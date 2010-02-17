Neo-pro Howard takes first pro victory
Boasson Hagen loses lead due to wind
The Tour of Oman exploded during the toughest stage of the race on Wednesday as Team Sky and the rest of the peloton swapped below the belt punches during the race and then accusations on unfair play after the finish.
Australia's Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) won the stage with a fine sprint on the slightly uphill finish in Nakhal. The 20-year-old omnium track world champion took the scalps of Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) to land his first win with the US team.
Howard's win was not the only surprise of the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had seemed set for overall victory but he finished 1:05 behind Howard and slipped to 34th place overall at 1:01.
Bennati is the new overall race leader. He has a six-second advantage on America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), while Latvia's Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) is third, also at six seconds.
Arguments spark attacks
The two climbs in the foothills of the Jabal Akhdar mountains and the hot conditions for the 187km stage were expected to shape the racing but it seems the arguments about race leadership responsibility was the spark that blew the stage apart and ultimately cost Boasson Hagen and Team Sky any chance of overall victory.
According to numerous riders and directeur sportifs Cyclingnews talked to after the stage, events escalated during the stage.
Team Sky riders let a six-rider break gain almost seven minutes in the first hour and then were angry when no other teams were willing to help them chase the break.
Several riders claimed that the Team Sky riders vented their anger on the peloton by blasting through the feed zone and then put the peloton in the gutter by riding a half-road echelon when the wind changed direction.
That especially angered the Cervelo Test Team, who retaliated by splitting the race when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak 55km from the finish. Because he was race leader, Boasson Hagen had perhaps thought the peloton would wait for him, but in the heat of battle, nobody did and 41 riders group quickly formed an echelon and accelerated up the road.
HTC-Columbia put six riders in the move, including Howard, Cervelo TestTeam had five riders, and Farrar, Boonen, Bennati, Stuart O'Grady and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) were all there, too.
Team Sky tried to chase but could not close the gap and their riders eventually cracked, leaving just CJ Sutton with Boasson Hagen in the final part of the race. The Norwegian brought home the bunch at 1:05 but was clearly embarrassed to have lost the race leadership.
"It was a mistake but there are more days coming," was all Boasson Hagen said before jumping in a team car for the long drive back to the hotel.
The Team Sky riders were dejected and angry about losing the race lead but head coach Shane Sutton made sure his riders quickly put the day behind them.
"That’s bike racing, the team rode well and solid, Edvald went to have a natural break, someone reacted to that, and the rest is history," Sutton said.
"Tension's running a bit high after the stage, but it's a long season and you can't get too engrossed in one thing. We had the jersey for a few days, won a stage and the boys have done a fantastic job, we will be ready come the big classics. Now it's time to regroup rethink - and hit back tomorrow."
Bennati pulls on the leader's red jersey
Bennati was disappointed to have lost the stage to Howard but happy to take the race leader's red jersey.
"I would have rather won the stage, but taking the leader's jersey is a good consolation," Bennati said. "Now I'll try and gain a few more seconds in Thursday's stage and then hopefully defend the jersey in the time trial."
"It was an aggressive stage," the Italian continued. "Sky had the jersey and it was their responsibility to chase the break they had let go. Racing is racing but perhaps it wasn't fair they attacked when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak."
Stage start delayed 90 minutes
The arguments at the end of the stage came after a long day for everyone in the race.
The 187km stage started 90 minutes late because the riders were delayed after flying to the start in the isolated town of Ibri, 300km from their hotel in Muscat.
Despite the delay, the racing began from the gun with Joaquin Novoa Menendez (Cervelo Test Team), Nicolai Trussov (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) and Australia's Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) attacking.
Team Sky refused to chase, believing that other teams should help them with the workload and from there, the battle of nerves escalated and ended at almost six in the evening in Nakhal, with Team Sky's confidence taking a blow.
Now the battle for overall success is between the 33 riders still only 39 seconds behind Bennati. Both Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) are at 16 seconds and will probably fight it out for victory in Friday's hilly 18.5km time trial.
Before then is Thursday's 148km fifth stage from Wattayah to the Sultan Qaboos Stadium near Muscat.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:11:31
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|31
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:08
|34
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|39
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:05
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|51
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|53
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|54
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|55
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|56
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|63
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|65
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|70
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|72
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|74
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|75
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|77
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|78
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|79
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|83
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|84
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|89
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|92
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|95
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|96
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:15
|97
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:22
|98
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|101
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|102
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|106
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:12
|112
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|113
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|118
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|119
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|125
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|25
|4
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|23
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|6
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|11
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|9
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|16
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|19
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:11:31
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:08
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:05
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|19
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|23
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:15
|24
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:22
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|0:05:12
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|39
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|40
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12:34:33
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|7
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:10
|11
|Team Milram
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|14
|Team Sky
|0:03:15
|15
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:04:20
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12:12:29
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:06
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:12
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|26
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|28
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:24
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:05
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:06
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|39
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|41
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|42
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|43
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|44
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|46
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|47
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|53
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|56
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|62
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|68
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|72
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|73
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:31
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:35
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|77
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:47
|78
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:57
|79
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:03
|80
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|82
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:10
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:23
|84
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:25
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:02:27
|86
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|87
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|89
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:38
|90
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|94
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:20
|95
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:21
|96
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:56
|97
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|98
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|99
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:00
|100
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:06
|101
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|102
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:24
|103
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:28
|104
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|107
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:20
|113
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|114
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:50
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|116
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:43
|117
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:49
|118
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:52
|119
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|120
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:03
|121
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|122
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:07
|123
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:11
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:56
|125
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|82
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|65
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|51
|6
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|48
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|14
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|15
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|16
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|17
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|18
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|19
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|26
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|13
|27
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|28
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|29
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|11
|31
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|32
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|35
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|36
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|39
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|40
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|43
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|46
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|47
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|49
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|50
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|52
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|53
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|57
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|58
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|11
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|12
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|13
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:12:35
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:00
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:15
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:29
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:04
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:02:21
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|20
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:32
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|24
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:14
|25
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:15
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:50
|27
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:54
|28
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:00
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:18
|30
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:22
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|36
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|38
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:37
|39
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:43
|40
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:57
|41
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:50
|42
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|36:38:15
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|7
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Team Milram
|0:02:10
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|14
|Team Sky
|0:03:15
|15
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:06:04
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:49
