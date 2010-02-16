Boasson Hagen cruises to Oman win
Sky ace extends lead in overall
Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen confirmed that he is the big favourite to win the first edition of the Tour of Oman by winning Tuesday's third stage to Qurayyat and extending his overall lead.
The 22-year-old Norwegian got a perfect leadout from his teammates, responded to a late surge by the Garmin team and then accelerated to the line to win with his arms waving in celebration.
Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was third. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) waited too long before starting his sprint and finished fourth. Aussie veteran Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) showed he is back on form with an impressive fifth place.
Thanks to the 10-second stage-winner's time bonus, Boasson Hagen extended his overall lead to 10 seconds of Farrar. Stage two winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) is third, also at 10 seconds. Furthermore, Boasson Hagen leads the points competition and the best young rider's competition.
Wednesday's hilly 187km stage will be a test of Team Sky's combined strength, but the rolling 18km final time trial on Friday suits Boasson Hagen, and it is difficult to see who can stop him winning overall.
Happy for his teammates
Modest and self-effacing as ever, Boasson Hagen was happier to have paid back his teammates for their hard work rather than to have taken his first individual victory of the season.
"I'm really happy. Finally we made it. The guys made good leadouts in the last stages, but I didn't finish it off. To finally win is a good feeling," he said to Cyclingnews before pulling on a new race leader's red jersey in front of the local Shura leaders in Qurayyat.
Team Sky rode the 25 kilometres to the start of the stage, perhaps scoring a psychological blow on their rivals. They then controlled the race all day, before leading out Boasson Hagen in the sprint.
"There was an attack on the descent but CJ (Sutton) and (Davide) Vigano took me up to the front," Boasson Hagen explained.
"The sprint was really fast and we were all on the left because there was a slight side wind blowing from the right. We lead it out but then Garmin came up on us. CJ responded and stopped them taking control, then I went past them."
Team Sky celebrated with hugs and big smiles. The champagne bottles will be on their table at dinner tonight as they celebrate their fourth win of the season. The team has grown together during the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman and is beginning to take control of the sprint leadouts.
"We always new Eddy was fast enough to win here but we needed to put him in the right conditions to do it," Briton's Geraint Thomas said.
"The slight headwind finish was perfect for him and we got the lead out just right. We had to work all day controlling the attacks, but that's okay when you finish it off like that."
Team Sky in control
The 124km stage covered a loop near the coast and capital Muscat. It started overlooking a breathtaking beach, but the riders had no time for a quick swim and most warmed up after seeing the hilly and twisting road during the early part of the stage.
However the first three kilometres were neutralised, saving the riders' legs, and the first rider to attack was young Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong). He opened a 2:50 gap but was joined by Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) after 45km as the race stopped the traffic in the centre of Muscat.
The four built a lead of 3:50 after 54km but Team Sky never let them get away, with Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard doing big turns on the front.
Smukulis won the second intermediate sprint but the break's lead came down quickly on the short but steep Qurayyat climb, and they were swept up just before the twisting high-speed descent to the finish.
The flat straight road to the finish was only disturbed by a roundabout with 2.5km to go. But Team Sky were in control and lead the peloton home before Boasson Hagen accelerated hard to pay back the boys in blue for all their hard work.
They were all happy to have won for 'Eddy' Boasson Hagen but knew they will have to do it all over again during Wednesday's longest and hilliest stage over a distance of 187km from Ibri to Nakhal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:49
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|19
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|20
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|24
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|30
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|31
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|36
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|37
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|57
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|66
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|68
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|69
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|76
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|77
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|79
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|85
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|86
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|94
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|95
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:33
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:48
|97
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:52
|98
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|99
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|102
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|106
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|107
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|108
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:04
|109
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:51
|110
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:35
|111
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|115
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:07:33
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|122
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNF
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|27
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|5
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|7
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|17
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|8
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|15
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|17
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|18
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|3
|19
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|20
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|2
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:49
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|24
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:52
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|30
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|31
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|34
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:51
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:35
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:07:33
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Transitions
|9:17:27
|2
|Team Milram
|3
|Cervélo Test Team
|4
|Team Saxo bank
|5
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|AG2R - La mondiale
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Liquigas - Doimos
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|8:00:54
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|10
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|23
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|30
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|31
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|32
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|36
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|41
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|45
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|48
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|53
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|58
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|62
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|67
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|72
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|75
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|78
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|80
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|81
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|83
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|89
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:57
|91
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:02
|92
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|93
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|95
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:01:08
|96
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:09
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:10
|98
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|99
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:12
|100
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|104
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:24
|105
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|106
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|107
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:53
|108
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|109
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|110
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|115
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|116
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|117
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:25
|118
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:31
|119
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:34
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:49
|121
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|122
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:20
|124
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|82
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|75
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|65
|4
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|10
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|12
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|13
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|14
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|16
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|18
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|20
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|13
|22
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|23
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|25
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|28
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|29
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|37
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|39
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|40
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|42
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|46
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|47
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|48
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|49
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|4
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|6
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|10
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|11
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|12
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|8:00:54
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|5
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:02
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:09
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:10
|28
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:12
|30
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|34
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|35
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:25
|40
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:31
|41
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:20
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Transitions
|24:03:42
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Team Milram
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Liquigas - Doimos
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:01:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy