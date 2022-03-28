Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) emerged from a reduce bunch sprint in Waregem to win Dwars door Vlaanderen. Julie de Wilde (Plantur Pura) claimed second while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

The 120-kilometre race was full of action, Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacking with 62km to go after the Kanarieberg. After she was reeled back, Foortje Mackaij (Team DSM) then went off the front and Chapman had enough power left to join her, building a significant lead over the Nokereberg. 

After the duo were caught with 8km to go, time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) launched multiple attacks, but to no avail. There would only be a split in the main group, with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) Women riding behind Van Dijk in a second bunch of eight riders, three seconds behind the front group of 18 riders led by Consonni.

2022 results - top 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3:06:40
2Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
3Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram Racing
4Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
6Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
7Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
9Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
10Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - Teams

  • Movistar Team
  • Trek - Segafredo
  • Team Jumbo-Visma
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Human Powered Health
  • Liv Racing Xstra
  • Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
  • Team BikeExchange - Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
  • Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
  • Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
  • Cofidis Women Team
  • IBCT
  • Le Col - Wahoo
  • Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
  • AG Insurance - NXTG Team
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Plantur-Pura
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
