'There were a lot of question marks' – Maggie Coles-Lyster savours breakthrough win Down Under six months on from iliac artery surgery

Canadian racer prevails through chaos, crashes, and crosswinds to tick off biggest victory of her career in Tanunda

Human Powered Health rider Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada celebrates on the podium after wining the Women&#039;s One-Day Race of the Tour Down Under UCI Women&#039;s Cycling race in Adelaide on January 21, 2026. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP) / - IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -
Maggie Coles-Lyster celebrates her big win on the podium in Tanunda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Coles-Lyster's sprint to glory at the Tour Down Under Women's One Day Race on Wednesday may have stood out as her first win since 2022, but the triumph also marked the culmination of a long comeback from iliac artery surgery.

The Canadian racer struggled last spring with strange sensations in her leg as well as a deep ache and unusual cramps. She raced on until early July before undergoing surgery to fix the issue, while a return to racing eventually came with the season-ending races in China.

"With something like the iliac artery, it's – you know what you're capable of, and it's just a matter of finding that after the surgery and trusting that it can come back and that you can hopefully supersede what you were before.

The win also comes after Human Powered Health finished the Tour Down Under with only three riders – Coles-Lyster being a DNF on stage 2.

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Race winner Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada and Team Human Powered Health reacts after the 10th Santos Women&amp;amp;apos;s Tour Down Under 2026, Barossa Women&amp;amp;apos;s Race a 94.2km one day race from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Coles-Lyster celebrates with her Human Powered Health teammates after her win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coles-Lyster's win at the 94.2km race in Tanunda came at the end of a day full of attacks. She prevailed with a sprint from a reduced peloton, but said later that she had expected the race to be a little calmer than it was.

Her criterium racing experience – the race was made up of 12 laps of a street circuit – carried her through the chaos, however.

"I think everyone was expecting the peloton to be a little tired after the Tour Down Under on the weekend and maybe a little bit more chill," she said. "Even us in the radio at one point were like, 'Oh, I think it's calming down for a second.' And it absolutely did not.

"With the crosswinds, I think it made everyone a bit nervous, and everyone wanted to push it to try to create a split in the group. There was attack after attack.

"So, it was very much like a criterium, and that's what I grew up racing. That's kind of my happy place – when it's just chaos, and there's moves happening, and you just have to keep reacting. That was definitely what it was. It was a very fast race, too."

The race wasn't without difficulties for Coles-Lyster, who found herself one among several riders caught up in crashes late on. She stayed calm despite going down and managed to get back to the front in time to contest the win.

At the line, she outpaced Women's Tour Down Under champion Noemi Rüegg and SD Worx-Protime racer Marta Lach to claim the biggest win of her career.

"Well, I crashed the lap before. So I was caught up in one of those in the last couple. It was kind of predictable – it was nervous, it was fast, there was wind, and I figured there would be crashes, so I heard them all behind me," she said.

"I knew it was a matter of just staying in good position, staying up with that front group, and likely it would hopefully be safer. I mean, the initial impact, I feel like it's with most crashes, you're like, 'Oh, what did I do? Are my ribs OK? Is everything OK?' So I had a second of that, and then everything was OK.

"Even after that, it's easy to get back on your bike and just try to go full to get back to the group. So that was a game of just taking it easy, using the cars, and trying to just stay calm. My teammate was waiting at the back of the peloton to help me back into it.

"So, yeah, I feel like I executed that perfectly, but there was a second of, 'Oh no, this might be it.' But then I think I got a bit of an adrenaline rush from that. So, you know, maybe I need to crash more often! Just kidding."

