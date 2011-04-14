Trending

Tamouridis takes control

Greek rider wins time trial, assumes race lead

Ioannis Tamouridis (SP Tableware) powered to victory in stage 2a, a 20km time trial in the village of Archangelos. With the stage win Tamouridis also earned the general classification leader's light blue jersey, to the delight of the home crowd.

The 30-year-old Tamouridis, a multi-time national champion on the road and track and a medalist at the world track championships, competed the 20km race against the clock in 26:27. Runner-up was Andreas Graf (RC Arbo Wels), five seconds off the pace, while Stefan Schafer (LKT Team Brandeburg) finished third, 15 seconds back.

"From now on, the Tour starts for us," said Tamouridis. "We have the leader's jersey and must work hard as a team to keep it until the end of the race.

"Periklis Ilias has the mountains classification jersey so we'll try to keep it also, and we must do the same for the light blue jersey, which I have on my shoulders."

Tamouridis leads Graf by five seconds on general classification with Schafer in third, 11 seconds off the lead.

Stage 2b also takes place on Thursday as the peloton covers 118km from Prevesa to Mesologgi.

Full Results
1Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:26:27
2Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:00:05
3Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:15
4Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP0:00:44
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:57
6Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:00:59
7Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:00
8Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:12
9Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:01:21
10Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:01:25
11Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:01:36
12Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:01:37
13Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:01:40
14Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:43
15Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:46
16Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:50
17Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:01:51
18Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:01:54
19Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:55
20Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
21Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro0:01:56
22Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:59
23Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:00
24Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
25Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:02:04
26Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:07
27Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:02:10
28Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:11
29Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:14
30Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:18
31Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:20
32Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:02:21
33Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:24
34Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:02:29
35Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:30
36Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:02:31
37Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:02:37
38Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:38
39Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:42
40Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor0:02:44
41Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline0:02:51
42Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:52
43Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:58
44Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
45Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:03:00
46Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:04
47Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:09
48Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:11
49Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:03:12
50Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:03:15
51Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor0:03:16
52Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
53Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP
54Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:03:17
55Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:03:28
56Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:03:36
57Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:03:38
58Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
59Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:39
60Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:03:41
61Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia
62Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
63Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:45
64Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:03:46
65Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team0:03:48
66Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:49
67Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:53
68Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP
69Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:03:55
70Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:03:56
71Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
72Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:03:59
73Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:01
74Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:04
75Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:06
76Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
77Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:07
78Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:08
79Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team0:04:09
80Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:10
81Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:12
82Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:13
83Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:15
84Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:04:21
85Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:23
86Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
87Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:04:27
88Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:33
89Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team0:04:36
90Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline0:04:44
91Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:04:52
92Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:55
93Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:04:58
94Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline0:04:59
95Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
96Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:05:05
97Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:05:11
98Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:05:22
99Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:24
100Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:05:30
101Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:05:37
102Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:05:49
103Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:59
104Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:06:03
105Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:06:05
106Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:06:09
107Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team0:06:12
108Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team0:06:27
109Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
110Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:06:34
111Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline0:06:36
112Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove0:07:42
113Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:08:41
114Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:08:43

Teams
1LKT-Team-Brandenburg1:21:54
2SP Tableware0:01:12
3Team NSP0:01:58
4RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:03
5National Team of Greece0:02:34
6Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:39
7Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:47
8Champion System-Hong Kong0:04:19
9Meridiana - Kamen0:04:28
10Partizan Powermove Sebia0:04:47
11KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:07
12Manisaspor0:05:18
13Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:36
14Worldofbike.gr0:06:01
15Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:06:20
16National Team of Serbia0:06:32
17OWC Global Team0:09:19
18Profiline0:10:00
19Dinamo Buchurest0:10:13
20Equipe CMI/BST0:10:14

General classification after stage 2a
1Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware3:58:07
2Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:00:05
3Stefan Schafer (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:11
4Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP0:00:44
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:51
6Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:00:59
7Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:00
8Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:12
9Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:01:21
10Zsolt Der (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:01:25
11Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:01:36
12Jacob Fiedler (Fra) Team NSP0:01:37
13Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:01:40
14Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:01:43
15Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:01:46
16Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:50
17Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:01:54
18Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:55
19Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor
20Pous Jaume Rovira (Spa) KTM Murcia Kastro0:01:56
21Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:01:59
22Mart Ojevee (Est) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:00
23Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
24Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:02:04
25Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:02:07
26Martin Riska (Svk) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:11
27Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:14
28Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:18
29Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:20
30Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:02:21
31Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:24
32Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr0:02:29
33Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:30
34Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:02:31
35Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:02:37
36Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:38
37Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:42
38Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor0:02:44
39Benjamin Hoeber (Ger) Profiline0:02:51
40Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System-Hong Kong0:02:52
41Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:58
42Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen0:03:00
43Konstantinos Konstantinidis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:04
44Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP0:03:05
45Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:09
46Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:11
47Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:03:12
48Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:03:15
49Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:03:16
50Ahmet Akdelek (Tur) Manisaspor
51Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:03:17
52Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:03:28
53Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:03:36
54Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:38
55Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
56Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:39
57Marko Stankovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:03:41
58Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
59Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
60Tino Thomel (Ger) Team NSP0:03:43
61Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:03:46
62Van Der Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team0:03:48
63Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:03:49
64Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:53
65Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team0:03:55
66Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor0:03:56
67Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
68Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:03:59
69Zbigneiw Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:01
70Lars Pria (Rom) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:06
71Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
72Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:07
73Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:04:08
74Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:10
75Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:12
76Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
77Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:13
78Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:15
79Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:18
80Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:04:21
81Rodrig Wilches (Col) Meridiana - Kamen0:04:23
82Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
83Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:04:27
84Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:04:31
85Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:55
86Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline0:04:58
87Peter Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
88Predrag Prokic (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:05:05
89Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:05:11
90Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:05:22
91Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
92Ferry Bruckner (Aut) Profiline0:05:25
93Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:05:30
94Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:05:33
95Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:05:40
96Stafano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:05:49
97Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Team NSP0:06:23
98Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:06:34
99Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:07:04
100Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST0:07:16
101Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:36
102Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:19:36
103Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team0:22:21
104Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline0:22:44
105Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:23:09
106Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:23:22
107Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:23:44
108Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:23:48
109Chistos Katrakis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:23:50
110Wouter Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team0:23:57
111Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team0:24:12
112Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline0:24:21
113Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove0:25:27
114Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:26:28

Points classification
1Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor6pts
2Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor3

Mountains classification
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware7pts
2Iannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware5
3Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor3
4Andreas Keuser (Ger) Worldofbike.gr2
5Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana - Kamen1

Young riders classification
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg3:58:58
2Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) National Team of Greece0:00:09
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:00:52
4Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) National Team of Greece0:00:55
5Neof Sakellaridis-Magkouras (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:04
6Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:01:33
7Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Worldofbike.gr0:01:46
8Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:07
9Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor0:02:21
10Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Worldofbike.gr0:02:37
11Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:02:47
12Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:02:55
13Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:03:02
14Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:03:17
15Job Smit (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:03:27
16Daniel Reiter (Aut) Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:40
17Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:04:04
18Gernot Auer (Aut) RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:04:20
19Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST0:04:39
20Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:43
21Dejan Maric (Srb) National Team of Serbia0:06:13
22Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:08:45
23Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:18:45
24Konstatntinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM Murcia Kastro0:22:18
25Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest0:22:57
26Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline0:23:30
27Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove0:24:36
28Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:25:37

Teams classification
1LKT-Team-Brandenburg11:56:54
2SP Tableware0:01:12
3Team NSP0:01:58
4RC Arbo Wels Gourmetfein0:02:03
5National Team of Greece0:02:34
6Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo0:02:39
7Arbo Gebruder Weiss0:03:47
8Champion System-Hong Kong0:04:19
9Meridiana - Kamen0:04:28
10Partizan Powermove Sebia0:04:47
11KTM Murcia Kastro0:05:07
12Manisaspor0:05:18
13Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:36
14Worldofbike.Gr0:06:01
15Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo0:06:20
16National Team of Serbia0:06:32
17OWC Global Team0:10:08
18Equipe CMI/BST0:10:14
19Profiline0:10:41
20Dinamo Buchurest0:10:54

