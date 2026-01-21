Maggie Coles-Lyster wins Tour Down Under Women's One-Day Race, sprinting from reduced bunch after crashes hit final kilometres

Maggie Coles-Lyster takes the win at the

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) sprinted to victory at the Tour Down Under Vanguard Women's One-Day Race in Tanunda, powering from out of a reduced bunch after a number of crashes in the final kilometres.

The winner of the three-day Women's WorldTour event Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) took second in the one-day ProSeries race and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was third in the 94.2km event in South Australia.

"This is insane, it's really just sinking in," a surprised Coles-Lyster told broadcaster Seven.

"This was for sure, raced more like a criterium and I mean, that's what I grew up racing, so I felt like this is my kind of happy place out there, this kind of fast circuit race, lots of attacks. It was really punchy."



More to come ...