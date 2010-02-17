Trending

Neo-pro Howard takes first pro victory

Boasson Hagen loses lead due to wind

Image 1 of 30

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) is the race leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Leigh Howard (HTC - Columbia) wins stage four in Oman.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Riders await the start of stage four.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 30

The peloton in Oman

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 30

Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 30

Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) wins the sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 30

Australian Leigh Howard (Team HTC - Columbia) takes the stage four win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 30

Spectators cheer on passing racers.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 30

Camels are not the most common race scenery.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 30

The peloton winds on the roads of Oman.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 30

The peloton during stage four of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 30

Roger Hammond drops the hammer.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Female fans catch a glimpse of Team Sky punishing the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

The bags are packed and the riders are ready to go.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Omani fans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

The riders fuel up for the transfer

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

A lone camel watches the peloton with disinterest

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

The peloton is the only color in the Oman landscape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

The podium on stage 4: Leigh Howard, Tyler Farrar, Daniele Bennati and Gatis Smukulis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

The peloton races into the jagged hills of Oman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Fans watch the peloton stream by

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

The pace was full gas, lining the peloton out single file

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) tries to get back on terms with the lead group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Stage winner Leigh Howard with the day's jersey holders: Tyler Farrar, Daniele Bennati and Gatis Smukulis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

The front group split from the peloton in the cross winds.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) made the front group when the peloton split

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Tom Boonen opens up the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) tries to work his way into the Team Sky train

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Pozzato has a chat with Eddy Merckx.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) works on his tan lines

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Oman exploded during the toughest stage of the race on Wednesday as Team Sky and the rest of the peloton swapped below the belt punches during the race and then accusations on unfair play after the finish.

Australia's Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) won the stage with a fine sprint on the slightly uphill finish in Nakhal. The 20-year-old omnium track world champion took the scalps of Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) to land his first win with the US team.

Howard's win was not the only surprise of the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had seemed set for overall victory but he finished 1:05 behind Howard and slipped to 34th place overall at 1:01.

Bennati is the new overall race leader. He has a six-second advantage on America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), while Latvia's Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) is third, also at six seconds.

Arguments spark attacks

The two climbs in the foothills of the Jabal Akhdar mountains and the hot conditions for the 187km stage were expected to shape the racing but it seems the arguments about race leadership responsibility was the spark that blew the stage apart and ultimately cost Boasson Hagen and Team Sky any chance of overall victory.

According to numerous riders and directeur sportifs Cyclingnews talked to after the stage, events escalated during the stage.

Team Sky riders let a six-rider break gain almost seven minutes in the first hour and then were angry when no other teams were willing to help them chase the break.

Several riders claimed that the Team Sky riders vented their anger on the peloton by blasting through the feed zone and then put the peloton in the gutter by riding a half-road echelon when the wind changed direction.

That especially angered the Cervelo Test Team, who retaliated by splitting the race when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak 55km from the finish. Because he was race leader, Boasson Hagen had perhaps thought the peloton would wait for him, but in the heat of battle, nobody did and 41 riders group quickly formed an echelon and accelerated up the road.

HTC-Columbia put six riders in the move, including Howard, Cervelo TestTeam had five riders, and Farrar, Boonen, Bennati, Stuart O'Grady and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) were all there, too.

Team Sky tried to chase but could not close the gap and their riders eventually cracked, leaving just CJ Sutton with Boasson Hagen in the final part of the race. The Norwegian brought home the bunch at 1:05 but was clearly embarrassed to have lost the race leadership.

"It was a mistake but there are more days coming," was all Boasson Hagen said before jumping in a team car for the long drive back to the hotel.

The Team Sky riders were dejected and angry about losing the race lead but head coach Shane Sutton made sure his riders quickly put the day behind them.

"That’s bike racing, the team rode well and solid, Edvald went to have a natural break, someone reacted to that, and the rest is history," Sutton said.

"Tension's running a bit high after the stage, but it's a long season and you can't get too engrossed in one thing. We had the jersey for a few days, won a stage and the boys have done a fantastic job, we will be ready come the big classics. Now it's time to regroup rethink - and hit back tomorrow."

Bennati pulls on the leader's red jersey

Bennati was disappointed to have lost the stage to Howard but happy to take the race leader's red jersey.

"I would have rather won the stage, but taking the leader's jersey is a good consolation," Bennati said. "Now I'll try and gain a few more seconds in Thursday's stage and then hopefully defend the jersey in the time trial."

"It was an aggressive stage," the Italian continued. "Sky had the jersey and it was their responsibility to chase the break they had let go. Racing is racing but perhaps it wasn't fair they attacked when Boasson Hagen stopped for a leak."

Stage start delayed 90 minutes

The arguments at the end of the stage came after a long day for everyone in the race.

The 187km stage started 90 minutes late because the riders were delayed after flying to the start in the isolated town of Ibri, 300km from their hotel in Muscat.

Despite the delay, the racing began from the gun with Joaquin Novoa Menendez (Cervelo Test Team), Nicolai Trussov (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Arnoud Van Groen (Vacansoleil), Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) and Australia's Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) attacking.

Team Sky refused to chase, believing that other teams should help them with the workload and from there, the battle of nerves escalated and ended at almost six in the evening in Nakhal, with Team Sky's confidence taking a blow.

Now the battle for overall success is between the 33 riders still only 39 seconds behind Bennati. Both Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) are at 16 seconds and will probably fight it out for victory in Friday's hilly 18.5km time trial.

Before then is Thursday's 148km fifth stage from Wattayah to the Sultan Qaboos Stadium near Muscat.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4:11:31
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
4Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
6Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
11Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
16Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
19Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
21Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
22Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
28Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
30Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
31Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
32Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:00:08
34Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
38Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
39Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
40Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
41Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:01:05
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
43Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
49Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
50Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
51Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
53Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
54Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
55Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
56Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
63Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
65Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
66Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
67Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
70Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
72Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
74Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
75Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
77Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
78Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
79John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
83Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
84Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
85Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
86Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
88Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
89Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
90Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
91Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:19
92Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
95Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
96Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:03:15
97Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:22
98Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
100Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
101Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
102Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
104Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
110Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:12
112Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
113Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
118Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
119Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
122Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
125Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint 1 - Al Hamaria, 45.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Dahas, 121.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 3 - Nakhal, 187.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo27
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step25
4Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team23
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions21
6Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha19
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions11
11Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia10
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong9
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions7
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
16Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto5
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia3
19Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team2
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
2Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4:11:31
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
7Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:08
11Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:01:05
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
19Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:19
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
23Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:03:15
24Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:22
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong0:05:12
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
38Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
39Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
40Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia12:34:33
2Garmin - Transitions
3Cervelo Test Team
4BMC Racing Team
5Quick Step Cycling Team
6Team Saxo Bank
7AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:07
8Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
9Katusha Team0:01:05
10Saur-Sojasun0:02:10
11Team Milram
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
14Team Sky0:03:15
15Trek Livestrong U230:04:20
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:49

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12:12:29
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:06
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:11
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:00:12
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
13Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
17Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
18Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
21Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
24Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
26Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
27Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
28Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:00:24
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
33Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
36Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:05
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:06
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:08
39Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:15
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
42Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
43Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
44Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
46Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
47John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
53Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
56Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
62Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
65Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
67Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
68Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
72Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
73Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:31
75Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:35
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
77Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:47
78Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:01:57
79Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:03
80Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
81Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
82Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:10
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:02:23
84Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:02:25
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:02:27
86Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
87Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
89Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:38
90Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
92Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
94Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:20
95Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:04:21
96Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:56
97Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
98Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
100Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:05:06
101Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:20
102Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:24
103Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:28
104Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
107Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
109Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
110Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
111Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
112Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:20
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
114Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:50
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
116Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:43
117Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:49
118Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:52
119Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
120Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:03
121Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
122Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:07
123Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:56
125Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:13:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions96pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team82
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha65
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo64
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step51
6Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team48
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia41
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank32
11Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto25
14Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator24
15Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team21
16Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank21
17Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
18Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha19
19Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram19
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions18
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team15
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
26Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step13
27Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram12
28Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale11
29Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong11
31Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia10
32Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia9
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto9
35Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team9
36Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
37Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
39Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions7
40John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
43Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
45Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha5
46Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
47Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
49Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
50Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
51Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
52Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
53Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team3
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia3
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
57Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
58Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Most Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
6Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
11Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
12Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
13Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
14Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale12:12:35
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:00
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:15
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:29
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:04
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:02:21
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:32
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
24Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:14
25Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:04:15
26Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:50
27Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
28Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:05:00
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:18
30Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:22
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:14
36Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
37Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
38Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:37
39Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:43
40Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:08:57
41Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:50
42Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:13:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions36:38:15
2Team Saxo Bank
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Cervelo Test Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Quick Step Cycling Team
7AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:07
8Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
9Katusha Team0:01:05
10Team Milram0:02:10
11Saur-Sojasun
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
14Team Sky0:03:15
15Trek Livestrong U230:06:04
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:49

 

