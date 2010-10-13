Trending

Millar takes time trial gold in Delhi

Scot beats Dowsett and Durbridge

Image 1 of 4

David Millar (Scotland) wins gold in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games in India

David Millar (Scotland) wins gold in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games in India
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

David Millar (Scotland) raises his arms in celebration after claiming the gold medal

David Millar (Scotland) raises his arms in celebration after claiming the gold medal
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 4

David Millar waves the Saltire after winning gold for Scotland

David Millar waves the Saltire after winning gold for Scotland
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

Alex Dowsett (England), David Millar (Scotland) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) on the podium at the Commonwealth Games

Alex Dowsett (England), David Millar (Scotland) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) on the podium at the Commonwealth Games
(Image credit: AFP)

David Millar (Scotland) took Commonwealth Games gold with a comprehensive victory in the men's time trial. Millar delivered a fine performance on the pancake-flat course, putting 55 seconds into silver medallist Alex Dowsett (England) over the 40km. Australia's Luke Durbridge took the bronze, a further 6 seconds back.

"It was a very physical course, like being on a treadmill. It hurt," Millar said afterwards. "All year, I have been preparing for this. I do a lot of races outside of this like the world championships last week. This is my last big event of the year and it's great to have got gold."

The race was run over an out-and-back route along the Noida Expressway and the riders had the wind at their backs over the opening 20km. Millar averaged a stunning 57.2kph as he scorched to the midway point just inside 21 minutes but found himself just over three seconds clear of the plucky Dowsett.

Over the second half of the route, however, Millar's strength and experience were telling as he put a further 52 seconds into the European under 23 time trial champion to shore up victory. For his part, Dowsett maintained his rhythm well over the closing kilometres and managed to hold off the challenge of Durbridge to take the silver medal.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) was also in medal contention at the intermediate checkpoint, clocking a time just 30 seconds shy of Millar's, but he had misjudged his effort and would struggle badly into the wind on the way back. He was caught and passed by Dowsett on the run-in to the finale and eventually faded to finish 6th.

Michael Hutchinson (Northern Ireland) rode a solid time trial to finish fourth, albeit without ever threatening the podium, while Chris Froome (England) took fifth after riding very strongly against the wind in the final 20km.

It was to David Millar's day, however, as the Scot caught and passed his two-minute man Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) soon after the turn. From there on in, Millar was simply irrepressible as he sealed Scotland's first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal on the road with an elegant victory.

 

Full results
1David Millar (Scotland)0:47:19
2Alex Dowsett (England)0:00:55
3Luke Durbridge (Australia)0:01:01
4Michael Hutchinson (Northern Ireland)0:02:14
5Christopher Froome (England)0:02:20
6Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:03:03
7Zachary Bell (Canada)0:03:17
8Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:03:30
9Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)0:04:15
10Ryan Roth (Canada)0:04:51
11Evan Oliphant (Scotland)0:04:54
12Andrew Roche (Isle of Man)0:05:13
13Gordy Mccauley (New Zealand)0:05:14
14Andy Fenn (Scotland)0:05:30
15Jay Thomson (South Africa)0:05:42
16Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)0:06:59
17James Mclaughlin (Guernsey)0:07:37
18Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)0:07:52
19Adrier Niynshuti (Rwanda)0:08:08
20Robin Alfred Ovenden (Jersey)0:08:18
21Graeme Hatcher (Isle of Man)0:08:54
22Ind Sombir (India)0:09:16
23Christian Spence (Jersey)0:09:44
24Josh Gosselin (Guernsey)0:09:58
25Byron Pope (Belize)0:10:32
26Julian Bellido (Gibralter)0:10:43
27Tobyn Horton (Guernsey)0:10:45
28Amandeep Singh (India)0:11:11
29Atul Kumar (India)0:11:14
30Tom Black (Isle of Man)0:11:21
31Richard Tanguy (India)0:11:46
32Christopher Walker (Gibralter)0:11:46
33Marlon Williams (Guyana)0:12:04
34Pascal Ladaub (Mauritius)0:12:08
35Claude Richardson (Anguilla)0:12:14
36John Kibunja (Kenya)0:12:30
37Paul Agorir (Kenya)0:12:35
38Edgar Arana (Belize)0:12:58
39Dane Nugera (Sri Lanka)0:13:45
40Marvin Spencer (Antigua and Barbuda)0:13:49
41Lee Calderon (Gibralter)0:13:59
42Jyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)0:14:03
43Orano Andrews (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)0:14:36
44Lakshman Wijerathna (Sri Lanka)0:14:44
45Jairo Campos (Belize)0:14:48
46Samuel Ekiru (Kenya)0:14:55
47Kurt Maraj (Saint Lucia)0:15:04
48Kris Pradel (Anguilla)0:16:21
49Christopher Symonds (Ghana)0:16:52
50Andy Rose (Seychelles)0:17:14
51David Matovu (Uganda)0:17:55
52Laurence Jupp (Bahamas)0:18:50
53Ken Jackson (Antigua and Barbuda)0:19:43
54Rowshan Jones (Bahamas)0:20:11
55Moses Sesay (Sierra Leone)0:21:27
56Missi Kathumba (Malawi)0:21:31
57Brian Richardson (Anguilla)0:21:38
58Augustine Sesay (Sierra Leone)0:22:35
59Francis Louis (Seychelles)0:23:32

Latest on Cyclingnews