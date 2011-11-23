Trending

Tight final rounds looming in omnium

Archbold, Gough set the pace

The new Olympic event of the omnium produced some close racing on the penultimate morning qualifying at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill today.

World omnium silver medallist Shane Archbold shares the lead with BikeNZ teammate Wes Gough on six points with kiwis Marc Ryan and Jason Allen sharing third place on nine points after two of the six events at the ILT Velodrome.

There's a three-way tie in the women's competition between New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski and Australians Ashlee Ankudinoff and Amy Cure all on four points.

Archbold (Timaru) made a strong start with a personal best to finish fastest in the Flying Lap. Archbold clocked 13.192, which was 0.1s inside his previous best. There were also personal bests for his fellow BikeNZ teammates Cam Karwowski (13.289), Wes Gough (13.349) and Myron Simpson (13.538). Best of the Australians is Edward Bissaker in 13.51, fourth fastest overall with Scott Law in 13.593.

A super-confident Ryan was impressive in taking out the men's omnium points race, with the telling move coming mid-race when he got away in a break with Allen which lapped the field and put him into the controlling position.

His BikeNZ pursuit team-mate Wes Gough also impressed in winning five sprints but Ryan's lap proved the difference.

Ankudinoff led after the Flying Lap with a time of 14.423, with Kiesanowski second fastest in 14.795, which is a new personal best for the US-based professional.

Cure dominated the points race, getting away in a break to put a lap on the field mid-race which set her up for the win.

While there were plenty of attacks, the race was dominated by the leading candidates - Cure, flying lap winner Ankudinoff, and Kiesanowski.

Kiesanowski, who rides for Team TIBCO on the roads in USA, showed plenty of nous as always to position herself prominently to finish second on points (20) behind Cure (35) with Ankudinoff (18).

Manawatu's Simon Van Velthooven showed superb form to win the first semi final of the men's keirin in outstanding fashion. Van Velthooven jumped from the outside lane to sit in behind the motorbike, and he controlled the race over the final two and a half laps to win, going 10.27s for the final 200m. Australians Andrew Taylor and Dan Ellis were second and third to go through to tonight's final.

In the second semi final it was more good news for New Zealand with Invercargill's Eddie Dawkins claiming the win over Peter Lewis and top Australian Scott Sunderland. Dawkins hit the front a lap out and went clear, as Mitchell Bullen, Alex Bird and James Glasspool all came down in a spectacular crash behind.

Results

Women's Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)0:00:14.423
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl)0:00:14.795
3Amy Cure (Aus)0:00:14.958
4Racquel Sheath (NZl)0:00:15.073
5Elizabeth Steel (NZl)0:00:15.336
6Sequoia Cooper (NZl)0:00:15.347
7Katherine Bates (Aus)0:00:15.427
8Alexandra Neems (NZl)0:00:15.506
9Holly Hefernan (Aus)0:00:15.603
10Hannah Latta (NZl)0:00:15.631
11Kathryn Jones (NZl)0:00:15.901
12Holly Takos (Aus)0:00:15.909
13Brie Dutton (Aus)0:00:16.398
14Stacey Riedel (Aus)0:00:16.658
15Aimee Burns (NZl)0:00:16.812

Men Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl)0:00:13.192
2Cameron Karwowski (NZl)0:00:13.289
3Wes Gough (NZl)0:00:13.349
4Edward Bissaker (Aus)0:00:13.515
5Myron Simpson (NZl)0:00:13.538
6Scott Law (Aus)0:00:13.593
7Jason Allen (NZl)0:00:13.627
8Marc Ryan (NZl)0:00:13.777
9Regan Sheath (NZl)0:00:13.799
10Brad Tuhi (NZl)0:00:14.323
11Andrew Van Der Heyden (NZl)0:00:14.562
12Matiu Kaihau (NZl)0:00:14.710

Men Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
2Andrew Taylor (Aus)
3Jason Niblett (Aus)
4Karl Watson (NZl)
5Peter Lewis (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (NZl)
2Dan Ellis (Aus)
3James Glasspool (Aus)
4Willie Trew (NZl)
5Sam Webster (NZl)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
2Alex Bird (Aus)
3Matthew Archibald (NZl)
4Scott Sunderland (Aus)
5James Vercoe (NZl)

Women's omnium - points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Aus)35pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl)20
3Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)18
4Katherine Bates (Aus)9
5Brie Dutton (Aus)5
6Alexandra Neems (NZl)5
7Racquel Sheath (NZl)3
8Elizabeth Steel (NZl)3
9Stacey Riedel (Aus)3
10Hannah Latta (NZl)1
11Kathryn Jones (NZl)1
12Holly Hefernan (Aus)
13Holly Takos (Aus)
14Aimee Burns (NZl)
15Sequoia Cooper (NZl)-15

Men's omnium - points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Ryan (NZl)43pts
2Jason Allen (NZl)32
3Wes Gough (NZl)31
4Andrew Van Der Heyden (NZl)27
5Shane Archbold (NZl)23
6Edward Bissaker (Aus)11
7Myron Simpson (NZl)10
8Cameron Karwowski (NZl)6
9Scott Law (Aus)-15
10Brad Tuhi (NZl)-58
11Regan Sheath (NZl)-78
12Matiu Kaihau (NZl)-100

Keirin repechage
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Niblett (Aus)
2Peter Lewis (Aus)
3Scott Sunderland (Aus)
4Matthew Archibald (NZl)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Glasspool (Aus)
2Karl Watson (NZl)
3James Vercoe (NZl)
4Willie Trew (NZl)

Keirin Semi Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
2Andrew Taylor (Aus)
3Dan Ellis (Aus)
4James Vercoe (NZl)
5Karl Watson (NZl)
6Jason Niblett (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (NZl)
2Peter Lewis (Aus)
3Scott Sunderland (Aus)
4Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
5Alex Bird (Aus)
6James Glasspool (Aus)

Latest on Cyclingnews