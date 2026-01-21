Maggie Coles-Lyster wins Tour Down Under Women's One-Day Race, sprinting from reduced bunch after crashes hit final kilometres

Canadian sprints to victory at ProSeries event in Australia after crashing two laps before finish

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada and Team Human Powered Health celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly, Sofia Bertizzolo of Italy and Team FDJ United - SUEZ, Emma Norsgaard Bjerg of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek and Marta Lach of Poland and Team SD Worx - Protime during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Barossa Women&#039;s Race a 94.2km one day race from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Maggie Coles-Lyster takes the win at the (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) sprinted to victory at the Tour Down Under Vanguard Women's One-Day Race in Tanunda, powering from out of a reduced bunch after a number of crashes in the final kilometres.

The winner of the three-day Women's WorldTour event Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) took second in the one-day ProSeries race and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was third in the 94.2km event in South Australia.

