Bos nets sprint win in Tour de Rijke

Van Hummel, Schorn fall short

Dutch sprinter Theo Bos took out the victory in the Tour de Rijke, giving his Rabobank team its 16th win of the season and its second on the day, after teammate Lars Boom claimed the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Bos bested his compatriot Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Austrian Daniel Schorn (NetApp) to take his first professional road win on home soil.

"Actually I did not have the best legs," Bos said. "I could barely even hold the wheel of teammate Graeme Brown. But when Kenny Van Hummel jumped, I had to go. It's a great victory - I won a lot of races as an amateur in the Netherlands, but it's actually my first professional win on home soil."

Van Hummel said, "I tried to follow Theo in the sprint, but he was just stronger. After the Tour of Belgium I no longer the best legs. When I was at two hundred meters from the finish I saw a hole and I had to go. Theo was just faster."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:39:57
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
4Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
12Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
14Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
17Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac
18Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
19Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
20Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
21Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
22Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
24Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
27Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
28Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:25
29Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
31Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
35Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
36Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
37Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
38Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
39Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
40Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
41Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
42Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
43Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
44Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
45Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Netherlands
46Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
47Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
48Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
49Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
50Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
51Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
52Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
54Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
55Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
58Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
59Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
62Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
63Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
64James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
66Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
67Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
68Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
71René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
72Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
73Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
77Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:10
79Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
83Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
84Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
86Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
89Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
90Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac

