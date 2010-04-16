Trending

Antón awesome on Alto del Morredero

Euskaltel rider distances Contador to take overall lead

Image 1 of 5

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the win in Spain

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the win in Spain
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 2 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) at the finish

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) at the finish
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 5

Alberto Contador (Astana), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) race to the finish line together

Alberto Contador (Astana), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) race to the finish line together
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 5

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the race leader's jersey

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 5 of 5

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana)

Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Igor Antón climbed his way into the race lead at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon on Friday as he claimed a stage win at the mountain-top finish at the Alto del Morredero. The Euskaltel rider finished 12 seconds ahead of Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana), whom he had attacked with less than two kilometres to race on a tough stage in northern Spain.

Antón now leads the general classification from Contador, with Eziquiel Mosquera in third place overall, after the Xacobeo Galicia rider finished the stage on the same time as Soler and Contador.


Antón's victory came after an action-packed final climb, as a flurry of riders staked their claim for the stage win. In the end it was a four-man group (Anton, Soler, Contador and Mosquera) who proved the most resilient. Mosquera initiated the race winning escape, with Contador and Antón latching onto his attack with around 10 kilometres to race. Soler bridged across before launching several counter-moves of his own.

Eventually Antón was able to un-hitch his companions as he forged a solo trail into the final two kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard quickly stretched his gap to around 100 metres, and looked strong as he passed beneath the one-to-go marker, which was angled across the tarmac on account of the narrow roads.

Several nervous glances gave way to a fist-pump as Antón rolled across the line to take his first victory of the season, and the third for his team this year. Like former-race leader Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam), Antón's ownership of a race leader's jersey is the first for the Euskaltel-Euskadi squad this year.

He sits 13 seconds clear of Contador and Mosquera, who now occupy the second and third spots on general classification, respectively. Saturday's stage four individual time trial is now expected to decide the eventual destination of the maroon leader's jersey.

“Everyone likes to win, but Igor has been very strong”, said Contador of Friday's stage. “For me it is a good result. At the end it was 13 seconds, which is not a lot, but we will see tomorrow how it turns the time trial.

Hills keep the peloton on its toes

With the Category 1 climbs of the Alto de Fondebadon and Alto del Morredero on the agenda, the peloton had started the day keen to remain intact. Several breakaway attempts were snuffed out before Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Jose Toribio (Andalucía-CajaSur), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Ricardo García (Orbea) eked out a narrow lead.

However, six riders were only able gain a march of some 46 seconds before Astana set about bringing them back into the fold, as rain fell for the third day in a row.

The peloton remained intact on the first of the day's two Category 1 ascents, the Alto de Foncebadón. Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) again came to the fore as he added to his mountains point haul with second place at the Foncebadón, and the same position at the Category 3 Alto de Onamia that followed.

Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the biggest bundle of points at the Onamia, having attacked on the descent off the Foncebadón. The Spaniard moved a minute ahead of the peloton before Astana, again, neutralised affairs.

With the final ascent of the Alto del Morredero looming, Andoni Blázquez (Orbea) set off, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural) in tow. Yet again, Astana controlled the tempo of the peloton, but allowed the pair to establish one of the largest gaps of the day - almost two minutes. However, with rain added to the 15 per cent gradient of the Morredero's lower slopes, nature conspired against the leaders as their advantage began to diminish.

Blázquez fell off the pace with 20 kilometres-to-go as Kwiatkowski continued with 1:30 of the lead still intact. Behind him, Euskaltel-Euskadi was driving the pace. As the peloton began to fracture under the pressure, Blázquez was caught, as was Kwiatkowki shortly thereafter.

Mikel Landa (Orbea) was the next to go, leaping forth from a lead group of around 25 riders, which included all the heads of state (Alberto Contador, Igor Antón, Ezequiel Mosquera, Denis Menchov, Tiago Machado, Janez Brajkovic, David Bernabeu and Reuben Plaza). Landa's escapade was short-lived and marked the entry into the final 13 kilometres.

An attack by Stefan Denifl (Cervélo) was answered by Mosquera, whose move would prove to be decisive. He was joined by Contador, Antón and Soler, as a chase group of seven riders, including Menchov took their position behind the new leaders.

Despite several parries in the front group, it was Antón who was the one who had the most power as he surged up the snow lined roads to take a well-earned victory and the race lead.

Full Results
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:07:09
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
4Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:10
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:21
7David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:01:23
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:27
9Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:01:31
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:34
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
12Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:01:37
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:40
14Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
15Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:48
16Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper0:01:51
17Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:25
18Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
19Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
20Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
21Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
22Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:28
23Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
25Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:04:09
26Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:04:34
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea0:05:31
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:59
29Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
31Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:01
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:44
33Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:08:13
34Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:18
35Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
36Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
37Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:55
38David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:39
39Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:10:46
40Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
41Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
42Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
43Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:15:10
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
45Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
48Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
49Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
50Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
51Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
53Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
54Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
55Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
56Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
58Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
59Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
60Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:18
61Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:15:22
62Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:15:36
63Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural0:18:14
64Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea0:18:42
65Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:30
66Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
67Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
68Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:40
69Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper0:22:01
70Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:25:02
71Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
72Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
73Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
74Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
75Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
76Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
77Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
78David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
79Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
80Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
82Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
83Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
84Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
85Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
86Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
87Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
88Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
89Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
90Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
91Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
93Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
94Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
95Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
96Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
97Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
98David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
99David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
101Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
102Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
103Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
105Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:09
106Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:25:11
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:25:48

Points
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne20
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana16
4Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack12
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack10
7David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper9
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur8
9Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla7
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam6
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank5
12Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank4
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural3
14Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack2
15Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Foncebadon (Category 1, 87.6km)
1Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur10pts
2Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto8
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam6
4David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana4
5Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana2
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Onamio (Category 3, 107.30km)
1Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
3Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Morredero (Category 1, 158.80km)
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne8
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana6
4Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack1

Teams
1Team RadioShack12:25:38
2Rabobank0:02:25
3Caja Rural0:02:45
4Caisse d'Epargne0:02:55
5Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon0:05:19
6Xacobeo Galicia0:07:45
7Astana0:12:47
8Barbot-Siper0:14:13
9Cervélo TestTeam0:16:01
10Andalucia-Cajasur0:20:44
11La-Rota Dos Moveis0:23:26
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:09
13Orbea0:27:42
14Footon-Servetto0:36:28

General Classification after stage three
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:45:12
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana0:00:13
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:10
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:21
6David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:01:23
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:27
8Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:01:31
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:34
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
11Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:01:37
12Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:40
13Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:48
14Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper0:01:51
15Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:04
16Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:03:25
17Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
18Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
19Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
20Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
21Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:28
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:32
23Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:04:09
24Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:59
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
26Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:01
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:19
28Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
29Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:23
30Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:07:25
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:44
32Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:08:18
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea0:08:22
34Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:42
35Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:55
36Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:16
37David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:39
38Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:10:46
39Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
40Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea0:11:10
41Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:26
42Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:10
43Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
45Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
47Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
48Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:18
49Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:15:50
50Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:16:05
51Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:16:08
52Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper0:17:02
53Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam0:18:01
54Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:18:13
56Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:18:27
57Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural0:18:54
58Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:05
59Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:57
60Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:21:07
61Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper0:21:10
62Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea0:21:33
63Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:22:06
64Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:22:57
66Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper0:24:52
67Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:25:02
68Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
69Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
70Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
72Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
74Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:29
75Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:25:36
76Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:25:42
77Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:26:42
78Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:26:44
79Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:27:02
80Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:27:15
81Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:27:26
82Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper0:27:53
83David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
84Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
87Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
88David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
89Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:28:55
90Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:29:07
91Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
92Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
93Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea0:29:26
94Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:29:47
95Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:29:57
96Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:30:00
97Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:31:58
98Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
99Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
100Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
101David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
102Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:05
103Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:33:24
104Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:35:31
105Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:35:40
106Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam0:36:54
107Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Points Classification
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam50pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank40
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack26
5Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25
7Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis22
8Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne20
9Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla16
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack14
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam14
13Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank12
15Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
16David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper9
17Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural9
18Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur8
19Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis8
20Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla7
21Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
22Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam6
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne5
25Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank4

Mountains Classification
1Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto19pts
2Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne8
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana6
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam6
7Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
9David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana4
10Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3

Combination Classification
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana13
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack23
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack26
6Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne27
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam28
8Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural66
9David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper22
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank23
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur25

Local Riders Classification
1Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
2Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
3Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
4Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
5Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
7David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
8Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish Riders Classification
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
4David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
6Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
7Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
8Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
9Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
10Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
11Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia

Teams Classification
1Team RadioShack38:19:47
2Rabobank0:02:25
3Caja Rural0:02:45
4Caisse d'Epargne0:02:55
5Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon0:05:19
6Xacobeo Galicia0:07:45
7Astana0:12:47
8Barbot-Siper0:14:53
9Cervélo TestTeam0:18:52
10Andalucia-Cajasur0:21:08
11La-Rota Dos Moveis0:23:26
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:09
13Orbea0:31:37
14Footon-Servetto0:39:59

 

