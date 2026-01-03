Superprestige Gullegem: In-form Amandine Fouqenet solos to second win of the festive period

French cyclo-cross champion leaves behind Marion Norbert Riberolle and Rafaelle Carrier to taste victory

France&#039;s Amandine Fouquenet celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women&#039;s elite race at the cyclo-cross cycling event at Gullegem on January 3, 2026, stage 7/8 of the Superprestige competition. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Amandine Fouquenet celebrates her solo victory at the 2026 Superprestige Gullegem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriesbouw) continued her strong run of festive form with another victory on Saturday as she soloed to her second Superprestige victory in the past fortnight in Gullegem.

With the race proceeding without several of cyclo-cross's biggest names, such as Puck Pieterse and Lucinda Brand, Fouquenet lined up as the favourite for glory at her sixth Superprestige outing of the season.

Back to the start of the race, and it was Fouquenet who stated her intentions early, moving to the front on the very first lap to set the pace. Behind her, a small group including Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing) followed.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

