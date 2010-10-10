Davis takes gold after aggressive race
Australian beats Roulston and Millar, Cavendish seventh
Allan Davis continued Australia’s dominance of the Commonwealth Games in India by wining gold on the men’s road race at the end of a thrilling and very aggressive race on a flat circuit in the centre of Delhi.
Davis managed to jump across the decisive attack in the final kilometres and then used his sprinting speed to beat New Zealand’s Hayden Roulston and Scotland’s David Millar.
Fellow Australian Chris Sutton was fourth at four seconds, Northern Ireland’s David McCann was fifth at 11 seconds and Canadian Dominique Rollin was sixth at 22 seconds.
Mark Cavendish finished seventh, 59 seconds behind Davis, after being distanced during the final attacks. He made the decisive selection with three laps to go but with no Isle of Man teammates to help against the barrage of attacks from the Australians and Kiwi, he was worked over and eventually cracked after making several huge efforts to close gaps.
Surprisingly it was Davis’ first win of the 2010 season and went a long way to making up for finishing third in the world road race championships in Australia last Sunday.
Davis hugged teammate Chris Sutton after the finish, knowing that his contribution had been fundamental. Sutton was in the front move but then worked for Davis when they came together. Sutton jumped after Millar when the Scott made a late attack and then helped set up the sprint finish.
Davis’ victory means Australia has now won 14 of the 15 cycling medals so far contested at the Commonwealth games. Earlier on Sunday Rochelle Gilmore won gold in the women’s race.
The other nations have only the men’s and women’s time trial events on Wednesday to stop an Australian gold rush.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Australia)
|3:49:48
|2
|Hayden Roulston (New Zealand)
|3
|David Millar (Scotland)
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Australia)
|0:00:04
|5
|David Mccann (Northern Ireland)
|0:00:11
|6
|Dominique Rollin (Canada)
|0:00:22
|7
|Mark Simon Cavendish (Isle of Man)
|0:00:59
|8
|Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand)
|0:01:09
|9
|Luke Rowe (Wales)
|0:02:49
|10
|Jack Bauer (New Zealand)
|11
|Zach Bell (Canada)
|0:02:54
|12
|Dan Craven (Namibia)
|0:04:20
|13
|Andrew Fenn (Scotland)
|14
|Alex Dowsett (England)
|15
|Adam Armstrong (Northern Ireland)
|16
|Erik Hoffmann (Namibia)
|17
|Johann Rabie (South Africa)
|18
|Paul Esposti (Wales)
|19
|Will Routley (Canada)
|0:04:23
|20
|James Mclaughlin (Guernsey)
|21
|Evan Oliphant (Scotland)
|0:04:48
|22
|Arnaud Papillon (Canada)
|23
|Rhys Lloyd (Wales)
|24
|Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
|0:04:58
|25
|Ryan Roth (Canada)
|0:05:17
|26
|Gregory Lovell (Belize)
|0:05:24
|27
|Tobyn Horton (Guernsey)
|28
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|29
|Christian Spence (Jersey)
|0:05:27
|30
|Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa)
|31
|Geron Oliver Williams (Guyana)
|0:07:22
|32
|Darren Matthews (Barbados)
|33
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)
|34
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Malaysia)
|35
|Emile Abraham (Trinidad and Tobago)
|36
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Malaysia)
|37
|Andrew Brian Roche (Isle of Man)
|38
|Erick Rowsell (England)
|39
|Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
|40
|Robert Hunter (South Africa)
|41
|Daryl Impey (South Africa)
|42
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)
|43
|Dale Appleby (Wales)
|44
|Chris Froome (England)
|45
|Simon Yates (England)
|0:07:26
|46
|Edgar Nissani Arana (Belize)
|0:16:26
|47
|Josh Gosselin (Guernsey)
|48
|Sandeep Kumar (India)
|49
|Atul Kumar Singh (India)
|50
|Robin Ovenden (Jersey)
|51
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwanda)
|52
|Laxmen Wijerathna (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Clinton Avery (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Mark Peter Christian (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Australia)
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Australia)
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|DNF
|Christopher Whorrall (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Danny Laud (AIA)
|DNF
|Janaka Hermantha Kumara (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Hillary Kiprotich (Kenya)
|DNF
|Paul Ngasike Agorir (Kenya)
|DNF
|Yolain Mathieu Calypso (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
|DNF
|Anuar Manan (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Amandeep Singh (India)
|DNF
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Oneil Anthony Samuels (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Jairo Campos (Belize)
|DNF
|Claude Richardson (Anguilla)
|DNF
|David Lines (Scotland)
|DNF
|Ross Creber (Scotland)
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (Wales)
|DNF
|Louis Desire Hugo Caetane (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Byron Pope (Belize)
|DNF
|Dominic Stephen Ollivierre (St. Vincent & The Grenadines)
|DNF
|David Matovu (Uganda)
|DNF
|Tom Black (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Darren Lill (South Africa)
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia)
|DNF
|James Mccallum (Scotland)
|DNF
|Graeme Hatcher (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Marlon Eustace Williams (Guyana)
|DNF
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Alanzo Nicholas Greaves (Guyana)
|DNF
|Rajesh Chandrashekhar (India)
|DNF
|Justin Mario Hodge (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Adrier Niynshuti (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Marvin Augustine Spencer (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Harpreet Singh (India)
|DNF
|Archirese Katumba (Uganda)
|DNF
|Sombir (India)
|DNF
|Laurence Jupp (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Leon Matovu (Uganda)
|DNF
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Brandon Raymond Cattouse (Belize)
|DNF
|Christopher Michael Walker (Gibraltar)
|DNF
|Moses Sesay (Sierra Leone)
|DNF
|Leonard Tsoyo (Malawi)
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|DNF
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenya)
|DNF
|Omarie King (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Richard Tanguy (Jersey)
|DNF
|Jyme Rodriguez Terry Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Kenya)
|DNF
|Ken Jackson Jackson (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Ismael Chelang`A Maiyo (Kenya)
|DNF
|Jean Charles Pascal Ladaub (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Marloe Craig Rodman (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Missi Kathumba (Malawi)
|DNF
|Kris Pradel (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Hansel Orano Andrews (St. Vincent & The Grenadines)
|DNF
|Shimano Trevor Bailey (St. Vincent & The Grenadines)
|DNF
|Semakula Kigongo (Uganda)
|DNF
|Augustine Sesay (Sierra Leone)
|DNF
|David Magezi (Uganda)
|DNF
|Sam Harrison (Wales)
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Rowshan Jones (Bahamas)
|DNF
|John Njenga Kibunja (Kenya)
|DNF
|Kurt Maraj (Saint Lucia)
|DNF
|Andy Rose (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Ishan Sanda Kelum (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Ronnie Bryan (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Phillip Clotaire Benjamin (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Francis Louis (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Dane Nugera (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|George William Kisenyi (Uganda)
