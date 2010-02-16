Image 1 of 28 Boasson Hagen takes the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) walked away with the stage win and overall lead after stage 3 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 28 Some Norwegian fans get a prized photo with Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) with the prize for his stage win in Oman. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gets a second leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) turns the tables on the photographers. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is mobbed by the local media. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) overpowers the pure sprinters to win stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 The Cervelo bikes await their riders. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 28 Jimmy Casper's chunky Gitane bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 28 Overall leader Edvald Boasson Hagen gets some extra protection. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 28 Boasson Hagen also took the points jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 28 The local band welcomed the race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 28 Everyone came out to watch (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 28 Team Sky celebrate with a drink (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 28 Boonen rehydrates too (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 28 Boasson Hagen talks to Oman TV (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 28 The local Shura leaders welcomed the race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 28 Boasson Hagen was all smiles (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 28 Team Sky blue and race leader's red (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 28 All cheer for Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 28 The peloton at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 28 The scenery at the Tour of Oman was unlike that which the peloton is used to racing past. (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 28 The peloton whizzes around a corner. (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 28 The peloton all strung out during stage three. (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 28 Spectators at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 28 Omani performers delighted crowds at the finish line. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 28 An Omani singer and dancer performed at the finish of stage 3. (Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen confirmed that he is the big favourite to win the first edition of the Tour of Oman by winning Tuesday's third stage to Qurayyat and extending his overall lead.

The 22-year-old Norwegian got a perfect leadout from his teammates, responded to a late surge by the Garmin team and then accelerated to the line to win with his arms waving in celebration.

Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was third. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) waited too long before starting his sprint and finished fourth. Aussie veteran Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) showed he is back on form with an impressive fifth place.

Thanks to the 10-second stage-winner's time bonus, Boasson Hagen extended his overall lead to 10 seconds of Farrar. Stage two winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) is third, also at 10 seconds. Furthermore, Boasson Hagen leads the points competition and the best young rider's competition.

Wednesday's hilly 187km stage will be a test of Team Sky's combined strength, but the rolling 18km final time trial on Friday suits Boasson Hagen, and it is difficult to see who can stop him winning overall.

Happy for his teammates

Modest and self-effacing as ever, Boasson Hagen was happier to have paid back his teammates for their hard work rather than to have taken his first individual victory of the season.

"I'm really happy. Finally we made it. The guys made good leadouts in the last stages, but I didn't finish it off. To finally win is a good feeling," he said to Cyclingnews before pulling on a new race leader's red jersey in front of the local Shura leaders in Qurayyat.

Team Sky rode the 25 kilometres to the start of the stage, perhaps scoring a psychological blow on their rivals. They then controlled the race all day, before leading out Boasson Hagen in the sprint.

"There was an attack on the descent but CJ (Sutton) and (Davide) Vigano took me up to the front," Boasson Hagen explained.

"The sprint was really fast and we were all on the left because there was a slight side wind blowing from the right. We lead it out but then Garmin came up on us. CJ responded and stopped them taking control, then I went past them."

Team Sky celebrated with hugs and big smiles. The champagne bottles will be on their table at dinner tonight as they celebrate their fourth win of the season. The team has grown together during the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman and is beginning to take control of the sprint leadouts.

"We always new Eddy was fast enough to win here but we needed to put him in the right conditions to do it," Briton's Geraint Thomas said.

"The slight headwind finish was perfect for him and we got the lead out just right. We had to work all day controlling the attacks, but that's okay when you finish it off like that."

Team Sky in control

The 124km stage covered a loop near the coast and capital Muscat. It started overlooking a breathtaking beach, but the riders had no time for a quick swim and most warmed up after seeing the hilly and twisting road during the early part of the stage.

However the first three kilometres were neutralised, saving the riders' legs, and the first rider to attack was young Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong). He opened a 2:50 gap but was joined by Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) after 45km as the race stopped the traffic in the centre of Muscat.

The four built a lead of 3:50 after 54km but Team Sky never let them get away, with Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard doing big turns on the front.

Smukulis won the second intermediate sprint but the break's lead came down quickly on the short but steep Qurayyat climb, and they were swept up just before the twisting high-speed descent to the finish.

The flat straight road to the finish was only disturbed by a roundabout with 2.5km to go. But Team Sky were in control and lead the peloton home before Boasson Hagen accelerated hard to pay back the boys in blue for all their hard work.

They were all happy to have won for 'Eddy' Boasson Hagen but knew they will have to do it all over again during Wednesday's longest and hilliest stage over a distance of 187km from Ibri to Nakhal.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3:05:49 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 5 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 18 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 19 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 20 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 24 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 27 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 30 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 31 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 32 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 36 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 37 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 40 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 48 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 55 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 57 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 62 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 66 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 67 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 68 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 69 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 76 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 77 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 78 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 84 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 85 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 86 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 87 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 94 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 95 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:33 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:48 97 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:52 98 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 99 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 100 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 102 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 106 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 108 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:04 109 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:51 110 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:35 111 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 112 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 114 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 115 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:07:33 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 122 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 123 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 125 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNF Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Points 1 - Al Akhdar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Points 2 - Al Tarif # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Points 3 - Qurayyat (finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 27 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 25 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 23 5 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 7 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 17 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 11 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 8 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 15 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 17 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 18 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 3 19 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 2 20 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 3 2 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3:05:49 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 18 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 24 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:00:52 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 30 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 31 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 34 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:51 35 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:35 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 37 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 38 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 39 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:07:33 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Transitions 9:17:27 2 Team Milram 3 Cervélo Test Team 4 Team Saxo bank 5 Sky Pro Cycling Team 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Katusha 9 Team HTC - Columbia 10 AG2R - La mondiale 11 Saur - Sojasun 12 Quick Step 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Liquigas - Doimos 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Trek Livestrong U23 0:01:44

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 8:00:54 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:10 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:14 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 10 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 14 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 18 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 21 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 23 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 30 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 31 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 32 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 34 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 36 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 37 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 38 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 45 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 48 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 50 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 53 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 55 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 58 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 62 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 66 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 67 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 70 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 71 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 72 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 75 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 78 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 80 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 81 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 83 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 85 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 89 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 90 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:57 91 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:02 92 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 93 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 95 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:01:08 96 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:09 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:10 98 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 99 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:12 100 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 104 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:24 105 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 106 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 108 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 109 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 110 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 111 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 115 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 116 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 117 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:25 118 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:31 119 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:34 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:49 121 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 122 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:08:20 124 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 82 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 75 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 65 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 41 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 26 10 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 25 11 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 12 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 13 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 21 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 16 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 19 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 18 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 20 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 21 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 22 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 23 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 25 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 9 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 28 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 29 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 7 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 31 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 37 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 39 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 40 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 42 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 46 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 47 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 48 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1 49 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 4 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 6 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 10 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 11 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 12 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 8:00:54 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 5 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 20 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:02 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:09 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:10 28 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:12 30 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 34 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 35 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 38 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 39 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:25 40 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:31 41 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:08:20 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:38