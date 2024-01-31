Swipe to scroll horizontally Strade Bianche overview Date March 2, 2024 Start location Siena, Italy Finish location Siena, Italy Category WorldTour Distance 215km Previous edition 2023 Strade Bianche 2024 Winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2024 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won Strade Bianche for a second time with a devastating attack 81 kilometres from the finish in Siena and rode solo into Piazza del Campo.

The duo of Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek) and Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) battled in the chase, with Skujinš surging up the Via Santa Catarina climb to take second, 2:44 behind the Slovenian winner. Van Gils was another three seconds back for third.

Pogačar put on an exhibition for the ages in his season debut, striking out across the 11.5km Monte Sante Marie section of gravel when heavy rain fell at the front of the race. The gap to chasers only grew for the rest of the ride, similar to how he won in 2022.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Strade Bianche route 2024

Image 1 of 1 The map of the 2024 Strade Bianche men's race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

An extra loop and more gravel sectors were added to the 2024 route, covering 215km and 15 gravel sectors. The men will race a total of 71km on the spectacular gravel roads or ‘strade bianche’ of Tuscany - find out more about the 2024 Strade Bianche route.

Strade Bianche start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Strade Bianche teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-hansgrohe

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar

Soudal Quick-Step

Team dsm-firmenich Postnl

Team Jayco-AlUla

Team Visma-Lease A Bike

UAE Team Emirates

Israel-Premier Tech

Lotto Dstny

UNO-X Mobility

Corratec-Vini Fantini

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Polti Kometa

Tudor Pro Cycling Team