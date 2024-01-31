Swipe to scroll horizontally Strade Bianche overview Date March 2, 2024 Start location Siena, Italy Finish location Siena, Italy Category Women's WorldTour Distance 137km Previous edition 2023 Strade Bianche Women 2024 Winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates on podium as winner of 2024 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) used a searing attack on the climb to Piazza del Campo and won Strade Bianche Women for the second time in her career.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) was able to follow Kopecky from the lead group of five with 10km to race from the final gravel sector. On the steep climb up the Via Santa Caterina on the final kilometre, Longo Borghini could not match the pace and finished second.



Demi Vollering gave Team SD Worx-Protime a second rider on the podium as she beat Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint for third place. Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) was the final rider in the front group to finish, with fifth place.

The women battled across 137km through Tuscany which featured 12 sectors of white gravel roads.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Strade Bianche Women 2024 route

Image 1 of 1 The map of the 2024 Strade Bianche Women race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

In 2024, the organizers added an extra loop and more gravel sectors to the route. Last year, the women raced for 136km and covered eight gravel sectors. This year, they will race for 137km but face 12 gravel sectors totalling 40km on the spectacular gravel roads or ‘strade bianche’ of Tuscany - find out more about the 2024 Strade Bianche Women route.

Strade Bianche Women teams

AG Insurance-Soudal Team

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Ceratizit-WNT

FDJ-SUEZ

Fenix-Deceuninck

Human Powered Health

Lidl-Trek

Liv-Alula-Jayco

Movistar Team

Team DSM-Firmenich Post.nl

Team SD Worx

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X Mobility

Cofidis Women Team

Tashkent City

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

Bepink-Bongioanni

BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo

EF Education-Cannondale

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

Team Mendelspeck Ge-Man

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo