Arianna Fidanza sprints to victory at Pionera Race-SCV

Race Results
Laboral Kutxa-Euskadi grabs ninth team victory on early season, with Laura Asencio's second place a milestone for new French team Ma Petite Entreprise

TERRE ROVERESCHE, ITALY - JULY 11: Arianna Fidanza of Italy and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi competes during the 36th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2025, Stage 6 a 145km stage from Bellaria-Igea Marina to Terre Roveresche (Orciano di Pesaro) / #UCIWWT / on July 11, 2025 in Terre Roveresche, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Italian Arianna Fidanza of Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arianna Fidanza led Laboral Kutxa-Euskadi to their ninth victory of the young 2026 season, winning the bunch sprint at the short but hilly Pionera Race-SCV in Spain.

The 31-year-old Italian edged Laura Asencio (Ma Petite Entreprise) and Oda Ane Gissinger (Hitec Products-Fluid Control), the trio crossing the line in Cocentaina with a small gap over the peloton.

"The finish was extraordinary in a very nervous race. We increased the pace on the climb to thin out the group and neutralize the breakaway of Alma Walther Møller Rasmussen. Both Ari [Fidanza] and Debora [Silvestri] had strong legs," said Ion Lazkano, sports director for Laboral Kutxa.

The 96km one-day event began in El Real de Gandia and most of the opening 43km was a steady climb to the category 2 Alto de Beniarrés peak. A series of uncategorised climbs then followed with the slight uphill finish in Cocentaina.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

