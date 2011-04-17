Schafer wins in Delphi
Tamouridis crashes but remains in overall lead
Stefan Schafer (LKT-Team Brandenburg) won the queen stage of the International Tour of Greece, with its 10km climb to the finish in Delphi, but remained second in GC just one second behind Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware).
Pous Jaume Rovira (KTM Murcia Kastro) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbo Gebruder Weiss) finished one second behind Schafer in second and third respectively in the 141.8km stage between Mesologgi and Delphi.
Tamouridis, the national champion of Greece and race leader in the light blue jersey, had a fall just 150 metres before the finish line with Stefan Schafer's teammate, Niklas Arndt.
"It was a very bad finish. At the end they tried to stop me and hit my handlebar on purpose causing a crash. He seemed like a kamikaze," said Tamouridis about his fall.
"They (LKT Team Brandenburg) did not show any kind of respect after all the work my teammates did. SP Tableware was in front of the peloton for almost 120 kilometres to catch the nine guys who attacked. We caught them and after all they did not apply fair play. That's why I had this fall."
Niklas Arndt related his version of the crash. "I was trying to help my teammate, but someone from KTM came next to me and behind him was the guy with the light blue jersey. Our handlebars touched and we both fell. From my point of view it was just an accident as many times happens in cycling. He (Tamouridis) was trying to pass me from the left and we could not avoid the fall."
Tamouridis was given the same time as the front group as he fell within the final three kilometres, but Stefan Schafer gained the bonus seconds and the time difference from Tamouridis was reduced to only one second.
The peloton faces the penultimate stage on Saturday, 172.4 kilometres from Delphi to Marathon.
|1
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3:39:34
|2
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:00:01
|3
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|4
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|5
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|6
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:02
|7
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|8
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|9
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|10
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|11
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:03
|12
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|13
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|14
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:11
|15
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:00:15
|16
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:19
|17
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|18
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|19
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|20
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|21
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|22
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|23
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|24
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:00:29
|25
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|26
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|27
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|28
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|29
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|30
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|31
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|32
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|33
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|34
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|35
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|36
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:01
|37
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:52
|38
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:01:19
|39
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|40
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|41
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|42
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:01:35
|43
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|44
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:53
|45
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|46
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:09
|47
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|48
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|49
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|50
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|51
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|52
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|53
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:02:32
|54
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|55
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:54
|56
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:01
|57
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|58
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:06
|59
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:04:19
|60
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|61
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|62
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|63
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|64
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|65
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|66
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|67
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:38
|68
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:44
|69
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:05:06
|70
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:05:22
|71
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:05:45
|72
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:05:49
|73
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:06:25
|74
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:07:01
|75
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|76
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:07:27
|77
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:07:31
|78
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|79
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:07:39
|80
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:08:31
|81
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:09:59
|82
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|83
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|84
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|85
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|86
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|87
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|88
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|89
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|90
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|91
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|92
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|93
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|94
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|95
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|96
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|97
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|98
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|99
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:11:28
|100
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|101
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|102
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|103
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:12:05
|104
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:12:45
|105
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:14:00
|106
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|107
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:15:04
|108
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:18:04
|109
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:01:19
|DNS
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|DNS
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|1
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|2
|3
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|3
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|1
|1
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|1
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|1
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|3
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|1
|1
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|1
|Meridiana - Kamen
|10:58:47
|2
|Manisaspor
|0:00:01
|3
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:37
|4
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:00:40
|5
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|6
|SP Tableware
|0:01:06
|7
|National Team of Greece
|0:02:02
|8
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|0:02:36
|9
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:42
|10
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:49
|11
|National Team of Serbia
|0:04:08
|12
|Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:22
|13
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:06:24
|14
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:07:08
|15
|Equipe CMI/BST
|0:07:44
|16
|Dinamo Buchurest
|0:08:29
|17
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:10:28
|18
|Profiline
|0:11:05
|19
|Team NSP
|0:11:16
|20
|OWC Global Team
|0:12:09
|1
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|10:12:20
|2
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:01
|3
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:47
|4
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:25
|5
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:37
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:45
|7
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:01:48
|8
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:59
|9
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:02:07
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:10
|11
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:28
|12
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:02:30
|13
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|14
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:44
|15
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|0:02:45
|16
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:02:53
|17
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:02:54
|18
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:02:58
|20
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:03:05
|21
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:03:07
|22
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:03:12
|23
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:03:13
|24
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:03:22
|25
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:03:33
|26
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:03:35
|27
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:03:47
|28
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|29
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:03:54
|30
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:58
|31
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:59
|32
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:14
|33
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|34
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:04:28
|35
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:33
|36
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:42
|37
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:04:51
|38
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:56
|39
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:04:59
|40
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:05:00
|41
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|42
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:05:21
|43
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:05:28
|44
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:05:38
|45
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:05:59
|46
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:06:06
|47
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:06:16
|48
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:06:21
|49
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:06:24
|50
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:06:34
|51
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:06:47
|52
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:06:50
|53
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:06:51
|54
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:07:18
|55
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:07:20
|56
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:07:31
|57
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:07:38
|58
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:08:00
|59
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:08:10
|60
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:08:26
|61
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:08:33
|62
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:08:48
|63
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:08:50
|64
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:08:55
|65
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:08:56
|66
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:09:12
|67
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:09:35
|68
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:09:57
|69
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:10:08
|70
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:10:19
|71
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|0:10:35
|72
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:10:55
|73
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:11:12
|74
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:11:31
|75
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:12:30
|76
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:12:32
|77
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:12:39
|78
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:13:38
|79
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:13:40
|80
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:13:41
|81
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:14:05
|82
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:14:33
|83
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:14:50
|84
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:15:02
|85
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:15:17
|86
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:15:36
|87
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:15:46
|88
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:16:12
|89
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|90
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|91
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:16:22
|92
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:16:57
|93
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:17:54
|94
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:19:36
|95
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:22:01
|96
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:25:07
|97
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:25:20
|98
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:25:51
|99
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:27:25
|100
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:31:51
|101
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:33:47
|102
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:35:39
|103
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:35:47
|104
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:36:35
|105
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:36:44
|106
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:36:57
|107
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:38:13
|108
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:41:01
|109
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:51:43
|110
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:52:11
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|9
|pts
|2
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|6
|3
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|6
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|5
|5
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|4
|6
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|7
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|8
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|9
|pts
|2
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|3
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|7
|4
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|5
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|3
|7
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|8
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|3
|9
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|2
|10
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|2
|11
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|1
|12
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|1
|13
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|1
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|10:14:05
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:25
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:43
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:03:36
|5
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:43
|6
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:53
|7
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:02
|8
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:05:05
|9
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:05:35
|10
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:06:15
|11
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:06:25
|12
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:07:03
|13
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:09:46
|14
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:10:54
|15
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:11:56
|16
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:12:48
|17
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:13:32
|18
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:13:51
|19
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:14:01
|20
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:16:09
|21
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:20:16
|22
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|23
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:34:50
|24
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:34:59
|25
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:35:12
|26
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:36:28
|1
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|30:42:43
|2
|SP Tableware
|0:00:05
|3
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:39
|4
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:02:30
|5
|Manisaspor
|0:02:46
|6
|Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:51
|7
|National Team of Greece
|0:02:59
|8
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|0:05:10
|9
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|10
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:05:41
|11
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:06:38
|12
|National Team of Serbia
|0:08:07
|13
|Worldofbike.gr
|0:08:46
|14
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:09:34
|15
|Team NSP
|0:10:09
|16
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:15:58
|17
|Equipe CMI/BST
|0:17:08
|18
|Dinamo Buchurest
|0:18:48
|19
|OWC Global Team
|0:20:20
|20
|Profiline
|0:20:59
