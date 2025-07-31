Swipe to scroll horizontally Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit 2025 overview Date August 30, 2025 Start location Plouay, France Finish location Plouay, France Distance 165.3km Previous edition Classic Lorient Agglomeration - Ceratizit Trophy 2024 Previous winner Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime)

Mischa Bredewold claims third consecutive victory in reduced sprint

For a third year in a row, Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) celebrated taking the victory at Classic Lorient Agglomération. Bredewold came back from an earlier crash on the wet roads to take the win in a reduced sprint.



Launching her sprint early, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished second and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) took third in the all-Dutch podium in Plouay.

Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit 2025 route

Image 1 of 3 Route map for 2025 Classic Lorient Agglomération-Ceratizit (Image credit: Plouay Cyclisme Organisation) Profile for 2025 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit (Image credit: Plouay Cyclisme Organisation) Map for finish circuit in Plouay (Image credit: Plouay Cyclisme Organisation)

The 2025 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit provides the longest distance in the one-day races' 24-year history, stretching to 165.3km and 2,315 metres of elevation gain across 10 municipalities of Lorient Agglomération.

After the start in Plouay, the route leads on a serpentine course to the south. Once moving to the east, roads bring five categorised climbs and lead back to Plouay for two laps of a 11.7km finish circuit.

On the final circuit, the Côte du Lézot provides the only climb, with an average of 5% gradient across 900 metres and one section at 14%. On the second pass there is just 4.3km to the conclusion of the race.