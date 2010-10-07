Clean sweep for Australia on day three
Meares, Perkins, Dunn victorious, team pursuit sets Commonwealth Games record
Australia continued its dominance of the Commonwealth Games track events with a clean sweep of the gold medals on the third day of racing in Delhi, India. Australia earned gold in the women's sprint, men's sprint, women's 10km scratch race, and men's 4,000m team pursuit.
Australia's Anna Meares qualified fastest in the women's sprint and went undefeated on her way to earning her third gold of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Meares bested Becky James of Wales in the gold medal round. Meares's compatriot Emily Rosemond claimed the bronze medal from fellow Australian Kaarle Mcculloch after Mcculloch received her second warning regarding entering the sprinter's lane and was disqualified.
Like compatriot Anna Meares, Shane Perkins qualified fastest in the men's sprint competition and went undefeated en route to his second gold medal of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Perkins bested compatriot Scott Sunderland for the gold medal while Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand) topped countryman Edward James Dawkins for the bronze medal.
Megan Dunn (Australia) won the women's 10km scratch race to add another gold medal to her victory in the points race the previous day. Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) and Anna Blyth (England) earned silver and bronze respectively.
Australia's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad set a new Commonwealth Games record on its gold medal ride, clocking 3:55.421 to beat New Zealand, who were caught by the Aussies on the last lap. Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn, Cameron Meyer and Dale Parker broke the Commonwealth Games record of 3:59.583 set by Australia in 2002.
Northern Ireland caught India to win the bronze medal in the men's team pursuit.
In the men's 10km scratch race qualifiers, Zach Bell (Canada) and Michael Freiberg (Australia) won their respective heats. The top 12 finishers of each heat advance to tomorrow's final.
Women's Sprint
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:13.218
|2
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:13.541
|2
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:12.446
|2
|Charline Joiner (Scotland)
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:12.282
|2
|Charline Joiner (Scotland)
|1
|Becky James (Wales)
|0:00:12.339
|2
|Jenny Davis (Scotland)
|1
|Becky James (Wales)
|0:00:12.134
|2
|Jenny Davis (Scotland)
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:11.816
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:12.549
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|5
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|6
|Charline Joiner (Scotland)
|7
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|8
|Jenny Davis (Scotland)
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:11.717
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:11.748
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|1
|Becky James (Wales)
|0:00:12.039
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|1
|Becky James (Wales)
|0:00:11.959
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|3
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|DSQ
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|3
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|DSQ
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:11.525
|2
|Becky James (Wales)
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:11.549
|2
|Becky James (Wales)
Men's Sprint
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.623
|2
|Ross Edgar (Scotland)
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.433
|2
|Ross Edgar (Scotland)
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.836
|2
|David Daniell (England)
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.615
|2
|David Daniell (England)
|1
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.111
|2
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.752
|2
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.765
|2
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|1
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.688
|2
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|5
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|6
|Ross Edgar (Scotland)
|7
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|8
|David Daniell (England)
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.607
|2
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.687
|2
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.556
|2
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:00:10.599
|2
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.616
|4
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Sam Michael Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.131
|4
|Edward James Dawkins (New Zealand)
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.455
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.310
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
Women's 10km Scratch Race Final
|1
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|3
|Anna Blyth (England)
|4
|Alex Greenfield (Wales)
|5
|Belinda Goss (Australia)
|6
|Hannah Rich (Wales)
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|8
|Kate Cullen (Scotland)
|9
|Laura Trott (England)
|10
|K. Suchitr Devi (India)
|11
|Lucy Martin (England)
|12
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|13
|Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland)
|14
|Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)
|15
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|16
|Eileen Roe (Scotland)
|DNF
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|DNF
|Rejani Vijaya Kumari (India)
Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Finals
|3
|Northern Ireland
|Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
|Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
|Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
|David McCann (Northern Ireland)
|4
|India
|Overtaken
|Rajender Bishnoi (India)
|Vinod Malik (India)
|Satbir Singh (India)
|Sombir (India)
|1
|Australia
|0:03:55.421
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|Dale Parker (Australia)
|2
|New Zealand
|Overtaken
|Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
|Westley Marc Gough (New Zealand)
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|Jesse Harold Sergent (New Zealand)
Men's Scratch Race
|1
|Zach Bell (Canada)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|-1
|3
|Dean Sean Edwards (South Africa)
|-1
|4
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|-1
|5
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia)
|-1
|6
|Sam Harrison (Wales)
|-1
|7
|Christopher Whorrall (Isle of Man)
|-1
|8
|Jon Mould (Wales)
|-1
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
|-1
|10
|Rajender Bishnoi (India)
|-1
|11
|Marloe Rodman (Jamaica)
|-1
|12
|Darren David Matthews (Barbados)
|-1
|13
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|-1
|14
|James Mccallum (Scotland)
|-1
|15
|Erick Rowsell (England)
|-1
|16
|David Lines (Scotland)
|-1
|DNF
|Geron Oliver Williams (Guyana)
|-1
|DNF
|Sarpreet Singh (India)
|-1
|1
|Michael Freiberg (Australia)
|2
|Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man)
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|4
|Shane William Archbold (New Zealand)
|5
|Mohammad Akmal Amrun (Malaysia)
|6
|Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
|-1
|7
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Malaysia)
|-1
|8
|Emile Magellan Abraham (Trinidad and Tobago)
|-1
|9
|George Atkins (England)
|-1
|10
|Simon Yates (England)
|-1
|11
|Evan Oliphant (Scotland)
|-1
|12
|Christoffel Van Heerden (South Africa)
|-1
|13
|Oneil Samuels (Jamaica)
|-1
|14
|Adam Armstrong (Northern Ireland)
|-1
|15
|Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
|-1
|16
|Rajesh Chandrashekhar (India)
|-1
|DNF
|Alanzo Nicholas Greaves (Guyana)
|-1
|DNS
|Luke Rowe (Wales)
|-1
