Strade Bianche 2025
|Date
|March 8, 2025
|Start location
|Siena, Italy
|Finish location
|Siena, Italy
|Category
|WorldTour
|Distance
|213km
|Previous edition
|2024 Strade Bianche
|2024 Winner
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Strade Bianche 2025 results
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lived up to his status as outright favourite and won Strade Bianche for the third time in 2025, but he had to bounce back from a high-speed crash that sent him sliding across the tarmac and into a bramble-filled culvert with 50km to race.
The world champion got back up, bridged back to Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and on the penultimate gravel sector, Pogačar left the Olympic mountain bike champion behind and soloed to the win.
Strade Bianche Information
Strade Bianche, the hilly Italian race with its signature white gravel roads through Tuscany has become a popular Spring Classic. The 19th edition of the WorldTour race, billed as “Europe’s most southern northern classic”, will take place on March 8, held on the same day as the Stade Bianche Women's race.
The race, put on by Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, has paralleled the growth of gravel racing throughout the world since its first edition in 2007. In its previous life as L'Eroica Strade Bianche a decade earlier, amateurs recreated the heroic days of old by racing vintage bicycles over the white gravel roads around Siena.
After moving from its October date to March in 2008, Strade Bianche was added to the calendar of many of the top riders. Fabian Cancellara's victories in 2008, 2012 and 2016 are the most by a single rider.
Past winners of Strade Bianche include Philippe Gilbert, Michał Kwiatkowski, Zdeněk Štybar, Tiesj Benoot, Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Strade Bianche route 2025
For the 19th edition of Strade Bianche, organisers have devised a 213km route that will exceed 80km of white gravel, totalling 81.7km of sterrati across 16 sections of white gravel roads - see the full 2025 Strade Bianche route.
Strade Bianche 2025 Contenders
Cyclingnews highlights the favourites for one of the most popular one-day races of the Spring Classics season including Tadej Pogačar.
Strade Bianche start list
