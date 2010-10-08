Trending

More glory for Australia on day 4

New Zealand's Shanks wins women's pursuit

Image 1 of 13

Alison Shanks (New Zealand) in full flight in Delhi.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 13

Australia's Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland start the team sprint final.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 13

Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland bring home the team sprint gold for Australia.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 13

Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) is helped away following his crash in the men's team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 13

Officials watch Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) crash and injure himself during the men's team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 13

Alison Shanks (New Zealand) celebrates at the velodrome.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 13

The Australian, New Zealand and Malaysian teams on the podium after the team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 13

Malaysia's Awang Azizulhasni, Ng Josiah and Mohd Rizal Tisin pose with their bronze medals from the team sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 13

Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland celebrate Australia's team sprint gold.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 13

Competition was fierce in the men's scratch race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 13

Australia's Cameron Meyer leads compatriot Michael Freiberg and Canada's Marc Ryan in the men's scratch race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 13

Australia's Micheal Freiberg (2nd) and Cameron Meyer (1st) celebrate their country's clean sweep in the scratch race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 13

Alison Shanks (New Zealand) wins the 3,000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)

Australia’s domination on the track at the Commonwealth Games continued on day 4, with gold in the men’s team sprint and a Cameron Meyer victory in the men’s scratch race. Indeed, it was a good day all around for the antipodes with New Zealand’s Alison Shanks taking gold in the 3,000m individual pursuit.

In the team sprint, Australia faced off against New Zealand in the final and turned in a dominant performance. The Australian trio of Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland finished in a time of 43.722 seconds to beat the New Zealand team of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster. Meanwhile Malaysia took a fine bronze.

The team sprint final was marred by a crash involving New Zealand’s Sam Webster just after he pulled off, but his team’s time of 44.233 was still enough for a new national record. The Australians, however, were simply too strong and the result was never in doubt.

It was Scott Sunderland’s third medal of the games after his 1km gold and sprint silver, but his achievements were soon to be bettered by his compatriot Cameron Meyer in the scratch race.

Meyer had already taken gold in the team pursuit and the points race, and his win the scratch event sealed an Australian one-two on the night. It also marked Australia’s 12th gold medal out of 14 events and offered a further demonstration of their dominance at these games. Michael Freiburg took silver for Australia, while Canada’s Zach Bell finished third.

In the women’s pursuit, Alison Shanks (New Zealand) gave an exhibition over the second half of the final to take gold. She covered the 3,000m in 3:30.875 to beat Northern Ireland’s Wendy Houvenaghel into second place. Meanwhile, Tara Whitten (Canada) was a convincing winner of the bronze medal match, beating New Zealand’s Jaime Nielsen into fourth place.

Australia’s Josephine Tomic had been tipped to add to her country’s medal haul in the pursuit, but she could only manage 5th in qualifying and failed to earn a chance to ride for a medal.

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:03:32.114
2Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland)0:03:34.560
3Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)0:03:36.548
4Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)0:03:37.607
5Josephine Tomic (Australia)0:03:37.961
6Sarah Storey (England)0:03:39.964
7Laura Trott (England)0:03:40.329
8Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:03:41.592
9Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:45.656
10Anna Blyth (England)0:03:51.252
11Mahitha Mohan (India)0:04:08.441
12P.O.Sayon (India)0:04:19.630
DSQY. Sunit Devi (India)

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)0:03:35.810
4Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)0:03:39.923

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:03:30.875
2Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland)0:03:32.137

Men's Team Sprint

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
1Australia0:00:44.488
Daniel Ellis (Australia)
Jason Niblett (Australia)
Scott Sunderland (Australia)
2New Zealand0:00:44.583
Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
Ethan John Francis Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
3Malaysia0:00:45.378
Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
4Scotland0:00:46.724
John Paul (Scotland)
Chris Pritchard (Scotland)
Callum Skinner (Scotland)
5Trinidad and Tobago0:00:47.391
Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
Christopher Sellier (Trinidad and Tobago)
Thireef Smart (Trinidad and Tobago)
6India0:00:50.216
Prince Hylem (India)
O. Bikra Singh (India)
Amrit Singh (India)

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Round
3Malaysia0:00:45.040
Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
4Scotland0:00:46.273
John Paul (Scotland)
Chris Pritchard (Scotland)
Callum Skinner (Scotland)

Men's Team Sprint Gold Medal Round
1Australia0:00:43.772
Daniel Ellis (Australia)
Jason Niblett (Australia)
Scott Sunderland (Australia)
2New Zealand0:00:44.239
Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
Ethan John Francis Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's 20km Scratch Race

Men's 20km Scratch Race Final
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)
2Michael Freiberg (Australia)-1
3Zach Bell (Canada)-1
4Marc Ryan (New Zealand)-1
5Evan Oliphant (Scotland)-1
DNFJack Bobridge (Australia)
DNFDarren David Matthews (Barbados)
DNFGeorge Atkins (England)
DNFSimon Yates (England)
DNFRajender Bishnoi (India)
DNFMark Peter Christian (Isle of Man)
DNFChristopher Whorrall (Isle of Man)
DNFMarloe Rodman (Jamaica)
DNFMohammad Akmal Amrun (Malaysia)
DNFMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia)
DNFMohd Harrif Salleh (Malaysia)
DNFMartyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
DNFShane William Archbold (New Zealand)
DNFDean Sean Edwards (South Africa)
DNFJay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
DNFChristoffel Van Heerden (South Africa)
DNFEmile Magellan Abraham (Trinidad and Tobago)
DNFJon Mould (Wales)

