'Super happy' Shirin van Anrooij taking steps back to the top of the sport with second place in Koksijde

Her runner's up place in Koksijde is the Dutch rider's best result since returning to cyclocross from iliac artery surgery

KOKSIJDE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 21: Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Baloise Glowi Lions competes during the 19th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Koksijde 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite on December 21, 2025 in Koksijde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Shirin Van Anrooij (Baloise-Glowi Lions) feels that she is improving 'step by step' after finishing runner-up in Sunday's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at Koksijde.

After the former junior and under-23 cyclocross world champion spent two years away from the sport undergoing surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis last winter, she returned in mid-November at the Tábor World Cup. Before Sunday, the 23-year-old's best result was third place in the Terralba World Cup in Sardinia two weeks ago.

"I’m super-happy with it,” said Van Anrooij. "I am very satisfied. I was actually quite good with the start and then a gap was created. In that second lap I was able to close it and in the end Lucinda [Brand] was just too strong on all the intermediate pieces.

"I feel like I’m not there yet to keep going all the time. I feel like I’m getting there step by step, it’s getting there again."

It was Brand's eighth successive victory as she leads the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall. Brand’s achievement is made even more impressive after her mum died prior to an emotional victory at Terralba two weeks ago.

It was a brilliant day for Baloise Glowi Lions’ women’s team as Belgian Fleur Moors came through from an eighth row start to finish 17th and third under-23 competitor.

