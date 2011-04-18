Schafer wins Hellas
Greek Tamouridis forced to settle for second
Stefan Schafer was the winner of the 17th International Tour of Greece. The LKT Brandeburg rider maintained his 5 second of advantage on the final day of the race, the 5th stage from Marathon to Athens.
Stefan Schafer won two stages, his first win coming in Delfi and his second in Marathon, and thus he wore the light blue jersey for the final two days of the Tour. Bad weather conditions also played a huge role in the last two days of the race, with rain and low temperatures (almost 10°C, which is very low for Greece in April).
"I am very happy because it was very difficult for us to make it,” Schafer said after the finish. “Today the road was very slippery because of the rain and we had to be careful. It was dramatic, especially on the pavement below the archaeological sites of the Acropolis. But my general opinion about 17th International Tour of Greece is that it was a very good Tour. Our only problem was the weather, but we are professionals and have to accept this. I want also to congratulate my team who helped me until the last metre of the race."
Ioannis Tamouridis of SP Tableware remained in second place, just five seconds behind and Markus Fothen of Team NSP was third, 56 seconds back.
"The progress of the race for my team makes me believe that it would have been a good scenario for a movie,” Tamouridis said. “We had very bad luck, and this started one week before Tour of Greece when our teammate, a French guy Guillame Pont, was injured. Our drama completed in Marathon with the escapees who fell just a few metres before the finish line. Today my teammates had four punctures and a fall, so I stayed in second place of GC."
The winner of the final stage was Tino Thomel (team NSP) who also won the first stage in Preveza. Second was Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP) and third was Jeremy Yates of Manisaspor.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|2:30:34
|2
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|3
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|4
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|5
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|6
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|8
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|9
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|10
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|11
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|12
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|13
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|14
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|15
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|16
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|17
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|18
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|19
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|20
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|21
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:00:15
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|23
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|24
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|25
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|26
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|27
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|28
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|29
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|30
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:00:31
|31
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:00:44
|32
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:55
|33
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:01:09
|34
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|35
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|36
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|37
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|38
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:49
|39
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:02:03
|40
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|41
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|42
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:15
|43
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:19
|44
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:26
|45
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|46
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:05:39
|47
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:07:07
|48
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:07:17
|49
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|50
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|51
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|52
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|53
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|54
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|55
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|56
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|57
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:08:01
|58
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|59
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|60
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|61
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|62
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|63
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|64
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|65
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|66
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|67
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|68
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|69
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|70
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|71
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|72
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|73
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|74
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|75
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|76
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|77
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|78
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|79
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|80
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|81
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|82
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|83
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|84
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|85
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|86
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|DNF
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|DNF
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|DNF
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|DNF
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|3
|pts
|2
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|2
|3
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|3
|pts
|2
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|3
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|3
|pts
|2
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|3
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|3
|pts
|2
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|3
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|16:55:48
|2
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:05
|3
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:56
|4
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:34
|5
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:46
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:54
|7
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:02:16
|8
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:02:33
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:34
|10
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|0:02:05
|11
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:53
|12
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:59
|13
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:03:14
|14
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|15
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:03:31
|16
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:03:42
|17
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:57
|18
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:04:38
|19
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:51
|20
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:05:16
|21
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:05:19
|22
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:06:09
|23
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:06:52
|24
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|25
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:07:09
|26
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:08:02
|27
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:08:21
|28
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:08
|29
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:10:29
|30
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:10:33
|31
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:11:24
|32
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:11:37
|33
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:11:41
|34
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:12:07
|35
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:12:02
|36
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:12:47
|37
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:13:01
|38
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:14:02
|39
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:14:25
|40
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:14:31
|41
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:15:18
|42
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:15:34
|43
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:15:47
|44
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:16:26
|45
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:16:46
|46
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:18:31
|47
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:18:34
|48
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|49
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:18:59
|50
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:21:41
|51
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:22:00
|52
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:23:27
|53
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:26:55
|54
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:28:44
|55
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:31:08
|56
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:31:37
|57
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:41:31
|58
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|59
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|60
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|61
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|62
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|63
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|64
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|65
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|66
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|67
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|68
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|69
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|70
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|71
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|72
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|73
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|74
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|75
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|76
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|77
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|78
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|79
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|80
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|81
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|82
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|83
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|84
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|85
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|86
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manisaspor
|50:57:29
|2
|Meridiana - Kamen
|50:57:34
|3
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|50:57:37
|4
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|51:00:12
|5
|National Team Of Greece
|51:07:00
|6
|Team NSP
|51:07:05
|7
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|51:08:56
|8
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|51:09:56
|9
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|51:15:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|15
|pts
|2
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|8
|3
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|8
|4
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|6
|5
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|5
|6
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|5
|7
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|4
|8
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|9
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|10
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|11
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|12
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|14
|pts
|2
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|12
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|11
|4
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|8
|5
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|5
|6
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|5
|7
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|8
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|3
|9
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|10
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|3
|11
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|12
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|2
|13
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|2
|14
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|1
|15
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|1
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|1
|17
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|16:57:42
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:40
|3
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:10:13
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:10:53
|5
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:11:07
|6
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:12:31
|7
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:13:53
|8
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:14:52
|9
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:16:40
|10
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:29:43
