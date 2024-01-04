Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard 2024
|Date
|Wednesday January 31 to Sunday February 4
|Start location
|Bellegarde
|Finish location
|Alès
|Distance
|654.2km
|Previous edition
|2023 Etoile de Bessèges
|Previous winner
|Neilson Powless
The five-day Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard holds a special place in the cycling calendar as together with the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain, which runs concurrently, Bessèges is traditionally the first stage racing event of the European season.
Created in 1971 by former pro Romain Fangille, (whose daughter Claudine Fangille-Allegre still organises it today) Bessèges is held entirely in the southerly Gard region of France. Bessèges usually has a less mountainous course than Comunitat Valenciana, meaning it is generally decided on the short last-day individual time trial.
On such a rolling course, often lacking a summit finish, time bonuses can be critical. That was the case last year, when it was won overall by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) by just one second over Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo).
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard start list
Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|Jan 31, 2024
|Stage 1: Bellegarde - Bellegarde, 160km
|12:10 CET
|15:49 CET
|Feb 1, 2024
|Stage 2: Marguerittes - Rousson, 163.5km
|11:55 CET
|15:48 CET
|Feb 2, 2024
|Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges, 161.1km
|12:00 CET
|15:49 CET
|Feb 3, 2024
|Stage 4: Méjannes-le-Clap - Méjannes-le-Clap, 158.4km
|12:15 CET
|15:49 CET
|Feb 4, 2024
|Stage 5: Alès - Alès
|13:15 CET
|16:15 CET
