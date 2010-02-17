Image 1 of 30 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) is the race leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Leigh Howard (HTC - Columbia) wins stage four in Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Riders await the start of stage four. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 30 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 30 Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 30 Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) wins the sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 30 Australian Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) takes the stage four win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 30 Spectators cheer on passing racers. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 30 Camels are not the most common race scenery. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 30 The peloton winds on the roads of Oman. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 30 The peloton during stage four of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 30 Roger Hammond drops the hammer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Female fans catch a glimpse of Team Sky punishing the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 The bags are packed and the riders are ready to go. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Omani fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 The riders fuel up for the transfer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 A lone camel watches the peloton with disinterest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 The peloton is the only color in the Oman landscape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 The podium on stage 4: Leigh Howard, Tyler Farrar, Daniele Bennati and Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 The peloton races into the jagged hills of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Fans watch the peloton stream by (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 The pace was full gas, lining the peloton out single file (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) tries to get back on terms with the lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Stage winner Leigh Howard with the day's jersey holders: Tyler Farrar, Daniele Bennati and Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 The front group split from the peloton in the cross winds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) made the front group when the peloton split (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Tom Boonen opens up the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) tries to work his way into the Team Sky train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Pozzato has a chat with Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) works on his tan lines (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Oman exploded during the toughest stage of the race on Wednesday as Team Sky and the rest of the peloton swapped below the belt punches during the race and then accusations on unfair play after the finish.

Australia's Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) won the stage with a fine sprint on the slightly uphill finish in Nakhal. The 20-year-old omnium track world champion took the scalps of Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) to land his first win with the US team.

Howard's win was not the only surprise of the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had seemed set for overall victory but he finished 1:05 behind Howard and slipped to 34th place overall at 1:01.

Bennati is the new overall race leader. He has a six-second advantage on America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), while Latvia's Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) is third, also at six seconds.

Arguments spark attacks

The two climbs in the foothills of the Jabal Akhdar mountains and the hot conditions for the 187km stage were expected to shape the racing but it seems the arguments about race leadership responsibility was the spark that blew the stage apart and ultimately cost Boasson Hagen and Team Sky any chance of overall victory.

According to numerous riders and directeur sportifs Cyclingnews talked to after the stage, events escalated during the stage.

Team Sky riders let a six-rider break gain almost seven minutes in the first hour and then were angry when no other teams were willing to help them chase the break.

Several riders claimed that the Team Sky riders vented their anger on the peloton by blasting through the feed zone and then put the peloton in the gutter by riding a half-road echelon when the wind changed direction.

That especially angered the Cervelo Test Team, who retaliated by splitting the race when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak 55km from the finish. Because he was race leader, Boasson Hagen had perhaps thought the peloton would wait for him, but in the heat of battle, nobody did and 41 riders group quickly formed an echelon and accelerated up the road.

HTC-Columbia put six riders in the move, including Howard, Cervelo TestTeam had five riders, and Farrar, Boonen, Bennati, Stuart O'Grady and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) were all there, too.

Team Sky tried to chase but could not close the gap and their riders eventually cracked, leaving just CJ Sutton with Boasson Hagen in the final part of the race. The Norwegian brought home the bunch at 1:05 but was clearly embarrassed to have lost the race leadership.

"It was a mistake but there are more days coming," was all Boasson Hagen said before jumping in a team car for the long drive back to the hotel.

The Team Sky riders were dejected and angry about losing the race lead but head coach Shane Sutton made sure his riders quickly put the day behind them.

"That’s bike racing, the team rode well and solid, Edvald went to have a natural break, someone reacted to that, and the rest is history," Sutton said.

"Tension's running a bit high after the stage, but it's a long season and you can't get too engrossed in one thing. We had the jersey for a few days, won a stage and the boys have done a fantastic job, we will be ready come the big classics. Now it's time to regroup rethink - and hit back tomorrow."

Bennati pulls on the leader's red jersey

Bennati was disappointed to have lost the stage to Howard but happy to take the race leader's red jersey.

"I would have rather won the stage, but taking the leader's jersey is a good consolation," Bennati said. "Now I'll try and gain a few more seconds in Thursday's stage and then hopefully defend the jersey in the time trial."

"It was an aggressive stage," the Italian continued. "Sky had the jersey and it was their responsibility to chase the break they had let go. Racing is racing but perhaps it wasn't fair they attacked when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak."

Stage start delayed 90 minutes

The arguments at the end of the stage came after a long day for everyone in the race.

The 187km stage started 90 minutes late because the riders were delayed after flying to the start in the isolated town of Ibri, 300km from their hotel in Muscat.

Despite the delay, the racing began from the gun with Joaquin Novoa Menendez (Cervelo Test Team), Nicolai Trussov (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) and Australia's Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) attacking.

Team Sky refused to chase, believing that other teams should help them with the workload and from there, the battle of nerves escalated and ended at almost six in the evening in Nakhal, with Team Sky's confidence taking a blow.

Now the battle for overall success is between the 33 riders still only 39 seconds behind Bennati. Both Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) are at 16 seconds and will probably fight it out for victory in Friday's hilly 18.5km time trial.

Before then is Thursday's 148km fifth stage from Wattayah to the Sultan Qaboos Stadium near Muscat.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4:11:31 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 4 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 22 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 30 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 31 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:08 34 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 39 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 41 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:05 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 43 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 49 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 51 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 53 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 54 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 55 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 56 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 63 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 65 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 66 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 70 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 72 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 74 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 75 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 77 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 78 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 79 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 84 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 85 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 86 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 88 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 89 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 90 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 91 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:19 92 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 95 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 96 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:03:15 97 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:22 98 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 101 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 102 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:12 112 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 113 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 118 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 119 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 121 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 122 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 125 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint 1 - Al Hamaria, 45.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Dahas, 121.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 3 - Nakhal, 187.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 25 4 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 23 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 21 6 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 19 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 11 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 10 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 9 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 7 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 16 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 3 19 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 2 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 2 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4:11:31 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 6 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 7 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:08 11 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:05 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 19 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:19 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 22 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 23 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:03:15 24 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:22 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 0:05:12 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 39 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 40 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 12:34:33 2 Garmin - Transitions 3 Cervelo Test Team 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 6 Team Saxo Bank 7 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:07 8 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 9 Katusha Team 0:01:05 10 Saur-Sojasun 0:02:10 11 Team Milram 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 14 Team Sky 0:03:15 15 Trek Livestrong U23 0:04:20 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:49

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12:12:29 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:06 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:11 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:12 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 15 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 17 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 18 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 21 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 26 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 27 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 28 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:24 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 33 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 36 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:05 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:06 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:08 39 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:15 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 41 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 42 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 43 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 44 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 46 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 47 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 53 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 56 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 58 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 62 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 67 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 68 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 72 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 73 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:31 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:35 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 77 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:47 78 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:57 79 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:03 80 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 81 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 82 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:10 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:23 84 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:25 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:27 86 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 87 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 89 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:38 90 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 92 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 94 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:20 95 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:04:21 96 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:56 97 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 98 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 99 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:00 100 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:06 101 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:20 102 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:24 103 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:28 104 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 107 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 112 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:20 113 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 114 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:50 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 116 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:43 117 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:49 118 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:52 119 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 120 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:03 121 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 122 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:07 123 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:56 125 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:13:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 96 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 82 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 65 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 51 6 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 48 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 41 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 14 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 15 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 21 16 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 17 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 18 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 19 19 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 19 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 18 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 26 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 27 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 28 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 29 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 11 31 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 10 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 9 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 35 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 9 36 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 37 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 39 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 7 40 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 43 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 46 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 47 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 49 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 50 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 51 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 52 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 53 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 3 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 3 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 57 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 58 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 59 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Most Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 11 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 12 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 13 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 14 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 12:12:35 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:00 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:15 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:29 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:04 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:21 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:32 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 24 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:14 25 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:04:15 26 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:50 27 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:54 28 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:00 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:18 30 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:22 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:14 36 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 37 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 38 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:37 39 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:43 40 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:08:57 41 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:50 42 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:13:22