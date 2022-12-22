Roglic selected for Giro d’Italia as Jonas Vingegaard leads Jumbo-Visma at 2023 Tour de France

The Jumbo-Visma men’s team have revealed their 2023 goals during their team presentation in Amsterdam, with Jonas Vingegaard to defend the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, while Primož Roglič will instead target the Giro d’Italia with Wilco Kelderman and so not be part of the Dutch team’s Tour de France project next season.

Wout van Aert and new signing Dylan Van Baarle will join forces to target the cobbled Classics, apparently sharing team leadership and status before both riding the Tour de France in support of Vingegaard.

Most of the 60 riders from the men’s, women’s and the development teams were present in Amsterdam for the presentation as Jumbo-Visma also showed off their 2023 racing colours and the SRAM-equipped Cervelo bikes. The team will also switch to Nimbl shoes and Oakley sunglasses.

Cyclingnews will have a separate story on Marianne Vos and the women’s team.

New riders in the men’s team for 2023 include Wilco Kelderman, who will ride the Giro d’Italia with Roglič, British talent Tom Gloag, Jan Tratnik, Attila Valter and van Baarle. The 29-rider 2023 line-up includes veterans Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, Robert Gesink, Giro d’Italia king of the mountains winner Koen Bouwman, emerging sprinter Olav Kooij, Christophe Laporte and Tiesj Benoot.

Roglič was not at the team presentation due to family circumstances but had doubted he would be fit enough to target the Giro d’Italia after undergoing complex shoulder surgery in October. He only returned to outdoor training before the recent Jumbo-Visma camp, where the team’s 2023 goals were finalised.

“I was happy having Primož by my side and my wish was to go back to the Tour de France to defend my title. I’m happy I can go and we’ll try to go for one more,” Vingegaard said during the live presentation.

“It’s different going to the Tour now, compared to last year. Somehow there’s more pressure but also less pressure because we did it. If I don’t win it again in my career, I can still be super happy with what I’ve done.”

Roglic described the Giro d’Italia as "a race I love but haven't won yet" in an announcement from Jumbo-Visma.

"I'm still recovering from surgery, but by May, I hope to be in good shape. In any case, I will do everything I can to achieve that."

Vingegaard will be Jumbo-Visma’s only proven Grand Tour leader at the Tour de France but team management are sure of their decision. Roglič will take on Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas, Thibaut Pinot and João Almeida at the Giro d'Italia.

“Jonas will start with number one in the Tour and it’s an obligation to defend your title and that’s what we want to do,” senior directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman explained.

“It’s the process of a lot of things, of long talks and evaluations after the season with race coaches and performance coaches. We brainstorm about strategy and then have individual talks with Jonas, Primoz and Wout and look at the qualities of our team.

“I think we have a big luxury with two fantastic leaders for two fantastic Grand Tours, so we can make a very strong team around Primoz in the Giro and he will have Wilco Kelderman alongside him.

“Looking at the parcours of the Giro, we think it suits Primoz really well and we have unfinished business with the Giro. In 2019 Primoz was on the podium and said he wanted to go back one day. I think this is the right year to do so.

“A Tour de France team with Primoz and Jonas is a stronger team but we’re confident we can win the Tour as we want to. We have the same ambition for the Giro, which is a very important goal.”