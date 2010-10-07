Trending

Clean sweep for Australia on day three

Meares, Perkins, Dunn victorious, team pursuit sets Commonwealth Games record

Women's sprint gold medalist Anna Meares (Australia) won her third gold of the Commonwealth Games.

(Image credit: AFP)
Megan Dunn (Australia), right, en route to victory in the scratch race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Women's sprint podium (l-r): Becky James (Wales), 2nd; Anna Meares (Australia), 1st; Emily Rosemond (Australia), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) earned the bronze medal in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Shane Perkins (Australia) with his gold medal for the men's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia's Scott Sunderland, left, and Shane Perkins show off their men's sprint hardware.

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia's Shane Perkins, right, beat teammate Scott Sunderland for the men's sprint gold medal.

(Image credit: AFP)
New Zealand earned the silver medal in the men's 4,000m team pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia's gold medal winning 4,000m team pursuit squad set a new Commonwealth Games record time en route to victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Women's scratch race podium: (l-r): Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand), 2nd; Megan Dunn (Australia), 1st; Anna Blyth (England), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia's Megan Dunn won the scratch race to take her second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

(Image credit: AFP)
Megan Dunn (Australia) celebrates her victory in the 10km scratch race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Anna Meares (Australia) leads Becky James (Wales) in the women's sprint final.

(Image credit: AFP)

Australia continued its dominance of the Commonwealth Games track events with a clean sweep of the gold medals on the third day of racing in Delhi, India. Australia earned gold in the women's sprint, men's sprint, women's 10km scratch race, and men's 4,000m team pursuit.

Australia's Anna Meares qualified fastest in the women's sprint and went undefeated on her way to earning her third gold of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Meares bested Becky James of Wales in the gold medal round. Meares's compatriot Emily Rosemond claimed the bronze medal from fellow Australian Kaarle Mcculloch after Mcculloch received her second warning regarding entering the sprinter's lane and was disqualified.

Like compatriot Anna Meares, Shane Perkins qualified fastest in the men's sprint competition and went undefeated en route to his second gold medal of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Perkins bested compatriot Scott Sunderland for the gold medal while Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) topped countryman Edward James Dawkins for the bronze medal.

Megan Dunn (Australia) won the women's 10km scratch race to add another gold medal to her victory in the points race the previous day. Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) and Anna Blyth (England) earned silver and bronze respectively.

Australia's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad set a new Commonwealth Games record on its gold medal ride, clocking 3:55.421 to beat New Zealand, who were caught by the Aussies on the last lap. Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn, Cameron Meyer and Dale Parker broke the Commonwealth Games record of 3:59.583 set by Australia in 2002.

Northern Ireland caught India to win the bronze medal in the men's team pursuit.

In the men's 10km scratch race qualifiers, Zach Bell (Canada) and Michael Freiberg (Australia) won their respective heats. The top 12 finishers of each heat advance to tomorrow's final.

Women's Sprint

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 1
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:13.218
2Mahitha Mohan (India)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:13.541
2Mahitha Mohan (India)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 1
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:12.446
2Charline Joiner (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 2
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:12.282
2Charline Joiner (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 1
1Becky James (Wales)0:00:12.339
2Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 2
1Becky James (Wales)0:00:12.134
2Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 1
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.816
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 2
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:12.549
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint Final - 5th-8th place
5Monique Sullivan (Canada)
6Charline Joiner (Scotland)
7Mahitha Mohan (India)
8Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 1
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.717
2Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.748
2Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 1
1Becky James (Wales)0:00:12.039
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 2
1Becky James (Wales)0:00:11.959
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Emily Rosemond (Australia)
DSQKaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Emily Rosemond (Australia)
DSQKaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.525
2Becky James (Wales)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.549
2Becky James (Wales)

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 1
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.623
2Ross Edgar (Scotland)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 2
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.433
2Ross Edgar (Scotland)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 1
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.836
2David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 2
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.615
2David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 1
1Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:11.111
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 2
1Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.752
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 1
1Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.765
2Travis Smith (Canada)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 2
1Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.688
2Travis Smith (Canada)

Men's Sprint Final - 5th-8th place
5Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
6Ross Edgar (Scotland)
7Travis Smith (Canada)
8David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 1
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.607
2Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 2
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.687
2Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 1
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.556
2Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 2
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:00:10.599
2Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.616
4Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)0:00:11.131
4Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.455
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.310
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final

1Megan Dunn (Australia)
2Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
3Anna Blyth (England)
4Alex Greenfield (Wales)
5Belinda Goss (Australia)
6Hannah Rich (Wales)
7Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
8Kate Cullen (Scotland)
9Laura Trott (England)
10K. Suchitr Devi (India)
11Lucy Martin (England)
12Mahitha Mohan (India)
13Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland)
14Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)
15Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
16Eileen Roe (Scotland)
DNFAshlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
DNFRejani Vijaya Kumari (India)

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Finals

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Northern Ireland
Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
David McCann (Northern Ireland)
4IndiaOvertaken
Rajender Bishnoi (India)
Vinod Malik (India)
Satbir Singh (India)
Sombir (India)

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Australia0:03:55.421
Jack Bobridge  (Australia)
Michael Hepburn  (Australia)
Cameron Meyer  (Australia)
Dale Parker  (Australia)
2New ZealandOvertaken
Sam Bewley  (New Zealand)
Westley Marc Gough  (New Zealand)
Marc Ryan  (New Zealand)
Jesse Harold Sergent  (New Zealand)

Men's Scratch Race

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Zach Bell (Canada)
2Cameron Meyer (Australia)-1
3Dean Sean Edwards (South Africa)-1
4Marc Ryan (New Zealand)-1
5Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia)-1
6Sam Harrison (Wales)-1
7Christopher Whorrall (Isle of Man)-1
8Jon Mould (Wales)-1
9Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)-1
10Rajender Bishnoi (India)-1
11Marloe Rodman (Jamaica)-1
12Darren David Matthews (Barbados)-1
13Aaron Gate (New Zealand)-1
14James Mccallum (Scotland)-1
15Erick Rowsell (England)-1
16David Lines (Scotland)-1
DNFGeron Oliver Williams (Guyana)-1
DNFSarpreet Singh (India)-1

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Michael Freiberg (Australia)
2Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man)
3Jack Bobridge (Australia)
4Shane William Archbold (New Zealand)
5Mohammad Akmal Amrun (Malaysia)
6Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)-1
7Mohd Harrif Salleh (Malaysia)-1
8Emile Magellan Abraham (Trinidad and Tobago)-1
9George Atkins (England)-1
10Simon Yates (England)-1
11Evan Oliphant (Scotland)-1
12Christoffel Van Heerden (South Africa)-1
13Oneil Samuels (Jamaica)-1
14Adam Armstrong (Northern Ireland)-1
15Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)-1
16Rajesh Chandrashekhar (India)-1
DNFAlanzo Nicholas Greaves (Guyana)-1
DNSLuke Rowe (Wales)-1

