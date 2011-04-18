Trending

Schafer wins Hellas

Greek Tamouridis forced to settle for second

Image 1 of 6

Iannis Tamouridis was second overall.

Iannis Tamouridis was second overall.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 2 of 6

The final day of the Tour of Hellas.

The final day of the Tour of Hellas.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 3 of 6

Tino Thomel wins the stage ahead of Team NSP companion Jacob Fiedler.

Tino Thomel wins the stage ahead of Team NSP companion Jacob Fiedler.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 4 of 6

Polychronis Tzortzakis was best young rider.

Polychronis Tzortzakis was best young rider.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 5 of 6

Periklis Ilias won the mountains prize.

Periklis Ilias won the mountains prize.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 6 of 6

Dean Podgornik took the points jersey.

Dean Podgornik took the points jersey.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Stefan Schafer was the winner of the 17th International Tour of Greece. The LKT Brandeburg rider maintained his 5 second of advantage on the final day of the race, the 5th stage from Marathon to Athens.

Stefan Schafer won two stages, his first win coming in Delfi and his second in Marathon, and thus he wore the light blue jersey for the final two days of the Tour. Bad weather conditions also played a huge role in the last two days of the race, with rain and low temperatures (almost 10°C, which is very low for Greece in April).

"I am very happy because it was very difficult for us to make it,” Schafer said after the finish. “Today the road was very slippery because of the rain and we had to be careful. It was dramatic, especially on the pavement below the archaeological sites of the Acropolis. But my general opinion about 17th International Tour of Greece is that it was a very good Tour. Our only problem was the weather, but we are professionals and have to accept this. I want also to congratulate my team who helped me until the last metre of the race."

Ioannis Tamouridis of SP Tableware remained in second place, just five seconds behind and Markus Fothen of Team NSP was third, 56 seconds back.

"The progress of the race for my team makes me believe that it would have been a good scenario for a movie,” Tamouridis said. “We had very bad luck, and this started one week before Tour of Greece when our teammate, a French guy Guillame Pont, was injured. Our drama completed in Marathon with the escapees who fell just a few metres before the finish line. Today my teammates had four punctures and a fall, so I stayed in second place of GC."

The winner of the final stage was Tino Thomel (team NSP) who also won the first stage in Preveza. Second was Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP) and third was Jeremy Yates of Manisaspor.

Results

Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP2:30:34
2Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
3Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
4Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
5Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
6Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
7Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
8Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
9Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
10Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
11Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
12Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
13Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
14Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
15Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
16Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
17Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
18Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
19Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
20Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
21Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:00:15
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
23Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:20
24Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
25Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
26Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
27Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
28Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
29Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
30Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:00:31
31Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:00:44
32Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:00:55
33Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor0:01:09
34Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
35Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
36Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
37Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
38Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:01:49
39Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:02:03
40Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
41Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
42Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:15
43Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:19
44Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:03:26
45Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
46Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:05:39
47Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:07:07
48Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:07:17
49Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
50Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
51Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
52Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
53Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
54Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
55Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
56Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
57Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:08:01
58Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
59Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
60Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
61Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
62Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
63Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
64Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
65Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
66Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
67Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
68Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
69Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
70Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
71Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
72Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
73Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
74Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
75Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
76Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
77Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
78Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
79Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
80Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
81Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
82Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
83Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
84Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
85Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
86Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
DNFHarmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
DNFNeof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
DNFMarien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
DNFVan Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
DNFKenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro3pts
2Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen2
3Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen3pts
2Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor2
3Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen3pts
2Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor2
3Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP1

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen3pts
2Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor2
3Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg16:55:48
2Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:05
3Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP0:00:56
4Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:34
5Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:46
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:54
7Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro0:02:16
8Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:02:33
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:34
10Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor0:02:05
11Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:53
12Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:59
13Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:03:14
14Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:24
15Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor0:03:31
16Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:03:42
17Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:03:57
18Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:04:38
19Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:51
20Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor0:05:16
21Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:05:19
22Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor0:06:09
23Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:06:52
24Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:58
25Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:07:09
26Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:08:02
27Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:08:21
28Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST0:10:08
29Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:10:29
30Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:10:33
31Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:11:24
32Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:11:37
33Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:11:41
34Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:12:07
35Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:12:02
36Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:12:47
37Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:13:01
38Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:14:02
39Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:14:25
40Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:14:31
41Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP0:15:18
42Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:15:34
43Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:15:47
44Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:16:26
45Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:16:46
46Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:18:31
47Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:18:34
48Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
49Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:18:59
50Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:21:41
51Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:22:00
52Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:23:27
53Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP0:26:55
54Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:28:44
55Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:31:08
56Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:31:37
57Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:41:31
58Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
59Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
60Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
61Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
62Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
63Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
64Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
65Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
66Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
67Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
68Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
69Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
70Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
71Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
72Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
73Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
74Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
75Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
76Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
77Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
78Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
79Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
80Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
81Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
82Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
83Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
84Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
85Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
86Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen

Final Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manisaspor50:57:29
2Meridiana - Kamen50:57:34
3LKT-Team-Brandenburg50:57:37
4ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer51:00:12
5National Team Of Greece51:07:00
6Team NSP51:07:05
7Champion System-Hong Kong51:08:56
8Partizan Powermove Sebia51:09:56
9KTM Murcia Kastro51:15:45

Final Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor15pts
2Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen8
3Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong8
4Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove6
5Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor5
6Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor5
7Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro4
8Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen4
9Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen4
10Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
11Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein2
12Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP1

Final Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware14pts
2Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen12
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor11
4Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware8
5Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen5
6Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor5
7Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen4
8Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor3
9Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
10Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein3
11Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor2
12Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr2
13Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong2
14Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP1
15Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss1
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove1
17Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein1

Final Young Rider General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece16:57:42
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:40
3Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:10:13
4Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:10:53
5Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:11:07
6Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:12:31
7Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:13:53
8Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:14:52
9Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:16:40
10Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:29:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews