaway approached the ascent, Andrew Randell and strong climber David Boiley (SpiderTech p/b C10) bridged across. Next in line was Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10), who successfully made it across before the final climb.

"Tactically it was a really good day for us, and that is what we planed to do," Tuft said. "A lot of times it is hard to execute on a tough stage but everyone is riding really well. It was a difficult stage and we wanted to have strength and numbers up the road."

PureBlack Racing and RealCyclist.com was responsible for keeping the breakaway at a manageable distance of one minute. "PureBlack did work and there was a fair amount of cooperation, although I think we did more than our share," Fraser said. "That was to be expected. Lyttle did great on the climb today."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 4:04:48 2 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 0:00:01 3 Sebastian Salas (Can) 0:00:19 4 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:27 5 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:29 6 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:00:43 7 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:44 8 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) 0:00:48 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:04 12 Brett Tivers (NZl) 0:01:15 13 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 0:01:16 14 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:01:20 15 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) 0:01:23 16 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:24 17 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:27 18 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:30 19 Arnaud Papillon (Can) 0:02:32 20 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:36 21 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:02:43 22 Liam Holohan (GBr) 23 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) 0:03:08 24 Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada 0:03:16 25 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:31 26 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 0:03:36 27 Nick Friesen (Can) 28 Vladislav Borisov (RUS Amore & Vita 0:03:49 29 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 0:03:50 30 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:57 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 32 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 0:04:24 33 Michael Tikue (Eri) 0:04:56 34 Antoine Duchesne (Can) 0:05:01 35 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) 36 Antoine Matteau (Can) 0:05:03 37 Owen Harrison (Can) 0:05:08 38 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 0:05:24 39 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 40 Alexey Shmidt (RUS Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:05:44 41 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:05:48 42 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:05:49 43 Dustin Macburnie (Can) 0:05:50 44 Benjamin Martel (Can) 0:06:07 45 Mathieu Roy (Can) 0:06:26 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:07 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 0:07:43 49 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 0:07:54 50 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 0:07:55 51 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:08:16 52 Rob Britton (Can) Canada 0:08:20 53 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Jamie Riggs (Can) 0:08:24 55 Shaun Mc Carthy (Aus) 0:08:25 56 Cody Campbell (Can) Canada 57 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:36 58 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 0:08:55 59 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 60 Zachary Garland (Can) 0:09:27 61 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:09:32 62 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:09:56 63 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:58 64 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:10:12 65 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:10:13 66 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:10:14 67 James Sparling (Can) 68 Richard Handley (GBr) 0:10:24 69 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 0:10:29 70 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 0:10:33 71 James Stemper (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 72 James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:11:41 73 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:27 74 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder 0:12:44 75 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:12:55 76 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:12:57 77 Michael James Northey (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:12:59 78 Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:13:26 79 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 0:13:27 80 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing 81 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 82 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 0:13:40 83 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:47 84 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:13:49 85 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:54 86 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:14:02 87 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:14:03 88 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:10 89 William Blackburn (Can) 0:14:11 90 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:14:15 91 Philip Mooney (USA) 0:19:09 92 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) 0:19:21 93 Chris Mcgarity (Can) 0:19:22 94 Rigo Räim (Est) 0:19:27 95 Sam Witmitz (Aus) 0:19:35 96 Lachlan Holmes (Aus) 0:19:55 97 Pierrick Naud (Can) 0:20:34 98 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 0:21:48 99 Yosvany Falcon (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:21:59 100 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:22:26 101 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:22:30 102 François Chabot (Can) 0:22:40 103 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:25:31 DNF Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can)