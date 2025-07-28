Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2025

Race-homes
By last updated

Hilly one-day WorldTour race in Spain returns with decisive Murgil climb 10km from the finish

Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 overview

Date

August 10, 2024

Distance

211.4km

Start/Finish location

Donostia/San Sebastián

Edition

44th

Previous edition

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2024

Previous winner

Marc Hirschi

Start time

11:20 CEDT

Estimated finish

16:45 CEDT

Results

Clásica San Sebastián: Attack on final climb nets Giulio Ciccone solo victory

After surviving an onslaught of attacks on the final climbs, Giulio Ciccone emerged as the strongest rider on the day with an incredible move to go solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra to win the Clásica San Sebastián.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished second and Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third in the one-day WorldTour race.

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 route

Image 1 of 2
Profile for 2025 Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa
Profile for 2025 Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa(Image credit: Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa)

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkéa-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Burgos Burpellet BH
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGZ
  • Cofids
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar
  • Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Soudal-QuickStep
  • Team Jayco-AlUla
  • Team Picnic-PostNL
  • Team Visma-Lease a Bike
  • Tudor Pro Cycling
  • UAE Team Emirates-XRG
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • XDS Astana

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 start list

Start list provided by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.