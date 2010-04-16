Image 1 of 5 Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the win in Spain (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) at the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Astana), Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) and Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) race to the finish line together (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 5 of 5 Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia), Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Igor Antón climbed his way into the race lead at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon on Friday as he claimed a stage win at the mountain-top finish at the Alto del Morredero. The Euskaltel rider finished 12 seconds ahead of Juan Maurizio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alberto Contador (Astana), whom he had attacked with less than two kilometres to race on a tough stage in northern Spain.

Antón now leads the general classification from Contador, with Eziquiel Mosquera in third place overall, after the Xacobeo Galicia rider finished the stage on the same time as Soler and Contador.



Antón's victory came after an action-packed final climb, as a flurry of riders staked their claim for the stage win. In the end it was a four-man group (Anton, Soler, Contador and Mosquera) who proved the most resilient. Mosquera initiated the race winning escape, with Contador and Antón latching onto his attack with around 10 kilometres to race. Soler bridged across before launching several counter-moves of his own.

Eventually Antón was able to un-hitch his companions as he forged a solo trail into the final two kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard quickly stretched his gap to around 100 metres, and looked strong as he passed beneath the one-to-go marker, which was angled across the tarmac on account of the narrow roads.

Several nervous glances gave way to a fist-pump as Antón rolled across the line to take his first victory of the season, and the third for his team this year. Like former-race leader Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam), Antón's ownership of a race leader's jersey is the first for the Euskaltel-Euskadi squad this year.

He sits 13 seconds clear of Contador and Mosquera, who now occupy the second and third spots on general classification, respectively. Saturday's stage four individual time trial is now expected to decide the eventual destination of the maroon leader's jersey.

“Everyone likes to win, but Igor has been very strong”, said Contador of Friday's stage. “For me it is a good result. At the end it was 13 seconds, which is not a lot, but we will see tomorrow how it turns the time trial.





Hills keep the peloton on its toes

With the Category 1 climbs of the Alto de Fondebadon and Alto del Morredero on the agenda, the peloton had started the day keen to remain intact. Several breakaway attempts were snuffed out before Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Jose Toribio (Andalucía-CajaSur), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Ricardo García (Orbea) eked out a narrow lead.

However, six riders were only able gain a march of some 46 seconds before Astana set about bringing them back into the fold, as rain fell for the third day in a row.

The peloton remained intact on the first of the day's two Category 1 ascents, the Alto de Foncebadón. Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) again came to the fore as he added to his mountains point haul with second place at the Foncebadón, and the same position at the Category 3 Alto de Onamia that followed.

Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the biggest bundle of points at the Onamia, having attacked on the descent off the Foncebadón. The Spaniard moved a minute ahead of the peloton before Astana, again, neutralised affairs.

With the final ascent of the Alto del Morredero looming, Andoni Blázquez (Orbea) set off, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Caja Rural) in tow. Yet again, Astana controlled the tempo of the peloton, but allowed the pair to establish one of the largest gaps of the day - almost two minutes. However, with rain added to the 15 per cent gradient of the Morredero's lower slopes, nature conspired against the leaders as their advantage began to diminish.

Blázquez fell off the pace with 20 kilometres-to-go as Kwiatkowski continued with 1:30 of the lead still intact. Behind him, Euskaltel-Euskadi was driving the pace. As the peloton began to fracture under the pressure, Blázquez was caught, as was Kwiatkowki shortly thereafter.

Mikel Landa (Orbea) was the next to go, leaping forth from a lead group of around 25 riders, which included all the heads of state (Alberto Contador, Igor Antón, Ezequiel Mosquera, Denis Menchov, Tiago Machado, Janez Brajkovic, David Bernabeu and Reuben Plaza). Landa's escapade was short-lived and marked the entry into the final 13 kilometres.

An attack by Stefan Denifl (Cervélo) was answered by Mosquera, whose move would prove to be decisive. He was joined by Contador, Antón and Soler, as a chase group of seven riders, including Menchov took their position behind the new leaders.

Despite several parries in the front group, it was Antón who was the one who had the most power as he surged up the snow lined roads to take a well-earned victory and the race lead.

Full Results 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:07:09 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 4 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:10 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 7 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:01:23 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:27 9 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:01:31 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:34 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:37 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:40 14 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 15 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:48 16 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:01:51 17 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:25 18 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 19 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 20 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 22 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:28 23 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:04:09 26 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:04:34 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 0:05:31 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:59 29 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 31 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:01 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:44 33 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:08:13 34 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:18 35 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 36 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 37 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:55 38 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:39 39 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:10:46 40 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 41 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 43 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:15:10 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 45 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 48 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 49 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 50 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 51 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 53 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 54 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 55 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 56 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 58 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 59 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 60 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:18 61 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:15:22 62 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:15:36 63 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:18:14 64 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 0:18:42 65 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:30 66 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 67 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 68 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:40 69 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:22:01 70 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:25:02 71 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 73 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 74 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 75 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 76 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 78 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 79 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 80 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 82 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 83 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 84 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 85 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 86 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 87 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 88 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 89 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 90 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 91 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 93 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 94 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 95 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 96 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 97 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 98 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 99 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 101 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 102 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 103 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 105 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:09 106 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:25:11 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:25:48

Points 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 20 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 16 4 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 12 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 10 7 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 9 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 8 9 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 6 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 5 12 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 4 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 3 14 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 15 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Foncebadon (Category 1, 87.6km) 1 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 10 pts 2 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 6 4 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 4 5 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 2 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Onamio (Category 3, 107.30km) 1 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 3 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Morredero (Category 1, 158.80km) 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 8 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 6 4 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 12:25:38 2 Rabobank 0:02:25 3 Caja Rural 0:02:45 4 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:55 5 Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon 0:05:19 6 Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:45 7 Astana 0:12:47 8 Barbot-Siper 0:14:13 9 Cervélo TestTeam 0:16:01 10 Andalucia-Cajasur 0:20:44 11 La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:23:26 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:09 13 Orbea 0:27:42 14 Footon-Servetto 0:36:28

General Classification after stage three 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12:45:12 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 0:00:13 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:10 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 6 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:01:23 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:27 8 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:01:31 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:34 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 11 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:37 12 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:40 13 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:48 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:01:51 15 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:04 16 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:03:25 17 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 18 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 19 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 20 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:28 22 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:32 23 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:04:09 24 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:59 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 26 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:01 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:19 28 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 29 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:23 30 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:07:25 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:44 32 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:08:18 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 0:08:22 34 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:42 35 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:55 36 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:16 37 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:39 38 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:10:46 39 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 40 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 0:11:10 41 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:26 42 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:10 43 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 45 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 47 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 48 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:18 49 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:15:50 50 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:16:05 51 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:16:08 52 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:17:02 53 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 0:18:01 54 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:18:13 56 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:18:27 57 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:18:54 58 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:05 59 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:57 60 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:21:07 61 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:21:10 62 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 0:21:33 63 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:22:06 64 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:22:57 66 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:24:52 67 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:25:02 68 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 69 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 70 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 74 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:29 75 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:25:36 76 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:25:42 77 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:26:42 78 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:26:44 79 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:27:02 80 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:27:15 81 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:27:26 82 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 0:27:53 83 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 84 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 86 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 87 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 88 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 89 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:28:55 90 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:29:07 91 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 92 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 93 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 0:29:26 94 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:29:47 95 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:29:57 96 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:30:00 97 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:31:58 98 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 99 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 100 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 101 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 102 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:05 103 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:33:24 104 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:35:31 105 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:35:40 106 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 0:36:54 107 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Points Classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 50 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 26 5 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 7 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 22 8 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 20 9 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 16 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 14 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 14 13 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 15 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 16 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 9 17 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 9 18 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 8 19 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 8 20 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 21 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 22 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 6 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 5 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 5 25 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 4

Mountains Classification 1 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 pts 2 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 8 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 6 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 6 7 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 9 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 4 10 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3

Combination Classification 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 13 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 23 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 26 6 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 27 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 28 8 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 66 9 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 22 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 23 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 25

Local Riders Classification 1 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 3 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 4 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 5 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 7 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 8 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish Riders Classification 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 8 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 10 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 11 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia