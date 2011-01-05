Image 1 of 48 Series winners Rochelle Gilmore of Team Honda and Matt Goss of the E3 Pure Tasmania team on the podium in Williamstown with their trophys. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 48 The team winners, Honda (Hoskins, Cromwell, Gilmore, Mullens, Dunn), were dominant throughout. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 48 Consistently strong throughout the series, Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) showed great form in this, her first Bay Classics appearance. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 48 Alex Carle (Jayco-AIS), who came third in Portarlington, in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 48 The bunch raced in front of a large crowd which lined the course, several deep, in many places. Matthew Goss topped off a great week of early season racing by taking his second victory and claiming the overall Jayco Bay Series title in Williamstown on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Tasmania was too fast for Allan Davis (Bikebug.com) and Michael Matthews (Urban) in the sprint finish.

“I’m very happy. It’s a great start to the season. It’s good for the confidence and hopefully this is a sign of a good year to come,” Goss said after his victory. He is riding for the E3/Pure Tas squad in the Jayco Bay Series races but will be a key rider at HTC-Highroad for the rest of the season.

With the riders enjoying warm weather, the racing got off to a flying start, with no one unable to break clear of the peloton. After five minutes of racing, Dean Windsor (02 Networks) and Joe Lewis (Urban) tried their luck. They spent a couple of laps out in front but were reeled in by the peloton.

Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) went on the attack, 6 laps before the first intermediate sprint to try and seal the sprinters jersey. He was joined by Mark Renshaw (O2 Networks) and the duo opened a 10 second buffer over the peloton. Gerrans won the first intermediate sprint to put himself in a commanding position to win the jersey.

Tuesday’s winner Bernard Sulzberger (E3/Pure Tas) was prominent trying to put the Urban team under pressure. The peloton reacted and Gerrans and Renshaw were brought back to the peloton as a new move, featuring David Pell (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo) and Chris Sutton (Team Sky) went off the front. They were soon joined by Renshaw. That move didn’t last long and it was evident that a bunch sprint was on the cards.

Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms / Boomaroo) tried their luck to no avail, then the smallest rider in the field, Pat Lane (Vetta Pasta) made a brave solo move with five laps to go. He was joined by Swift and the duo lasted 4 laps out the front but the field was altogether for the last lap.

Heading into the final corner, the fighting for position was vital. Goss was in a perfect position and was too fast and too strong for Davis and Matthews.

“There was a dangerous break away with Renshaw and a few of the strong guys that were close on GC as well. I waited to see if it would come back but those guys were super strong and I had to ask Wes Sulzberger to stay on the front.”

Goss commended the efforts of his all-Tasmanian team after they won three out of the four races.

“I picked this team. They’re good friends and great bike riders. We have known each other for a long time. We work well together. Thanks to those guys, they did an awesome job. I’m very happy with the team.”

Goss will now head back to Tasmania for a few days before going to the Australian national road race championships.

“If that course was in March or April, I would have no doubt that I could get around and do a good result. I’m feeling pretty good and strong but the race is wide open,” he said, playing down his chances of another victory.

Allan Davis’ second place gave him two podiums for the series and boosted his confidence heading into the Nationals.

“Today was the best I felt the whole week and I’m pretty happy to finish the series off on this note. Hopefully I’ll be in good shape for Sunday,” he said.

Matthews had a brilliant race and showed he has a bright future matching the speed of the top sprinters throughout the series.

“It was a really hard race. My team did everything they could for me trying to bring every break back but I had to chase a fair few which took a bit of energy out of me for the sprint and Gossy was too fast for me. He had an awesome sprint.”

Simon Gerrans won the points jersey which will prepare him well for the National road race on Sunday.

Judith Arndt spoils Honda Dream Team’s Party

Germany’s Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) secured her first win in Australia by cleverly edging out Rochelle Gilmore (Honda Dream Team) and Chloe Hosking (Bike Force) in the sprint. Arndt’s win stopped the Honda Dream Team from winning all four races and was a surprise victory, as she bettered Rochelle Gilmore in the sprint.

“I was first around the corner and it’s not far to the finish. Rochelle was faster than I was, but the run to the finish was just too short,” Arndt said after the win.

The 45 minute race was fast with Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) and Tiff Cromwell (Honda Dream Team) making it hard for anyone to break away.

Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue), Lauren Kitchen and Alex Carle (Jayco AIS) were just some of the names who tried to break away. However, Peta Mullens blistering chasing pace for the Honda Dream Team in the peloton brought the moves back.

Heading into the final lap, the Honda Dream Team was at the front ready to set up Gilmore. However Arndt spoilt the party causing a massive upset. Not known for her sprinting, Arndt was first around the final corner and was too powerful for Gilmore, who had to settle for second place.

“Honda are a really strong team and I think today they had to work a lot and could have been tired at the end of the race,” she said.

Rochelle Gilmore had all but sealed the overall victory before the final stage and her satisfaction was not dented by defeat in the last race.

“It’s been a fantastic week. Today was all about tactics and it was cat and mouse at the finish and Judith and I got a bit of a break at the finish and I was a few centimeters short,” Gilmore said.

Not only did Gilmore win overall, the team won the team classification and Cromwell took the sprinters jersey in a dominate team display.

“It was a priority to win today. We worked very hard. We wanted the stage and didn’t get it so we didn’t achieve all of our goals, but we took the series win which has been a fantastic run for us.”

Paul Van Der Ploeg takes stage four of the Men’s Support Race

Paul Van Der Ploeg soloed to the line to stop Genesys Wealth Advisers string of wins in the men’s support race. The 21 year-old made a brave attack half-way through the race and held off the peloton. Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) finished third to secure the overall win ahead of teammate Nathan Earle and Angus Tobin.

“It’s great to start off the season on a winning note. Hopefully this prepares me well for the Nationals,” Von Hoff said.



Full results 1 Matthew Goss (E3/Pure Tasmania 12 pts 2 Allan Davis (Bikebug.com 10 3 Michael Matthews (Urban) 8 4 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) 7 5 Bernie Sulzberger (E3/Pure Tasmania) 6 6 Leigh Howard (Jayco VIS) 5 7 Tom Scully (Garmin Cervelo) 4 8 Jonathon Cantwell (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 3 9 Nick Walker (Fly V Australia) 2 10 Matt Hayman (Team Sky) 1

Men's general classification after stage four 1 Matthew Goss (E3/Pure Tasmania) 33 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Urban) 31 3 Bernie Sulzberger (E3/Pure Tasmania) 25 4 Allan Davis (Bikebug.com) 24 5 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) 21 6 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) 16 7 Leigh Howard (Jayco VIS) 14 8 Wesley Sulzberger (E3/Pure Tasmania) 13 9 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) 10 10 Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 9 11 Joe Lewis (Urban) 8 12 Graeme Brown (Urban) 7 13 Mark Renshaw (O2 Networks) 6 14 Tom Scully (Garmin Cervelo) 4 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 16 Jonathon Cantwell (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries 4 17 Nick Walker (Fly V Australia) 2 18 Matt Hayman (Team Sky) 1

Men's sprint classification 1 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) 14 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Urban) 11 3 Michael Matthews (Urban) 6 4 Wesley Sulzberger (E3/Pure Tasmania) 6

Men's team classification 1 E3/Pure Tasmania 71 pts 2 Team Sky 48 3 Urban 46 4 Bikebug.com 24

Women's stage 4 results 1 Judith Arndt (Unattached) 12 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 10 3 Chloe Hosking (TDT/Race/BikeForce) 8 4 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 7 5 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) 6 6 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) 5 7 Melissa Hoskins (Honda) 4 8 Peta Mullens (Honda) 3 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) 2 10 Katherine O’Shea (Vetta Pasta) 1

Women's general classification after stage 4 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 39 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Unattached) 27 3 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 23 4 Peta Mullens (Honda) 20 5 Chloe Hosking (TDT/Race/BikeForce) 18 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) 15 7 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) 15 8 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) 14 9 Belinda Goss (Vetta Pasta) 10 10 Nicole Whitburn (Unattached/Vic) 9 11 Alex Carle (Jayco AIS) 8 12 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) 8 13 Melissa Hoskins (Honda) 7 14 Katherine O’Shea (Vetta Pasta) 7 15 Bridget Officer (Vetta Pasta) 5 16 Sophie Williamson (Bicycle Superstore) 3 17 Isabella King (Vetta Pasta) 2 17 Emy Huntsman (Jayco VIS) 2

Women's sprint classification 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) 13 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Honda) 11 3 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) 8