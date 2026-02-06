'Drop her before the sprint' - UAE Team ADQ sprint coach André Greipel clear on safest way his riders can beat Lorena Wiebes

News
By published

Former German star with 22 Grand Tour wins now masterminding UAE sprint train

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: André Greipel of Germany and Team Israel Start-Up Nation prepares for the race prior to the 17th Tour of Britain 2021, Stage 6 a 198km stage from Carlisle to Gateshead / @TourofBritain / #TourofBritain / on September 10, 2021 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
André Greipel's last season as a pro rider was 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since emerging into the sport taking over the Alé-BTC Ljubljana WorldTeam licence in four years ago, UAE Team ADQ have been constantly developing into one of the sport's leading teams. Perhaps the biggest sign was adding Elisa Longo Borghini for the 2025 season, where she won second GC titles at both the Giro d'Italia Women and the UAE Tour Women.

The team are currently racing their home race, the UAE Tour Women, bringing huge pressure, and they don't just have eyes on taking a second consecutive GC with Longo Borghini, but also winning the sprint stages ahead of Sunday's Queen stage to Jebel Hafeet.

To that end, they've recruited legendary German sprinter André Greipel, winner of 11 Tour de France stages, to help their fast women challenge the dominance of Lorena Wiebes and her SD Worx-Protime squad. This is Greipel's second season with the team, though he has stepped up his involvement for 2026, a move which has already reaped benefits.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.