Tamouridis takes control
Greek rider wins time trial, assumes race lead
Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware) powered to victory in stage 2a, a 20km time trial in the village of Archangelos. With the stage win Tamouridis also earned the general classification leader's light blue jersey, to the delight of the home crowd.
The 30-year-old Tamouridis, a multi-time national champion on the road and track and a medalist at the world track championships, competed the 20km race against the clock in 26:27. Runner-up was Andreas Graf (RC Arbo Wels), five seconds off the pace, while Stefan Schafer (LKT Team Brandeburg) finished third, 15 seconds back.
"From now on, the Tour starts for us," said Tamouridis. "We have the leader's jersey and must work hard as a team to keep it until the end of the race.
"Periklis Ilias has the mountains classification jersey so we'll try to keep it also, and we must do the same for the light blue jersey, which I have on my shoulders."
Tamouridis leads Graf by five seconds on general classification with Schafer in third, 11 seconds off the lead.
Stage 2b also takes place on Thursday as the peloton covers 118km from Prevesa to Mesologgi.
|1
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:26:27
|2
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:05
|3
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:15
|4
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:44
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:57
|6
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:59
|7
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:00
|8
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:12
|9
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:01:21
|10
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:01:25
|11
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:01:36
|12
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:01:37
|13
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:40
|14
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:43
|15
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:46
|16
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:50
|17
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:01:51
|18
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:01:54
|19
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:55
|20
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|21
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:01:56
|22
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:59
|23
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:00
|24
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|25
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:02:04
|26
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:07
|27
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:02:10
|28
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:11
|29
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:14
|30
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:18
|31
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:20
|32
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:21
|33
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:24
|34
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:29
|35
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:30
|36
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:31
|37
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:37
|38
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:38
|39
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:42
|40
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:02:44
|41
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:02:51
|42
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:52
|43
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:58
|44
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|45
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:03:00
|46
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:04
|47
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:09
|48
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|49
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:03:12
|50
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:03:15
|51
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|0:03:16
|52
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|53
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|54
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:17
|55
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:03:28
|56
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:36
|57
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:03:38
|58
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|59
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:39
|60
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:03:41
|61
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|62
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|63
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:45
|64
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:03:46
|65
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:03:48
|66
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:49
|67
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:53
|68
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|69
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:03:55
|70
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:03:56
|71
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|72
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:03:59
|73
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:01
|74
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:04
|75
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:06
|76
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|77
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:07
|78
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:08
|79
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:09
|80
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|81
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:12
|82
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:13
|83
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:15
|84
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:21
|85
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:23
|86
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|87
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:04:27
|88
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:33
|89
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:04:36
|90
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|0:04:44
|91
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:52
|92
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:55
|93
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:04:58
|94
|Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
|0:04:59
|95
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|96
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:05:05
|97
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:11
|98
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:22
|99
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:24
|100
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:30
|101
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:05:37
|102
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:05:49
|103
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:59
|104
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:06:03
|105
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:06:05
|106
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:06:09
|107
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:06:12
|108
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:06:27
|109
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|110
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:06:34
|111
|Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
|0:06:36
|112
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:07:42
|113
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|114
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:08:43
|1
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|1:21:54
|2
|SP Tableware
|0:01:12
|3
|Team NSP
|0:01:58
|4
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:03
|5
|National Team of Greece
|0:02:34
|6
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:39
|7
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:47
|8
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:04:19
|9
|Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:28
|10
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|0:04:47
|11
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:07
|12
|Manisaspor
|0:05:18
|13
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|14
|Worldofbike.gr
|0:06:01
|15
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:06:20
|16
|National Team of Serbia
|0:06:32
|17
|OWC Global Team
|0:09:19
|18
|Profiline
|0:10:00
|19
|Dinamo Buchurest
|0:10:13
|20
|Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:14
|1
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|3:58:07
|2
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:05
|3
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:11
|4
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|0:00:44
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:51
|6
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:59
|7
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:00
|8
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:12
|9
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:01:21
|10
|Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:01:25
|11
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:01:36
|12
|Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP
|0:01:37
|13
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:01:40
|14
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:01:43
|15
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:01:46
|16
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:50
|17
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:01:54
|18
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:55
|19
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
|20
|Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:01:56
|21
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:01:59
|22
|Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:00
|23
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|24
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:02:04
|25
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:02:07
|26
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:11
|27
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:14
|28
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:18
|29
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:20
|30
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:21
|31
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:24
|32
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:29
|33
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:30
|34
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:02:31
|35
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:37
|36
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:38
|37
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:42
|38
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|0:02:44
|39
|Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline
|0:02:51
|40
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:02:52
|41
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:58
|42
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:03:00
|43
|Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:04
|44
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:05
|45
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:09
|46
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|47
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:03:12
|48
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:03:15
|49
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:03:16
|50
|Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
|51
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:17
|52
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:03:28
|53
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:36
|54
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:38
|55
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|56
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|57
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:03:41
|58
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|59
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|60
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:43
|61
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:03:46
|62
|Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:03:48
|63
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:03:49
|64
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:53
|65
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:03:55
|66
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:03:56
|67
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|68
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:03:59
|69
|Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:01
|70
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:06
|71
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|72
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:07
|73
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:04:08
|74
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|75
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:12
|76
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|77
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:13
|78
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:15
|79
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:18
|80
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:04:21
|81
|Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:23
|82
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|83
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:04:27
|84
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:04:31
|85
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:55
|86
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|0:04:58
|87
|Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|88
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:05:05
|89
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:11
|90
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:22
|91
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|92
|Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|0:05:25
|93
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:05:30
|94
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:05:33
|95
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:05:40
|96
|Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:05:49
|97
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:06:23
|98
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:06:34
|99
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:07:04
|100
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:07:16
|101
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|102
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:19:36
|103
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:22:21
|104
|Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
|0:22:44
|105
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:23:09
|106
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:23:22
|107
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:23:44
|108
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:23:48
|109
|Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:23:50
|110
|Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:23:57
|111
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:24:12
|112
|Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
|0:24:21
|113
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:25:27
|114
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:26:28
|1
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|6
|pts
|2
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|3
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|pts
|2
|Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|3
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor
|3
|4
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr
|2
|5
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen
|1
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3:58:58
|2
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:00:09
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:00:52
|4
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece
|0:00:55
|5
|Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:04
|6
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:01:33
|7
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr
|0:01:46
|8
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:07
|9
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor
|0:02:21
|10
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr
|0:02:37
|11
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:02:47
|12
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:02:55
|13
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:03:02
|14
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:17
|15
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:03:27
|16
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:40
|17
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:04:04
|18
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:04:20
|19
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|0:04:39
|20
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:43
|21
|Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia
|0:06:13
|22
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|23
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:18:45
|24
|Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:22:18
|25
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|0:22:57
|26
|Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
|0:23:30
|27
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|0:24:36
|28
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:25:37
|1
|LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|11:56:54
|2
|SP Tableware
|0:01:12
|3
|Team NSP
|0:01:58
|4
|RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|0:02:03
|5
|National Team of Greece
|0:02:34
|6
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|0:02:39
|7
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|0:03:47
|8
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|0:04:19
|9
|Meridiana - Kamen
|0:04:28
|10
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|0:04:47
|11
|KTM Murcia Kastro
|0:05:07
|12
|Manisaspor
|0:05:18
|13
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|14
|Worldofbike.Gr
|0:06:01
|15
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|0:06:20
|16
|National Team of Serbia
|0:06:32
|17
|OWC Global Team
|0:10:08
|18
|Equipe CMI/BST
|0:10:14
|19
|Profiline
|0:10:41
|20
|Dinamo Buchurest
|0:10:54
