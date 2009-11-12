Trending

Prado takes stage one to San Jose

Prado takes GC lead ahead of Traiter and Heras, Rojas takes women's race

Heinz Soerweg, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter

(Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas)
Roberto Heras, Milton Ramos, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter and Heinz Soerweg

(Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas)
Heinz Soerweg, Manuel Prado, Marc Trayter

(Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas)
Roberto Heras from Spain climbs with harsh stomach aches which slowed him down to fourth place from leading the pack out of the Carara National Park.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Manuel Prado looked tired after his stage win.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Heinz Soerweg and Manuel Prado

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Heinz Soerweg won La Ruta stage 1 in the master's B category.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
At the front of the pack, Manuel 'Manny' Prado looks at the camera.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Roberto Heras from Spain climbs with harsh stomach aches which slowed him down to fourth place from leading the pack out of the Carara National Park.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Manny Prado and Heinz Soerweg one kilometer from the finish line of Stage 1.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Supermoto star Ben Bostrom came in at second place.

(Image credit: La Ruta)
Roman Urbina interviewed by media at the finish line.

(Image credit: La Ruta)

Costa Rica's Manuel Prado claimed the opening stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Wednesday in Costa Rica. Prado took victory over Heinz Soerweg of Austria and Spaniard Marc Trayter.

Prado now leads the open men's general classification ahead of Trayter and Robert Heras, who finished in the fourth fastest time for the day.

Welcome to the jungle

A field of 225 racers from 17 different countries took to the trails of Costa Rica in on the 108 kilometre first stage of the La Ruta de los Conquistadores from Jaco Beach to San Jose.

An early lead out of the Carara National Park by three-time Vuelta a España winner Heras, one of the favorites for the race, was short-lived as he succumbed to the effect of a stomach bug picked up the night before the race.

Prado, Soerweg and Trayter initiated a rapid ascent towards the Central Valley, leaving behind Heras and Milton Ramos (Spain). The quintet had formed after a veritable mud bath in the village of Carara.

The steady tempo set by Prado and master's competitor Soerweg was enough to get them to the finish line within a second of one another. The win was Prado's first ever stage victory at La Ruta, and dedicated his triumph to his brother, who passed away three years ago.

Spain's Trayter and Heras followed in third and fourth place, respectively.

Fifth placed Jeremiah Bishop (Team Monavie-Cannondale) has returned to La Ruta and is determined to make up for the title he missed out on in 2007. Bishop had an unfortunate accident in 2007 which saw him hospitalised on stage three.

Bishop suffered mechanical problems towards the beginning of the race, but rallied strongly to finish the day fifth on open men's general classification.
 

Men's results
1Manuel Prado5:43:35
2Marc Traiter0:06:45
3Roberto Heras0:10:17
4Milton Ramos0:14:15
5Jeremiah Bishop0:18:05
6Alex Grant0:18:06
7Tinker Juarez0:21:09
8Juan Ignacio Mendez0:33:42
9Benjamin Sonntag0:35:38
10Deiber Esquivel0:37:21
11Bart Gillespie0:39:32
12Alban Figueroa0:43:36
13Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:44:18
14Cory Travis0:53:55
15Kris Janssens1:01:42
16Luis Diego Sibaja
17Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez1:01:47
18Sebastian Linares1:46:27
19Brayan Alders1:52:48
20Esteban Pacheco Quiros2:05:25
21Eduard Hernandez Teixidor2:09:44
22Oscar Marin Jimenez2:17:13
23Arnoldo Loaiza2:19:27
24Fabricio Brenes Quiros2:20:25
25Samuel De La Sotta2:21:44
26Simon Tremblay2:23:15
27Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez2:36:38
28Daniel Garcia Matamoros3:06:01
29Adrian Alvarado Rossi3:17:26
30Felipe Castro Barquero3:17:36
31Daniel Muñoz3:19:58
32Rodrigo Herrera3:33:54
33Allan Padilla Umaña4:02:33
34Jeffrey Collins4:10:34
35Alexis Blanco Vargas4:17:59
36Andres Rivera4:19:59
37Antonio Jara Benavides4:42:41
38Pablo Velasquez4:42:55
39Roger Herrera4:46:07
40Sebastian Conejo4:53:27
41Javier Santana Bonilla
42Arnoldo Broutin4:57:53
43Rafael Mesen Solis5:13:02
44Heiner Mora5:17:59
DNSPeter Durham
DNSVictor Garcia
DNSBenjamin Gradle
DNSMario Fuentes
DNSGregory Konrath
DNSMichael Powers
DNSMeredith Tompkins
DNSChistopher Lavesser
DNSOscar Roldan
DNSWilliam Valverde Barquero
DNSIbrahim Mustafa Porras
DNSFederico Ramirez Hernandez
DNSMarvin Campos
DNSDouglas Offer
DNSMauricio Patiño

Women's results
1Adriana Rojas7:17:23
2Louise Kobin0:10:31
3Yesennia Villalta Coto1:54:03
4Heidi Jo Clayton2:46:04
5Tania Radic3:09:05
6Sarah O'byrne3:14:48
7Nikane Mallea3:22:19
8Ruth Cunningham3:33:10
9M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal3:53:35
10Caroline Cashini4:03:36
11Patrice Vercamen4:13:09
12Butler Cricket4:26:34
DNSMelessa Patterson
DNSMartinez Blanca

Master's A results
1Benjamin Bostrom6:04:40
2Santos Corea0:05:04
3Edgar Zumbado0:28:04
4Allen Castro Alfaro1:11:57
5Alexander Ramirez Vega1:19:58
6Dax Jaikel1:25:20
7Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano1:43:31
8Miguel Sanchez Perez1:53:28
9Jose Pozuelo1:56:07
10Corey Scobie1:56:08
11Warren Ellis1:57:20
12Ron Ellis1:57:21
13Marc Seidel2:00:34
14Matt Ohran2:13:30
15Marco Antonio Valverde Lara2:15:34
16Von Edwards2:24:32
17Myron Rodriguez2:26:30
18Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara2:31:40
19Jose Santos Miranda2:32:00
20Carlo Mi Garcia D2:32:40
21Justin Pokrivka2:34:00
22Miguel Navarro Moral2:35:30
23Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez2:44:57
24Iker Maiz2:44:58
25Emma Smith
26Orion Orca Akerson2:48:54
27Zlatko Piskulich2:49:09
28Cory Smith2:51:00
29Eduardo Solano Saenz2:51:28
30Allan Arguedas Varela2:57:38
31Armando Gonzalez Jimenez3:05:45
32Ronald Arias3:12:29
33Jairo Garita Hernandez3:13:24
34Esteban Solano Moya3:14:35
35Henry Molina Vargas
36Svein Olaus Markestad3:17:54
37Alejando Jose Wong Campos3:21:17
38Adrian Solano Aguilar3:26:49
39Bernardo Alfaro3:29:22
40Alvaro Quesada Loria3:29:55
41Jonathan Chester3:36:10
42Xabier Erdaide3:36:15
43Alejandro Arias3:38:52
44Kevin Curtis3:39:10
45Max Araya Orozco
46Alejandro Lopez Quesada3:49:28
47Svein Flornes3:58:16
48Jesus Rubio Garcia4:06:42
49Bingen Fernandez Bustinza4:35:02
50Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo4:49:11
51Philips Pessoa5:11:28
52Daniel Patterson5:11:29
53Esteban Mora Cyrman5:15:42
54Ed Cashin5:16:27
55Alex Murray5:20:09
56Cristian Lara Herrera5:25:45
57John Tatum5:27:19
58Ricardo Sala5:44:21
59Jesse Morton5:45:05
60Svend Paulsen5:58:14
61Jesper Gronnebaek
DNFJorge Adrian Solis Castillo
DNFJason Evangelista
DNSRicardo Moncayo
DNSFlemming Lung
DNSFelisa Medina
DNSMatt Johnson
DNSGavin Romanis
DNSEdgar Heise
DNSMatthew Blacker
DNSKatarina Cervikova
DNSIrwind Aden Boer
DNSMaria Tereza Leighton
DNSRoy Valverde
DNSAlexander Sanchez Calderon

Master's B results
1Heinz Zoerweg5:43:36
2Alejandro Alvarado Castro0:37:20
3Rune Christopher Hoydahl0:54:29
4John Bullens1:09:37
5Patrick Jansen1:13:37
6Allan St Pierre1:31:19
7Randall Vargas1:37:16
8Carlos Arias Alvarado1:46:00
9Bruce Eric Young Nearing1:50:21
10Dean Hill2:08:11
11Fernando Salazar Chavaria2:17:11
12Francisco Alfaro Morales2:17:37
13Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez2:19:09
14Tom De Haan2:23:31
15Marcel Molendijk2:23:32
16Tjeerd De Vries
17Carlos Cardemil Vergine2:49:38
18Carlos Carranza Morales2:50:04
19Per Martin Gundersen2:50:36
20Shawn Ruda2:51:03
21Ron Castia Livermore3:00:53
22Patricio Javier Dias3:04:06
23Carlos Elizondo Vargas3:10:20
24Federico Amador3:11:22
25Ron Rell3:11:55
26Oscar Molina Solano3:12:32
27Klaus Rubensaal3:17:35
28Arcadio Ramirez3:20:02
29Mauricio Pasos3:25:08
30Arnaldo Brenes Rojas3:26:51
31Tiziano Gortan3:35:37
32Max Fishel3:35:38
33Eduardo Uribe3:39:11
34Darryl Mekechuk3:39:24
35Geovanny Gomez Navarro3:42:02
36Ty Maynard Lang3:44:44
37Eduardo Del Collado3:54:03
38Enrique Navas Pes3:54:54
39Xavier Gazo German3:58:59
40Javier Guardia Astuaa3:59:56
41Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass
42Robert Stubbs4:04:30
43Mike Kopec4:10:24
44Alejandro Baccani4:14:44
45Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez4:26:39
46Otto Ortiz Alvarado4:30:18
47Dan Mccarthy4:40:39
48Kevin G Smith4:46:59
49Wolfgang Bubhart5:02:35
50Christopher Seavell5:13:01
51Federico Escalante5:18:01
52Alejandro Hinojos5:19:50
53Armando Dattoli
54Michael Thiele5:27:23
55Leonardo Garita Calvo5:33:25
56Andreas Wittmann5:33:26
57Luis Felipe Rojas Monge5:34:02
58Patricio Fernandez5:39:37
59Bart Linders5:46:56
60Hans Lienhart5:47:48
61Jeff Plank5:58:42
62Mike Daggett5:59:32
63Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode6:19:18
DNFKyle Tompkins
DNFRoman Pert
DNFIdelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes
DNSMiguel Echeveria
DNSBilly Molina
DNSJohn Fotheringham
DNSGordon Smith
DNSJens Kraus
DNSCprine Van Der Linden
DNSEva Melbo
DNSMarck Burguez
DNSMike Chauk
DNSJulio Medina

Veteran's results
1Jorge Castillo Montero7:46:09
2Don Sissons0:07:50
3Ole Kristian Silseth0:24:46
4Alejandro Rojas Carazo1:28:24
5Cliff Richmond2:42:35
6Rolando Lacle Zuñiga2:44:12
7Amadeo Deprit2:56:00
8Ron Spencer3:47:05
9Don Mahnke3:52:59
10Mark White3:57:50
11Jose Casla4:05:35
12Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro4:12:08
13Heart Akerson4:19:39
14Luis Uribeechevarria4:26:48
15Juan Abasolo
16Herman Quirynen4:45:00
DNFJohann Kroell
DNSChirs Waldron
DNSGreg Grimes

General results
1Chris Wieczorek8:38:39
DNSJohn Toye

