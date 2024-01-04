Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard 2024

Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard overview
DateWednesday January 31 to Sunday February 4
Start locationBellegarde
Finish locationAlès
Distance654.2km
Previous edition2023 Etoile de Bessèges
Previous winnerNeilson Powless

2023 Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard winner Neilson Powless (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five-day Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard holds a special place in the cycling calendar as together with the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain, which runs concurrently, Bessèges is traditionally the first stage racing event of the European season.

Created in 1971 by former pro Romain Fangille, (whose daughter Claudine Fangille-Allegre still organises it today) Bessèges is held entirely in the southerly Gard region of France. Bessèges usually has a less mountainous course than Comunitat Valenciana, meaning it is generally decided on the short last-day individual time trial.

On such a rolling course, often lacking a summit finish, time bonuses can be critical. That was the case last year, when it was won overall by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) by just one second over Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard start list

Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageStart timeFinish time
Jan 31, 2024Stage 1: Bellegarde - Bellegarde, 160km 12:10 CET15:49 CET
Feb 1, 2024Stage 2: Marguerittes - Rousson, 163.5km 11:55 CET15:48 CET
Feb 2, 2024Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges, 161.1km12:00 CET 15:49 CET
Feb 3, 2024Stage 4: Méjannes-le-Clap - Méjannes-le-Clap, 158.4km 12:15 CET15:49 CET
Feb 4, 2024Stage 5: Alès - Alès 13:15 CET 16:15 CET
