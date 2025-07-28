Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 overview Date August 10, 2024 Distance 211.4km Start/Finish location Donostia/San Sebastián Edition 44th Previous edition Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2024 Previous winner Marc Hirschi Start time 11:20 CEDT Estimated finish 16:45 CEDT

Results

Clásica San Sebastián: Attack on final climb nets Giulio Ciccone solo victory

After surviving an onslaught of attacks on the final climbs, Giulio Ciccone emerged as the strongest rider on the day with an incredible move to go solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra to win the Clásica San Sebastián.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished second and Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third in the one-day WorldTour race.

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile for 2025 Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa (Image credit: Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa) Map for 2025 Donostia San Sebastián Klasiko (Image credit: Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa)

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Burgos Burpellet BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGZ

Cofids

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Soudal-QuickStep

Team Jayco-AlUla

Team Picnic-PostNL

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

Tudor Pro Cycling

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Uno-X Mobility

XDS Astana

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 start list

