Image 1 of 5 Iannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware) remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 2 of 5 The peloton in action during stage three. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 3 of 5 The peloton makes its way from Mesologgi to Delphi. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 4 of 5 Stefan Schafer (LKT-Team Brandenburg) celebrates his victory in stage three. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 5 of 5 A distraught Iannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware), the race leader, crosses the finish line after crashing in the finale. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Stefan Schafer (LKT-Team Brandenburg) won the queen stage of the International Tour of Greece, with its 10km climb to the finish in Delphi, but remained second in GC just one second behind Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware).

Pous Jaume Rovira (KTM Murcia Kastro) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbo Gebruder Weiss) finished one second behind Schafer in second and third respectively in the 141.8km stage between Mesologgi and Delphi.

Tamouridis, the national champion of Greece and race leader in the light blue jersey, had a fall just 150 metres before the finish line with Stefan Schafer's teammate, Niklas Arndt.

"It was a very bad finish. At the end they tried to stop me and hit my handlebar on purpose causing a crash. He seemed like a kamikaze," said Tamouridis about his fall.

"They (LKT Team Brandenburg) did not show any kind of respect after all the work my teammates did. SP Tableware was in front of the peloton for almost 120 kilometres to catch the nine guys who attacked. We caught them and after all they did not apply fair play. That's why I had this fall."

Niklas Arndt related his version of the crash. "I was trying to help my teammate, but someone from KTM came next to me and behind him was the guy with the light blue jersey. Our handlebars touched and we both fell. From my point of view it was just an accident as many times happens in cycling. He (Tamouridis) was trying to pass me from the left and we could not avoid the fall."

Tamouridis was given the same time as the front group as he fell within the final three kilometres, but Stefan Schafer gained the bonus seconds and the time difference from Tamouridis was reduced to only one second.

The peloton faces the penultimate stage on Saturday, 172.4 kilometres from Delphi to Marathon.

Full Results 1 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 3:39:34 2 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:00:01 3 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 4 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 5 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 6 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:02 7 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 8 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 9 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 10 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 11 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:03 12 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 13 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 14 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:11 15 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:00:15 16 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:00:19 17 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 18 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 19 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 20 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 21 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 22 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 23 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 24 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:00:29 25 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 26 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 27 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 28 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 29 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 30 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 31 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 32 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 33 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 34 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 35 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 36 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 0:00:01 37 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:00:52 38 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:01:19 39 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 40 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 41 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 42 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:01:35 43 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 44 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:53 45 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 46 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:09 47 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 48 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 49 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 50 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 51 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 52 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 53 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:02:32 54 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 55 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:54 56 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:01 57 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 58 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:06 59 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:04:19 60 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 61 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 62 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 63 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 64 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 65 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 66 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 67 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:38 68 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:44 69 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:05:06 70 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:05:22 71 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:05:45 72 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:05:49 73 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:06:25 74 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:07:01 75 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:07:07 76 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:07:27 77 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:07:31 78 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 79 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:07:39 80 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:08:31 81 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:09:59 82 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 83 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 84 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 85 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 86 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 87 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 88 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 89 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 90 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 91 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 92 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 93 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 94 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 95 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 96 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 97 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 98 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 99 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:11:28 100 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 101 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 102 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:11:42 103 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:12:05 104 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:12:45 105 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:14:00 106 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 107 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:15:04 108 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:18:04 109 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:01:19 DNS Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr DNS Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr

Sprint 1 - Tolofontas 1 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 3 pts 2 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 2 3 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Itea 1 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 3 pts 2 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 2 3 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 1

Mountain 1 - 22km 1 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3 pts 2 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 2 3 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 1

Mountain 2 - 42km 1 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3 pts 2 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 2 3 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 1

Mountain 3 - 101km 1 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3 pts 2 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 2 3 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 1

Special sprint 1 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor

Teams 1 Meridiana - Kamen 10:58:47 2 Manisaspor 0:00:01 3 Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:37 4 Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:00:40 5 Tusnad Cycling Team 0:01:02 6 SP Tableware 0:01:06 7 National Team of Greece 0:02:02 8 Partizan Powermove Sebia 0:02:36 9 Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:42 10 LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:49 11 National Team of Serbia 0:04:08 12 Worldofbike.gr 0:04:22 13 KTM Murcia Kastro 0:06:24 14 RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:07:08 15 Equipe CMI/BST 0:07:44 16 Dinamo Buchurest 0:08:29 17 Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:10:28 18 Profiline 0:11:05 19 Team NSP 0:11:16 20 OWC Global Team 0:12:09

General classification after stage 3 1 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 10:12:20 2 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:01 3 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:47 4 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:25 5 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:37 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:45 7 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:01:48 8 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:01:59 9 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:02:07 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:10 11 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:28 12 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:02:30 13 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 14 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:44 15 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 0:02:45 16 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:02:53 17 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:02:54 18 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:02:58 20 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:03:05 21 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:03:07 22 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:03:12 23 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:03:13 24 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:03:22 25 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:03:33 26 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:03:35 27 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:03:47 28 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 29 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:03:54 30 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:58 31 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:59 32 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:14 33 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:04:16 34 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:04:28 35 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:33 36 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:42 37 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:04:51 38 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:56 39 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:04:59 40 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:05:00 41 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:05:18 42 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:05:21 43 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:05:28 44 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:05:38 45 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:05:59 46 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:06:06 47 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:06:16 48 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:06:21 49 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:06:24 50 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:06:34 51 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:06:47 52 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:06:50 53 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:06:51 54 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:07:18 55 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:07:20 56 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:07:31 57 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:07:38 58 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:08:00 59 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:08:10 60 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:08:26 61 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:08:33 62 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:08:48 63 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:08:50 64 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:08:55 65 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 0:08:56 66 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:09:12 67 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:09:35 68 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:09:57 69 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:10:08 70 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:10:19 71 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 0:10:35 72 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:10:55 73 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:11:12 74 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:11:31 75 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:12:30 76 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:12:32 77 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:12:39 78 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:13:38 79 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 0:13:40 80 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:13:41 81 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 0:14:05 82 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:14:33 83 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:14:50 84 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:15:02 85 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:15:17 86 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:15:36 87 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:15:46 88 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:16:12 89 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 90 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:16:14 91 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:16:22 92 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 0:16:57 93 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:17:54 94 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:19:36 95 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:22:01 96 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:25:07 97 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:25:20 98 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:25:51 99 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:27:25 100 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:31:51 101 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:33:47 102 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:35:39 103 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:35:47 104 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:36:35 105 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:36:44 106 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:36:57 107 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:38:13 108 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:41:01 109 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:51:43 110 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:52:11

Points classification 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 9 pts 2 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 6 3 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 6 4 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 5 5 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 4 6 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 7 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 2 8 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 9 pts 2 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 7 3 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 7 4 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 5 5 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 4 6 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 3 7 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 8 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 3 9 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 2 10 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 2 11 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 1 12 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 1 13 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 1

Young rider classification 1 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 10:14:05 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:25 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:43 4 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:03:36 5 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:03:43 6 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:53 7 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:02 8 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:05:05 9 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:05:35 10 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:06:15 11 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:06:25 12 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:07:03 13 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:09:46 14 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:10:54 15 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:11:56 16 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:12:48 17 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:13:32 18 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:13:51 19 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:14:01 20 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:16:09 21 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:20:16 22 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:33:54 23 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:34:50 24 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:34:59 25 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:35:12 26 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:36:28