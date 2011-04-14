Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware) powered to victory in stage 2a, a 20km time trial in the village of Archangelos. With the stage win Tamouridis also earned the general classification leader's light blue jersey, to the delight of the home crowd.

The 30-year-old Tamouridis, a multi-time national champion on the road and track and a medalist at the world track championships, competed the 20km race against the clock in 26:27. Runner-up was Andreas Graf (RC Arbo Wels), five seconds off the pace, while Stefan Schafer (LKT Team Brandeburg) finished third, 15 seconds back.

"From now on, the Tour starts for us," said Tamouridis. "We have the leader's jersey and must work hard as a team to keep it until the end of the race.

"Periklis Ilias has the mountains classification jersey so we'll try to keep it also, and we must do the same for the light blue jersey, which I have on my shoulders."

Tamouridis leads Graf by five seconds on general classification with Schafer in third, 11 seconds off the lead.

Stage 2b also takes place on Thursday as the peloton covers 118km from Prevesa to Mesologgi.

Full Results 1 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 0:26:27 2 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:00:05 3 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:15 4 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:44 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:57 6 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:59 7 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:00 8 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:12 9 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:01:21 10 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:01:25 11 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:01:36 12 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:01:37 13 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:01:40 14 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:43 15 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:46 16 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:50 17 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:01:51 18 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:01:54 19 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:55 20 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 21 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:01:56 22 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:59 23 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:00 24 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 25 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:02:04 26 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:07 27 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:02:10 28 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:11 29 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:14 30 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:02:18 31 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:20 32 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:21 33 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:24 34 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:29 35 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:30 36 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:31 37 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:37 38 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:38 39 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:42 40 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:02:44 41 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:02:51 42 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:52 43 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:58 44 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 45 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:03:00 46 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:04 47 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:03:09 48 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:11 49 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:03:12 50 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 0:03:15 51 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 0:03:16 52 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 53 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 54 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:17 55 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:03:28 56 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:03:36 57 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:03:38 58 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 59 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:39 60 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:03:41 61 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 62 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 63 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:45 64 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:03:46 65 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:03:48 66 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:49 67 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:53 68 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 69 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:03:55 70 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:03:56 71 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 72 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:03:59 73 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:01 74 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:04 75 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:06 76 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 77 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:07 78 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:08 79 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:09 80 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:04:10 81 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:12 82 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:13 83 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:15 84 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:21 85 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:23 86 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 87 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:04:27 88 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:33 89 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:04:36 90 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 0:04:44 91 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:52 92 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:55 93 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:04:58 94 Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline 0:04:59 95 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 96 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:05:05 97 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:05:11 98 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:22 99 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:05:24 100 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:30 101 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:05:37 102 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:05:49 103 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:05:59 104 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:06:03 105 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:06:05 106 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:06:09 107 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:06:12 108 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:06:27 109 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 110 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:06:34 111 Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline 0:06:36 112 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:07:42 113 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:08:41 114 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:08:43

Teams 1 LKT-Team-Brandenburg 1:21:54 2 SP Tableware 0:01:12 3 Team NSP 0:01:58 4 RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:03 5 National Team of Greece 0:02:34 6 Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:39 7 Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:03:47 8 Champion System-Hong Kong 0:04:19 9 Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:28 10 Partizan Powermove Sebia 0:04:47 11 KTM Murcia Kastro 0:05:07 12 Manisaspor 0:05:18 13 Tusnad Cycling Team 0:05:36 14 Worldofbike.gr 0:06:01 15 Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:06:20 16 National Team of Serbia 0:06:32 17 OWC Global Team 0:09:19 18 Profiline 0:10:00 19 Dinamo Buchurest 0:10:13 20 Equipe CMI/BST 0:10:14

General classification after stage 2a 1 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 3:58:07 2 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:00:05 3 Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:11 4 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 0:00:44 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:00:51 6 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:59 7 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:00 8 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:12 9 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:01:21 10 Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:01:25 11 Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:01:36 12 Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP 0:01:37 13 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:01:40 14 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:01:43 15 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:01:46 16 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:50 17 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:01:54 18 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:55 19 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor 20 Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:01:56 21 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:01:59 22 Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:00 23 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 24 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:02:04 25 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:02:07 26 Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:11 27 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:14 28 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 0:02:18 29 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:20 30 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:21 31 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:02:24 32 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:29 33 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:30 34 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:02:31 35 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:37 36 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:38 37 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:02:42 38 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 0:02:44 39 Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline 0:02:51 40 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong 0:02:52 41 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:58 42 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 0:03:00 43 Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:04 44 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:05 45 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:03:09 46 Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:11 47 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:03:12 48 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware 0:03:15 49 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:03:16 50 Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor 51 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:17 52 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:03:28 53 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:03:36 54 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:38 55 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 56 Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:03:39 57 Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:03:41 58 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 59 Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP 60 Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:43 61 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:03:46 62 Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:03:48 63 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:03:49 64 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:53 65 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:03:55 66 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor 0:03:56 67 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 68 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:03:59 69 Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:01 70 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:06 71 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 72 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:07 73 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:04:08 74 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:04:10 75 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:12 76 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 77 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:13 78 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:15 79 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:18 80 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:04:21 81 Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen 0:04:23 82 Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 83 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:04:27 84 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:04:31 85 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:55 86 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 0:04:58 87 Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 88 Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:05:05 89 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:05:11 90 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:22 91 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 92 Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 0:05:25 93 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:05:30 94 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:05:33 95 Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:05:40 96 Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:05:49 97 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:06:23 98 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:06:34 99 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:07:04 100 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 0:07:16 101 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:09:36 102 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:19:36 103 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:22:21 104 Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline 0:22:44 105 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:23:09 106 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:23:22 107 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:23:44 108 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:23:48 109 Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:23:50 110 Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:23:57 111 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:24:12 112 Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline 0:24:21 113 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:25:27 114 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:26:28

Points classification 1 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor 6 pts 2 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 3 3 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 3

Mountains classification 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 7 pts 2 Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 5 3 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor 3 4 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr 2 5 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen 1

Young riders classification 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 3:58:58 2 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:00:09 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:00:52 4 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece 0:00:55 5 Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware 0:01:04 6 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:01:33 7 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr 0:01:46 8 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:07 9 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor 0:02:21 10 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr 0:02:37 11 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg 0:02:47 12 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 0:02:55 13 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:03:02 14 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 0:03:17 15 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:03:27 16 Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss 0:03:40 17 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo 0:04:04 18 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein 0:04:20 19 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 0:04:39 20 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:05:43 21 Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia 0:06:13 22 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:08:45 23 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:18:45 24 Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro 0:22:18 25 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 0:22:57 26 Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline 0:23:30 27 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 0:24:36 28 Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo 0:25:37