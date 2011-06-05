Bos nets sprint win in Tour de Rijke
Van Hummel, Schorn fall short
Dutch sprinter Theo Bos took out the victory in the Tour de Rijke, giving his Rabobank team its 16th win of the season and its second on the day, after teammate Lars Boom claimed the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Bos bested his compatriot Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Austrian Daniel Schorn (NetApp) to take his first professional road win on home soil.
"Actually I did not have the best legs," Bos said. "I could barely even hold the wheel of teammate Graeme Brown. But when Kenny Van Hummel jumped, I had to go. It's a great victory - I won a lot of races as an amateur in the Netherlands, but it's actually my first professional win on home soil."
Van Hummel said, "I tried to follow Theo in the sprint, but he was just stronger. After the Tour of Belgium I no longer the best legs. When I was at two hundred meters from the finish I saw a hole and I had to go. Theo was just faster."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:39:57
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|7
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|17
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac
|18
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
|19
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|22
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|24
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|27
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:25
|29
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|31
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|32
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|35
|Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|36
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|37
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
|38
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|39
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|40
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|41
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|43
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|44
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|45
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Netherlands
|46
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|47
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|48
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|49
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|50
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|51
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|52
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|54
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|55
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|58
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|62
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|63
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|64
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|66
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|67
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|68
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
|71
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|73
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|79
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|83
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|84
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|86
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|89
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|90
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy