Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 15, 2024 Start location Montreal, Canada Finish location Montreal, Canada Distance 207.4km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2023 Previous winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had ample time to savour the victory as he headed over the line solo at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal after making his winning move on the penultimate lap on the circuit's main ascent, Côte Camilien-Houde.



He crested the climb alone and continued that way till the final finish line on Avenue du Parc, the chase behind having to be content with their pursuit of the lower steps of the podium. Pogačar crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) who attacked the chase group in pursuit of second place.

The rest of the chasers were swallowed by the reduced field, with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) winning the reduced bunch sprint.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, along with its sister race the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, are the only two WorldTour races held in North America this season. The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, on September 10, the harder of the two races, takes place two days after the Québec race.

Last year, Adam Yates outsprinted Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) to claim the win for UAE Team Emirates for the second year in a row. Yates attacked on the time up the Mont-Royal climb and only Sivakov was able to match his acceleration. Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team) took third.

In 2022, UAE's Tadej Pogačar outpowered a five-man breakaway to beat Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to take the victory in Montréal.

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was In 2019 that Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) shot out of a reduced bunch late on the climb up the Avenue du Parc to overhaul Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) for the victory, with Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) in third.

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Montreal, and will be organised by Événements GPCQM, who have run the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal races since 2010. Those races will serve as an obvious build-up to the 2026 Worlds, which will take place in late September.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal route

Image 1 of 1 Route and profile of the 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal)

The 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will take place on a tough 12.2km circuit in the Parc du Mont-Royal. It is a circuit with a considerable heritage. As well as hosting Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon’s rainbow jersey triumphs of 1974, it was also the site of Bernt Johansson’s victory over Giuseppe Martinelli at the Olympic Games two years later.

In 2024, the peloton will face 17 laps of the circuit, for a distance of 207.4km

Each lap includes 269 metres of elevation across three short climbs, creating a total of 4,842 metres of climbing. First up is the Côte Camillien-Houde (1.8km at 8%), followed by the Côte de la Polytechnique (780m at 6%, including a 200m portion of 11%).

The last climb, Pagnuelo (534 m at 7.5%) comes just under three kilometres from the finish line. The race then drops down to the Avenue du Parc, where the field negotiates a U-turn before the final 560 metres drag, at 4%, uphill to the finish line.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal start list

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start time Finish time September 15, 2024 TBA TBA

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal teams