WorldTour and the 'Wild West' – Are gravel and road cycling pros one and the same, or two completely different athletes?

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The two disciplines are crossing over more frequently than ever before, but how easy is it for professional cyclists to actually make the transition between gravel and road?

Cyclists riding at the Deutschland Tour (left), alongside female riders competing in the Unbound 200.
Since gravel racing's rapid rise, riders crossing between the two has become more and more common - but how easy is it? (Image credit: Getty Images & LTGP)

At the 2022 inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships, nine of the top ten finishers were professional road cyclists. Among them were Mathieu van der Poel, Magnus Cort, and winner Gianni Vermeersch, riders who likely spent more time on the massage table than their gravel bike that season. The gravel community was confused, and many were frustrated because the UCI's new discipline, marketed as an alternative to traditional road racing, had been immediately colonised by the very athletes it was meant to offer an escape from.

What happened next was a divergence of sorts. Gravel racing moving in this direction, road racing going in the other direction. The road pros who showed up to win gravel races discovered, sometimes painfully, that winning gravel was not the same thing as surviving it. And the gravel pros with world-class engines learned there was a lot more to road racing than pushing 300w for eight hours.

Zach Nehr

Zach is a freelance writer, the head of ZNehr Coaching, and an elite-level rider in road, track, and e-racing. He writes about everything cycling-related, from buyer's guides to product reviews and feature articles to power analyses. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science at Marian University-Indianapolis, Zach discovered a passion for writing that soon turned into a full-fledged career. In between articles, Zach spends his time working with endurance athletes of all abilities and ages at ZNehr Coaching. After entering the sport at age 17, Zach went on to have a wonderful road racing career that included winning the 2017 Collegiate National Time Trial Championships and a 9th place finish at the 2019 US Pro National Time Trial Championships. Nowadays, Zach spends most of his ride time indoors with NeXT eSport.

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