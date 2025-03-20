'The best step for my mental health and well-being' – Fem van Empel takes break from racing

By published

'I’ll focus on my recovery with the goal of coming back stronger' says three-time and current cyclocross world champion

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multi-discipline star Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) has decided to take a break from racing due to mental health reasons, with a full focus on "recovery with the goal of coming back stronger".

The three-time and current cyclocross world champion announced that she would be taking time away from competition on Thursday morning, with full support from her team Visma-Lease a Bike.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

