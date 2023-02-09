Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var Overview

When is Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var? Three-day stage race from February 17-19, 2023

How long is Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var? 515km

Where does the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var start? Saint Raphael, France

Where does the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var finish? Vence, France

2022 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var stage 3 winner and overall champion Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2023 Information

Early-season stage racing returns to south-eastern France for the 55th edition of Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, February 17-19, 2023. The race began as Tour du Haut Var and became Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in 2019.

The majority of WorldTour teams take part in the three-day, hilly stage race with its mild winter weather along the blue coastline and soaring hillside villages of the Côte d’Azur. In addition to favourable weather, the roads are always likely to provide the kind of intense racing that riders are looking for at this early point in the season.

French riders have performed well, which began with Raymond Poulidor as the first champion. In more recent editions of the Tour des Alpes et du Var, Arthur Vichot holding the current record for the most wins, three, between 2013-2017. His compatriots Laurent Jalabert and Thomas Voeckler have won twice each since 1998. Italians Davide Rebellin and Daniele Nardello also have a pair of victories, between 1999-2008, and most recently Colombian Nairo Quintana added his name to the list, winning in 2020 and 2022.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2022, Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) attacked on the Col d’Eze on the middle day of racing but was overtaken in a sprint finish by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and the duo were tied on time on the final day. Quintana then sealed the overall with a fierce solo effort that he launched on the descent of the Col de Saint Roch.

Tour de Alpes Maritimes et du Var facts Date: February 17-19, 2023 Location: France Category: UCI 2.1 2022 race

In 2023, the three stages will cover 515 kilometres and eight classified climbs. Stage one begins like last year from the seaside resort of Saint-Raphaël on the Côte d’Azur in south-eastern France. The peloton will hug the coastline until Sainte-Maxime, then head inland for the one climb of the day, Col de Vignon. After a loop amid the Massif des Maures, the 197.5km route sets up a finish for the sprinters with a slight uphill finish in Ramatuelle.

The second day of racing is a demanding stage that starts on the Bay of Cannes in Mandelieu-La Napoule. The 179.7km route will cross the Col du Testanier twice before returning to the Grasse region. Following a third KOM in the perched village of Cabris, a long descent follows towards Antibes to set up a group finish, this time in front of the Azur Arena.

Stage 3 is the shortest of the race at 131.3km, but also the most difficult. Four categorised climbs are on the route, with the Col d’Eze and Col de Châteauneuf in the opening 54km. A category 2 climb at Carros leads to more steady terrain and then the Montėe de la Sine sets up the final 8km to the finish in Vence.