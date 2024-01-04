Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard overview Date Wednesday January 31 to Sunday February 4 Start location Bellegarde Finish location Alès Distance 654.2km Previous edition 2023 Etoile de Bessèges Previous winner Neilson Powless

The five-day Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard holds a special place in the cycling calendar as together with the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain, which runs concurrently, Bessèges is traditionally the first stage racing event of the European season.

Created in 1971 by former pro Romain Fangille, (whose daughter Claudine Fangille-Allegre still organises it today) Bessèges is held entirely in the southerly Gard region of France. Bessèges usually has a less mountainous course than Comunitat Valenciana, meaning it is generally decided on the short last-day individual time trial.

On such a rolling course, often lacking a summit finish, time bonuses can be critical. That was the case last year, when it was won overall by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) by just one second over Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo).

Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time Jan 31, 2024 Stage 1: Bellegarde - Bellegarde, 160km 12:10 CET 15:49 CET Feb 1, 2024 Stage 2: Marguerittes - Rousson, 163.5km 11:55 CET 15:48 CET Feb 2, 2024 Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges, 161.1km 12:00 CET 15:49 CET Feb 3, 2024 Stage 4: Méjannes-le-Clap - Méjannes-le-Clap, 158.4km 12:15 CET 15:49 CET Feb 4, 2024 Stage 5: Alès - Alès 13:15 CET 16:15 CET