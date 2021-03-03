Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio 2021

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Longo Borghini takes solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda



Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) claimed her second victory in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, attacking on the Orino climb on the penultimate lap and leaving the rest of the race behind. The Italian champion's 25-kilometre solo move cracked her rivals who came home 1:42 in arrears.



Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the bunch sprint for second ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).



“I know the course well, and the team tactic was to send me on the attack because we also have Lizzie Deignan who is a good sprinter”, Longo Borghini said after the race.

“When I found myself in front, I thought back to Milano-San Remo yesterday. Jasper Stuyven said ‘all or nothing’. That inspired me, and I thought that sometimes you have to poker. If there is an option to attack, I will always choose to attack.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:43:29 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:42 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 6 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:46 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM

It was one of the first races forced to cancel last year as COVID-19 swept around the world last spring, and it was not added to the revised calendar last fall.

The 141.8-kilometre race began at Cocquio Trevisago for the start of a hilly route that twisted its way through and around the finish town of Cittiglio, before heading into an 18km finishing loop that was ridden four times and included the climb to Orino and the short but steep Casalzuigno. There was a sharp right-hander at about 300 metres to go and then the riders took on that last uphill drag to the finish line in Cittiglio.

