Prado takes stage one to San Jose
Prado takes GC lead ahead of Traiter and Heras, Rojas takes women's race
Costa Rica's Manuel Prado claimed the opening stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Wednesday in Costa Rica. Prado took victory over Heinz Soerweg of Austria and Spaniard Marc Trayter.
Prado now leads the open men's general classification ahead of Trayter and Robert Heras, who finished in the fourth fastest time for the day.
Welcome to the jungle
A field of 225 racers from 17 different countries took to the trails of Costa Rica in on the 108 kilometre first stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores from Jaco Beach to San Jose.
An early lead out of the Carara National Park by three-time Vuelta a España winner Heras, one of the favorites for the race, was short-lived as he succumbed to the effect of a stomach bug picked up the night before the race.
Prado, Soerweg and Trayter initiated a rapid ascent towards the Central Valley, leaving behind Heras and Milton Ramos (Spain). The quintet had formed after a veritable mud bath in the village of Carara.
The steady tempo set by Prado and master's competitor Soerweg was enough to get them to the finish line within a second of one another. The win was Prado's first ever stage victory at La Ruta, and dedicated his triumph to his brother, who passed away three years ago.
Spain's Trayter and Heras followed in third and fourth place, respectively.
Fifth placed Jeremiah Bishop (Team Monavie-Cannondale) has returned to La Ruta and is determined to make up for the title he missed out on in 2007. Bishop had an unfortunate accident in 2007 which saw him hospitalised on stage three.
Bishop suffered mechanical problems towards the beginning of the race, but rallied strongly to finish the day fifth on open men's general classification.
|1
|Manuel Prado
|5:43:35
|2
|Marc Traiter
|0:06:45
|3
|Roberto Heras
|0:10:17
|4
|Milton Ramos
|0:14:15
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:18:05
|6
|Alex Grant
|0:18:06
|7
|Tinker Juarez
|0:21:09
|8
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:33:42
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:35:38
|10
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:37:21
|11
|Bart Gillespie
|0:39:32
|12
|Alban Figueroa
|0:43:36
|13
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:44:18
|14
|Cory Travis
|0:53:55
|15
|Kris Janssens
|1:01:42
|16
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|17
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|1:01:47
|18
|Sebastian Linares
|1:46:27
|19
|Brayan Alders
|1:52:48
|20
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|2:05:25
|21
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|2:09:44
|22
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|2:17:13
|23
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|2:19:27
|24
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|2:20:25
|25
|Samuel De La Sotta
|2:21:44
|26
|Simon Tremblay
|2:23:15
|27
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|2:36:38
|28
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|3:06:01
|29
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|3:17:26
|30
|Felipe Castro Barquero
|3:17:36
|31
|Daniel Muñoz
|3:19:58
|32
|Rodrigo Herrera
|3:33:54
|33
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|4:02:33
|34
|Jeffrey Collins
|4:10:34
|35
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|4:17:59
|36
|Andres Rivera
|4:19:59
|37
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|4:42:41
|38
|Pablo Velasquez
|4:42:55
|39
|Roger Herrera
|4:46:07
|40
|Sebastian Conejo
|4:53:27
|41
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|42
|Arnoldo Broutin
|4:57:53
|43
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|5:13:02
|44
|Heiner Mora
|5:17:59
|DNS
|Peter Durham
|DNS
|Victor Garcia
|DNS
|Benjamin Gradle
|DNS
|Mario Fuentes
|DNS
|Gregory Konrath
|DNS
|Michael Powers
|DNS
|Meredith Tompkins
|DNS
|Chistopher Lavesser
|DNS
|Oscar Roldan
|DNS
|William Valverde Barquero
|DNS
|Ibrahim Mustafa Porras
|DNS
|Federico Ramirez Hernandez
|DNS
|Marvin Campos
|DNS
|Douglas Offer
|DNS
|Mauricio Patiño
|1
|Adriana Rojas
|7:17:23
|2
|Louise Kobin
|0:10:31
|3
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:54:03
|4
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|2:46:04
|5
|Tania Radic
|3:09:05
|6
|Sarah O'byrne
|3:14:48
|7
|Nikane Mallea
|3:22:19
|8
|Ruth Cunningham
|3:33:10
|9
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|3:53:35
|10
|Caroline Cashini
|4:03:36
|11
|Patrice Vercamen
|4:13:09
|12
|Butler Cricket
|4:26:34
|DNS
|Melessa Patterson
|DNS
|Martinez Blanca
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|6:04:40
|2
|Santos Corea
|0:05:04
|3
|Edgar Zumbado
|0:28:04
|4
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|1:11:57
|5
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|1:19:58
|6
|Dax Jaikel
|1:25:20
|7
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|1:43:31
|8
|Miguel Sanchez Perez
|1:53:28
|9
|Jose Pozuelo
|1:56:07
|10
|Corey Scobie
|1:56:08
|11
|Warren Ellis
|1:57:20
|12
|Ron Ellis
|1:57:21
|13
|Marc Seidel
|2:00:34
|14
|Matt Ohran
|2:13:30
|15
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|2:15:34
|16
|Von Edwards
|2:24:32
|17
|Myron Rodriguez
|2:26:30
|18
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|2:31:40
|19
|Jose Santos Miranda
|2:32:00
|20
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|2:32:40
|21
|Justin Pokrivka
|2:34:00
|22
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|2:35:30
|23
|Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez
|2:44:57
|24
|Iker Maiz
|2:44:58
|25
|Emma Smith
|26
|Orion Orca Akerson
|2:48:54
|27
|Zlatko Piskulich
|2:49:09
|28
|Cory Smith
|2:51:00
|29
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|2:51:28
|30
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|2:57:38
|31
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|3:05:45
|32
|Ronald Arias
|3:12:29
|33
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|3:13:24
|34
|Esteban Solano Moya
|3:14:35
|35
|Henry Molina Vargas
|36
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|3:17:54
|37
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|3:21:17
|38
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|3:26:49
|39
|Bernardo Alfaro
|3:29:22
|40
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|3:29:55
|41
|Jonathan Chester
|3:36:10
|42
|Xabier Erdaide
|3:36:15
|43
|Alejandro Arias
|3:38:52
|44
|Kevin Curtis
|3:39:10
|45
|Max Araya Orozco
|46
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|3:49:28
|47
|Svein Flornes
|3:58:16
|48
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|4:06:42
|49
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|4:35:02
|50
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|4:49:11
|51
|Philips Pessoa
|5:11:28
|52
|Daniel Patterson
|5:11:29
|53
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|5:15:42
|54
|Ed Cashin
|5:16:27
|55
|Alex Murray
|5:20:09
|56
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|5:25:45
|57
|John Tatum
|5:27:19
|58
|Ricardo Sala
|5:44:21
|59
|Jesse Morton
|5:45:05
|60
|Svend Paulsen
|5:58:14
|61
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|DNF
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|DNF
|Jason Evangelista
|DNS
|Ricardo Moncayo
|DNS
|Flemming Lung
|DNS
|Felisa Medina
|DNS
|Matt Johnson
|DNS
|Gavin Romanis
|DNS
|Edgar Heise
|DNS
|Matthew Blacker
|DNS
|Katarina Cervikova
|DNS
|Irwind Aden Boer
|DNS
|Maria Tereza Leighton
|DNS
|Roy Valverde
|DNS
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|5:43:36
|2
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|0:37:20
|3
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:54:29
|4
|John Bullens
|1:09:37
|5
|Patrick Jansen
|1:13:37
|6
|Allan St Pierre
|1:31:19
|7
|Randall Vargas
|1:37:16
|8
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|1:46:00
|9
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|1:50:21
|10
|Dean Hill
|2:08:11
|11
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|2:17:11
|12
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|2:17:37
|13
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|2:19:09
|14
|Tom De Haan
|2:23:31
|15
|Marcel Molendijk
|2:23:32
|16
|Tjeerd De Vries
|17
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|2:49:38
|18
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|2:50:04
|19
|Per Martin Gundersen
|2:50:36
|20
|Shawn Ruda
|2:51:03
|21
|Ron Castia Livermore
|3:00:53
|22
|Patricio Javier Dias
|3:04:06
|23
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|3:10:20
|24
|Federico Amador
|3:11:22
|25
|Ron Rell
|3:11:55
|26
|Oscar Molina Solano
|3:12:32
|27
|Klaus Rubensaal
|3:17:35
|28
|Arcadio Ramirez
|3:20:02
|29
|Mauricio Pasos
|3:25:08
|30
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|3:26:51
|31
|Tiziano Gortan
|3:35:37
|32
|Max Fishel
|3:35:38
|33
|Eduardo Uribe
|3:39:11
|34
|Darryl Mekechuk
|3:39:24
|35
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|3:42:02
|36
|Ty Maynard Lang
|3:44:44
|37
|Eduardo Del Collado
|3:54:03
|38
|Enrique Navas Pes
|3:54:54
|39
|Xavier Gazo German
|3:58:59
|40
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|3:59:56
|41
|Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass
|42
|Robert Stubbs
|4:04:30
|43
|Mike Kopec
|4:10:24
|44
|Alejandro Baccani
|4:14:44
|45
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|4:26:39
|46
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|4:30:18
|47
|Dan Mccarthy
|4:40:39
|48
|Kevin G Smith
|4:46:59
|49
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|5:02:35
|50
|Christopher Seavell
|5:13:01
|51
|Federico Escalante
|5:18:01
|52
|Alejandro Hinojos
|5:19:50
|53
|Armando Dattoli
|54
|Michael Thiele
|5:27:23
|55
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|5:33:25
|56
|Andreas Wittmann
|5:33:26
|57
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|5:34:02
|58
|Patricio Fernandez
|5:39:37
|59
|Bart Linders
|5:46:56
|60
|Hans Lienhart
|5:47:48
|61
|Jeff Plank
|5:58:42
|62
|Mike Daggett
|5:59:32
|63
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|6:19:18
|DNF
|Kyle Tompkins
|DNF
|Roman Pert
|DNF
|Idelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes
|DNS
|Miguel Echeveria
|DNS
|Billy Molina
|DNS
|John Fotheringham
|DNS
|Gordon Smith
|DNS
|Jens Kraus
|DNS
|Cprine Van Der Linden
|DNS
|Eva Melbo
|DNS
|Marck Burguez
|DNS
|Mike Chauk
|DNS
|Julio Medina
|1
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|7:46:09
|2
|Don Sissons
|0:07:50
|3
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|0:24:46
|4
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|1:28:24
|5
|Cliff Richmond
|2:42:35
|6
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|2:44:12
|7
|Amadeo Deprit
|2:56:00
|8
|Ron Spencer
|3:47:05
|9
|Don Mahnke
|3:52:59
|10
|Mark White
|3:57:50
|11
|Jose Casla
|4:05:35
|12
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|4:12:08
|13
|Heart Akerson
|4:19:39
|14
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|4:26:48
|15
|Juan Abasolo
|16
|Herman Quirynen
|4:45:00
|DNF
|Johann Kroell
|DNS
|Chirs Waldron
|DNS
|Greg Grimes
|1
|Chris Wieczorek
|8:38:39
|DNS
|John Toye
|1
|Manuel Prado
|5:43:35
|2
|Marc Traiter
|0:06:45
|3
|Roberto Heras
|0:10:17
|4
|Milton Ramos
|0:14:15
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:18:05
|6
|Alex Grant
|0:18:06
|7
|Tinker Juarez
|0:21:09
|8
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:33:42
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:35:38
|10
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:37:21
|11
|Bart Gillespie
|0:39:32
|12
|Alban Figueroa
|0:43:36
|13
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:44:18
|14
|Cory Travis
|0:53:55
|15
|Kris Janssens
|1:01:42
|16
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|17
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|1:01:47
|18
|Sebastian Linares
|1:46:27
|19
|Brayan Alders
|1:52:48
|20
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|2:05:25
|21
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|2:09:44
|22
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|2:17:13
|23
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|2:19:27
|24
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|2:20:25
|25
|Samuel De La Sotta
|2:21:44
|26
|Simon Tremblay
|2:23:15
|27
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|2:36:38
|28
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|3:06:01
|29
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|3:17:26
|30
|Felipe Castro Barquero
|3:17:36
|31
|Daniel Muñoz
|3:19:58
|32
|Rodrigo Herrera
|3:33:54
|33
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|4:02:33
|34
|Jeffrey Collins
|4:10:34
|35
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|4:17:59
|36
|Andres Rivera
|4:19:59
|37
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|4:42:41
|38
|Pablo Velasquez
|4:42:55
|39
|Roger Herrera
|4:46:07
|40
|Sebastian Conejo
|4:53:27
|41
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|42
|Arnoldo Broutin
|4:57:53
|43
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|5:13:02
|44
|Heiner Mora
|5:17:59
|1
|Adriana Rojas
|7:17:23
|2
|Louise Kobin
|0:10:31
|3
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:54:03
|4
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|2:46:04
|5
|Tania Radic
|3:09:05
|6
|Sarah O'byrne
|3:14:48
|7
|Nikane Mallea
|3:22:19
|8
|Ruth Cunningham
|3:33:10
|9
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|3:53:35
|10
|Caroline Cashini
|4:03:36
|11
|Patrice Vercamen
|4:13:09
|12
|Butler Cricket
|4:26:34
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|6:04:40
|2
|Santos Corea
|0:05:04
|3
|Edgar Zumbado
|0:28:04
|4
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|1:11:57
|5
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|1:19:58
|6
|Dax Jaikel
|1:25:20
|7
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|1:43:31
|8
|Miguel Sanchez Perez
|1:53:28
|9
|Jose Pozuelo
|1:56:07
|10
|Corey Scobie
|1:56:08
|11
|Warren Ellis
|1:57:20
|12
|Ron Ellis
|1:57:21
|13
|Marc Seidel
|2:00:34
|14
|Matt Ohran
|2:13:30
|15
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|2:15:34
|16
|Von Edwards
|2:24:32
|17
|Myron Rodriguez
|2:26:30
|18
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|2:31:40
|19
|Jose Santos Miranda
|2:32:00
|20
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|2:32:40
|21
|Justin Pokrivka
|2:34:00
|22
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|2:35:30
|23
|Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez
|2:44:57
|24
|Iker Maiz
|2:44:58
|25
|Emma Smith
|26
|Orion Orca Akerson
|2:48:54
|27
|Zlatko Piskulich
|2:49:09
|28
|Cory Smith
|2:51:00
|29
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|2:51:28
|30
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|2:57:38
|31
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|3:05:45
|32
|Ronald Arias
|3:12:29
|33
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|3:13:24
|34
|Esteban Solano Moya
|3:14:35
|35
|Henry Molina Vargas
|36
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|3:17:54
|37
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|3:21:17
|38
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|3:26:49
|39
|Bernardo Alfaro
|3:29:22
|40
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|3:29:55
|41
|Jonathan Chester
|3:36:10
|42
|Xabier Erdaide
|3:36:15
|43
|Alejandro Arias
|3:38:52
|44
|Kevin Curtis
|3:39:10
|45
|Max Araya Orozco
|46
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|3:49:28
|47
|Svein Flornes
|3:58:16
|48
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|4:06:42
|49
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|4:35:02
|50
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|4:49:11
|51
|Philips Pessoa
|5:11:28
|52
|Daniel Patterson
|5:11:29
|53
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|5:15:42
|54
|Ed Cashin
|5:16:27
|55
|Alex Murray
|5:20:09
|56
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|5:25:45
|57
|John Tatum
|5:27:19
|58
|Ricardo Sala
|5:44:21
|59
|Jesse Morton
|5:45:05
|60
|Svend Paulsen
|5:58:14
|61
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|5:43:36
|2
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|0:37:20
|3
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:54:29
|4
|John Bullens
|1:09:37
|5
|Patrick Jansen
|1:13:37
|6
|Allan St Pierre
|1:31:19
|7
|Randall Vargas
|1:37:16
|8
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|1:46:00
|9
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|1:50:21
|10
|Dean Hill
|2:08:11
|11
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|2:17:11
|12
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|2:17:37
|13
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|2:19:09
|14
|Tom De Haan
|2:23:31
|15
|Marcel Molendijk
|2:23:32
|16
|Tjeerd De Vries
|17
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|2:49:38
|18
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|2:50:04
|19
|Per Martin Gundersen
|2:50:36
|20
|Shawn Ruda
|2:51:03
|21
|Ron Castia Livermore
|3:00:53
|22
|Patricio Javier Dias
|3:04:06
|23
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|3:10:20
|24
|Federico Amador
|3:11:22
|25
|Ron Rell
|3:11:55
|26
|Oscar Molina Solano
|3:12:32
|27
|Klaus Rubensaal
|3:17:35
|28
|Arcadio Ramirez
|3:20:02
|29
|Mauricio Pasos
|3:25:08
|30
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|3:26:51
|31
|Tiziano Gortan
|3:35:37
|32
|Max Fishel
|3:35:38
|33
|Eduardo Uribe
|3:39:11
|34
|Darryl Mekechuk
|3:39:24
|35
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|3:42:02
|36
|Ty Maynard Lang
|3:44:44
|37
|Eduardo Del Collado
|3:54:03
|38
|Enrique Navas Pes
|3:54:54
|39
|Xavier Gazo German
|3:58:59
|40
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|3:59:56
|41
|Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass
|42
|Robert Stubbs
|4:04:30
|43
|Mike Kopec
|4:10:24
|44
|Alejandro Baccani
|4:14:44
|45
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|4:26:39
|46
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|4:30:18
|47
|Dan Mccarthy
|4:40:39
|48
|Kevin G Smith
|4:46:59
|49
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|5:02:35
|50
|Christopher Seavell
|5:13:01
|51
|Federico Escalante
|5:18:01
|52
|Alejandro Hinojos
|5:19:50
|53
|Armando Dattoli
|54
|Michael Thiele
|5:27:23
|55
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|5:33:25
|56
|Andreas Wittmann
|5:33:26
|57
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|5:34:02
|58
|Patricio Fernandez
|5:39:37
|59
|Bart Linders
|5:46:56
|60
|Hans Lienhart
|5:47:48
|61
|Jeff Plank
|5:58:42
|62
|Mike Daggett
|5:59:32
|63
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|6:19:18
|1
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|7:46:09
|2
|Don Sissons
|0:07:50
|3
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|0:24:46
|4
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|1:28:24
|5
|Cliff Richmond
|2:42:35
|6
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|2:44:12
|7
|Amadeo Deprit
|2:56:00
|8
|Ron Spencer
|3:47:05
|9
|Don Mahnke
|3:52:59
|10
|Mark White
|3:57:50
|11
|Jose Casla
|4:05:35
|12
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|4:12:08
|13
|Heart Akerson
|4:19:39
|14
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|4:26:48
|15
|Juan Abasolo
|16
|Herman Quirynen
|4:45:00
|1
|Chris Wieczorek
|8:38:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy