Dutch sprinter Theo Bos took out the victory in the Tour de Rijke, giving his Rabobank team its 16th win of the season and its second on the day, after teammate Lars Boom claimed the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Bos bested his compatriot Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Austrian Daniel Schorn (NetApp) to take his first professional road win on home soil.

"Actually I did not have the best legs," Bos said. "I could barely even hold the wheel of teammate Graeme Brown. But when Kenny Van Hummel jumped, I had to go. It's a great victory - I won a lot of races as an amateur in the Netherlands, but it's actually my first professional win on home soil."

Van Hummel said, "I tried to follow Theo in the sprint, but he was just stronger. After the Tour of Belgium I no longer the best legs. When I was at two hundred meters from the finish I saw a hole and I had to go. Theo was just faster."

Full Results