Boasson Hagen cruises to Oman win

Sky ace extends lead in overall

Image 1 of 28

Boasson Hagen takes the leader's red jersey

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) walked away with the stage win and overall lead after stage 3

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 28

Some Norwegian fans get a prized photo with Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) with the prize for his stage win in Oman.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gets a second leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) turns the tables on the photographers.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is mobbed by the local media.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 28

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) overpowers the pure sprinters to win stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

The Cervelo bikes await their riders.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 28

Jimmy Casper's chunky Gitane bike

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 28

Overall leader Edvald Boasson Hagen gets some extra protection.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 28

Boasson Hagen also took the points jersey

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 28

The local band welcomed the race

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 28

Everyone came out to watch

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 28

Team Sky celebrate with a drink

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 28

Boonen rehydrates too

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 28

Boasson Hagen talks to Oman TV

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 28

The local Shura leaders welcomed the race

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 28

Boasson Hagen was all smiles

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 28

Team Sky blue and race leader's red

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 28

All cheer for Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 28

The peloton at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 28

The scenery at the Tour of Oman was unlike that which the peloton is used to racing past.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 28

The peloton whizzes around a corner.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 28

The peloton all strung out during stage three.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 28

Spectators at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 28

Omani performers delighted crowds at the finish line.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 28

An Omani singer and dancer performed at the finish of stage 3.

(Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen confirmed that he is the big favourite to win the first edition of the Tour of Oman by winning Tuesday's third stage to Qurayyat and extending his overall lead.

The 22-year-old Norwegian got a perfect leadout from his teammates, responded to a late surge by the Garmin team and then accelerated to the line to win with his arms waving in celebration.

Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was third. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) waited too long before starting his sprint and finished fourth. Aussie veteran Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) showed he is back on form with an impressive fifth place.

Thanks to the 10-second stage-winner's time bonus, Boasson Hagen extended his overall lead to 10 seconds of Farrar. Stage two winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) is third, also at 10 seconds. Furthermore, Boasson Hagen leads the points competition and the best young rider's competition.

Wednesday's hilly 187km stage will be a test of Team Sky's combined strength, but the rolling 18km final time trial on Friday suits Boasson Hagen, and it is difficult to see who can stop him winning overall.

Happy for his teammates

Modest and self-effacing as ever, Boasson Hagen was happier to have paid back his teammates for their hard work rather than to have taken his first individual victory of the season.

"I'm really happy. Finally we made it. The guys made good leadouts in the last stages, but I didn't finish it off. To finally win is a good feeling," he said to Cyclingnews before pulling on a new race leader's red jersey in front of the local Shura leaders in Qurayyat.

Team Sky rode the 25 kilometres to the start of the stage, perhaps scoring a psychological blow on their rivals. They then controlled the race all day, before leading out Boasson Hagen in the sprint.

"There was an attack on the descent but CJ (Sutton) and (Davide) Vigano took me up to the front," Boasson Hagen explained.

"The sprint was really fast and we were all on the left because there was a slight side wind blowing from the right. We lead it out but then Garmin came up on us. CJ responded and stopped them taking control, then I went past them."

Team Sky celebrated with hugs and big smiles. The champagne bottles will be on their table at dinner tonight as they celebrate their fourth win of the season. The team has grown together during the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman and is beginning to take control of the sprint leadouts.

"We always new Eddy was fast enough to win here but we needed to put him in the right conditions to do it," Briton's Geraint Thomas said.

"The slight headwind finish was perfect for him and we got the lead out just right. We had to work all day controlling the attacks, but that's okay when you finish it off like that."

Team Sky in control

The 124km stage covered a loop near the coast and capital Muscat. It started overlooking a breathtaking beach, but the riders had no time for a quick swim and most warmed up after seeing the hilly and twisting road during the early part of the stage.

However the first three kilometres were neutralised, saving the riders' legs, and the first rider to attack was young Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong). He opened a 2:50 gap but was joined by Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) after 45km as the race stopped the traffic in the centre of Muscat.

The four built a lead of 3:50 after 54km but Team Sky never let them get away, with Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard doing big turns on the front.

Smukulis won the second intermediate sprint but the break's lead came down quickly on the short but steep Qurayyat climb, and they were swept up just before the twisting high-speed descent to the finish.

The flat straight road to the finish was only disturbed by a roundabout with 2.5km to go. But Team Sky were in control and lead the peloton home before Boasson Hagen accelerated hard to pay back the boys in blue for all their hard work.

They were all happy to have won for 'Eddy' Boasson Hagen but knew they will have to do it all over again during Wednesday's longest and hilliest stage over a distance of 187km from Ibri to Nakhal.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3:05:49
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
5Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
18Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
19Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
20Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
24Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
27Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
28Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
29Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
30Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
31Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
32Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
36Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
37Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
39Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
40Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
43Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
44Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
45Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
48Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
51Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
55Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
57Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
62Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
65Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
66Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
67Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
68Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
69Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
76Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
77Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
78Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
80Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
81Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
85Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
86Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
87Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
94Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
95Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:33
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:00:48
97Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:52
98Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
99Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
100Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
102Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
104Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
106Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
108Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:01:04
109Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:51
110Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:35
111Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
112Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
114Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
115Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
116Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:07:33
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
122Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
123Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
125Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNFJustin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Points 1 - Al Akhdar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Points 2 - Al Tarif
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Points 3 - Qurayyat (finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha27
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions25
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step23
5Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank21
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
7Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram17
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia11
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team8
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
15Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
16Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
17Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
18Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram3
19Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team2
20Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale3
2Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3:05:49
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
9Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
10Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
18Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
20Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
21Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
24Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
27Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:00:52
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
30Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
31Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
34Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:51
35Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:35
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
37Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
38Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
39Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:07:33
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFJustin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions9:17:27
2Team Milram
3Cervélo Test Team
4Team Saxo bank
5Sky Pro Cycling Team
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
8Team Katusha
9Team HTC - Columbia
10AG2R - La mondiale
11Saur - Sojasun
12Quick Step
13BMC Racing Team
14Liquigas - Doimos
15Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Trek Livestrong U230:01:44

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team8:00:54
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:10
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:14
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
10Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
14Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
18Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
21John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
23Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
27Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
30Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
31Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
32Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
36Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
37Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
40Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
41Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
42Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
45Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
48Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
50Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
53Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
55Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
58Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
62Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
63Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
66Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
67Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
68Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
70Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
71Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
72Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
75Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
78Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
80Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
81Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
83Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
86Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
89Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:57
91Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:02
92Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
93Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
95Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:01:08
96Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:09
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:10
98Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
99Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:12
100Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
102Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
104Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:01:24
105Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
106Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
108Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
109Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
110Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
111Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
115Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
116Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
117Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:25
118Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:31
119Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:34
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:49
121Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
122Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:08:20
124Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team82pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions75
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha65
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia41
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo37
7Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank32
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step26
10Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team25
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto25
12Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator24
13Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team21
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank21
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
16Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram19
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
18Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team15
21Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step13
22Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram12
23Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
25Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team9
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
27Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
28John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
29Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions7
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
31Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
37Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto4
39Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
40Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
42Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
46Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
47Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
48Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1
49Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
4Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
5Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
6Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
10Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
11Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
12Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team8:00:54
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
5Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
20Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:01:02
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:09
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:10
28Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:12
30Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
34Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
35Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
38Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:25
40Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:31
41Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:08:20
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions24:03:42
2Team Saxo Bank
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
4Cervélo Test Team
5Team Katusha
6Team Milram
7Saur - Sojasun
8Sky Pro Cycling Team
9BMC Racing Team
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Quick Step
13Team HTC - Columbia
14Liquigas - Doimos
15AG2R - La mondiale
16Trek Livestrong U230:01:44

 

