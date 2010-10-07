Image 1 of 13 Women's sprint gold medalist Anna Meares (Australia) won her third gold of the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 13 Megan Dunn (Australia), right, en route to victory in the scratch race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 13 Women's sprint podium (l-r): Becky James (Wales), 2nd; Anna Meares (Australia), 1st; Emily Rosemond (Australia), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 13 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) earned the bronze medal in the men's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 13 Shane Perkins (Australia) with his gold medal for the men's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 13 Australia's Scott Sunderland, left, and Shane Perkins show off their men's sprint hardware. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 13 Australia's Shane Perkins, right, beat teammate Scott Sunderland for the men's sprint gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 13 New Zealand earned the silver medal in the men's 4,000m team pursuit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 13 Australia's gold medal winning 4,000m team pursuit squad set a new Commonwealth Games record time en route to victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 13 Women's scratch race podium: (l-r): Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand), 2nd; Megan Dunn (Australia), 1st; Anna Blyth (England), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 13 Australia's Megan Dunn won the scratch race to take her second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 13 Megan Dunn (Australia) celebrates her victory in the 10km scratch race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 13 Anna Meares (Australia) leads Becky James (Wales) in the women's sprint final. (Image credit: AFP)

Australia continued its dominance of the Commonwealth Games track events with a clean sweep of the gold medals on the third day of racing in Delhi, India. Australia earned gold in the women's sprint, men's sprint, women's 10km scratch race, and men's 4,000m team pursuit.

Australia's Anna Meares qualified fastest in the women's sprint and went undefeated on her way to earning her third gold of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Meares bested Becky James of Wales in the gold medal round. Meares's compatriot Emily Rosemond claimed the bronze medal from fellow Australian Kaarle Mcculloch after Mcculloch received her second warning regarding entering the sprinter's lane and was disqualified.

Like compatriot Anna Meares, Shane Perkins qualified fastest in the men's sprint competition and went undefeated en route to his second gold medal of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Perkins bested compatriot Scott Sunderland for the gold medal while Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) topped countryman Edward James Dawkins for the bronze medal.

Megan Dunn (Australia) won the women's 10km scratch race to add another gold medal to her victory in the points race the previous day. Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) and Anna Blyth (England) earned silver and bronze respectively.

Australia's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad set a new Commonwealth Games record on its gold medal ride, clocking 3:55.421 to beat New Zealand, who were caught by the Aussies on the last lap. Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn, Cameron Meyer and Dale Parker broke the Commonwealth Games record of 3:59.583 set by Australia in 2002.

Northern Ireland caught India to win the bronze medal in the men's team pursuit.

In the men's 10km scratch race qualifiers, Zach Bell (Canada) and Michael Freiberg (Australia) won their respective heats. The top 12 finishers of each heat advance to tomorrow's final.

Women's Sprint

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:13.218 2 Mahitha Mohan (India)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:13.541 2 Mahitha Mohan (India)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:12.446 2 Charline Joiner (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:12.282 2 Charline Joiner (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Becky James (Wales) 0:00:12.339 2 Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Becky James (Wales) 0:00:12.134 2 Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 0:00:11.816 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 0:00:12.549 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Sprint Final - 5th-8th place 5 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 6 Charline Joiner (Scotland) 7 Mahitha Mohan (India) 8 Jenny Davis (Scotland)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.717 2 Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.748 2 Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Becky James (Wales) 0:00:12.039 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Becky James (Wales) 0:00:11.959 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Emily Rosemond (Australia) DSQ Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Emily Rosemond (Australia) DSQ Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.525 2 Becky James (Wales)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.549 2 Becky James (Wales)

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.623 2 Ross Edgar (Scotland)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.433 2 Ross Edgar (Scotland)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.836 2 David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.615 2 David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:11.111 2 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:10.752 2 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.765 2 Travis Smith (Canada)

Men's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 - Race 2 1 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.688 2 Travis Smith (Canada)

Men's Sprint Final - 5th-8th place 5 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 6 Ross Edgar (Scotland) 7 Travis Smith (Canada) 8 David Daniell (England)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.607 2 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.687 2 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.556 2 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Semi Final Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:00:10.599 2 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.616 4 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:11.131 4 Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.455 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.310 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final

1 Megan Dunn (Australia) 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 3 Anna Blyth (England) 4 Alex Greenfield (Wales) 5 Belinda Goss (Australia) 6 Hannah Rich (Wales) 7 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 8 Kate Cullen (Scotland) 9 Laura Trott (England) 10 K. Suchitr Devi (India) 11 Lucy Martin (England) 12 Mahitha Mohan (India) 13 Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland) 14 Tara Alice Whitten (Canada) 15 Gemma Dudley (New Zealand) 16 Eileen Roe (Scotland) DNF Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) DNF Rejani Vijaya Kumari (India)

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Finals

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round 3 Northern Ireland Sean Downey (Northern Ireland) Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland) Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland) David McCann (Northern Ireland) 4 India Overtaken Rajender Bishnoi (India) Vinod Malik (India) Satbir Singh (India) Sombir (India)

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round 1 Australia 0:03:55.421 Jack Bobridge (Australia) Michael Hepburn (Australia) Cameron Meyer (Australia) Dale Parker (Australia) 2 New Zealand Overtaken Sam Bewley (New Zealand) Westley Marc Gough (New Zealand) Marc Ryan (New Zealand) Jesse Harold Sergent (New Zealand)

Men's Scratch Race

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Zach Bell (Canada) 2 Cameron Meyer (Australia) -1 3 Dean Sean Edwards (South Africa) -1 4 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) -1 5 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia) -1 6 Sam Harrison (Wales) -1 7 Christopher Whorrall (Isle of Man) -1 8 Jon Mould (Wales) -1 9 Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland) -1 10 Rajender Bishnoi (India) -1 11 Marloe Rodman (Jamaica) -1 12 Darren David Matthews (Barbados) -1 13 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) -1 14 James Mccallum (Scotland) -1 15 Erick Rowsell (England) -1 16 David Lines (Scotland) -1 DNF Geron Oliver Williams (Guyana) -1 DNF Sarpreet Singh (India) -1