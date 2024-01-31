Strade Bianche 2024
|Date
|March 2, 2024
|Start location
|Siena, Italy
|Finish location
|Siena, Italy
|Category
|WorldTour
|Distance
|215km
|Previous edition
|2023 Strade Bianche
|2024 Winner
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Tadej Pogačar stuns the field with 81km solo attack - As it happened
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won Strade Bianche for a second time with a devastating attack 81 kilometres from the finish in Siena and rode solo into Piazza del Campo.
The duo of Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek) and Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) battled in the chase, with Skujinš surging up the Via Santa Catarina climb to take second, 2:44 behind the Slovenian winner. Van Gils was another three seconds back for third.
Pogačar put on an exhibition for the ages in his season debut, striking out across the 11.5km Monte Sante Marie section of gravel when heavy rain fell at the front of the race. The gap to chasers only grew for the rest of the ride, similar to how he won in 2022.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Strade Bianche route 2024
An extra loop and more gravel sectors were added to the 2024 route, covering 215km and 15 gravel sectors. The men will race a total of 71km on the spectacular gravel roads or ‘strade bianche’ of Tuscany - find out more about the 2024 Strade Bianche route.
Strade Bianche start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Strade Bianche teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team dsm-firmenich Postnl
- Team Jayco-AlUla
- Team Visma-Lease A Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Dstny
- UNO-X Mobility
- Corratec-Vini Fantini
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Polti Kometa
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
