Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) took his third victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, as he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon in Burgos, Spain. The Dutchman put the finishing touches on a well executed sprint lead-out by his Cervélo teammates.

Bos' win came at the expense of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who finished second and third, respectively. It is the third time this year that Bos has relegated Brown to a podium position; the Australian finished within the minor placings at both of Bos' previous season wins.

By virtue of his stage victory, Bos also claimed the first leader's jersey of the race - the first general classification lead to be held by Cervélo this year.

"We decided today that we would work for me in the sprint," said Bos. "The plan was that we rode the last 25 kilometres full gas to hold everything together.

"Actually I didn't feel super well today, as I was pretty tired from Paris-Roubaix last weekend. But when the final started I came into a good position at the front, then my teammates brought me in the last kilometre to the front position but I didn't want to come early.

"I waited until I saw the sprinters coming up then I started my sprint as well. Brown, who was in my wheel, was not able to pass me and came second. Tomorrow is another change, probably it will be a sprint as well, we will again give our best. Hopefully we can do it again, why not?"

A touch of rain in Spain

Earlier, amid a flurry of rain showers, Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Footon-Servetto), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Cajasur) and Marcos García (Xacobeo Galicia) had taken flight from the peloton after 15 kilometres of the 157.7 kilometre stage.

The trio worked for 15 kilometres to build themselves an advantage of 1:30, a gap that had doubled by kilometre 58. Mayoz led his companions over the Category 2, Alto de La Pedraja (at 72km), but the climb served as obstacle enough to knock their advantage back to the 1:30 mark.

The gap briefly ballooned back out to the two minutes, before the peloton re-doubled their efforts and cancelled the break after 71 kilometres of its existence.

The early capture gave ample time for further attackers to try their luck. Oleg Chuzdha (Caja Rural) and Mikel Ilundain (Orbea) were the next to test the patience of the peloton.

The Ukranian (Chuzdha) and Spanish (Ilundain) combination set off after 94 kilometres had been covered, and like their predecessors worked their way up to a maximum advantage of three minutes.

Astana had set the pace for much of the day, but with 37 kilometres to race Cervélo TestTeam came to the fore as they primed themselves to set up Theo Bos for the finish in Burgos.

The impetus of Cervélo's men in black quickly carved away at the leaders' advantage, as Ilundain succumbed to the pressure and dropped out of the breakaway with 17 kilometres to go.

Four kilometres later, the gap to the now sole leader was reduced to a little over a minute. Astana's involvement in the chase placed even further pressure on Chuzdha's hopes of an improbable stage win as he entered the final 10 kilometres with 0:50 in hand.

Three kilometres later, the telltale backwards glances of the leader began. Chuzdha's body language was a sign that he was resigned to his fate, which, with four kilometres to go, had been fulfilled.

Now at the head of affairs Cervélo's effort shifted from chasing to leading as Bos hovered at the back of his train. Two riders attempted to disrupt Cervélo's plans as the red kite passed overhead, but these, too, were neutralised quickly.

With no obstacles left to overcome, Bos rewarded his teammates' faith as he finished off the stage with a well taken sprint win, ahead of Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Euskaltel sprinter Pablo Urtasun.

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 11:36:24 2 La- Rota Dos Moveis 3 Barbot-Siper 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Team Radioshack 6 Rabobank 7 Cervelo Test Team 8 Caja Rural 9 Xacobeo Galicia 10 Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon 11 Astana 12 Andalucia-Cajasur 13 Orbea 14 Footon-Servetto

General Classification after stage 1 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3:52:08 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 9 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 14 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 15 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 21 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 22 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 23 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 24 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 25 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 26 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 27 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 28 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 29 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 32 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 34 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 35 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 38 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 39 J. Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 42 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 43 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 44 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 46 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 48 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 49 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Jose L. Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 51 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 52 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 53 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 54 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 55 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 57 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 58 Juan M. Garate (Spa) Rabobank 59 Jose A. G.Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 60 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 61 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 62 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 63 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 64 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 66 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 68 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 70 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 71 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 72 David Gutierrez G. (Spa) Footon-Servetto 73 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 74 Jose L. Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 75 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 76 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 79 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 80 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:27 81 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 82 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:02 83 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 84 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:33 85 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 86 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 87 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 88 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:49 89 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:57 90 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:04:05 91 Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 92 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 93 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 94 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 95 Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 96 Tomas P. Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 97 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 98 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 99 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 100 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 101 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 102 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 103 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 104 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 105 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Victor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 107 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 108 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 110 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points Classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 5 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 12 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 10 7 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 9 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 8 9 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 6 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 5 12 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 3 14 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 15 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 1

Mountains Classification 1 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 pts 2 Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 3 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 4 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 1

Combination Classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 5 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 10 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 12 7 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 14 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 16 9 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 10 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 20 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 22

Local Riders Classification 1 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 3 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 4 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 5 Miguel A. Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 6 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla

Spanish Riders Classification 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 6 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 8 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 9 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 10 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 11 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana