Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) celebrates winning 2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) emerged from a reduce bunch sprint in Waregem to win Dwars door Vlaanderen. Julie de Wilde (Plantur Pura) claimed second while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

The 120-kilometre race was full of action, Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacking with 62km to go after the Kanarieberg. After she was reeled back, Foortje Mackaij (Team DSM) then went off the front and Chapman had enough power left to join her, building a significant lead over the Nokereberg.

After the duo were caught with 8km to go, time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) launched multiple attacks, but to no avail. There would only be a split in the main group, with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) Women riding behind Van Dijk in a second bunch of eight riders, three seconds behind the front group of 18 riders led by Consonni.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2022 results - top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3:06:40 2 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram Racing 4 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 6 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra 7 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing 9 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women 10 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women

