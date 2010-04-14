Bos the boss in Burgos
Cervélo's sprint train on song in Spain
Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) took his third victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, as he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon in Burgos, Spain. The Dutchman put the finishing touches on a well executed sprint lead-out by his Cervélo teammates.
Bos' win came at the expense of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who finished second and third, respectively. It is the third time this year that Bos has relegated Brown to a podium position; the Australian finished within the minor placings at both of Bos' previous season wins.
By virtue of his stage victory, Bos also claimed the first leader's jersey of the race - the first general classification lead to be held by Cervélo this year.
"We decided today that we would work for me in the sprint," said Bos. "The plan was that we rode the last 25 kilometres full gas to hold everything together.
"Actually I didn't feel super well today, as I was pretty tired from Paris-Roubaix last weekend. But when the final started I came into a good position at the front, then my teammates brought me in the last kilometre to the front position but I didn't want to come early.
"I waited until I saw the sprinters coming up then I started my sprint as well. Brown, who was in my wheel, was not able to pass me and came second. Tomorrow is another change, probably it will be a sprint as well, we will again give our best. Hopefully we can do it again, why not?"
A touch of rain in Spain
Earlier, amid a flurry of rain showers, Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Footon-Servetto), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Cajasur) and Marcos García (Xacobeo Galicia) had taken flight from the peloton after 15 kilometres of the 157.7 kilometre stage.
The trio worked for 15 kilometres to build themselves an advantage of 1:30, a gap that had doubled by kilometre 58. Mayoz led his companions over the Category 2, Alto de La Pedraja (at 72km), but the climb served as obstacle enough to knock their advantage back to the 1:30 mark.
The gap briefly ballooned back out to the two minutes, before the peloton re-doubled their efforts and cancelled the break after 71 kilometres of its existence.
The early capture gave ample time for further attackers to try their luck. Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural) and Mikel Ilundain (Orbea) were the next to test the patience of the peloton.
The Ukranian (Chuzdha) and Spanish (Ilundain) combination set off after 94 kilometres had been covered, and like their predecessors worked their way up to a maximum advantage of three minutes.
Astana had set the pace for much of the day, but with 37 kilometres to race Cervélo TestTeam came to the fore as they primed themselves to set up Theo Bos for the finish in Burgos.
The impetus of Cervélo's men in black quickly carved away at the leaders' advantage, as Ilundain succumbed to the pressure and dropped out of the breakaway with 17 kilometres to go.
Four kilometres later, the gap to the now sole leader was reduced to a little over a minute. Astana's involvement in the chase placed even further pressure on Chuzdha's hopes of an improbable stage win as he entered the final 10 kilometres with 0:50 in hand.
Three kilometres later, the telltale backwards glances of the leader began. Chuzdha's body language was a sign that he was resigned to his fate, which, with four kilometres to go, had been fulfilled.
Now at the head of affairs Cervélo's effort shifted from chasing to leading as Bos hovered at the back of his train. Two riders attempted to disrupt Cervélo's plans as the red kite passed overhead, but these, too, were neutralised quickly.
With no obstacles left to overcome, Bos rewarded his teammates' faith as he finished off the stage with a well taken sprint win, ahead of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Euskaltel sprinter Pablo Urtasun.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:52:08
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse D`Epargne
|12
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|14
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|15
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse D`Epargne
|17
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|22
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|24
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|25
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|27
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|28
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse D`Epargne
|30
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|32
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|36
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|37
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|38
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|J. Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse D`Epargne
|40
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|42
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|43
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|44
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|45
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|48
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|49
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Jose L. Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|51
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|52
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|53
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|54
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|55
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|56
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|58
|Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|59
|Jose A. G.Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|60
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|61
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|62
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|63
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|64
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|68
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|70
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|71
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|72
|David Gutierrez G. (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|74
|Jose L. Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|75
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|79
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|80
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:27
|81
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|82
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|83
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|84
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:33
|85
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|86
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|87
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:49
|89
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:57
|90
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:04:05
|91
|Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|92
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|93
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|94
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|95
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|Tomas P. Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|98
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|99
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|100
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|101
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla A
|102
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla A
|103
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla A
|104
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Victor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|107
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|108
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|110
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|14
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|12
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse D`Epargne
|5
|12
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse D`Epargne
|4
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|3
|14
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|15
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|1
|1
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|4
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|11:36:24
|2
|La- Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|Barbot-Siper
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Caja Rural
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
|11
|Astana
|12
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|13
|Orbea
|14
|Footon-Servetto
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:52:08
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|14
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|15
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|22
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|24
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|25
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|27
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|28
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|32
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|38
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|J. Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|42
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|43
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|44
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|45
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|48
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|49
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Jose L. Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|51
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|52
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|53
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|54
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|55
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|56
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|58
|Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|59
|Jose A. G.Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|60
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|61
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|62
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|63
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|64
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|68
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|70
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|71
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|72
|David Gutierrez G. (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|74
|Jose L. Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|75
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|79
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|80
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:27
|81
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|82
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|83
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|84
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:33
|85
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|86
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|87
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:49
|89
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:57
|90
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:04:05
|91
|Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|92
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|93
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|94
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|95
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|Tomas P. Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|98
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|99
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|100
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|101
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|102
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|103
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|104
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Victor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|107
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|108
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|110
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|12
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|12
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|3
|14
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|15
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|1
|1
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|4
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|1
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|10
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|7
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|14
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|16
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|10
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|1
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|4
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|6
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|8
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|9
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|10
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|11
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|11:36:24
|2
|La- Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|Barbot-Siper
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Caja Rural
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
|11
|Astana
|12
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|13
|Orbea
|14
|Footon-Servetto
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy