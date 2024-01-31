Strade Bianche Women 2024
|Date
|March 2, 2024
|Start location
|Siena, Italy
|Finish location
|Siena, Italy
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|Distance
|137km
|Previous edition
|2023 Strade Bianche Women
|2024 Winner
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
Lotte Kopecky claims victory at Strade Bianche - As it happened
World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) used a searing attack on the climb to Piazza del Campo and won Strade Bianche Women for the second time in her career.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) was able to follow Kopecky from the lead group of five with 10km to race from the final gravel sector. On the steep climb up the Via Santa Caterina on the final kilometre, Longo Borghini could not match the pace and finished second.
Demi Vollering gave Team SD Worx-Protime a second rider on the podium as she beat Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint for third place. Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) was the final rider in the front group to finish, with fifth place.
The women battled across 137km through Tuscany which featured 12 sectors of white gravel roads.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Strade Bianche Women 2024 route
In 2024, the organizers added an extra loop and more gravel sectors to the route. Last year, the women raced for 136km and covered eight gravel sectors. This year, they will race for 137km but face 12 gravel sectors totalling 40km on the spectacular gravel roads or ‘strade bianche’ of Tuscany - find out more about the 2024 Strade Bianche Women route.
Strade Bianche Women teams
- AG Insurance-Soudal Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Ceratizit-WNT
- FDJ-SUEZ
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-Alula-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Team DSM-Firmenich Post.nl
- Team SD Worx
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Cofidis Women Team
- Tashkent City
- Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
- Bepink-Bongioanni
- BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo
- EF Education-Cannondale
- Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
- Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
- Team Mendelspeck Ge-Man
- Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
