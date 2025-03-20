'The best step for my mental health and well-being' – Fem van Empel takes break from racing

Multi-discipline star Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) has decided to take a break from racing due to mental health reasons, with a full focus on "recovery with the goal of coming back stronger".

The three-time and current cyclocross world champion announced that she would be taking time away from competition on Thursday morning, with full support from her team Visma-Lease a Bike.

"In recent years, I’ve been on an incredible journey – winning three world and European titles at the highest level of cyclocross. This has required a lot of dedication and daily commitment," said Van Empel on her Instagram.

"Right now, I’m facing some challenges. After discussing it with the team, we’ve decided that taking a break from racing is the best step for my mental health and well-being. I’ll focus on my recovery with the goal of coming back stronger."

Van Empel, 22, kicked off her road campaign in 2025 at Strade Bianche, after riding a third successive elite cyclocross campaign in a row, culminating in a hat-trick of world titles.

Her most recent participation was at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda last Sunday, where she recounted stopping to help riders who'd crashed after a spectator crossed the road during the race.

Having joined the Dutch team in 2023 as a cyclocross star, before developing her talents on the road, Van Empel is contracted at Visma-Lease a Bike until 2027. She could count on the unconditional support of her team during this challenging moment.

"The demands of professional sport require continuous focus and dedication, which can be challenging," said the team on their website.

"Right now, the best decision for Fem is to take a break and focus on her mental well-being. Together with the team, she has chosen to prioritize her health before returning to competition.

"As a team, we fully support Fem in taking the time and space she needs. We will stand by her side throughout this journey and wish her a smooth recovery."

Several teammates and fellow pros commented on Van Empel's post, including teammate and fellow multi-discipline star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Dutch compatriot Demi Vollering, who said: "Take care Fem!! Very strong to take a step back, that's only going to make you stronger! Because those are the hardest decisions."