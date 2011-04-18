Image 1 of 6 Iannis Tamouridis was second overall. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 2 of 6 The final day of the Tour of Hellas. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 3 of 6 Tino Thomel wins the stage ahead of Team NSP companion Jacob Fiedler. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 4 of 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis was best young rider. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 5 of 6 Periklis Ilias won the mountains prize. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 6 of 6 Dean Podgornik took the points jersey. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Stefan Schafer was the winner of the 17th International Tour of Greece. The LKT Brandeburg rider maintained his 5 second of advantage on the final day of the race, the 5th stage from Marathon to Athens.

Stefan Schafer won two stages, his first win coming in Delfi and his second in Marathon, and thus he wore the light blue jersey for the final two days of the Tour. Bad weather conditions also played a huge role in the last two days of the race, with rain and low temperatures (almost 10°C, which is very low for Greece in April).

"I am very happy because it was very difficult for us to make it,” Schafer said after the finish. “Today the road was very slippery because of the rain and we had to be careful. It was dramatic, especially on the pavement below the archaeological sites of the Acropolis. But my general opinion about 17th International Tour of Greece is that it was a very good Tour. Our only problem was the weather, but we are professionals and have to accept this. I want also to congratulate my team who helped me until the last metre of the race."

Ioannis Tamouridis of SP Tableware remained in second place, just five seconds behind and Markus Fothen of Team NSP was third, 56 seconds back.

"The progress of the race for my team makes me believe that it would have been a good scenario for a movie,” Tamouridis said. “We had very bad luck, and this started one week before Tour of Greece when our teammate, a French guy Guillame Pont, was injured. Our drama completed in Marathon with the escapees who fell just a few metres before the finish line. Today my teammates had four punctures and a fall, so I stayed in second place of GC."

The winner of the final stage was Tino Thomel (team NSP) who also won the first stage in Preveza. Second was Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP) and third was Jeremy Yates of Manisaspor.



Results

Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 2:30:34 2 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 3 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 4 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 5 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 6 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 7 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 8 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 9 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 10 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 11 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 12 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 13 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 14 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 15 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 16 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 17 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 18 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 19 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 20 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 21 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:00:15 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 23 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:00:20 24 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 25 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 26 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 27 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 28 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 29 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 30 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:00:31 31 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:00:44 32 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:55 33 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:01:09 34 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 35 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 36 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 37 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 38 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:01:49 39 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:02:03 40 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 41 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 42 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:15 43 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:19 44 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:26 45 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 46 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:05:39 47 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:07:07 48 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:07:17 49 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 50 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 51 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 52 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 53 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 54 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 55 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 56 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 57 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:08:01 58 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 59 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 60 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 61 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 62 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 63 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 64 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 65 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 66 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 67 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 68 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 69 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 70 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 71 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 72 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 73 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 74 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 75 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 76 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 77 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 78 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 79 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 80 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 81 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 82 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 83 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 84 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 85 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 86 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen DNF Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo DNF Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware DNF Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team DNF Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team DNF Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 3 pts 2 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 2 3 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 3 pts 2 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 2 3 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 3 pts 2 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 2 3 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 1

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 3 pts 2 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 2 3 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 16:55:48 2 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 0:00:05 3 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:56 4 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:34 5 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:46 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:54 7 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:02:16 8 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:02:33 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:34 10 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 0:02:05 11 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:53 12 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:59 13 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:03:14 14 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:24 15 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:03:31 16 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:03:42 17 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:03:57 18 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:04:38 19 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:51 20 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 0:05:16 21 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:05:19 22 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:06:09 23 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:06:52 24 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:06:58 25 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:07:09 26 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:08:02 27 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:08:21 28 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 0:10:08 29 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:10:29 30 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:10:33 31 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:11:24 32 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:11:37 33 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:11:41 34 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:12:07 35 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:12:02 36 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:12:47 37 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:13:01 38 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:14:02 39 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:14:25 40 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:14:31 41 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:15:18 42 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:15:34 43 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:15:47 44 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:16:26 45 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:16:46 46 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:18:31 47 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:18:34 48 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 49 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:18:59 50 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:21:41 51 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:22:00 52 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 0:23:27 53 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:26:55 54 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:28:44 55 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:31:08 56 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:31:37 57 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:41:31 58 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 59 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 60 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 61 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 62 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 63 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 64 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 65 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 66 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 67 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 68 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 69 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 70 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 71 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 72 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 73 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 74 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 75 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 76 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 77 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 78 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 79 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 80 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 81 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 82 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 83 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 84 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 85 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 86 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen

Final Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manisaspor 50:57:29 2 Meridiana - Kamen 50:57:34 3 LKT-Team-Brandenburg 50:57:37 4 ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 51:00:12 5 National Team Of Greece 51:07:00 6 Team NSP 51:07:05 7 Champion System-Hong Kong 51:08:56 8 Partizan Powermove Sebia 51:09:56 9 KTM Murcia Kastro 51:15:45

Final Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 15 pts 2 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 8 3 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 8 4 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 6 5 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 5 6 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 5 7 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 4 8 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 9 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 10 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 11 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 2 12 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 1

Final Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 14 pts 2 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 12 3 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 11 4 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 8 5 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 5 6 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 5 7 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 4 8 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 3 9 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 10 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 3 11 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 2 12 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 2 13 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 2 14 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 1 15 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 1 16 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 1 17 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 1