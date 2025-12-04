Kendall Ryan and Laurel Rathbun launch new US-based women's road team to 'support Olympic dreams'

Multi-time national criterium champion and former L39ION of LA teammate to lead Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing with four teammates as 'golden girls' in 2026

Laurel Rathbun passing the symbolic crown to Kendall Ryan (right) at 2025 Chicago Grit - Rathbun having won the Elgin race followed by Ryan winning Lake Bluff (Image credit: Mathew Reschke)

Kendall Ryan and Laurel Rathbun have added team ownership to their resumes for the new year, co-founding the Aurea Racing brand to launch as a six-rider US domestic elite team which will compete as Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing in 2026.

The California-based duo – Ryan a four-time US elite women's criterium national champion and Rathbun the reigning US Madison national champion – move from two seasons together at L39ION of Los Angeles to lead the women's squad as a "place that's supportive of Olympic dreams".

