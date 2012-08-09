Men's BMX quarterfinals complete
Top four from each heat through to semifinals
|1
|Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)
|3
|pts
|2
|Edzus Treimanis (Latvia)
|12
|3
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|19
|4
|Khalen Young (Australia)
|19
|5
|Morten Therkildsen (Denmark)
|20
|6
|Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador)
|23
|7
|Kurt Pickard (New Zealand)
|31
|8
|Renato Rezende (Brazil)
|36
|1
|Connor Fields (United States of America)
|3
|pts
|2
|Liam Phillips (Great Britain)
|6
|3
|Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia)
|17
|4
|Rihards Veide (Latvia)
|19
|5
|Tory Nyhaug (Canada)
|20
|6
|Moana Moo Caille (France)
|23
|7
|Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)
|31
|8
|Maik Baier (Germany)
|31
|1
|Marc Willers (New Zealand)
|4
|pts
|2
|Joris Daudet (France)
|7
|3
|David Herman (United States of America)
|18
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
|18
|5
|Nicholas Long (United States of America)
|19
|6
|Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina)
|26
|7
|Manuel de Vecchi (Italy)
|29
|8
|Daniel Caluag (Philippines)
|29
|1
|Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)
|7
|pts
|2
|Maris Strombergs (Latvia)
|8
|3
|Sam Willoughby (Australia)
|16
|4
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)
|21
|5
|Luis Brethauer (Germany)
|22
|6
|Arnaud Dubois (Belgium)
|24
|7
|Brian Kirkham (Australia)
|25
|8
|Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa)
|27
