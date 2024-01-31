Strade Bianche Women 2024

Strade Bianche overview
DateMarch 2, 2024
Start locationSiena, Italy
Finish locationSiena, Italy
CategoryWomen's WorldTour
Distance137km
Previous edition2023 Strade Bianche Women
2024 WinnerLotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

SIENA ITALY MARCH 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at podium as race winner during the 10th Strade Bianche 2024 Womens Elite a 137km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWWT on March 02 2024 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky  (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates on podium as winner of 2024 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky claims victory at Strade Bianche - As it happened

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) used a searing attack on the climb to Piazza del Campo and won Strade Bianche Women for the second time in her career.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) was able to follow Kopecky from the lead group of five with 10km to race from the final gravel sector. On the steep climb up the Via Santa Caterina on the final kilometre, Longo Borghini could not match the pace and finished second.

Demi Vollering gave Team SD Worx-Protime a second rider on the podium as she beat Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint for third place. Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) was the final rider in the front group to finish, with fifth place.

The women battled across 137km through Tuscany which featured 12 sectors of white gravel roads.

Strade Bianche Women 2024 route

The map of the 2024 Strade Bianche Women race
The map of the 2024 Strade Bianche Women race(Image credit: RCS Sport)

In 2024, the organizers added an extra loop and more gravel sectors to the route. Last year, the women raced for 136km and covered eight gravel sectors. This year, they will race for 137km but face 12 gravel sectors totalling 40km on the spectacular gravel roads or ‘strade bianche’ of Tuscany - find out more about the 2024 Strade Bianche Women route.

Strade Bianche Women teams

  • AG Insurance-Soudal Team
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • Ceratizit-WNT
  • FDJ-SUEZ
  • Fenix-Deceuninck
  • Human Powered Health
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Liv-Alula-Jayco
  • Movistar Team
  • Team DSM-Firmenich Post.nl
  • Team SD Worx
  • Team Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Cofidis Women Team
  • Tashkent City
  • Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
  • Bepink-Bongioanni
  • BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo
  • EF Education-Cannondale
  • Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
  • Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
  • Team Mendelspeck Ge-Man
  • Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
