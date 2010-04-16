Antón awesome on Alto del Morredero
Euskaltel rider distances Contador to take overall lead
Igor Antón climbed his way into the race lead at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon on Friday as he claimed a stage win at the mountain-top finish at the Alto del Morredero. The Euskaltel rider finished 12 seconds ahead of Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana), whom he had attacked with less than two kilometres to race on a tough stage in northern Spain.
Antón now leads the general classification from Contador, with Eziquiel Mosquera in third place overall, after the Xacobeo Galicia rider finished the stage on the same time as Soler and Contador.
Antón's victory came after an action-packed final climb, as a flurry of riders staked their claim for the stage win. In the end it was a four-man group (Anton, Soler, Contador and Mosquera) who proved the most resilient. Mosquera initiated the race winning escape, with Contador and Antón latching onto his attack with around 10 kilometres to race. Soler bridged across before launching several counter-moves of his own.
Eventually Antón was able to un-hitch his companions as he forged a solo trail into the final two kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard quickly stretched his gap to around 100 metres, and looked strong as he passed beneath the one-to-go marker, which was angled across the tarmac on account of the narrow roads.
Several nervous glances gave way to a fist-pump as Antón rolled across the line to take his first victory of the season, and the third for his team this year. Like former-race leader Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam), Antón's ownership of a race leader's jersey is the first for the Euskaltel-Euskadi squad this year.
He sits 13 seconds clear of Contador and Mosquera, who now occupy the second and third spots on general classification, respectively. Saturday's stage four individual time trial is now expected to decide the eventual destination of the maroon leader's jersey.
“Everyone likes to win, but Igor has been very strong”, said Contador of Friday's stage. “For me it is a good result. At the end it was 13 seconds, which is not a lot, but we will see tomorrow how it turns the time trial.
Hills keep the peloton on its toes
With the Category 1 climbs of the Alto de Fondebadon and Alto del Morredero on the agenda, the peloton had started the day keen to remain intact. Several breakaway attempts were snuffed out before Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Jose Toribio (Andalucía-CajaSur), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Ricardo García (Orbea) eked out a narrow lead.
However, six riders were only able gain a march of some 46 seconds before Astana set about bringing them back into the fold, as rain fell for the third day in a row.
The peloton remained intact on the first of the day's two Category 1 ascents, the Alto de Foncebadón. Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) again came to the fore as he added to his mountains point haul with second place at the Foncebadón, and the same position at the Category 3 Alto de Onamia that followed.
Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the biggest bundle of points at the Onamia, having attacked on the descent off the Foncebadón. The Spaniard moved a minute ahead of the peloton before Astana, again, neutralised affairs.
With the final ascent of the Alto del Morredero looming, Andoni Blázquez (Orbea) set off, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural) in tow. Yet again, Astana controlled the tempo of the peloton, but allowed the pair to establish one of the largest gaps of the day - almost two minutes. However, with rain added to the 15 per cent gradient of the Morredero's lower slopes, nature conspired against the leaders as their advantage began to diminish.
Blázquez fell off the pace with 20 kilometres-to-go as Kwiatkowski continued with 1:30 of the lead still intact. Behind him, Euskaltel-Euskadi was driving the pace. As the peloton began to fracture under the pressure, Blázquez was caught, as was Kwiatkowki shortly thereafter.
Mikel Landa (Orbea) was the next to go, leaping forth from a lead group of around 25 riders, which included all the heads of state (Alberto Contador, Igor Antón, Ezequiel Mosquera, Denis Menchov, Tiago Machado, Janez Brajkovic, David Bernabeu and Reuben Plaza). Landa's escapade was short-lived and marked the entry into the final 13 kilometres.
An attack by Stefan Denifl (Cervélo) was answered by Mosquera, whose move would prove to be decisive. He was joined by Contador, Antón and Soler, as a chase group of seven riders, including Menchov took their position behind the new leaders.
Despite several parries in the front group, it was Antón who was the one who had the most power as he surged up the snow lined roads to take a well-earned victory and the race lead.
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:07:09
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|4
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:10
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|7
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|0:01:23
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:01:27
|9
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:01:31
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:34
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:37
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:40
|14
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|15
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:48
|16
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:01:51
|17
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:25
|18
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|19
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|20
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|23
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|24
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:04:09
|26
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:04:34
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|0:05:31
|28
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:59
|29
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|31
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:01
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:44
|33
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:13
|34
|Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:18
|35
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|36
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|37
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:55
|38
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:39
|39
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:10:46
|40
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|41
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|43
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:15:10
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|45
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|48
|Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|49
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|50
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|51
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|53
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|54
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|55
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|56
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|58
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|59
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|60
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:18
|61
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:15:22
|62
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|0:15:36
|63
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:18:14
|64
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|0:18:42
|65
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:20:30
|66
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|67
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|68
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:40
|69
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:22:01
|70
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:25:02
|71
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|74
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|75
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|76
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|78
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|79
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|80
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|82
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|83
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|84
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|85
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|86
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|87
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|88
|Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|89
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|90
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|91
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|93
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|94
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|95
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|96
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|97
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|98
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|99
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|101
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|102
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|103
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:09
|106
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:25:11
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:25:48
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|16
|4
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|9
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|8
|9
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|7
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|5
|12
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|14
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|15
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|10
|pts
|2
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|4
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|4
|5
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|2
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|3
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|6
|4
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|12:25:38
|2
|Rabobank
|0:02:25
|3
|Caja Rural
|0:02:45
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:55
|5
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
|0:05:19
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:45
|7
|Astana
|0:12:47
|8
|Barbot-Siper
|0:14:13
|9
|Cervélo TestTeam
|0:16:01
|10
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:20:44
|11
|La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:23:26
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:09
|13
|Orbea
|0:27:42
|14
|Footon-Servetto
|0:36:28
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:45:12
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|0:00:13
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:10
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|6
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|0:01:23
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:01:27
|8
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:01:31
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:34
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:37
|12
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:40
|13
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:48
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:01:51
|15
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:04
|16
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:03:25
|17
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|18
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|20
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:32
|23
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:04:09
|24
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:59
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|26
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:01
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:19
|28
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|29
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:23
|30
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:07:25
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:44
|32
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:08:18
|33
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|0:08:22
|34
|Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:42
|35
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:55
|36
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:16
|37
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:39
|38
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:10:46
|39
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|40
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|0:11:10
|41
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:26
|42
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:10
|43
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|45
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|47
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|48
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:18
|49
|Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:15:50
|50
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:16:05
|51
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:16:08
|52
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:17:02
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:18:01
|54
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:18:13
|56
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|0:18:27
|57
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:18:54
|58
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:05
|59
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:20:57
|60
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:21:07
|61
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:21:10
|62
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|0:21:33
|63
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:22:06
|64
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:22:57
|66
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:24:52
|67
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:25:02
|68
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|69
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|70
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:29
|75
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:25:36
|76
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:25:42
|77
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:26:42
|78
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|0:26:44
|79
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:27:02
|80
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:27:15
|81
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:27:26
|82
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|0:27:53
|83
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|84
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|87
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|88
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|89
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:28:55
|90
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:07
|91
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|92
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|93
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|0:29:26
|94
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:29:47
|95
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:29:57
|96
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:30:00
|97
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:31:58
|98
|Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|100
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|101
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|102
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:05
|103
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:33:24
|104
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:35:31
|105
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:35:40
|106
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:36:54
|107
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|50
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|26
|5
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|7
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|22
|8
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|9
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|16
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|14
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|14
|13
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|15
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|16
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|9
|17
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|9
|18
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|8
|19
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|20
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|7
|21
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|22
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|25
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|1
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|6
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|7
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|8
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|9
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|4
|10
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|3
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|13
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|23
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|26
|6
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|28
|8
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|9
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|22
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|23
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|25
|1
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|4
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|5
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|7
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|8
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|7
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|8
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|10
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|11
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|Team RadioShack
|38:19:47
|2
|Rabobank
|0:02:25
|3
|Caja Rural
|0:02:45
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:55
|5
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
|0:05:19
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:45
|7
|Astana
|0:12:47
|8
|Barbot-Siper
|0:14:53
|9
|Cervélo TestTeam
|0:18:52
|10
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:21:08
|11
|La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:23:26
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:09
|13
|Orbea
|0:31:37
|14
|Footon-Servetto
|0:39:59
