Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit 2025
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Date
August 30, 2025
Start location
Plouay, France
Finish location
Plouay, France
Distance
165.3km
Previous edition
Previous winner
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime)
Mischa Bredewold claims third consecutive victory in reduced sprint
For a third year in a row, Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) celebrated taking the victory at Classic Lorient Agglomération. Bredewold came back from an earlier crash on the wet roads to take the win in a reduced sprint.
Launching her sprint early, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished second and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) took third in the all-Dutch podium in Plouay.
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit 2025 route
The 2025 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit provides the longest distance in the one-day races' 24-year history, stretching to 165.3km and 2,315 metres of elevation gain across 10 municipalities of Lorient Agglomération.
After the start in Plouay, the route leads on a serpentine course to the south. Once moving to the east, roads bring five categorised climbs and lead back to Plouay for two laps of a 11.7km finish circuit.
On the final circuit, the Côte du Lézot provides the only climb, with an average of 5% gradient across 900 metres and one section at 14%. On the second pass there is just 4.3km to the conclusion of the race.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.