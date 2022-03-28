Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022
Van Vleuten outsprints Niewiadoma to win Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021
Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) emerged from a reduce bunch sprint in Waregem to win Dwars door Vlaanderen. Julie de Wilde (Plantur Pura) claimed second while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) was third.
The 120-kilometre race was full of action, Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacking with 62km to go after the Kanarieberg. After she was reeled back, Foortje Mackaij (Team DSM) then went off the front and Chapman had enough power left to join her, building a significant lead over the Nokereberg.
After the duo were caught with 8km to go, time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) launched multiple attacks, but to no avail. There would only be a split in the main group, with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) Women riding behind Van Dijk in a second bunch of eight riders, three seconds behind the front group of 18 riders led by Consonni.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3:06:40
|2
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|3
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram Racing
|4
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|6
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|7
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - Teams
- Movistar Team
- Trek - Segafredo
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Human Powered Health
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- Team BikeExchange - Jayco
- Team DSM
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- Cofidis Women Team
- IBCT
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- AG Insurance - NXTG Team
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Plantur-Pura
- Valcar - Travel & Service
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.