Maggie Coles-Lyster wins Tour Down Under Women's One-Day Race, sprinting from reduced bunch after crashes hit final kilometres
Canadian sprints to victory at ProSeries event in Australia after crashing two laps before finish
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) sprinted to victory at the Tour Down Under Vanguard Women's One-Day Race in Tanunda, powering from out of a reduced bunch after a number of crashes in the final kilometres.
The winner of the three-day Women's WorldTour event Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) took second in the one-day ProSeries race and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) was third in the 94.2km event in South Australia.
"This is insane, it's really just sinking in," a surprised Coles-Lyster told broadcaster Seven.
"This was for sure, raced more like a criterium and I mean, that's what I grew up racing, so I felt like this is my kind of happy place out there, this kind of fast circuit race, lots of attacks. It was really punchy."
More to come ...
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
