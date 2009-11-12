Image 1 of 12 Heinz Soerweg, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter (Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas) Image 2 of 12 Roberto Heras, Milton Ramos, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter and Heinz Soerweg (Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas) Image 3 of 12 Heinz Soerweg, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter (Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas) Image 4 of 12 Roberto Heras from Spain climbs with harsh stomach aches which slowed him down to fourth place from leading the pack out of the Carara National Park. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 5 of 12 Manuel Prado looked tired after his stage win. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 6 of 12 Heinz Soerweg and Manuel Prado (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 7 of 12 Heinz Soerweg won La Ruta stage 1 in the master's B category. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 8 of 12 At the front of the pack, Manuel 'Manny' Prado looks at the camera. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 9 of 12 Roberto Heras from Spain climbs with harsh stomach aches which slowed him down to fourth place from leading the pack out of the Carara National Park. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 10 of 12 Manny Prado and Heinz Soerweg one kilometer from the finish line of Stage 1. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 11 of 12 Supermoto star Ben Bostrom came in at second place. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 12 of 12 Roman Urbina interviewed by media at the finish line. (Image credit: La Ruta)

Costa Rica's Manuel Prado claimed the opening stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Wednesday in Costa Rica. Prado took victory over Heinz Soerweg of Austria and Spaniard Marc Trayter.

Prado now leads the open men's general classification ahead of Trayter and Robert Heras, who finished in the fourth fastest time for the day.

Welcome to the jungle

A field of 225 racers from 17 different countries took to the trails of Costa Rica in on the 108 kilometre first stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores from Jaco Beach to San Jose.

An early lead out of the Carara National Park by three-time Vuelta a España winner Heras, one of the favorites for the race, was short-lived as he succumbed to the effect of a stomach bug picked up the night before the race.

Prado, Soerweg and Trayter initiated a rapid ascent towards the Central Valley, leaving behind Heras and Milton Ramos (Spain). The quintet had formed after a veritable mud bath in the village of Carara.

The steady tempo set by Prado and master's competitor Soerweg was enough to get them to the finish line within a second of one another. The win was Prado's first ever stage victory at La Ruta, and dedicated his triumph to his brother, who passed away three years ago.

Spain's Trayter and Heras followed in third and fourth place, respectively.

Fifth placed Jeremiah Bishop (Team Monavie-Cannondale) has returned to La Ruta and is determined to make up for the title he missed out on in 2007. Bishop had an unfortunate accident in 2007 which saw him hospitalised on stage three.

Bishop suffered mechanical problems towards the beginning of the race, but rallied strongly to finish the day fifth on open men's general classification.



Men's results 1 Manuel Prado 5:43:35 2 Marc Traiter 0:06:45 3 Roberto Heras 0:10:17 4 Milton Ramos 0:14:15 5 Jeremiah Bishop 0:18:05 6 Alex Grant 0:18:06 7 Tinker Juarez 0:21:09 8 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:33:42 9 Benjamin Sonntag 0:35:38 10 Deiber Esquivel 0:37:21 11 Bart Gillespie 0:39:32 12 Alban Figueroa 0:43:36 13 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:44:18 14 Cory Travis 0:53:55 15 Kris Janssens 1:01:42 16 Luis Diego Sibaja 17 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 1:01:47 18 Sebastian Linares 1:46:27 19 Brayan Alders 1:52:48 20 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 2:05:25 21 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 2:09:44 22 Oscar Marin Jimenez 2:17:13 23 Arnoldo Loaiza 2:19:27 24 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 2:20:25 25 Samuel De La Sotta 2:21:44 26 Simon Tremblay 2:23:15 27 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 2:36:38 28 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 3:06:01 29 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 3:17:26 30 Felipe Castro Barquero 3:17:36 31 Daniel Muñoz 3:19:58 32 Rodrigo Herrera 3:33:54 33 Allan Padilla Umaña 4:02:33 34 Jeffrey Collins 4:10:34 35 Alexis Blanco Vargas 4:17:59 36 Andres Rivera 4:19:59 37 Antonio Jara Benavides 4:42:41 38 Pablo Velasquez 4:42:55 39 Roger Herrera 4:46:07 40 Sebastian Conejo 4:53:27 41 Javier Santana Bonilla 42 Arnoldo Broutin 4:57:53 43 Rafael Mesen Solis 5:13:02 44 Heiner Mora 5:17:59 DNS Peter Durham DNS Victor Garcia DNS Benjamin Gradle DNS Mario Fuentes DNS Gregory Konrath DNS Michael Powers DNS Meredith Tompkins DNS Chistopher Lavesser DNS Oscar Roldan DNS William Valverde Barquero DNS Ibrahim Mustafa Porras DNS Federico Ramirez Hernandez DNS Marvin Campos DNS Douglas Offer DNS Mauricio Patiño

Women's results 1 Adriana Rojas 7:17:23 2 Louise Kobin 0:10:31 3 Yesennia Villalta Coto 1:54:03 4 Heidi Jo Clayton 2:46:04 5 Tania Radic 3:09:05 6 Sarah O'byrne 3:14:48 7 Nikane Mallea 3:22:19 8 Ruth Cunningham 3:33:10 9 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 3:53:35 10 Caroline Cashini 4:03:36 11 Patrice Vercamen 4:13:09 12 Butler Cricket 4:26:34 DNS Melessa Patterson DNS Martinez Blanca

Master's A results 1 Benjamin Bostrom 6:04:40 2 Santos Corea 0:05:04 3 Edgar Zumbado 0:28:04 4 Allen Castro Alfaro 1:11:57 5 Alexander Ramirez Vega 1:19:58 6 Dax Jaikel 1:25:20 7 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 1:43:31 8 Miguel Sanchez Perez 1:53:28 9 Jose Pozuelo 1:56:07 10 Corey Scobie 1:56:08 11 Warren Ellis 1:57:20 12 Ron Ellis 1:57:21 13 Marc Seidel 2:00:34 14 Matt Ohran 2:13:30 15 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 2:15:34 16 Von Edwards 2:24:32 17 Myron Rodriguez 2:26:30 18 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 2:31:40 19 Jose Santos Miranda 2:32:00 20 Carlo Mi Garcia D 2:32:40 21 Justin Pokrivka 2:34:00 22 Miguel Navarro Moral 2:35:30 23 Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez 2:44:57 24 Iker Maiz 2:44:58 25 Emma Smith 26 Orion Orca Akerson 2:48:54 27 Zlatko Piskulich 2:49:09 28 Cory Smith 2:51:00 29 Eduardo Solano Saenz 2:51:28 30 Allan Arguedas Varela 2:57:38 31 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 3:05:45 32 Ronald Arias 3:12:29 33 Jairo Garita Hernandez 3:13:24 34 Esteban Solano Moya 3:14:35 35 Henry Molina Vargas 36 Svein Olaus Markestad 3:17:54 37 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 3:21:17 38 Adrian Solano Aguilar 3:26:49 39 Bernardo Alfaro 3:29:22 40 Alvaro Quesada Loria 3:29:55 41 Jonathan Chester 3:36:10 42 Xabier Erdaide 3:36:15 43 Alejandro Arias 3:38:52 44 Kevin Curtis 3:39:10 45 Max Araya Orozco 46 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 3:49:28 47 Svein Flornes 3:58:16 48 Jesus Rubio Garcia 4:06:42 49 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 4:35:02 50 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 4:49:11 51 Philips Pessoa 5:11:28 52 Daniel Patterson 5:11:29 53 Esteban Mora Cyrman 5:15:42 54 Ed Cashin 5:16:27 55 Alex Murray 5:20:09 56 Cristian Lara Herrera 5:25:45 57 John Tatum 5:27:19 58 Ricardo Sala 5:44:21 59 Jesse Morton 5:45:05 60 Svend Paulsen 5:58:14 61 Jesper Gronnebaek DNF Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo DNF Jason Evangelista DNS Ricardo Moncayo DNS Flemming Lung DNS Felisa Medina DNS Matt Johnson DNS Gavin Romanis DNS Edgar Heise DNS Matthew Blacker DNS Katarina Cervikova DNS Irwind Aden Boer DNS Maria Tereza Leighton DNS Roy Valverde DNS Alexander Sanchez Calderon

Master's B results 1 Heinz Zoerweg 5:43:36 2 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 0:37:20 3 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 0:54:29 4 John Bullens 1:09:37 5 Patrick Jansen 1:13:37 6 Allan St Pierre 1:31:19 7 Randall Vargas 1:37:16 8 Carlos Arias Alvarado 1:46:00 9 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 1:50:21 10 Dean Hill 2:08:11 11 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 2:17:11 12 Francisco Alfaro Morales 2:17:37 13 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 2:19:09 14 Tom De Haan 2:23:31 15 Marcel Molendijk 2:23:32 16 Tjeerd De Vries 17 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 2:49:38 18 Carlos Carranza Morales 2:50:04 19 Per Martin Gundersen 2:50:36 20 Shawn Ruda 2:51:03 21 Ron Castia Livermore 3:00:53 22 Patricio Javier Dias 3:04:06 23 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 3:10:20 24 Federico Amador 3:11:22 25 Ron Rell 3:11:55 26 Oscar Molina Solano 3:12:32 27 Klaus Rubensaal 3:17:35 28 Arcadio Ramirez 3:20:02 29 Mauricio Pasos 3:25:08 30 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 3:26:51 31 Tiziano Gortan 3:35:37 32 Max Fishel 3:35:38 33 Eduardo Uribe 3:39:11 34 Darryl Mekechuk 3:39:24 35 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 3:42:02 36 Ty Maynard Lang 3:44:44 37 Eduardo Del Collado 3:54:03 38 Enrique Navas Pes 3:54:54 39 Xavier Gazo German 3:58:59 40 Javier Guardia Astuaa 3:59:56 41 Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass 42 Robert Stubbs 4:04:30 43 Mike Kopec 4:10:24 44 Alejandro Baccani 4:14:44 45 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 4:26:39 46 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 4:30:18 47 Dan Mccarthy 4:40:39 48 Kevin G Smith 4:46:59 49 Wolfgang Bubhart 5:02:35 50 Christopher Seavell 5:13:01 51 Federico Escalante 5:18:01 52 Alejandro Hinojos 5:19:50 53 Armando Dattoli 54 Michael Thiele 5:27:23 55 Leonardo Garita Calvo 5:33:25 56 Andreas Wittmann 5:33:26 57 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 5:34:02 58 Patricio Fernandez 5:39:37 59 Bart Linders 5:46:56 60 Hans Lienhart 5:47:48 61 Jeff Plank 5:58:42 62 Mike Daggett 5:59:32 63 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 6:19:18 DNF Kyle Tompkins DNF Roman Pert DNF Idelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes DNS Miguel Echeveria DNS Billy Molina DNS John Fotheringham DNS Gordon Smith DNS Jens Kraus DNS Cprine Van Der Linden DNS Eva Melbo DNS Marck Burguez DNS Mike Chauk DNS Julio Medina

Veteran's results 1 Jorge Castillo Montero 7:46:09 2 Don Sissons 0:07:50 3 Ole Kristian Silseth 0:24:46 4 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 1:28:24 5 Cliff Richmond 2:42:35 6 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 2:44:12 7 Amadeo Deprit 2:56:00 8 Ron Spencer 3:47:05 9 Don Mahnke 3:52:59 10 Mark White 3:57:50 11 Jose Casla 4:05:35 12 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 4:12:08 13 Heart Akerson 4:19:39 14 Luis Uribeechevarria 4:26:48 15 Juan Abasolo 16 Herman Quirynen 4:45:00 DNF Johann Kroell DNS Chirs Waldron DNS Greg Grimes

General results 1 Chris Wieczorek 8:38:39 DNS John Toye

