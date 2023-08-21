Maryland Cycling Classic 2023
|Date
|September 3, 2023
|Start location
|Sparks, Maryland
|Finish location
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Distance
|196km
|Previous edition
|2022 Maryland Cycling Classic
Maryland Cycling Classic 2023 overview
The only UCI ProSeries one-day men’s race in the United States, the Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare returns for its second edition on September 3, 2023.
Last year, Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) won the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic by out-sprinting Nickolas Zukowsky (Human Powered Health) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) from a five-man breakaway.
The same hilly, 196km route returns for 2023, which starts in Sparks, Maryland and includes four technical 12km finishing circuits in Baltimore’s famous Inner Harbor.
Organisers confirmed a solid list of riders who are expected to compete among the roster of 16 invited teams, including five WorldTour teams.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Maryland Cycling Classic start list
Maryland Cycling Classic route
The Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare begins in Sparks, Maryland on the property of Kelly Benefits and sets out for more than 144 kilometres (90 miles) on rural roads in northern Maryland. The opening roads in Baltimore County pass horse farms and Prettyboy Reservoir and provide an endless number of rolling hills. The full course includes 8,524 feet (2,598 metres) of elevation gain.
Then a decisive 12km (7.5-mile) circuit in downtown Baltimore will be completed four and a half times for the finish. There are 19 turns and more punchy climbs, passing the Inner Harbor and Harbor East business districts in Baltimore with a fast 3km downhill finish to the line from St. Paul Street to East Pratt. Neighborhoods on the loop include Little Italy, Fells Point, Old Town, Mount Vernon and Greenmount West.
