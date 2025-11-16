Lotte Kopecky hopeful for 2026 road campaign after dominating on the track at the Belgian championships

News
By published

'The recovery is going well, but the injury still poses a question mark' says Kopecky after 2025 road season was blighted by injuries and poor form

Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky reacts after competing on the fourth day of the Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent six-day indoor track cycling event at the indoor cycling arena &#039;t Kuipke in Gent on November 17, 2023. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky returned to action in imperious style on Saturday, dominating the Omnium at the Belgian track championships in Ghent.

In her first competitive outing since fracturing a vertebra on the road at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardeche in September, the SD Worx-Protime rider won all four events, beating second-placed Katrijn De Clercq by more than 100 points.

The Belgian superstar has had a long and distinguished career on the track, with multiple rainbow jerseys, including the first-ever women’s Madison world title, with Jolien D’hoore in 2017. However, Kopecky, who will compete at the Ghent Six Day track meet at the t’Kuipke Velodrome in Ghent city centre this week, expressed some doubts after her injury.

“The recovery is going well, but the injury still poses a question mark. Definitely,” Sporza reported Kopecky as saying.

In the championships, which took place at the Eddy Merckx Flemish Cycling Centre on the city’s outskirts, Kopecky started the day lapping the field in both the Scratch and Tempo races, before winning the Elimination and lapping the peloton four times in the Points race.

"It went pretty smoothly today, but that doesn't change the fact that I had some question marks at the start. I hadn't competed since September, especially not on the track, so of course, I had some questions, but today went better than I expected.”

Though she won a third Tour of Flanders title, she did not live up to her own expectations in the mid-season stage races, back issues forcing her out of the Giro d’Italia and reducing her to a domestique role at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Kopecky is certainly hopeful, “It’s still a long way off, but I’m already looking forward to it.”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.