Gran Camiño 2023
Gran Camiño facts
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Date
|February 23-26, 2023
|Start Location
|Muralla de Lugo
|Finish Location
|Santiago
|Length
|568km
|UCI Class
|2.1
|Last Edition
|2022 Gran Camino
O Gran Camiño is a four-day stage race that began in 2022 across north-west Spain, bringing pro racing back to Galicia to recapture the tradition of the Volta a Galicia, which ended in 2000.
The second edition of “The Grand Way” will cover 568km across four days, February 23-26, 2023, which includes three road days and a final time trial.
Four WorldTour teams will take the start line in 2023, with Jumbo-Visma bringing Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard to start his season. Astana-Qazaqstan will be led by Davaid de la Cruz and Joe Dombrowski, while Movistar headlines Ruben Guerriero, a GC winner at the Saudi Tour, and Iván Sosa of Colombia, who was fifth overall last year. Cofidis will have five Spaniards in the race, including Rubén Fernández and Ion Izagirre, who were fourth and sixth overall last year, respectively.
Last year’s inaugural edition was won by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who sealed overall victory on the final day by overtaking Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who had held a 10-second GC lead heading into the time trial.
2023 Gran Camiño route
Four days of racing at Gran Camiño begins with a pass around the famous Roman wall in Muralla de Lugo for 188km to Sarria, north of Galicia.
Stage 2 includes coastline and mountains, with 180km from Tui to A Guarda, with a hilltop finish on Monte Trega.
The third day is the queen stage with five categorised climbs, passing over the Alto de Santa Mariña twice before finishing on the Alto do Castelo.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The final stage is a hilly 18.1km time trial from Novo Milladoiro to Santiago.
2023 Gran Camiño teams
- Movistar
- Jumbo-Visma
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Cofidis
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Equipo Kernb Pharma
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Burgos-BH
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling
- Team Corratec
- Human Powered Health
- EOLO-Kometa
- Electro Hiper Europa
- Trinity Racing
- APHotels and Resorts - Tavira
- Efapel Cycling
- Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
- Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.