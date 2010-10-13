Image 1 of 4 David Millar (Scotland) wins gold in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games in India (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 David Millar (Scotland) raises his arms in celebration after claiming the gold medal (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 David Millar waves the Saltire after winning gold for Scotland (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Alex Dowsett (England), David Millar (Scotland) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) on the podium at the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: AFP)

David Millar (Scotland) took Commonwealth Games gold with a comprehensive victory in the men's time trial. Millar delivered a fine performance on the pancake-flat course, putting 55 seconds into silver medallist Alex Dowsett (England) over the 40km. Australia's Luke Durbridge took the bronze, a further 6 seconds back.

"It was a very physical course, like being on a treadmill. It hurt," Millar said afterwards. "All year, I have been preparing for this. I do a lot of races outside of this like the world championships last week. This is my last big event of the year and it's great to have got gold."

The race was run over an out-and-back route along the Noida Expressway and the riders had the wind at their backs over the opening 20km. Millar averaged a stunning 57.2kph as he scorched to the midway point just inside 21 minutes but found himself just over three seconds clear of the plucky Dowsett.

Over the second half of the route, however, Millar's strength and experience were telling as he put a further 52 seconds into the European under 23 time trial champion to shore up victory. For his part, Dowsett maintained his rhythm well over the closing kilometres and managed to hold off the challenge of Durbridge to take the silver medal.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) was also in medal contention at the intermediate checkpoint, clocking a time just 30 seconds shy of Millar's, but he had misjudged his effort and would struggle badly into the wind on the way back. He was caught and passed by Dowsett on the run-in to the finale and eventually faded to finish 6th.

Michael Hutchinson (Northern Ireland) rode a solid time trial to finish fourth, albeit without ever threatening the podium, while Chris Froome (England) took fifth after riding very strongly against the wind in the final 20km.

It was to David Millar's day, however, as the Scot caught and passed his two-minute man Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) soon after the turn. From there on in, Millar was simply irrepressible as he sealed Scotland's first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal on the road with an elegant victory.