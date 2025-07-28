Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2025
Hilly one-day WorldTour race in Spain returns with decisive Murgil climb 10km from the finish
Date
August 10, 2024
Distance
211.4km
Start/Finish location
Donostia/San Sebastián
Edition
44th
Previous edition
Previous winner
Marc Hirschi
Start time
11:20 CEDT
Estimated finish
16:45 CEDT
Results
Clásica San Sebastián: Attack on final climb nets Giulio Ciccone solo victory
After surviving an onslaught of attacks on the final climbs, Giulio Ciccone emerged as the strongest rider on the day with an incredible move to go solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra to win the Clásica San Sebastián.
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished second and Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third in the one-day WorldTour race.
Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 route
Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Burgos Burpellet BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGZ
- Cofids
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Team Jayco-AlUla
- Team Picnic-PostNL
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- Tudor Pro Cycling
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- Uno-X Mobility
- XDS Astana
Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 start list
Start list provided by FirstCycling
