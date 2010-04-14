Trending

Bos the boss in Burgos

Cervélo's sprint train on song in Spain

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) wins stage one at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Astana) rides in the midst of the peloton on stage one

(Image credit: AFP)
Astana and Cervélo TestTeam did the lion's share of the pacemaking in the peloton today

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: AFP)
Contador was a popular fixture at the start in Burgos

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Astana) adjusts his gloves at the start of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

(Image credit: AFP)
Miguel Indurain and Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: AFP)

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) took his third victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, as he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon in Burgos, Spain. The Dutchman put the finishing touches on a well executed sprint lead-out by his Cervélo teammates.

Bos' win came at the expense of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who finished second and third, respectively. It is the third time this year that Bos has relegated Brown to a podium position; the Australian finished within the minor placings at both of Bos' previous season wins.

By virtue of his stage victory, Bos also claimed the first leader's jersey of the race - the first general classification lead to be held by Cervélo this year.

"We decided today that we would work for me in the sprint," said Bos. "The plan was that we rode the last 25 kilometres full gas to hold everything together.

"Actually I didn't feel super well today, as I was pretty tired from Paris-Roubaix last weekend. But when the final started I came into a good position at the front, then my teammates brought me in the last kilometre to the front position but I didn't want to come early.

"I waited until I saw the sprinters coming up then I started my sprint as well. Brown, who was in my wheel, was not able to pass me and came second. Tomorrow is another change, probably it will be a sprint as well, we will again give our best. Hopefully we can do it again, why not?"

A touch of rain in Spain

Earlier, amid a flurry of rain showers, Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Footon-Servetto), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Cajasur) and Marcos García (Xacobeo Galicia) had taken flight from the peloton after 15 kilometres of the 157.7 kilometre stage.

The trio worked for 15 kilometres to build themselves an advantage of 1:30, a gap that had doubled by kilometre 58. Mayoz led his companions over the Category 2, Alto de La Pedraja (at 72km), but the climb served as obstacle enough to knock their advantage back to the 1:30 mark.

The gap briefly ballooned back out to the two minutes, before the peloton re-doubled their efforts and cancelled the break after 71 kilometres of its existence.

The early capture gave ample time for further attackers to try their luck. Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural) and Mikel Ilundain (Orbea) were the next to test the patience of the peloton.

The Ukranian (Chuzdha) and Spanish (Ilundain) combination set off after 94 kilometres had been covered, and like their predecessors worked their way up to a maximum advantage of three minutes.

Astana had set the pace for much of the day, but with 37 kilometres to race Cervélo TestTeam came to the fore as they primed themselves to set up Theo Bos for the finish in Burgos.

The impetus of Cervélo's men in black quickly carved away at the leaders' advantage, as Ilundain succumbed to the pressure and dropped out of the breakaway with 17 kilometres to go.

Four kilometres later, the gap to the now sole leader was reduced to a little over a minute. Astana's involvement in the chase placed even further pressure on Chuzdha's hopes of an improbable stage win as he entered the final 10 kilometres with 0:50 in hand.

Three kilometres later, the telltale backwards glances of the leader began. Chuzdha's body language was a sign that he was resigned to his fate, which, with four kilometres to go, had been fulfilled.

Now at the head of affairs Cervélo's effort shifted from chasing to leading as Bos hovered at the back of his train. Two riders attempted to disrupt Cervélo's plans as the red kite passed overhead, but these, too, were neutralised quickly.

With no obstacles left to overcome, Bos rewarded his teammates' faith as he finished off the stage with a well taken sprint win, ahead of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Euskaltel sprinter Pablo Urtasun.

General Classification after stage 1
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3:52:08
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
7Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
8Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
9Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
12Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
14Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
15Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
17David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
18Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
21Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
22Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
23Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
24Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
25Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
26David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
27Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
28Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
29Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
30Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
32Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
34Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
35Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
38Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
39J. Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
40Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
42Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
43Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
44Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
46Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
47Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
48Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
49Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Jose L. Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
51Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
52Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
53Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
54Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
55Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
57Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
58Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank
59Jose A. G.Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
60Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
61Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
62Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
63Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
64Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
66Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
68Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
70Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
71Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
72David Gutierrez G. (Spa) Footon-Servetto
73Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
74Jose L. Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
75Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
76Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
77Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
79Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
80Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:27
81Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:54
82Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:02
83Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
84Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:33
85Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
86Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
87Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:49
89Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:57
90Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:04:05
91Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
92Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
93Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
94Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
95Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
96Tomas P. Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
97Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
98Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
99Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
100Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
101David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
102Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
103Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
104Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
105Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Victor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
107Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
108Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
109Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
110Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

