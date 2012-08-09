Trending

Men's BMX quarterfinals complete

Top four from each heat through to semifinals

Heat 1
1Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)3pts
2Edzus Treimanis (Latvia)12
3Quentin Caleyron (France)19
4Khalen Young (Australia)19
5Morten Therkildsen (Denmark)20
6Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador)23
7Kurt Pickard (New Zealand)31
8Renato Rezende (Brazil)36

Heat 2
1Connor Fields (United States of America)3pts
2Liam Phillips (Great Britain)6
3Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia)17
4Rihards Veide (Latvia)19
5Tory Nyhaug (Canada)20
6Moana Moo Caille (France)23
7Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)31
8Maik Baier (Germany)31

Heat 3
1Marc Willers (New Zealand)4pts
2Joris Daudet (France)7
3David Herman (United States of America)18
4Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)18
5Nicholas Long (United States of America)19
6Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina)26
7Manuel de Vecchi (Italy)29
8Daniel Caluag (Philippines)29

Heat 4
1Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)7pts
2Maris Strombergs (Latvia)8
3Sam Willoughby (Australia)16
4Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)21
5Luis Brethauer (Germany)22
6Arnaud Dubois (Belgium)24
7Brian Kirkham (Australia)25
8Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa)27

