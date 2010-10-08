Image 1 of 13 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) in full flight in Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 13 Australia's Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland start the team sprint final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 13 Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland bring home the team sprint gold for Australia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 13 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) is helped away following his crash in the men's team sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 13 Officials watch Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) crash and injure himself during the men's team sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 13 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) celebrates at the velodrome. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 13 The Australian, New Zealand and Malaysian teams on the podium after the team sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 13 Malaysia's Awang Azizulhasni, Ng Josiah and Mohd Rizal Tisin pose with their bronze medals from the team sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 13 Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland celebrate Australia's team sprint gold. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 13 Competition was fierce in the men's scratch race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 13 Australia's Cameron Meyer leads compatriot Michael Freiberg and Canada's Marc Ryan in the men's scratch race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 13 Australia's Micheal Freiberg (2nd) and Cameron Meyer (1st) celebrate their country's clean sweep in the scratch race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 13 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) wins the 3,000m individual pursuit. (Image credit: AFP)

Australia’s domination on the track at the Commonwealth Games continued on day 4, with gold in the men’s team sprint and a Cameron Meyer victory in the men’s scratch race. Indeed, it was a good day all around for the antipodes with New Zealand’s Alison Shanks taking gold in the 3,000m individual pursuit.

In the team sprint, Australia faced off against New Zealand in the final and turned in a dominant performance. The Australian trio of Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett and Scott Sunderland finished in a time of 43.722 seconds to beat the New Zealand team of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster. Meanwhile Malaysia took a fine bronze.

The team sprint final was marred by a crash involving New Zealand’s Sam Webster just after he pulled off, but his team’s time of 44.233 was still enough for a new national record. The Australians, however, were simply too strong and the result was never in doubt.

It was Scott Sunderland’s third medal of the games after his 1km gold and sprint silver, but his achievements were soon to be bettered by his compatriot Cameron Meyer in the scratch race.

Meyer had already taken gold in the team pursuit and the points race, and his win the scratch event sealed an Australian one-two on the night. It also marked Australia’s 12th gold medal out of 14 events and offered a further demonstration of their dominance at these games. Michael Freiburg took silver for Australia, while Canada’s Zach Bell finished third.

In the women’s pursuit, Alison Shanks (New Zealand) gave an exhibition over the second half of the final to take gold. She covered the 3,000m in 3:30.875 to beat Northern Ireland’s Wendy Houvenaghel into second place. Meanwhile, Tara Whitten (Canada) was a convincing winner of the bronze medal match, beating New Zealand’s Jaime Nielsen into fourth place.

Australia’s Josephine Tomic had been tipped to add to her country’s medal haul in the pursuit, but she could only manage 5th in qualifying and failed to earn a chance to ride for a medal.



Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 1 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) 0:03:32.114 2 Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland) 0:03:34.560 3 Tara Alice Whitten (Canada) 0:03:36.548 4 Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) 0:03:37.607 5 Josephine Tomic (Australia) 0:03:37.961 6 Sarah Storey (England) 0:03:39.964 7 Laura Trott (England) 0:03:40.329 8 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 0:03:41.592 9 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) 0:03:45.656 10 Anna Blyth (England) 0:03:51.252 11 Mahitha Mohan (India) 0:04:08.441 12 P.O.Sayon (India) 0:04:19.630 DSQ Y. Sunit Devi (India)

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round 3 Tara Alice Whitten (Canada) 0:03:35.810 4 Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) 0:03:39.923

Women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round 1 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) 0:03:30.875 2 Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland) 0:03:32.137

Men's Team Sprint

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying 1 Australia 0:00:44.488 Daniel Ellis (Australia) Jason Niblett (Australia) Scott Sunderland (Australia) 2 New Zealand 0:00:44.583 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand) Ethan John Francis Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) 3 Malaysia 0:00:45.378 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Josiah Ng (Malaysia) Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia) 4 Scotland 0:00:46.724 John Paul (Scotland) Chris Pritchard (Scotland) Callum Skinner (Scotland) 5 Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:47.391 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) Christopher Sellier (Trinidad and Tobago) Thireef Smart (Trinidad and Tobago) 6 India 0:00:50.216 Prince Hylem (India) O. Bikra Singh (India) Amrit Singh (India)

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Round 3 Malaysia 0:00:45.040 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Josiah Ng (Malaysia) Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia) 4 Scotland 0:00:46.273 John Paul (Scotland) Chris Pritchard (Scotland) Callum Skinner (Scotland)

Men's Team Sprint Gold Medal Round 1 Australia 0:00:43.772 Daniel Ellis (Australia) Jason Niblett (Australia) Scott Sunderland (Australia) 2 New Zealand 0:00:44.239 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand) Ethan John Francis Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's 20km Scratch Race