Bradley Wiggins wins Olympic time trial gold

Martin, Froome complete podium

Image 1 of 86

Bradley Wiggins salutes the home fans after winning gold at the 2012 men's Olympic time trial in London

Bradley Wiggins salutes the home fans after winning gold at the 2012 men's Olympic time trial in London
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 86

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 86

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) at the start

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain) rolls out

Chris Froome (Great Britain) rolls out
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain) gets the countdown

Chris Froome (Great Britain) gets the countdown
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 86

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 86

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 86

Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)

Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 86

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) in the start house

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) in the start house
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 86

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 13 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 17 of 86

Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome

Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 18 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 19 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 20 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain) on the podium

Chris Froome (Great Britain) on the podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 21 of 86

Jack Bauer (New Zealand)

Jack Bauer (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 22 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 23 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 24 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) is wished good luck

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) is wished good luck
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 25 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 26 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after finishing up

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after finishing up
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 27 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) is cheered by the crowds

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) is cheered by the crowds
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 28 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 29 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 30 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) gets the countdown

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) gets the countdown
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 31 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 32 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 33 of 86

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) raises his arm in frustration after snapping his chain as he left the start house

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) raises his arm in frustration after snapping his chain as he left the start house
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 34 of 86

Only seconds into his time trial, Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain) puts down his bike and waits for a new one after snapping his chain

Only seconds into his time trial, Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain) puts down his bike and waits for a new one after snapping his chain
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 35 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany) at the start

Tony Martin (Germany) at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 36 of 86

Olympic men's time trial awards ceremony

Olympic men's time trial awards ceremony
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 37 of 86

Taylor Phinney (United States) at the start

Taylor Phinney (United States) at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 38 of 86

Michael Rogers (Australia)

Michael Rogers (Australia)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 39 of 86

Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) held the best time for a while and ultimately finished in ninth place in the Olympic time trial.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) held the best time for a while and ultimately finished in ninth place in the Olympic time trial.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 40 of 86

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) is back in action

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) is back in action
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 41 of 86

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) gets underway, take 2

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) gets underway, take 2
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 42 of 86

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) gets his new bike

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) gets his new bike
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 43 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) gets ready

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) gets ready
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 44 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany) on the podium

Tony Martin (Germany) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) in a gold medal winning ride

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) in a gold medal winning ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany) shows off his medal

Tony Martin (Germany) shows off his medal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 86

Bradley Wiggins holds court

Bradley Wiggins holds court
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 86

Tony Martin and Chris Froome congratulate each other

Tony Martin and Chris Froome congratulate each other
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 86

Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)

Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 86

The medallists walk toward the podium

The medallists walk toward the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 86

Elite men's time trial Olympic podium: Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome

Elite men's time trial Olympic podium: Tony Martin, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 86

Christopher Froome (Great Britain)

Christopher Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 86

Chris Froome (Great Britain)

Chris Froome (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 86

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 86

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 86

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 86

Marco Pinotti (Italy)

Marco Pinotti (Italy)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 86

Taylor Phinney (United States)

Taylor Phinney (United States)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 86

Taylor Phinney (United States)

Taylor Phinney (United States)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 86

Taylor Phinney (United States)

Taylor Phinney (United States)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 86

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) en route to gold in the Olympic time trial.

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) en route to gold in the Olympic time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium after winning the Olympic time trial.

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium after winning the Olympic time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) raced through a wall of sound on the time trial course.

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) raced through a wall of sound on the time trial course.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 86

Bradley Wiggins's dream season continues with a victory in the Olympic time trial. With seven medals in his palmares, Wiggins now has more Olympic medals than any other British athlete.

Bradley Wiggins's dream season continues with a victory in the Olympic time trial. With seven medals in his palmares, Wiggins now has more Olympic medals than any other British athlete.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 86

2012 Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

2012 Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 86

Olympic time trial podium (L-R): Tony Martin (Germany), 2nd; Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain), 1st; Chris Froome (Great Britain), 3rd

Olympic time trial podium (L-R): Tony Martin (Germany), 2nd; Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain), 1st; Chris Froome (Great Britain), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 86

Bradley Wiggins on the podium with the gold medal that saw him become Great Britain's most successful Olympian

Bradley Wiggins on the podium with the gold medal that saw him become Great Britain's most successful Olympian
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 86 of 86

Wiggins charges towards the finish line for a comfortable win the 2012 Olympic time trial

Wiggins charges towards the finish line for a comfortable win the 2012 Olympic time trial
(Image credit: AFP)

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins became his country's second gold medalist of the 2012 Olympic Games, and the most successful ever British Olympian after winning the men's time trial at Hampton Court Palace, London, this afternoon. Wiggins finished ahead of time trial world champion Tony Martin (Germany) and Chris Froome (Great Britain) to secure the seventh Olympic medal of his career and his fourth gold.

Wiggins rides into history in Olympic time trial

Tour de France winner Wiggins, who is unbeaten in full time trials during 2012, won by a margin of 42 seconds amid jubilant scenes in London, capping a dream year for the 32-year-old.

"I cannot put it into words. I wouldn't do it justice. It was really incredible," Wiggins said. "To win an Olympic gold in your home city. When you win in the velodrome, there are three or four thousand people cheering. Here, around the streets of London, the noise is just amazing. I don't think anything will top that. I've just won the Tour de France. It's just been phenomenal."

The crowds were apoplectic at witnessing a gold medal performance by the reigning Tour de France champion. Together with the stunning backdrop of Hampton Court Palace and its grounds, it was a magic moment that made up for other lost moments for Wiggins. "I was trying to savour it. I have no memories of my other Olympics. I was either too young or it was over too quick. There is not much better than this setting, with that castle, it's so British, isn't it? The sun came out, it was just fantastic."

Martin had set his focus on the time of Wiggins, but as the gap to his time checks grew larger and larger, the German had to pin his effort to keeping silver over Froome.

"[Wiggins] was unbeatable today and I respect this. No one can beat him, a bit like I was like last year," the reigning world champion said.

In third, Froome said he was buoyed by the crowds which let out deafening roars for them as they passed. "The crowds were phenomenal. Even after the experience of the Tour de France, I didn't expect anything like this today. Everyone out there knew our names and they were just telling us to go faster. You cannot slow down when you've got something like that behind you.

"To come away with the bronze and knowing that Brad won gold, I don't think we could ask for too much today. It's quite something special."

American Taylor Phinney was on the bubble again as he was in the road race, taking fourth place, just over 50 seconds behind Froome.

"I'm heartbroken again," he said, then quickly turning more positive. "Fourth is great for me, but it's so close to a medal and the top three is all that matters. When I think about last year, 15th in Copenhagen (at time trial world championships), fourth is definitely good for me.

"[Wiggins] is definitely someone I look up to. He's got 10 years on me. It will be a dream to reach the level he's at in 10 years' time."

Defending Olympic time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) was not in his best form and could not contend with the leaders. He finished in seventh behind Marco Pinotti (Italy), fifth, and Michael Rogers (Australia) in sixth.

"I started good but on the other hand I knew that the shoulder wasn't maybe how it should be," Cancellara said. "I did what I could, the maximum, and 100 percent. That makes me happy."

Sun shines on the empire

The skies cleared up and temperatures rose just in time for the men's time trial to begin. While the skies were gray and light rain fell on the women, when Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco) took to the ramp blue skies heralded a glorious moment to come for Great Britain. But the fans would have wait two hours to welcome home their heroes.

The first significant time of the day came from Denmark's Lars Bak, who eclipsed earlier starter Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan) by 1:07 in a 54:33.21 to take the middle seat on the dais while the later starters battled on course.

Bak's time held for roughly seven minutes before Slovenian Janez Brajkovic came through in 54:09.72 to knock him down a step with more than half the field left to finish.

There was a surprise from the young Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo, who next took the best time at 53:29.36, while at the same moment Spanish time trial champion Luis Leon Sanchez was cruising along near the slowest performances of the day, his medal hopes dashed by multiple mechanicals, including a snapped chain as he left the start house.

Castroviejo could be fairly confident he would not be on the final podium as the intermediate checks began coming in: he was knocked back consistently by the bigger-named time trial specialists at each mark.

It wasn't until Rogers came through that he was unseated, however, but even the three-time time trial world champion knew his chances were slim for a medal as four of the remaining riders were quicker than him at the 30km split. Froome was the first to unseat him, going more than a minute faster than the Australian - to thunderous roar from the partisan crowd.

Taylor Phinney came through next, having passed Sanchez along the route to set the second best time with 52:38.07, but his stay in the hot seat would not last long: the next rider through the line was Martin, whose 51:21.54 made the home crowds gasp as he knocked Chris Froome down a peg, but their joy soon returned as Wiggins appeared in the finishing chute, his time counting down to gold.

As the Tour de France champion sped across the line in 50:39.54 to bring his country its second gold medal of the Games - only a few hours after they won in rowing - the crowd, as they say, went wild.

The finish of defending champion Cancellara, the only rider left on the course, was a mere footnote as the Swiss star, still smarting from his crash in Sunday's road race, finished off the pace in seventh place.

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)0:50:39.54
2Tony Martin (Germany)0:00:42.00
3Christopher Froome (Great Britain)0:01:08.33
4Taylor Phinney (United States of America)0:01:58.53
5Marco Pinotti (Italy)0:02:09.74
6Michael Rogers (Australia)0:02:11.85
7Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)0:02:14.17
8Bert Grabsch (Germany)0:02:38.50
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)0:02:49.82
10Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)0:03:30.18
11Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)0:03:40.08
12Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:03:50.75
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:03:51.33
14Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark)0:03:53.67
15Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)0:03:54.95
16Gustav Larsson (Sweden)0:03:55.72
17Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)0:04:00.44
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)0:04:02.03
19Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:04:14.62
20Denis Menchov (Russian Federation)0:04:19.72
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:04:32.78
22Lars Boom (Netherlands)0:04:50.20
23Alexandr Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)0:04:57.51
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan)0:05:01.10
25Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:05:10.13
26Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)0:05:11.23
27David McCann (Ireland)0:05:24.23
28Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)0:05:26.64
29Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:05:28.13
30Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:05:58.84
31Assan Bazayev (Kazakhstan)0:06:01.23
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)0:06:19.62
33Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)0:06:25.58
34Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:06:45.70
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Colombia)0:06:54.66
36Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:07:01.90
37Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)0:08:31.65

Intermediate time split 1 - 7.3km
1Tony Martin (Germany)0:08:22.60
2Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)0:00:04.93
3Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)0:00:05.56
4Taylor Phinney (United States of America)0:00:09.16
5Christopher Froome (Great Britain)0:00:10.21
6Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:00:15.74
7Gustav Larsson (Sweden)0:00:16.35
8Marco Pinotti (Italy)0:00:17.62
9Michael Rogers (Australia)0:00:20.56
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)0:00:21.10
11Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:00:22.06
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:00:22.35
13Bert Grabsch (Germany)0:00:23.35
14Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)0:00:26.70
15Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)0:00:26.75
16Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)0:00:28.49
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)0:00:28.67
18Lars Boom (Netherlands)0:00:29.09
19Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)0:00:29.19
20Denis Menchov (Russian Federation)0:00:29.98
21Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)0:00:30.21
22Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:00:31.08
22Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark)
24Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:00:32.19
25Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)0:00:34.43
26Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:00:34.44
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:00:37.43
28Alexandr Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)0:00:37.78
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan)0:00:38.34
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)0:00:39.16
31Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:46.93
32David McCann (Ireland)0:00:50.85
33Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)0:00:51.45
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Colombia)0:00:51.79
35Assan Bazayev (Kazakhstan)0:00:54.38
36Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:01:09.99
37Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)0:01:16.47

Intermediate time split 2 - 18.4km
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)0:23:14.73
2Tony Martin (Germany)0:00:11.23
3Christopher Froome (Great Britain)0:00:23.58
4Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)0:00:30.83
5Taylor Phinney (United States of America)0:00:45.25
6Michael Rogers (Australia)0:00:47.69
7Marco Pinotti (Italy)0:00:49.65
8Bert Grabsch (Germany)0:01:02.32
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)0:01:06.45
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:01:23.57
11Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)0:01:26.60
12Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)0:01:27.11
13Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)0:01:27.12
14Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:01:29.67
15Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)0:01:30.47
16Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:01:32.07
17Gustav Larsson (Sweden)0:01:35.54
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)0:01:36.94
19Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark)0:01:37.03
20Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:01:41.16
21Denis Menchov (Russian Federation)0:01:42.07
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:01:42.17
23Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)0:01:53.48
24Lars Boom (Netherlands)0:02:00.98
25Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)0:02:06.38
26Alexandr Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)0:02:11.97
27Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:02:17.34
28Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan)0:02:17.86
29Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:02:18.80
30David McCann (Ireland)0:02:28.54
31Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)0:02:42.26
32Assan Bazayev (Kazakhstan)0:02:42.40
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Colombia)0:02:50.90
34Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:02:52.92
35Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)0:02:54.17
36Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:03:10.07
37Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)0:03:42.67

Intermediate time split 3 - 29.9km
1Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)0:34:43.99
2Tony Martin (Germany)0:00:22.10
3Christopher Froome (Great Britain)0:00:41.38
4Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)0:01:19.46
5Michael Rogers (Australia)0:01:24.11
6Marco Pinotti (Italy)0:01:29.48
7Taylor Phinney (United States of America)0:01:29.94
8Bert Grabsch (Germany)0:01:45.83
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)0:01:47.04
10Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)0:02:26.87
11Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands)0:02:31.26
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:02:32.60
13Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)0:02:33.65
14Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)0:02:34.84
15Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)0:02:38.20
16Gustav Larsson (Sweden)0:02:44.14
17Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark)0:02:46.24
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Portugal)0:02:46.34
19Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:02:51.88
20Denis Menchov (Russian Federation)0:02:57.08
21Maciej Bodnar (Poland)0:03:00.30
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)0:03:02.97
23Lars Boom (Netherlands)0:03:03.08
24Alexandr Vinokurov (Kazakhstan)0:03:29.35
25Magno Prado Nazaret (Brazil)0:03:29.99
26Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)0:03:37.52
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan)0:03:44.40
28David McCann (Ireland)0:03:53.94
29Sylvain Chavanel (France)0:03:59.09
30Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:04:00.18
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)0:04:11.38
32Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)0:04:25.18
33Assan Bazayev (Kazakhstan)0:04:27.09
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Colombia)0:04:40.58
35Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:46.60
36Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:04:48.32
37Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey)0:05:51.98

